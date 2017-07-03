Daniel Dae Kim & Grace Park left ‘Hawaii Five-O’ over pay inequality

I’ve been a Daniel Dae Kim fan since he was on Lost. He brought a lot of soul to his character, even though the writers didn’t really know what to do with him for the most part. Right after Lost ended, Daniel joined the cast of Hawaii Five-O, the CBS reboot of the popular 1970s show. The casting seemed promising, like producers were actually trying to cast a show set in Hawaii with a range of racially diverse actors to best reflect the racial diversity of Hawaii. In addition to Daniel, Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan were cast as the “leads” of the procedural, and they also added Grace Park to the primary ensemble of four. Both Park and Kim are of Korean heritage. And guess what? Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park were the two members of the ensemble making consistently less money than the two white actors. So Kim and Park have now left the series.

Stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park have departed CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0.” Their characters, Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua, will not appear in the upcoming eighth season. The characters’ absence will be referenced in the season premiere. Sources tell Variety that Park and Kim had been seeking pay equality with stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, but were unable to reach satisfactory deals with CBS Television Studios, which produces the series. Kim and Park were believed to be making 10-15% less than O’Loughlin and Caan. “I will never forget meeting Daniel while still writing the pilot and being certain there was no other actor who I’d want to play Chin Ho Kelly,” said executive producer Peter Lenkov. “Needless to say, Daniel has been an instrumental part of the success of ‘Hawaii Five-0’ over the past 7 seasons and it has personally been a privilege to know him. Grace’s presence gave ‘Hawaii Five-0’ a beauty and serenity to each episode. She was the consummate collaborator, helping build her character from day 1. They will always be ohana to us, we will miss them and we wish them both all the best.” A CBS spokesperson said in a statement: “We are so appreciative of Daniel and Grace’s enormous talents, professional excellence and the aloha spirit they brought to each and every one of our 168 episodes. They’ve helped us build an exciting new Hawaii Five-0, and we wish them all the best and much success in their next chapters. Mahalo and a hui hou…” Kim and Park have both been cast members on “Hawaii Five-O” alongside O’Loughlin and Caan since CBS premiered a rebooted version of the classic television cop show in 2010. The “Hawaii Five-0” changes represent the latest in a series of cast overhauls at returning broadcast dramas. NBC’s “Taken” and ABC’s “Quantico” and “Once Upon a Time” have also parted ways with veteran cast members in the lead up to the coming season.

[From Page Six]

Part of this, I’m sure, is just everyday exhaustion with being part of a long-running series. Actors get bored, especially if the show is a procedural instead of a (more challenging) character-driven drama. That being said, the fact that the salary negotiations are being cited upfront should tell you something. And I have to wonder… why not just pay them all the same? Did CBS do some testing and discover that what America really wants is an all-white Hawaii-Five-O? If this is an ensemble, are these two actors really so easily replaceable? Wouldn’t it have been easier to just pay them all the same, especially given that both Daniel and Grace “proved” themselves over the past seven seasons? When a show has been running that long, that’s when you should pay the talent what they deserve.