What can we expect from Taylor Swift’s 2017 Taymerica Fourth of July party?

At this time last year, we really didn’t know what was about to hit us. In so many ways. On July 3rd 2016, we hadn’t even watched Donald Trump’s unhinged Republican National Convention, with Mike Flynn chanting “lock her up” to the crowd (Flynn is now pleading the fifth and one of the big targets of Robert Mueller’s investigation). We didn’t know that the Orange Monster would win the election. We didn’t know the extent of the Russian hacking. But most importantly, we didn’t know that Tom Hiddleston would show up at Taylor Swift’s annual Fourth of July/Taymerica Party and wear the famous “I Heart T.S.” tank top. 2016 was a dumpster fire, but that image is still one of the greatest moments in gossip history.

So, Taymerica is upon us. Tom Hiddleston is probably hiding out in England somewhere – or perhaps he’s working on Infinity Wars down in Georgia, who knows? No matter where he is this Fourth of July, you can bet that he doesn’t want to be photographed. Taylor, on the other hand, is going to throw her annual party at her Rhode Island house. Fans in Rhode Island already got some photos of the slides going up. Does Taylor rent those inflatable slides or does she own them?

USA Today compiled a list of people who are likely going to end up in some professionally-photographed and carefully curated Instagrams this week. Selena Gomez is very likely to be around for Taymerica. Blake Lively will probably be there. Lorde will probably get an invite, but I don’t see her coming, do you? Ed Sheeran is probably a yes. Interestingly enough, Karlie Kloss won’t be there, I don’t think. I just saw photos of her arriving in Paris today. She might be working. Which is smart – the Taymerica thing has gotten a little bit crazy. Karlie is possibly looking for a way to peel off.

But really, the Taymerica party will probably be the formal introduction of Joe Alwyn into the big, public, splashy Swift Lyfe. JoeTay might have been all about “privacy” for months (or at least that’s what the talking-point was) but I have to think that Joe will make an appearance in some of the Instagrams, right? For sure.

When @edsheeran shows up for the 4th of July in a red coat because he just can't let it go. pic.twitter.com/ulTbBJhUt4 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 4, 2015