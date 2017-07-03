Donald Trump tweeted a video where he violently ‘attacks’ the CNN logo

Village Idiot Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted last week that Donald Trump never, ever, ever encouraged or condoned violence against anyone. She insisted that he was no bully, that he was the victim of bullying and when Emperor Snowflake is questioned or mocked or merely discussed, he will “hit back” in self-defense, regardless of whether “hitting back” will make him look like a thin-skinned despot in charge of a banana republic hellbent on limiting a free press and/or free speech. I might be paraphrasing, but not by much. After Sanders spread all of her lies last week, many pointed out all of the instances where Donald Trump actually had incited violence, whether it was that time that he insinuated that Hillary Clinton should be shot, or that time he told supporters to assault protesters, and on and on. Well, guess what? Trump incited violence again. He posted this on Sunday morning:

This is footage from Trump’s old appearance on WWE, back when Trump was merely a C-list celebrity, slum lord and idiot. Someone mocked it up so it looks like Trump is beating the hell out of a CNN logo. The video mock-up was made by a Reddit user called HanA–holeSolo, apparently, and the guy goes on Reddit to write about “stabbing Muslims.” WaPo had an interesting and frightening article about that, and it makes me wonder if Trump has been lurking on a Reddit subforum. Yikes.

All of this – and much, much more – caused #25thAmendmentNow to begin trending yesterday. On this, the eve of our nation’s birthday, it’s a nice sentiment. It’s nice to think that all of the hacks, traitors, Deplorables and average Republicans around Trump would all come to their senses and realize that the guy is bonkers and that the 25th Amendment needs to be invoked. I doubt it will happen though. Not before Donald Trump gets to meet his BFF Vladimir Putin this week.