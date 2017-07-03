What can we expect from Taylor Swift’s 2017 Taymerica Fourth of July party?

At this time last year, we really didn’t know what was about to hit us. In so many ways. On July 3rd 2016, we hadn’t even watched Donald Trump’s unhinged Republican National Convention, with Mike Flynn chanting “lock her up” to the crowd (Flynn is now pleading the fifth and one of the big targets of Robert Mueller’s investigation). We didn’t know that the Orange Monster would win the election. We didn’t know the extent of the Russian hacking. But most importantly, we didn’t know that Tom Hiddleston would show up at Taylor Swift’s annual Fourth of July/Taymerica Party and wear the famous “I Heart T.S.” tank top. 2016 was a dumpster fire, but that image is still one of the greatest moments in gossip history.
So, Taymerica is upon us. Tom Hiddleston is probably hiding out in England somewhere – or perhaps he’s working on Infinity Wars down in Georgia, who knows? No matter where he is this Fourth of July, you can bet that he doesn’t want to be photographed. Taylor, on the other hand, is going to throw her annual party at her Rhode Island house. Fans in Rhode Island already got some photos of the slides going up. Does Taylor rent those inflatable slides or does she own them?
USA Today compiled a list of people who are likely going to end up in some professionally-photographed and carefully curated Instagrams this week. Selena Gomez is very likely to be around for Taymerica. Blake Lively will probably be there. Lorde will probably get an invite, but I don’t see her coming, do you? Ed Sheeran is probably a yes. Interestingly enough, Karlie Kloss won’t be there, I don’t think. I just saw photos of her arriving in Paris today. She might be working. Which is smart – the Taymerica thing has gotten a little bit crazy. Karlie is possibly looking for a way to peel off.
But really, the Taymerica party will probably be the formal introduction of Joe Alwyn into the big, public, splashy Swift Lyfe. JoeTay might have been all about “privacy” for months (or at least that’s what the talking-point was) but I have to think that Joe will make an appearance in some of the Instagrams, right? For sure.
When @edsheeran shows up for the 4th of July in a red coat because he just can't let it go. pic.twitter.com/ulTbBJhUt4
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 4, 2015
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Twitter and WENN.
Narcissism… shamelessly self-indulgent ego-stroking… curated Instagram shots instead of actual, natural fun
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I imagine it will be twice as stage managed as it was last year so no one wanders off script and diverts attention from her new, “insanely private” romance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. This girl’s choreographed shenanigans have gotten very old. We don’t know a thing about what Taylor Swift is really like because you’re only allowed to see the carefully curated, sanitized, mass marketed version of her. So who cares??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reynolds is shooting Deadpool 2 in Canada, so not sure Lively will attend this year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
because she cant hire a babysitter and go by herself?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blake and Ryan pretty much go everywhere together. I wouldn’t be shocked if this year they decide to spend the fourth in Vancouver with Ryan’s family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most people want to be with their spouse and babies on fun holidays… nothing wrong with that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think mainly becsuse Ryan’s face represents the feeling of the rest of the world towards Taymerica (great word by the way) the Reynolds may skip this year’s celebration
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’d think she’d want to scale it back after last year, but maybe she is just incapable of doing so. Or maybe it she wants it to be so spectacular that everyone will forget about the debacle last year.
I would be surprised if Blake Lively was on the guest list. Her husband committed the cardinal sin of looking less than 100% enthused and worshipful about the staged Taymerica photos last year, to the point that it became a meme – I can’t imagine that being easily forgiven.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that was a great meme!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He lent her the actual Deadpool costume for some event a few months later so that would probably cover him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He did that because he was starting campaigning for a Golden Globe nomination and there’s no bigger way to get that global press like having T.Swift wear your costume.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she probably feels that she’s been scaling back enough now and wants get back to Tay-perations as usual (meaning large-scale curated ‘intimate’ celebrations). She seems to mostly go from low-key to over-exposed and vice-versa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im super interested who will show up. I would think bigger stars and people with self respect will stay away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder who the “black friend/obligatory POC” will be this year?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope it is completely over the top, but I fear she may have learned something from last year.
I agree with the list of ‘friends’ and can’t wait to see who else gets sucked in. A hadid? Can’t have a party without one of those. Like a chocolate fountain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hiddles gave up Wimbledon last year, maybe he’ll pop up at the matches, with a date?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somebody just tweeted that they saw him at RADA, which contradicts a tweet from yesterday that he was in a cafe in Brooklyn. Somehow RADA seems more likely! I hope that means he gets to go to Wimbledon this year. Thor reshoots are coming up very soon in Atlanta as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of hope he doesn’t hide and goes to Wimbledon
Report this comment as spam or abuse
None of the people on that USA Today list are going. They may have gotten invites but I believe they’ll be no shows. I have a feeling this year is going to be filled with a bunch of D-list models/celebs. Selena Gomez has shown she is trying to distance herself from the whole T-swift squad thing. Blake Lively isn’t going unless Ryan Reynolds goes with her and he is in Vancouver shooting Deadpool 2. Karlie Kloss is in Paris. Gigi Hadid is hanging out with her family and Zayn per her Instagram. Ed Sheeran looks to be somewhere in Europe again based on his own Instagram.
I actually think this year will be really really quiet on the TayAmerica front especially in regards to who shows up. I don’t think Taylor is gonna have the same caliber of celebs that she has had in years past whether its because of scheduling or folks not wanting to be involved but maybe that’s just me thinking this way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also agree most of the A listers won’t show.
I think a smart move, instead of having a bunch of nobodies, would be for our fave sentient snake emoji to open the thing up to a bunch of her young fans and get a lot of photos with her and a bunch of kids having a blast on the slides.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s still going to be Instagramming herself on those damn slides when she’s 65.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’ll be another wash, rinse and repeat of, “It’s me, it’s all about me!!!!!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt if we are going to see all that much of the squad this year – they seem to be scattered around. It’s possible that she will restrict coverage of the party in keeping with her new “I am really very very private and always was – it was that awful Tom who wanted to be public” persona. Then the 2016 4th of July “thing” can all be blamed on famewh*re Hiddles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because just everybody knows that fame hungry British guys are all about celebrating the 4th of July!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure Tom insisted on wearing that I heart TS shirt as well. Taylor is so private she probably asked him not to, but you know these Brits and their show-off ways. /s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My bet is this year will be “super private” and she won’t be arranging any photoshoots. I feel like sherealized she went OTT with Hiddleswift and wants to go to a different direction with her image, new grown up mysterious private Taylor who’s too cool to share everything.
After last year I feel like her celeb friends will want to distance themselves from all this and she wants people to wanna come next year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Eva – yeah I said much the same. She does a reboot of her persona every few years (coinciding with a new album) and her new one appears to be “intensely private”. This is lucky for Joe Alwyn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair she can only get more private, more open about her life is not possible. At some point she will have to be more private just to mix it up a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think that it will be super private and IF at all just some of her guests will post shots to show that the party happened, but that do not feature her or her new bf.
The big reveal etc will come with the new cd and necessary promotion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After last year’s fiasco, I would think he would absolutely be at Wimbledon. I think it would be awesome if he showed up with ol’ Jarthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes…this…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do people really care that much? I don’t think she was missed that much and I don’t see that there is a big interest in this new romance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always feel bad for that couple on the right in that porch photo. You know people are looking at it saying “Tiddles!!! Ryan Reynolds!!! Don’t know don’t care!!!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Taylor and Karlie have a falling out? Or at least that’s the rumor. I expect more cringe worthy model pictures and more stroking of Taylor’s fragile ego after the great takedown of 2016
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone care anymore?! She seems over
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So apparently she’s been replying to random fan’s DMs on IG. Imma try and get an invite to this and report back guys.
It’s absolutely gorgeous weather here today & tomorrow so I bet she has a good turn out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ryan Reynolds’s face in that photo…
Report this comment as spam or abuse