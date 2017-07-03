What can we expect from Taylor Swift’s 2017 Taymerica Fourth of July party?

A post shared by Brit LaManna (@britmaack) on

At this time last year, we really didn’t know what was about to hit us. In so many ways. On July 3rd 2016, we hadn’t even watched Donald Trump’s unhinged Republican National Convention, with Mike Flynn chanting “lock her up” to the crowd (Flynn is now pleading the fifth and one of the big targets of Robert Mueller’s investigation). We didn’t know that the Orange Monster would win the election. We didn’t know the extent of the Russian hacking. But most importantly, we didn’t know that Tom Hiddleston would show up at Taylor Swift’s annual Fourth of July/Taymerica Party and wear the famous “I Heart T.S.” tank top. 2016 was a dumpster fire, but that image is still one of the greatest moments in gossip history.

So, Taymerica is upon us. Tom Hiddleston is probably hiding out in England somewhere – or perhaps he’s working on Infinity Wars down in Georgia, who knows? No matter where he is this Fourth of July, you can bet that he doesn’t want to be photographed. Taylor, on the other hand, is going to throw her annual party at her Rhode Island house. Fans in Rhode Island already got some photos of the slides going up. Does Taylor rent those inflatable slides or does she own them?

USA Today compiled a list of people who are likely going to end up in some professionally-photographed and carefully curated Instagrams this week. Selena Gomez is very likely to be around for Taymerica. Blake Lively will probably be there. Lorde will probably get an invite, but I don’t see her coming, do you? Ed Sheeran is probably a yes. Interestingly enough, Karlie Kloss won’t be there, I don’t think. I just saw photos of her arriving in Paris today. She might be working. Which is smart – the Taymerica thing has gotten a little bit crazy. Karlie is possibly looking for a way to peel off.

But really, the Taymerica party will probably be the formal introduction of Joe Alwyn into the big, public, splashy Swift Lyfe. JoeTay might have been all about “privacy” for months (or at least that’s what the talking-point was) but I have to think that Joe will make an appearance in some of the Instagrams, right? For sure.

Taylor Swift seen leaving Isabel Marant

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Twitter and WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “What can we expect from Taylor Swift’s 2017 Taymerica Fourth of July party?”

  1. Shambles says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Narcissism… shamelessly self-indulgent ego-stroking… curated Instagram shots instead of actual, natural fun

    Reply
  2. Lee says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Reynolds is shooting Deadpool 2 in Canada, so not sure Lively will attend this year.

    Reply
  3. grabbyhands says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:49 am

    You’d think she’d want to scale it back after last year, but maybe she is just incapable of doing so. Or maybe it she wants it to be so spectacular that everyone will forget about the debacle last year.

    I would be surprised if Blake Lively was on the guest list. Her husband committed the cardinal sin of looking less than 100% enthused and worshipful about the staged Taymerica photos last year, to the point that it became a meme – I can’t imagine that being easily forgiven.

    Reply
  4. QueenB says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Im super interested who will show up. I would think bigger stars and people with self respect will stay away.

    Reply
  5. browniecakes says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Hiddles gave up Wimbledon last year, maybe he’ll pop up at the matches, with a date?

    Reply
  6. Miles says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:54 am

    None of the people on that USA Today list are going. They may have gotten invites but I believe they’ll be no shows. I have a feeling this year is going to be filled with a bunch of D-list models/celebs. Selena Gomez has shown she is trying to distance herself from the whole T-swift squad thing. Blake Lively isn’t going unless Ryan Reynolds goes with her and he is in Vancouver shooting Deadpool 2. Karlie Kloss is in Paris. Gigi Hadid is hanging out with her family and Zayn per her Instagram. Ed Sheeran looks to be somewhere in Europe again based on his own Instagram.

    I actually think this year will be really really quiet on the TayAmerica front especially in regards to who shows up. I don’t think Taylor is gonna have the same caliber of celebs that she has had in years past whether its because of scheduling or folks not wanting to be involved but maybe that’s just me thinking this way.

    Reply
    • Squiggisbig says:
      July 3, 2017 at 11:44 am

      I also agree most of the A listers won’t show.

      I think a smart move, instead of having a bunch of nobodies, would be for our fave sentient snake emoji to open the thing up to a bunch of her young fans and get a lot of photos with her and a bunch of kids having a blast on the slides.

      Reply
  7. Bee says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:55 am

    She’s still going to be Instagramming herself on those damn slides when she’s 65.

    Reply
  8. Jane says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:08 am

    It’ll be another wash, rinse and repeat of, “It’s me, it’s all about me!!!!!”

    Reply
  9. justme says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I doubt if we are going to see all that much of the squad this year – they seem to be scattered around. It’s possible that she will restrict coverage of the party in keeping with her new “I am really very very private and always was – it was that awful Tom who wanted to be public” persona. Then the 2016 4th of July “thing” can all be blamed on famewh*re Hiddles.

    Reply
  10. Eva says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:13 am

    My bet is this year will be “super private” and she won’t be arranging any photoshoots. I feel like sherealized she went OTT with Hiddleswift and wants to go to a different direction with her image, new grown up mysterious private Taylor who’s too cool to share everything.

    After last year I feel like her celeb friends will want to distance themselves from all this and she wants people to wanna come next year.

    Reply
  11. Miss Jupitero says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:18 am

    After last year’s fiasco, I would think he would absolutely be at Wimbledon. I think it would be awesome if he showed up with ol’ Jarthy.

    Reply
  12. nemera34 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Do people really care that much? I don’t think she was missed that much and I don’t see that there is a big interest in this new romance.

    Reply
  13. Zondie says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:55 am

    I always feel bad for that couple on the right in that porch photo. You know people are looking at it saying “Tiddles!!! Ryan Reynolds!!! Don’t know don’t care!!!”

    Reply
  14. Nicole says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Didn’t Taylor and Karlie have a falling out? Or at least that’s the rumor. I expect more cringe worthy model pictures and more stroking of Taylor’s fragile ego after the great takedown of 2016

    Reply
  15. D says:
    July 3, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Does anyone care anymore?! She seems over

    Reply
  16. Erica_V says:
    July 3, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    So apparently she’s been replying to random fan’s DMs on IG. Imma try and get an invite to this and report back guys.

    It’s absolutely gorgeous weather here today & tomorrow so I bet she has a good turn out.

    Reply
  17. perplexed says:
    July 3, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Ryan Reynolds’s face in that photo…

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment