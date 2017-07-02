Beyonce’s twins are apparently named Rumi Carter and Sir Carter: yay or nay?

We still don’t know the exact date that Beyonce gave birth to the Gemini Twins, or if they were even really born under the Gemini sign. I choose to believe that they were timed perfectly to become the Carter Gemini, and I choose to believe that Beyonce gave birth maybe a week before anything was announced too, likely mid-June. Sources told media outlets that Bey and the babies stayed in the hospital longer than expected because the Beybies were premature and had to stay “under the lights.” And all this time, we still didn’t know the names of the Gemini Beybies. Well, now sources claim to know the names: Rumi and Sir. Seriously?

Have Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z settled on names for their new additions? The couple’s twins, reportedly a daughter and a son, may be named Rumi and Sir Carter, according to trademark documents filed to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Monday and obtained by PEOPLE. Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s company has filed papers to trademark the apparent monikers for everything from fragrances and cosmetics to baby gear, tote bags and water bottles. TMZ was first to report the news. The news comes hours after new dad of three JAY-Z dropped his latest album 4:44, in which he reveals on the title track that the twins were conceived naturally. “I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you,” he says. The newest members of the Carter family join big sister Blue Ivy, 5. The family of five are currently settled in to their $400,000-a-month Malibu rental.

[From People]

I associate the name Rumi with the Sufi poet and I associate the same Sir with… like, a knighthood? Why Sir and not Prince or King or Emperor? I don’t know. Sir is the name I don’t like that much, but I’m surprisingly fine with Rumi. I have an Indian name that used to be a boy’s name, so the name Rumi is giving me lots of vibes. Rumi Carter sounds cute too. Like, Rumi and Blue Carter sound like they’re sisters. But Sir Carter? Eh.