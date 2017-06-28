Pharrell Williams, father of 5-month-old triplets, never changes diapers

As I’ve said before, I’m not a baby person. I’m okay with kids (for a short time), but I’m not one of those “oh, look, a baby!!” people. I have zero interest in changing diapers and all of that. I know that about myself, which is why I don’t hang out with babies. Pharrell Williams hangs out with babies though – Pharrell and his wife Helen Lasichanh have four kids – 5-year-old Rocket (that name) and five-month-old triplets, names unknown. We do know that the triplets are two boys and a girl though. And now we know that Pharrell doesn’t change their diapers.

In an interview with the Today Show on Tuesday, Pharrell was asked a lot about the triplets and what it’s like at home. He jokes about how they cry in harmony and then he gets asked if he changes diapers. He says, flat-out, “No.” And then when pressed, he says: “My wife is SEAL Team Six. There’s nothing she can’t do. I mean, she carried those three bodies and she’s just on it all the time. We do have some amazing people to help us, but it’s serious.”

One nice thing I’ll say is that I appreciate his honesty and I appreciate that he says that they have help, because of course they have help!! THREE BABIES. It would be crazy if he and Helen didn’t have extra help, like five full-time nannies. But I still take issue with Pharrell never changing the diapers. Yeah, Helen is a hero for carrying those babies. But surely he could help her out by, like, doing some diaper changes?