Rihanna & Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel are apparently ‘the real deal’

As we discussed yesterday, Rihanna has a man. It’s been a while since she’s had an official boyfriend – the last one was Drake, and whatever happened to end it that last time must have been major because she never looked back. For most of Tuesday evening, Rihanna’s Army was simply celebrating their girl getting some action. But then they began investigating the guy, and they figured out his identity: Hassan Jameel. He’s Saudi and his family is worth at least $1.5 billion. Oh, and he looked pleased as punch to finally be outed as Rihanna’s man, check out these new photos, exclusive to the Daily Mail:

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES The beaming billionaire who bagged Rihanna https://t.co/PXwFx03R1Q — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 28, 2017

So happy! I mean, he looks happy, as would any of us if we were banging Rihanna on the reg. She looks content, like she’s fine with us knowing that she allows him to bang her on the reg. So what else have we learned about Hassan Jameel? He’s the “heir to Saudi Arabia’s largest Toyota distributor,” and he’s the deputy vice chairman of his family’s business, Abdul Latif Jameel. He owns an entire soccer/football league called the Jameel League. He’s 29 years old, just like Rihanna. And he once dated Naomi Campbell. Cough. So how are things between Rihanna and Hassan? According to the Sun, their relationship is “the real deal.”

Superstar Rihanna’s mystery lover is believed to be a Saudi businessman from one the richest families in the world, The Sun can reveal. Her secret squeeze is understood to be Hassan Jameel, whose family own the rights to sell Toyota cars in the Middle East country. Pop star RiRi, 29, was pictured enjoying a steamy snog with the bearded hunk in a pool while on holiday in Spain this week. The hitmaker straddled Hassan and kissed him repeatedly at a villa as she drank champagne and smoked a cigarette. A source said: “This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten. They’ve been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They’re really enjoying each others’ company.”

[From The Sun/Page Six]

Some are questioning how long Rihanna has been keeping Hassan on the DL. Like, have they been hooking up for a while and only recently become more serious? Or have they been serious this whole time and we just found out? Or does she still see him as more of a just-for-now piece? I have no idea. But I hope she’s having fun. If those pool photos are any indication, she’s absolutely having fun.