Did Meghan Markle date Prince Harry & her previous boyfriend at the same time?

There are still so many unknowns when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. We don’t know if or when Prince Harry will propose. We don’t know if the royal family actually approves of Meghan. We don’t know how Meghan would fit in to the royal family if she did marry Harry. We also don’t really know the timeline of Meghan and Harry’s relationship at all. When we first learned about them last fall, we were told different things by different sources to different outlets. Meghan and Harry were maybe introduced by mutual friends, maybe in May 2016, maybe earlier, maybe later. When did Meghan and Harry really start dating? And was there any overlap between Harry and Meghan’s previous boyfriend? Did Meghan actually dump a Canadian chef FOR Harry?

Being dumped is never fun, but imagine being ditched and seeing your ex embark on a romance with a real-life prince. Here’s all you need to know about Cory Vitiello who, according to reports, was dating Meghan Markle when she met Prince Harry.

Cory Vitiello is celebrated Canadian Chef who works in Toronto, Canada. He has behind one of Toronto’s most favoured restaurants – The Harbord Room – before shutting down the establishment, but he also runs a chicken restaurant chain called Flock. In 2016, he downplayed being labelled a ‘celebrity’ but agreed it is good for business.

“There’s no downside to being a well-known chef. There are thousands of great cooks in the city, and there are chefs who are more deserving of the celebrity than myself,” he told Toronto Life.

Cory was said to be dating Meghan Markle between 2014 and 2016. The American actress is one of the stars of legal comedy-drama Suits – which films in Toronto, where Cory is based. The pair split in May 2016 – with the Telegraph reporting that Meghan was still with Cory when she first met Harry (the Prince was in Canada to promote the Invictus games in May 2016), reporting the chef refused to comment on the rumours and a friend of his also stating to the paper: “I can’t comment on that” when asked if the Prince was part of the reason their relationship ended.

It seems to me like the British papers are trying to stir up some sh-t. I think there’s a reason why we haven’t heard much about Cory in the past year – it’s because there were not a lot of hard feelings with the breakup. If Meghan dumped Cory for Harry and it was a terrible situation, don’t you think we would have heard about it by now? But even now, he’s still no-commenting. Which is classy. As for Meghan’s Uptradey move… eh. Romantics will say that Meghan knew when she met The One and Harry is The One. Cynics like me will say that sure, she sounds a bit like a maneater.

Here’s Cory (he’s the guy on the right in the photo below):

116 Responses to “Did Meghan Markle date Prince Harry & her previous boyfriend at the same time?”

  1. QueenB says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Way hotter than Harry.

    Reply
  2. lala says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:23 am

    she was dating Cory Vitiello!? He is my Canadian celeb boyfriend!! I am disappointed that she chose Harry over Cory, he is crazy hot. I would do such naughty things to that man…

    Reply
  3. Disco Dancer says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Dating Prince Harry has been the best opportunity in Meghan’s career. Either way she can’t really lose: if they break up, she’ll
    Still be royal-adjacent in a way and always be known as Prince Harry’s ex and stories will abound about how she’s the one that got away. It’ll give her greater name recognition than being the 3rd ranking actress in a D-list TV show well past it’s expiry Date.

    And if she marries Harry, then we don’t need to go any further, do we?

    Reply
    • Merritt says:
      July 6, 2017 at 8:34 am

      Has dating a prince ever helped anyone’s career? Because it seems like Cressida Bonas pretty much faded away after she broke up with Harry.

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        July 6, 2017 at 8:52 am

        Meghan is over 30 with a well-established career. IIRC Cressida had been recently out of school when she started dating Harry and didn’t have much experience. Or maybe she had other interests like Chelsy and opted to stay out of spotlight.

        On another hand, Kannot had a full time career being the royal girlfriend with no interests of her own. Managed a few months buying accessories for a fashion brand, but she had a degree in arts and alleged career in photography for her parents’ business. Dating Prince Billnot of the Middleton helped her big time. She has a career now, she has a title. One of the few with the best “jobs” in the world for which she does nothing remarkable. Only if showing off and flashing could be remotely considered “remarkable”.

        Donno about other RF so I will not comment but I think they keep much lower profiles.

      • Merritt says:
        July 6, 2017 at 9:16 am

        @SoulSPA

        Marrying in versus breaking up are different things.

      • Erinn says:
        July 6, 2017 at 9:24 am

        “Meghan is over 30 with a well-established career.”

        How established IS her career though – Suits is the only long running role she’s had. She only has 30 credits on her IMDB for acting… and some of the roles are so small she’s technically uncredited on the movie/show. It’s mainly stuff like “hot girl” or two episodes of the 90210 remake… stuff like that. She’s got a GOOD job right now, but I don’t think most people knew who the heck she was before she started dating Harry.

        I remember walking into Reitmans and seeing ads for her collaboration with them – and I genuinely had no idea who she was. I wouldn’t have even guessed actress as my first attempt.

      • SoulSPA says:
        July 6, 2017 at 11:59 am

        @Merritt, you’re right. @Erinn, got your point, just a small comment: Meghan is more successful than many other actors and she’s lasted longer in this very fragile industry of acting. She’s also done work for several charity which is more than many do. That’s what I meant by well established, not the best choice of words. Moderately successful career would be better but hey, it means nothing if not analyzed against standards. There are too many variables. Acting credits, awards, yup.

      • Erinn says:
        July 6, 2017 at 12:06 pm

        @SoulSPA

        That makes more sense, then. I mean – she’s got a great gig right now. She’s 90 something episodes into her run on the show, so that’s definitely a good job. And I have heard that she’s done some decent work with charity, so that’s great too. But I think as far as being recognizable, dating Harry has DEFINITELY helped her in that way. Probably didn’t hurt the clothing line, either.

    • Frisbee says:
      July 6, 2017 at 8:43 am

      Look no further than Koo Stark who dated Andrew long before he married Sarah Fergusson. Koo was an American actress who had appeared in a soft porn film (that’s probably really tame now) and who disappeared when her relationship with Andrew ended. She was last in the press iirc living on welfare benefits – a sad end. Andrew would never have been allowed to marry her and being connected to him did her no favours at all.

      Reply
    • Addie says:
      July 6, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      Here’s my question: have acting opportunities appeared since Meghan has been dating Harry? Actors often work in theatre or film/tv when their show’s on hiatus.

      Reply
  4. Ashamed 2 b a FL Girl says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:24 am

    He’s hot.

    Reply
  5. Giulia says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Meghan is a playa!

    Reply
    • Addie says:
      July 6, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      Oh, yes, damn sure of that. I’m not a fan of anyone, male or female, who are climbers for the sake of status. That said, MM is 100% more accomplished than The Middleton sisters combined. I still don’t buy her PR though. But then, I don’t buy Harry’s PR either. Two personable BS merchants, imo. As long as they don’t dip into my hard-earned money, they can do what they like.

      Reply
  6. Nancy says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I don’t know. In these photos, she looks like Octomom.

    Reply
  7. Christine says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:29 am

    He is handsome! He also would not comment if he signed a confidentiality agreement that someone gave him to keep just such details on the down low, so that a future princess would not be besmirched.

    Reply
  8. Spittair says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Oh most definitely trying to stir up sh-t. I’m not her biggest fan, but she’s an accomplished and beautiful woman and I don’t see what the problem is. The hating is so extra and a lot of it is saltiness over her being a WOC. And so what if she’s a man-eater? No different than what many men do, just saying. Maybe she did phase her ex out and moved on, and it could’ve been for a variety of reasons. It seems like she keeps her business on the low and doesn’t flaunt, so let her live.

    Reply
  9. ArchieGoodwin says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Look at all that food behind them, looks great on the wall, so pretty and artistic. Do they use it to cook, I wonder? I hope it doesn’t go to waste.

    He’s cute! very cute, much more so than Harry, who doesn’t appeal to me in the slightest (might be his personality shines through any good looks he may have).

    I don’t care who she dated, but I fear she made the wrong choice if she did indeed dump Cory the Cutie for Harry-no-one-wants-to-be-royalty-we-just-want-the-perks.

    Reply
    • Pumpkin Pie says:
      July 6, 2017 at 8:37 am

      I get a high even by only looking at fresh food and veggies. I also hope it doesn’t go to waste.

      Reply
    • Tyrant Destroyed says:
      July 6, 2017 at 8:48 am

      Most of the times, at least in Toronto, the items used for decorating pavilions at the food shows is donated to food banks. I know it because I’ve volunteered to pick up the donations, put it in packages and send them to the chosen association.

      Reply
      • Pumpkin Pie says:
        July 6, 2017 at 9:01 am

        Excellent practice !

        Wasting food should be illegal and I think in France they made it illegal – I am talking about supermarket food.
        I heard a supermarket spokesperson say that dumping the food is cheaper than re-distributing it. I could not believe no-one figured out how to do it in a cost-effective way. They don’t want to diminish their profits but still.

  10. Jeesie says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:33 am

    What a downgrade!

    Reply
  11. Alleycat says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:36 am

    If she cheated, I would side eye, but it doesn’t seem like she did. I love her and Harry together, she’s beautiful.

    Reply
  12. Barbcat says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:37 am

    He is gorgeous! I don’t get why anyone says Harry is good-looking. I guess compared to his father and brother he looks ok, but if you look at him without his “prince shield” he is very plain. Take away husband money and fame and he is someone you would see shopping at Walmart in the autozone area.

    She downgraded in looks and work-ethic!

    Reply
    • Pumpkin Pie says:
      July 6, 2017 at 9:10 am

      I get what you’re saying but you know, cough, cough, he is so nooooormal he’s doing his own groceries at the supermarket sometime. Not a Walmart equivalent though, cough, cough.

      Reply
    • BeamMeUpScottie says:
      July 6, 2017 at 9:12 am

      He might be on the fast road to being baldy, but Harry is a loving and very demonstrative guy. Some women love that. I am guessing he would be prone to lots of hugs and kisses. MM is also very loving and tactile so she and H are a good match from that perspective.

      Also, in none of the pictures I have seen with her and ex-boyfriend does he look engaged, like he is ‘really’into her’, if you know what i mean. He always looks as if he is looking for something else… dunno, could be my perception.

      Reply
      • KB says:
        July 6, 2017 at 10:57 am

        The body language between her and her ex-husband is a bit off as well. If you Google “Meghan Markle Trevor Engelson” there are quite a few photos of her hugging him with both arms or touching him with both hands as he is angled towards the camera, disengaged. She seems very affectionate, hopefully Harry returns it.

      • BeamMeUpScottie says:
        July 6, 2017 at 11:29 am

        @KB, I am telling you – the body language between her and ex-hubby is seriously off balance. Every time i see pix of the two of them I shake my head.
        She is always holding on to the dude and he is either disengaged as you point out. Or literally trying to disentangle himself !
        Perhaps he is just a control freak. But still…! :-(
        Let’s hope she finds the level of affection she wants from H.

      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        July 6, 2017 at 12:05 pm

        @ beammeupscottie: this is a really good point. I’ve never seen her in a picture with a man where they look reaaaallllyyy into her. Not with Corey, the ex hubby and now Harry. YET, we don’t know of any man who’s actually left her either. They seem to stick to her until she ends it for whatever reason. I wonder why that would be the case if true…..quite an interesting dichotomy.

      • Elsa says:
        July 6, 2017 at 12:46 pm

        Not everyone is into pda

      • Tabbygal says:
        July 6, 2017 at 2:47 pm

        Yeah, it’s the same with the Beckhams. Victoria is always draped over David like a spider plant or gazing adoringly up at him. But David? He’s always staring blankly into the camera and turned away from her. Maybe she’s just a better actor!

      • Sarah says:
        July 6, 2017 at 4:19 pm

        If you look at the pics of Harry and Meghan at the Jamaica wedding, she is always all over him and he is “meh.” Or he was pissed about paps and was totally petulant and babyish.

  13. Adele Dazeem says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Meh. Unless there are children, marriage vows, collateral damage, who cares? People make up and break up all the time. Maybe they were just a meh couple to begin with. It happens.

    Reply
  14. Talie says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Would the Queen really say no to him marrying her at this point? That seems like a long shot…it’s such a public relationship. Even more so than the one he had with Cressida. Chelsy was a different story since they were so young.

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      July 6, 2017 at 1:40 pm

      I see a bigger issue with W and K, Donots of Middleton, than with the Queen unless there were something really shady in Meghan’s past. I am very curious to see where the relationship will go.

      The issue with the choice of Meghan as Harry’s wife could be the fact that she is far more accomplished than Kannot. Once that Harry gets married, there will always be comparisons between Kannot and let’s say in this case Meghan. IMHO Meghan outweighs Kannot in every department. At the same time there is info out there about the very close relationship Harry has with WK. Wondering how a much more accomplished wife of Harry’s would put a strain on Harry’s relationship with his brother and in-law. When Harry gets married, it will be the first time in a few decades that two UK princes will be married. The scrutiny of the press and public will be brutal.

      Reply
      • perplexed says:
        July 6, 2017 at 2:24 pm

        Isn’t every woman in their 30s more accomplished than Kate though? If they nix everybody who is more accomplished than Kate, they’re going to have nix everybody Harry dates.

        Kate is some kind of odd anomaly in her generation. You rarely hear of an educated woman in her generation who didn’t want to work during their 20s.

        Even Diana as a 19 year old pre-school nanny and cleaning lady with no O levels seemed more accomplished than Kate.

      • Addie says:
        July 6, 2017 at 3:29 pm

        Agree with both SoulSPA and perplexed.

        The ‘Middleton way’ for women is to dabble in genteel pursuits (shopping, attending soirees et al) while sniffing out a rich, and preferably titled man. They could not be favourably compared to young woman a decade younger.

        Harry is in a sticky position. He has bowed to William all his life. What if the Middleton’s use their pull with press to sully Meghan? What if Kate slights her in much the same way she did the York girls? Middleton women see other women as threats. Will Harry ark up, given his future is heavily dependent on William? What if Meghan can’t or won’t be lesser than she is?

  15. Jamie42 says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:52 am

    It sounds like there’s no story here, but Cory is really attractive! Maybe he is the one who decided to move on.
    And in my opinion, marriage to a hard-working, talented, prosperous guy would be a lot better than the royal lifestyle.

    Reply
  16. Suze says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:53 am

    He’s gorgeous for sure, and it’s very possible there was overlap, but I am in the “who cares other than the participants” camp.

    Reply
  17. seesittellsit says:
    July 6, 2017 at 8:59 am

    And then there’s the possibility that actually nobody cares if she was “dating” someone while she “dated” Harry. Unless Harry broke up a happy home with some kiddies, nobody would care one way or the other.

    That said, the chef is devastatingly attractive, far more so than Harry. But then, there’s something about that HRH and the word “palace” and “princess” and “protection officer” and “Westminster Abbey” and all those designer gowns, and wearing tiaras . . . that transforms a rather pain in the arse, self-absorbed, balding guy with an obnoxious family into . . . a gorgeous man.

    Reply
    • Pumpkin Pie says:
      July 6, 2017 at 10:45 am

      It takes two to break up a home. I’ve seen it, though the guy in question cheated and got the “other woman” pregnant while he was engaged, due to marry soon. The other woman knew he was engaged, HE knew he was engaged, still did it, and the other woman and the guy HAD to get married, because of certain circumstances. So the other woman”married the guy who cheated his fiancée with her. What a bummer, sigh, sigh. They are both unhappy and cannot divorce due to financial considerations, for him, and financial and social considerations, for her. Karma is karma.

      If Meghan can adapt to that lifestyle – not the luxury/perks side, good for her. There are all sorts of marriages.

      Reply
    • Addie says:
      July 6, 2017 at 3:31 pm

      Harry has been known to pursue women who were in relationships because prince. He doesn’t respect others’ relationships and was a serial texter to anyone he fancied the look of. He’s a tosser, just with money and a title.

      Reply
  18. Linda says:
    July 6, 2017 at 9:05 am

    She’s got the playing with her hair figured out well. Must have taken lessons from Kate

    Reply
  19. Allyson says:
    July 6, 2017 at 9:09 am

    She met Piers Morgan and told him she was RECENTLY single in June and THEN met up with Prince Harry the next day so how was she still dating him if it came from her mouth she was single? Stop making things up and mind our OWN BUSINESS.If I were 35 I’m not waiting a year for my next relationship either…She moved on,so what.

    Reply
  20. PettyRiperton says:
    July 6, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Girrrrrrl WTF?! Meghan better become Duchess of ___________ this year or next because this is a MAJOR downgrade smh.
    Meghan you let that fine, tall, all his hair and a real career having man go for Harry?
    Oh no baby what is you doing?
    That is if there was some overlapping if not disregard.

    Reply
  21. Llamas says:
    July 6, 2017 at 9:27 am

    It’s not just his good that’s yummy…

    Reply
  22. tracking says:
    July 6, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I sincerely doubt hottie chef is lacking for female companionship.

    Reply
  23. CynicalAnn says:
    July 6, 2017 at 9:37 am

    If you look at pictures of her ex-husband, she definitely has a type. I think Harry is the least conventionally handsome of the 3-but he’s a good looking guy, clearly charismatic.

    Reply
  24. Idky says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:30 am

    She thought she was upgrading when she left Cory for PH. Clearly, it’s not an upgrade in terms of looks. She is after the title, prestige, etc… Climber.

    Reply
  25. Joannie says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:45 am

    She blew off her ex husband too when she was hired for Suits. He said she didnt have time for him anymore. He was fairly successful and was able to get her a few jobs. Suits she may have got on her own. There was also a hockey player in New York she accused of seeing prior to her marriage ending. This is second hand gossip from someone who knows her so I cant say any of it is fact. Her life!

    Reply
  26. pam says:
    July 6, 2017 at 11:03 am

    I live in Toronto, around the corner from “Flock”, and it is a great place. Not tony or snobbish, just a fantastic place to eat-in or take-out for Chicken-lovers. Kudos to Cory – he’s all class!

    Reply
  27. Lainey says:
    July 6, 2017 at 11:06 am

    It’s just the sun stirring shit up. Meghan and harry didn’t meet in may- she was in Mexico when harry was there. More likely is was around this time- she was over for Wimbledon. Her and the chef had split before this

    Reply
  28. cherrypie says:
    July 6, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Im not sure why it is assumed that Harry and Meaghan will marry, or that he will even propose.

    Reply
  29. Tim says:
    July 6, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Does it matter there totally imbred for Christ sake not to mention he comes across as having Peter Pan syndrome in so far as he needs to grow the f up he’s the perfect example of a rich white dude without a clue. Given her behaviour when the relationship was first outed I’d say she needs to grow up too. You are after all a reflection of the people you date and socialise with. If he’s a prick she must be too.

    Reply
  30. All About Eve says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Why is it that whenever a relationship ends people always blame the woman? No one knows why they broke up or when they broke up but it never ceases to amaze me that without even knowing the facts some people automatically assume it was Meghan’s fault.

    Has anyone stopped to think that maybe Cory might have been at fault? Or perhaps they both mutually agreed to end things because the relationship wasn’t going anywhere or it had run its course?

    I guess it is far more interesting & juicier to make Meghan into the vixen & man-eater.

    Reply
  31. Skylark says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Maneater?

    Reply
  32. Monsi says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I’d have never dumped that guy for Harry… That’s all I can say :p

    Reply

