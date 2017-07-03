Daniel Dae Kim & Grace Park left ‘Hawaii Five-O’ over pay inequality

I’ve been a Daniel Dae Kim fan since he was on Lost. He brought a lot of soul to his character, even though the writers didn’t really know what to do with him for the most part. Right after Lost ended, Daniel joined the cast of Hawaii Five-O, the CBS reboot of the popular 1970s show. The casting seemed promising, like producers were actually trying to cast a show set in Hawaii with a range of racially diverse actors to best reflect the racial diversity of Hawaii. In addition to Daniel, Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan were cast as the “leads” of the procedural, and they also added Grace Park to the primary ensemble of four. Both Park and Kim are of Korean heritage. And guess what? Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park were the two members of the ensemble making consistently less money than the two white actors. So Kim and Park have now left the series.
Stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park have departed CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0.” Their characters, Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua, will not appear in the upcoming eighth season. The characters’ absence will be referenced in the season premiere. Sources tell Variety that Park and Kim had been seeking pay equality with stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, but were unable to reach satisfactory deals with CBS Television Studios, which produces the series. Kim and Park were believed to be making 10-15% less than O’Loughlin and Caan.
“I will never forget meeting Daniel while still writing the pilot and being certain there was no other actor who I’d want to play Chin Ho Kelly,” said executive producer Peter Lenkov. “Needless to say, Daniel has been an instrumental part of the success of ‘Hawaii Five-0’ over the past 7 seasons and it has personally been a privilege to know him. Grace’s presence gave ‘Hawaii Five-0’ a beauty and serenity to each episode. She was the consummate collaborator, helping build her character from day 1. They will always be ohana to us, we will miss them and we wish them both all the best.”
A CBS spokesperson said in a statement: “We are so appreciative of Daniel and Grace’s enormous talents, professional excellence and the aloha spirit they brought to each and every one of our 168 episodes. They’ve helped us build an exciting new Hawaii Five-0, and we wish them all the best and much success in their next chapters. Mahalo and a hui hou…”
Kim and Park have both been cast members on “Hawaii Five-O” alongside O’Loughlin and Caan since CBS premiered a rebooted version of the classic television cop show in 2010. The “Hawaii Five-0” changes represent the latest in a series of cast overhauls at returning broadcast dramas. NBC’s “Taken” and ABC’s “Quantico” and “Once Upon a Time” have also parted ways with veteran cast members in the lead up to the coming season.
Part of this, I’m sure, is just everyday exhaustion with being part of a long-running series. Actors get bored, especially if the show is a procedural instead of a (more challenging) character-driven drama. That being said, the fact that the salary negotiations are being cited upfront should tell you something. And I have to wonder… why not just pay them all the same? Did CBS do some testing and discover that what America really wants is an all-white Hawaii-Five-O? If this is an ensemble, are these two actors really so easily replaceable? Wouldn’t it have been easier to just pay them all the same, especially given that both Daniel and Grace “proved” themselves over the past seven seasons? When a show has been running that long, that’s when you should pay the talent what they deserve.
Photos courtesy of CBS and WENN.
Noooo.i love DDK, and his beautiful cheekbones.
This is a travesty.
How does a show just be like,’ yeah they left because we didn’t want to pay them equally, we wish them all the best!’
Err what? Why not just you know, pay their salaries?
Why would DDK make less than Scott Caan? WOW!
Because Scott character is the main character along with Alex’s. If you remember the original the show was centered around these two cops.
V4Real The reboot was built around the task force not “two cops”. Alex character is not a cop by the way. Mcgarette is the leader but this is not a show like Bones where the rest of the team is a bunch of no names with little character development. Infact Kono and Chin have had the most character development on the show while Danny and Mcgarette are still fretting over the same things they did in Season 1. Its an ensemble show and the dip in ratings that will surely follow will prove me right. This show will not live past another season.
Dem, I know McGarret was not a cop. He was a Navy Seal who was given the task to head up the special task force by the then Govenor. Key word Head. He is the leader and the one they take directives from. However they still use the word cops on the show. So he is a cop. No matter how you think they tried to sell the show to us, Scott and Alex were always going to be the lead chatacters. Sorry that’s just how it is. If they thought Daniel and Grace were so valuable don’t you think they would have payed up.
There is also nothing to prove you’re right on. The ratings have been falling for this show for over a couple of years now. There was a time when Scott wanted out because of his child and wife. That’s the reason he’s been out of a few episodes. His contract states that he is allowed to do less episodes so he can spend time with his family back in LA. Unlike Alex and Daniel he didn’t uproot has family to the island. As for Alex he has also expressed at one time he was considering leaving the show. He said the wear and tear on his body from the stunts along with him getting older is starting to wear him down. Remember when he went to rehab due to a pill addiction caused by an onset injury. He was pursuaded ( I’m guessing by a pay increase) to stay on for at least another season or so, with the 8th season being one of the seasons in question. The show will be ending soon anyways, without McGarret, there is no Hawaii 5-0. It was already rumored that season 8 might be the last season. Maybe that’s why they didn’t fight to keep Daniel and Grace. The show is ending soon.
Oh and that fretting you mentioned that some called banter is always going to be a part of Alex”s and Danny character. That”s how the producer’s of the show wanted it.
No, I am not referring to their juvenile carguments that are written to appease their tumblr base. I am referring to the fact that they have had no character growth. Danny is still pining for his ex, Mcgarette still has Mummy and Daddy issues. Those two characters are ironically the worst written on the show.
And how convinient that given the uproar over this decision, you decide that the one metric to measure its effect is null and void. If they were genuinely planning this season as the finale, they would not be limping into it without two of their most beloved characters. They would instead have a tighter season and cut costs elsewhere, such as their stunt castings and big action set pieces. What do you wanna bet these elements will still be there? Scott Caan has been moaning about the show since the first Season. Scott will stay as long as there is a check as he has proven for eight years. Alex has also always complained about the workload, thats why he gets an episode or two off every season. So dont pretend that two whiney leads is a new pressure on Lenkov. Its been a very well known problem from the beginning.
Because he’s a supporting actor.
“Because he’s a supporting actor”.
So is Scott Caan. But one is white so I think we know exactly what you are trying to say….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dem did I say it was true. I think I said it was rumored that the show was ending soon. I also think I said that it was rumored that Alex wanted to leave. I said nothing as fact about the two things. And while you don’t think nothing has changed between Steve and Danny, maybe that’s how the show wants it played out. And just because a show might end doesn’t mean the producers have to give two axed character a farewell or pay them to stay one more season. I think they will try to continue with the series but once Alex leave it is over. Nice try with the null and void comment. But the ratings had been dropping until season 7 like Lori said below. Don’t try to pretend that the show ratings will drop because of the exit of these two, they might just be replaced with two more minority characters, at least I hope so. But the show won’t end just because they left. Now it’s definitely over if Alex leave.
It’s your opinion that their characters are the worse written, as they say don’t like it, don’t watch.
BTW Scott is not a supporting actor he is the lead alongside Alex just like the two leads from the original. Daniel and Grace as much as I love them were supporting cast.
I know, I thought their fawning farewell felt like a slap in the face, too. I hope he goes on to greater success.
My son and I always thought he was the funniest in the Lost blooper reels. What a great show and cast, sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DDK and Kim are both GORGEOUS. So many things about this SUCK. Also, side note: what also sucks is the fact that any actor/actress who is non-white basically has to be Mount Olympus level gorgeous to make it in Hollywood even as the sidekick on a network TV show, whereas Random Unattractive White Dude keeps getting hired over and over again for major TV and film roles with no expectations on their physical appearance (I would name a few Random Unattractive White Dudes but there are too many to name.) The double standard in expectation there drives me crazy.
Ikr. I love his bone structure.
It’s not gonna be the same!
Such a shame. 😞
Oh hell no. I’m reading this as I’m sitting here watching a previous episode of Hawaii Five O.
You’re right, it won’t be the same. I love all five main characters. I’m guessing Daniel”s character Chin Ho will take that job in San Francisco with Abby. Grace character is now pregnant and she also went on the hunt to bust teen human trafficking ring around the US. But, no just no. I feel my family is breaking up.
Yeah, something is wrong with this. Those two have been a part of this show since day one and they could not pay them as much as Scott Caan and the other guy. Why? What is worse is that they are openly admitting that this is the main issue and are willing to walk away from two core cast members because of money. Won’t they have to pay them syndication money anyway since the show is well over 100 episodes at this point?
I could totally understand if Grace and Daniel just came on two seasons ago, but axing two vets is ridiculous. At least they aren’t fridging both characters. The only thing left to watch on CBS are the soaps: The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.
I hope Daniel continues to produce. Last time I heard he was trying to get a tv show up of the ground with a female lead based off of a Korean show. I wonder what happened to it.
Exactly. They sold that show as being a four part ensemble show. Grace and Daniel were the reason a Hawaii show with two white main characters wasnt laughed out of existence.
No it wouldn’t have been laughed out of existence. We are still living in White America and who do you think is watching the show, mostly White America. I don’t think a lot of White people would have an issue with a White cast.
Some people remember the original and it was based around two White cops living in Hawaii. The ensemble cast included natives but the two White cops Jack Lord and the other one was the leads. The other characters on the original was hardly ever the focus of the show the way Daniel”s and Grace character were in the remake. Danny and Steve were always going to be the leads.
Oh and Kono was a man in the original. I loved that they changed that.
A white show in Hawaii premiering in Obamas era right at the height of Shonda Rimes reign would never have passed its first season, period. I know this because I know white people. If they thought it could, they would have tried. They couldnt even successfully add white characters to the show, every addition who has stuck has been a person of color. The fans rejected it everytime.
Also, this show is filmed in Hawaii and the promise of better representation than the original has bought them massive goodwill. They have been allowed to shoot in protected locations that not even Lost, a far more prestigous show was allowed. They have even had streets around State buildings shut down to shoot. A purely white show would have been a political nightmare and would never have had as much support. They would have had to shoot in LA which would have hurt the shows appeal. The background scenery is as big a star as everybody on that show. And since I also know greedy producers, I know if they could shoot in LA, they would have.
V4Real–”White America?!?” Seriously? There is so much demographic, economic, and racial ignorance in your post I’d be forever unpacking it. Suffice to say the only thing keeping the networks afloat are multiracial audiences. African-Americans alone spend billions on consumer goods. If it weren’t for black viewers, Fox (the network) would have gone under at least twice–IN LIVING COLOR, LIVING SINGLE, and EMPIRE alone saved its hash after several disastrous seasons. As far as H5-0 goes, no one tuned in to watch the same tired stories told from the same tired white male
POV–the best arcs were Kim’s and Park’s. Folks like yourself need to accept that the clock isn’t going back and one POV is the only one worth telling stories from.
Oh now it’s because of the President the show wouldn’t have lasted. Who was President back in the late 60”s to 1980? The original was also filmed in Hawaii. I know White people and producers too, so what. Also they film in Hawaii cause the show is based in Hawaii and it’s cheaper to film there. Law and Order is based in NY. Guess what, they film in NY.
The reboot was bringing back the characers from the original. Steve, Dan, Chin and Kono were all characters from the original . The main difference is that Kono was a man. But Steve and Danny were always White. And yes they brought on different White females which didn’t test well but damn they also had a Black Governor and he didn’t last either. Though Richard T Jones decided not to return.
@Deering, no need for your rant. If you don’t understand what I meant by that, that’s on you. Maybe you think I’m White and your trying to turn this into a racial debate with me. You’re aiming in the wrong direction. Oh and you know it’s just your opinion that their arc was the best, right. Like I said I adore all 5 characters and they will be missed. Pay disparity sucks for minorities as well as women. Grace got slapped with both.
Whaaaat?! I havent seen the show in years but these two were critical to that show. The fanbase will not be happy! Plus Daniel moved his family to Hawaii, you cant tell me he was just tired of the grind. Scott Caan has consistently publicly bitched about the grind from Day 1 and yet he is still there. Daniel Dae Kim would be the last person to leave because of character fatigue.
I always suspected there was something up between Grace and the producers. She is easily the best actor on that show but there were large stretches of the show in which she disappeared. In fact they tried to introduce one or two white girls to satisfy the female quota and everytime they did, Grace Parks role was whittled down further. The white girls never won the audience and in fact before I stopped watching there were active fan campaigns to fire them (they were fired).
Its Sleepy Hollow all over again except worse because a show based in Hawaii has lost two of its Asian leads leaving behind two white men as show anchors.
Well I think Chi McBride is still there. I think he is only going on to his fourth season but he is Black and a main character. And whose to say they won’t replace them with other minority actors.
One of Grace”s disapparences had to do with her pregnancy. But I have grown to love these characters. I have seen every episode more than once. They are my guilty pleasure. Screw you producers for breaking up a great team.
Nope, Graces disappearances were not due to pregnancy. They began midway through season 1 and lasted for the entire period I watched. They were definitely trying to write her out at least once.
Chi McBride is an extremely accomplished actor and I hope is at least on pay parity with Alex and especially Scott. But Chi is also a black actor and I reject the idea that a black actor in the core group equals fair representation of Hawaii. Hawaii is 30% Asian, 20% White and only 2% Black.
Its bad enough that the boss of this crime fighting group is white and most of the truly insidious bad guys are POC. Its worse that in his crew of POC, his bff is the other white guy. Now they eliminate the two Asians who are core to the group and then assume that the black guy left makes it better? OMG.
Ramona read what I wrote. I said one of her disappearances. Also it was said that at first they were not considering keeping Grace as one of the main four. That’s why they brought in other female characters to test them out. The blonde failed miserably with the audience but Steve’s girlfriend did a bit better. However they decided to stick with Grace and made Steve gf a small part of the cast until she became a not so fan favorite. Rumors were out that she was sleeping with Lemkov and that’s why she lasted so long. But who knows they might try to bring her back as a permanent fixture now that Grace is gone.
I know the ratio , why do you think most of the villains are not Black but other minorities, specific to the island. But just like the original the main two characters were White, that didn’t change. And we have yet to find out if they replace Kono and Chin with two more minority chatacters. We will just have to wait and see.
Years pass racism stays strong.
These producers are shameless and should be sued.
And their fellow actors have done nothing?
Others cast have negociated salaries together and acted to have perfect equality for everyone…
It’s a mess
I’m bummed – I love their characters!
10-15% less than their white counterparts definitely sounds like a POC tax. There’s no excuse. It’s not like the white guys are superstars or anything.
I’ve only watched this show a couple of times. One episode seemed to center around Alex O’Loughlin and a love interest who took off on him before he could propose – some kind of star-crossed lovers plot – and thought his emoting wasn’t very good. Maybe that was an off episode for him and he’s usually better – but I did wonder at the time why this guy was the Lead, and why didn’t they spend more time with the other characters. Daniel Dae Kim is a better actor and IMO more handsome. Hope he finds another job quickly.
Alex performance doesnt get better. He was panned from the very start of the show for his acting. Scott Caan was pretty good that first season and even had an Emmy nom. Then it became very very clear that he thought himself above the material and you can often feel him sneering at his own lines. The outstanding actor on that show for me was Grace Park. She has a charisma that just reads through the camera.
I stopped watching the show years ago, but I do know DDK & Grace had integral, more compelling storylines at times during the show’s run. I think it’s shameful their costars didn’t speak out and fight for them to get equal pay. I guess when you’re two mediocre white actors without the prospect of any better gigs, no rocking the boat.
Shoutout to their co-stars for taking such a brave stand to support their valued colleagues… lol not. I hope both Daniel & Grace are able to move on to bigger and better things.
How do u know they didnt? Alex said in a recent interview..he had to take a step back and not get so involved in the politics… And now that comment makes sense…we dont know if they tried to help…..and once Les Moonves makes up his mind thats it..he is known for that..he is the head of CBS for whoever doesn’t know that.
Lol. Most people who would come here know who Moonves is. What you dont seem to know is how cast negotiations work. If the core cast decide to negotiate together, the network cant let some go and retain others. This is how the casts of Friends, Big Bang Theory, Modern Family and many others negotiate. If DDK and Grace have been let go its because the cast negotiations were not linked which raises questions of why the two white guys didnt protect their cast mates. The other thing you also seem to not understand is that even if the network had said no to the two, Daniel and Alex could have volunteered to split the difference and equalise the salaries.
It’s laughable that Scott Caan earned more than Daniel Dae Kim. Also, why no Native Hawaiians??
The sole Native Hawaiian is an obese man who is a sometimes informant and he is played as a joke. This show was already failing badly at representation but this compounds it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But the argument was not there isn’t enough native Hawaiian characters. The debate is that two minority characters are leaving the show while the two White characters get paid more and remains. Truth be told neither Grace or Daniel are Native Hawaiians either.
If we were talking about people being cast because they live in that state then all the shows like Law and Order and Blue Blood needs to end because most of the characters are not native to NY. Wait, wasn’t Tom Selleck old show filmed in Hawaii as well? I hope they don’t bring Magnum PI back.
The term “Native Hawaiian” refers to a race and not simply persons born on the island as you seem to be suggesting V4Real. A white person cannot claim the term. These people are indigenous to the island and their exclusion on a show based on a land in which they are a majority is disgusting. The second closest demo in Hawaii is Asian. So removing the two major asian characters is adding insult to injury. The most immediate problem is that how the Asian characters were treated but we are allowed to introduce the shows history of erasure.
Sam but you’re talking about exactly what I said. The argument is that there are no Native Hawaiian’s on the show except the Kanakono character which is considered ohana. Grace and Daniel are not natives either no matter that they play natives on the show. And just like the poster below posted there are other characters on the show that are natives such as the Sergeant who plays Duke and the kid who plays Nehelee and Flippa. They are also considered Ohana by Steve and his team. Duke was recently called Ohana in season 7, episode 21 when the team is captured by the Yakuza boss Michelle Shioma. And like I said how do we know they won’t be replaced by minority characters.
I’m sorry as much as I hate to see them go their making 10 to 15% less than Scott and Alex and I think to make nothing compared to 10 to 15% less than the two main characters of the show is ridiculous it has nothing to do with Racial equality Scott and Alex are the stars of the show without Scot and Alex there is no show I’m sorry it wasn’t touted as an ensemble show Alex was always the lead Alex does the most work he’s in almost every scene he physically is the most demanded upon to the point where he’s had so many injuries it’s affected his life so I disagree I’ll miss them but I watch for Alex and Scott. Another issue I believe was the residuals for the reruns I don’t believe they are getting any..and that I disagree with if its true they should have given them some kind of residuals but they shouldn’t make as much as Alex and Scott because without the characters of Chin Ho and Kono the show Will Survive it can’t survive without Scott and Alex and as to the person above who said the ratings have been failing over the years obviously you have not been a part of season 7 because season 7 has extremely higher ratings than the last few …I think people sometimes over value themselves and get greedy and they should be grateful for being on a hit show for years…if they were making 50% less I’d say they have a leg to stand on..but 10-15% ?? come on….so ridiculous..because now you get nothing….and I have no respect for greed..
That is incorrect..there are many native Hawaiians on the show…Sgt lukala….the new ME nualani….Kamakona..flippa..and nahele..as well as many guest spots you obviously do NOT watch the show…
Only kamakona is ohana
Lori I said the ratings had been dropping for a few years. I was right. You might be right about season 7 having a higher rating than 5 and 6. Bu,t you’re dead wrong to say I didn’t watch season 7. I’ve seen every episode more than once.
I agree with you on the rest of your comments I also have stated that Alex and Danny were ,always going to be the leads.
OK…then I take it back.ss lol…S7 was the best since S1….and I AM sorry to see them go..I mean that means we also lose Adam.Abby and Sarah..what I DONT like and I think CBS is being complete asses about is not giving them a PROPER send off…like Max got..to just Explain away their absences like they are just,a memory after 7,years is disgusting..but that is Les Moonves in my opinion he is pissed at,them and this is his revenge..that is just my opinion..could be wrong…but look what he did to Moonlight..Moonlight in same spot Fri nite averaged 8.5,-,9 mil viewers…he didnt care he didnt like Joel silver and he canceled it..but he loves Alex and tech has made him a star….
No not only kamakona. Sgt lukala. Noelani. Nahele. Flippa.Pua..what show r u watching?..and a lot of background spot actors….like in the diner etc…
I haven’t watch this in a couple of seasons, but I’m sad to hear they are both leaving, I like both actors and their characters. While I do think it started off with Alex and Scott being the leads, it definitely seem to move more towards an ensemble as the show went on. If the workloads and screen time were all pretty equal, they should all be paid pretty equally. As I said though, I haven’t watched in a while so I don’t know.
DDK has lived in Hawaii for a long time now, between the show and Lost before it. I really like him, I hope something else good comes along for him.
At first, that would maybe make sense. Alex O’Loughlin is more the lead. Scott Caan probably had more name recognition (for doing the ocean movies) but after several seasons…I mean c’mon.
Heartbroken. Won’t watch H50 next season, that’s for sure.
