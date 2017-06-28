Pharrell Williams, father of 5-month-old triplets, never changes diapers

'Despicable Me 3' Premiere - Arrivals

As I’ve said before, I’m not a baby person. I’m okay with kids (for a short time), but I’m not one of those “oh, look, a baby!!” people. I have zero interest in changing diapers and all of that. I know that about myself, which is why I don’t hang out with babies. Pharrell Williams hangs out with babies though – Pharrell and his wife Helen Lasichanh have four kids – 5-year-old Rocket (that name) and five-month-old triplets, names unknown. We do know that the triplets are two boys and a girl though. And now we know that Pharrell doesn’t change their diapers.

In an interview with the Today Show on Tuesday, Pharrell was asked a lot about the triplets and what it’s like at home. He jokes about how they cry in harmony and then he gets asked if he changes diapers. He says, flat-out, “No.” And then when pressed, he says: “My wife is SEAL Team Six. There’s nothing she can’t do. I mean, she carried those three bodies and she’s just on it all the time. We do have some amazing people to help us, but it’s serious.”

One nice thing I’ll say is that I appreciate his honesty and I appreciate that he says that they have help, because of course they have help!! THREE BABIES. It would be crazy if he and Helen didn’t have extra help, like five full-time nannies. But I still take issue with Pharrell never changing the diapers. Yeah, Helen is a hero for carrying those babies. But surely he could help her out by, like, doing some diaper changes?

Film Premiere of Despicable Me 3

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

22 Responses to “Pharrell Williams, father of 5-month-old triplets, never changes diapers”

  1. Erinn says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:27 am

    That would not be flying. My father in law apparently has never changed a diaper in his life. I had a pretty hands on dad. When we take our niece for an evening/overnight my husband does just as much, if not more than I do. He’s absolutely in love with this kid – and while he doesn’t enjoy even a second of changing diapers (who does) he does it without complaining because it’s part of the package with a baby.

    Reply
  2. SM says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Makes me like him a bit less. His wife is a champion. I have only one todller my husband still had to change diappers, it’s his child’s shit to clean up, it’s mandatory. Are his hands to precious to get some dirt on them? I am happy they have and can afford as much help as possible but I am sure there are moments when it is between her and him and his answer means that in those moments she is the one to do it.

    Reply
  3. Ramona says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I dont know, its not like if he doesnt pull his weight in the diaper department a baby wont still be changed immediately by one of their many trained nannies. As long as he is still engaged in some daily routines like bathing, feeding or bed time then the bonding is still happening. I’m not bothered by this.

    Reply
    • INeedANap says:
      June 28, 2017 at 9:44 am

      I think you are being very generous. I am dubious about a man not changing diapers but still being an involved parent. I think he is one of those dads that wants to have a vague, philosophical hand in parenting without any of the dirty work.

      Reply
      • Algernon says:
        June 28, 2017 at 10:29 am

        I am always dubious of men who don’t change diapers (and I’ve met some who won’t feed their kids while they’re on the bottle, either). A friend had a baby and her husband wouldn’t touch diapers, even if the kid was having a meltdown and changing was a two-person job just to get it done. I told her to leave him, and I remember clearly saying, “He’s not on your team.” She didn’t, because it seems ludicrous to leave a man for not changing diapers, but a couple years later he was caught in an affair and she did end up leaving him. Anyway, the point is, Pharrell is probably fine because not every man who won’t change diapers is a dickhead, but I side-eye men who don’t change diapers. The world has changed, the role of fathers is more hands-on than it was in our parents’ day, and it’s some macho BS to not change diapers.

  4. Word says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I used to change nappies too. Until I got a poo facial. It tasted like..banana..lol

    Reply
  5. Sandy says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Honestly, since I’m sure they have an army of help ( and I don’t blame them, with triplets) I’m not to horribly offended. It’s kind of dickish of him, but I suspect most people would foist off the grunt work involved with parenting if they could afford help if they were honest with themselves. I know I would be tempted to.

    Reply
  6. astrid says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:41 am

    He’s honest about his lack of diapering and he has staff. I’m giving him a pass.

    Reply
  7. Betsy says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:42 am

    That makes me dislike him immensely. They’re your kids, too, guy.

    Reply
  8. Pansy says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Eh, you’re average guy from an average home? I’d be furious. But hopefully with help (and my gosh THREE newborns AND a preschooler?! No shame from me!) she doesn’t have to change many either. Or any. If I had a nanny I would’ve left all the nuggets for them to deal with.

    Reply
  9. Ayra. says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Three babies at the same time and he can’t change one diaper? Uh..

    Reply
  10. Adrien says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I’d rather watch that Flatliners sequel, The Accountant 2 and Pitch Perfect 3 than another movie about minions.
    As for nappy changing, I used to take care of my nephews and nieces when they were infants. I have no issue with the boys but it makes me extra nervous when it comes to the girls. I have to call someone to help me with the cleaning. Guys, you get what I mean. Louis C.K. tackled that dilemma in one of his stand-up.

    Reply
  11. reverie says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I could count on one hand the times my husband changed diapers… and he’s cleaned the toilet once and gagged… and I had no idea why because I keep tidy toilets that get a good scrubbing once per week.

    Reply
  12. Merritt says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:58 am

    What a jerk. Seriously, if you are a parent then you change diapers. I really hate when women go along with men pulling that garbage.

    Reply
  13. OTHER RENEE says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Big diss for not changing diapers Dude.

    My ex husband not only changed diapers, he insisted on handling those special awful ones. He’d say “Just hand me the paper towels and stand back. I got this.”

    Reply
  14. Mia4s says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Makes me think less of him as a father and a husband…sorry but it does. *Shrug*. Nannies are fine and great but given the MANY changing “opportunities” there would be, “never” tells me the nannies are always there and not just “helping hands” and his wife picks up the rest of the work. It doesn’t put me off his work of course but personally, I think less of him.

    Reply
  15. Amy Tennant says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I’m ok with it because they have staff. If Mom was changing all the diapers, no way.
    My dad and my father-in-law each changed one diaper apiece in their lives. In my dad’s case it was my little brother, and he only changed it because it had gotten to the point where it was worse NOT to change it. In my FIL’s case, it was my daughter, and my MIL made him do it because he’d made it through four kids and five grandkids at that point and apparently that was the limit.

    My husband changed at least as many diapers as I did. If I changed more, it was only because I was home more. If we were both home with the kids, he was almost always the one who changed the diapers, especially when the babies were little. Since I was nursing, he said it was fair that our job titles were Milky Mama and Diaper Daddy. Worked for me!

    Reply
  16. Nikki says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:15 am

    They’re loaded and admit to staff. If I had the cash I would pay someone to change my kids diapers too.

    Reply
  17. Slowsnow says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Jerk.

    Reply
  18. Wolfie88 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:26 am

    There are some things my hubby does better than me and excels with it and there’s the things that he just mucks up and I have to do it all over again. I’d rather just to it right the first time than have him do it.

    Reply
  19. Onerous says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:28 am

    I have 0 problems with this, as long as he’s pulling his weight in other ways. Equality doesn’t always mean splitting the same task 50/50. There were things I didn’t/don’t do for my kids and things my husband didn’t do. But it’s not a bid deal because there’s MORE than enough work to go around even with just one baby.

    Reply

