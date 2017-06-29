Rihanna & Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel are apparently ‘the real deal’

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Okja' - Premiere

As we discussed yesterday, Rihanna has a man. It’s been a while since she’s had an official boyfriend – the last one was Drake, and whatever happened to end it that last time must have been major because she never looked back. For most of Tuesday evening, Rihanna’s Army was simply celebrating their girl getting some action. But then they began investigating the guy, and they figured out his identity: Hassan Jameel. He’s Saudi and his family is worth at least $1.5 billion. Oh, and he looked pleased as punch to finally be outed as Rihanna’s man, check out these new photos, exclusive to the Daily Mail:

So happy! I mean, he looks happy, as would any of us if we were banging Rihanna on the reg. She looks content, like she’s fine with us knowing that she allows him to bang her on the reg. So what else have we learned about Hassan Jameel? He’s the heir to Saudi Arabia’s largest Toyota distributor,” and he’s the deputy vice chairman of his family’s business, Abdul Latif Jameel. He owns an entire soccer/football league called the Jameel League. He’s 29 years old, just like Rihanna. And he once dated Naomi Campbell. Cough. So how are things between Rihanna and Hassan? According to the Sun, their relationship is “the real deal.”

Superstar Rihanna’s mystery lover is believed to be a Saudi businessman from one the richest families in the world, The Sun can reveal. Her secret squeeze is understood to be Hassan Jameel, whose family own the rights to sell Toyota cars in the Middle East country. Pop star RiRi, 29, was pictured enjoying a steamy snog with the bearded hunk in a pool while on holiday in Spain this week. The hitmaker straddled Hassan and kissed him repeatedly at a villa as she drank champagne and smoked a cigarette.

A source said: “This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten. They’ve been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They’re really enjoying each others’ company.”

[From The Sun/Page Six]

Some are questioning how long Rihanna has been keeping Hassan on the DL. Like, have they been hooking up for a while and only recently become more serious? Or have they been serious this whole time and we just found out? Or does she still see him as more of a just-for-now piece? I have no idea. But I hope she’s having fun. If those pool photos are any indication, she’s absolutely having fun.

rih1

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.

 

9 Responses to “Rihanna & Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel are apparently ‘the real deal’”

  1. Rice says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I don’t know. I think he’s a just-for-now guy. But they do look scorching hot!

    Reply
  2. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Aww!! I hope she is happy and having fun.

    Until someone starts spilling real details about him, I am choosing to believe he is an upgrade to basically every dude that she has ever been linked with.

    Reply
  3. Nyawira says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:57 am

    As with all Rihannas relationships, my money on the office betting pool is on “a year, if it goes really really really well”. But hey, get it while it’s still good girl.

    Reply
  4. Toot says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I say Rihanna has been with this dude since Drake did his publicity stunt with JLo.

    I always thought that pic of him staring into the camera with JLo was a “message” of some sort, Rihanna probably told him she was completely done, so he did that foolishness.

    Reply
  5. nah says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I can’t put my finger on why, but something about this coupling is giving me major sleaze vibes.

    Reply
  6. Louise says:
    June 29, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Wonder what his family in Saudi think of this – right after Ramadan, too. Standby because they be having words with him about this. Their family reputation will mean a lot (Ive lived in the Middle East).

    Reply
  7. Word says:
    June 29, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Get it gurl

    Reply
  8. Roxi says:
    June 29, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Well, I am glad they are having fun BUT a Saudi man will always be a Saudi man and they should not end up together, especially if he wants to move back to Saudi.

    Reply
  9. Shelley says:
    June 29, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Alcohol, weed and pool sex. Just for fun guy, not viable long term. What he does in the West will stay here.

    Reply

