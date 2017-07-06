Did Meghan Markle date Prince Harry & her previous boyfriend at the same time?

There are still so many unknowns when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. We don’t know if or when Prince Harry will propose. We don’t know if the royal family actually approves of Meghan. We don’t know how Meghan would fit in to the royal family if she did marry Harry. We also don’t really know the timeline of Meghan and Harry’s relationship at all. When we first learned about them last fall, we were told different things by different sources to different outlets. Meghan and Harry were maybe introduced by mutual friends, maybe in May 2016, maybe earlier, maybe later. When did Meghan and Harry really start dating? And was there any overlap between Harry and Meghan’s previous boyfriend? Did Meghan actually dump a Canadian chef FOR Harry?
Being dumped is never fun, but imagine being ditched and seeing your ex embark on a romance with a real-life prince. Here’s all you need to know about Cory Vitiello who, according to reports, was dating Meghan Markle when she met Prince Harry.
Cory Vitiello is celebrated Canadian Chef who works in Toronto, Canada. He has behind one of Toronto’s most favoured restaurants – The Harbord Room – before shutting down the establishment, but he also runs a chicken restaurant chain called Flock. In 2016, he downplayed being labelled a ‘celebrity’ but agreed it is good for business.
“There’s no downside to being a well-known chef. There are thousands of great cooks in the city, and there are chefs who are more deserving of the celebrity than myself,” he told Toronto Life.
Cory was said to be dating Meghan Markle between 2014 and 2016. The American actress is one of the stars of legal comedy-drama Suits – which films in Toronto, where Cory is based. The pair split in May 2016 – with the Telegraph reporting that Meghan was still with Cory when she first met Harry (the Prince was in Canada to promote the Invictus games in May 2016), reporting the chef refused to comment on the rumours and a friend of his also stating to the paper: “I can’t comment on that” when asked if the Prince was part of the reason their relationship ended.
It seems to me like the British papers are trying to stir up some sh-t. I think there’s a reason why we haven’t heard much about Cory in the past year – it’s because there were not a lot of hard feelings with the breakup. If Meghan dumped Cory for Harry and it was a terrible situation, don’t you think we would have heard about it by now? But even now, he’s still no-commenting. Which is classy. As for Meghan’s Uptradey move… eh. Romantics will say that Meghan knew when she met The One and Harry is The One. Cynics like me will say that sure, she sounds a bit like a maneater.
Here’s Cory (he’s the guy on the right in the photo below):
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Getty, WENN and PCN.
Way hotter than Harry.
Hotter, more hard-working, less immature and probably much more decent.
Yes to all of the above what is she thinking?
+100000
@Frisbee – She is thinking “Vacation and wardrobe paid for by the British peasants for the rest of your life”
Absolutely true but some people are enamored by the Royals and being a princess or queen. I would absolutely take the hotter and more hard-working guy (who is still wealthy by commoner standards) in a heartbeat over William or Harry.
@pineapple yikes.
I still have good feelings about Harry, but……wow. This guy is hot. And a businessman. And apparently a gentleman.
Yup! And he still has all his hair!
He is really good looking, and can cook? Perfection.
One article lists him as a “roast chicken expert” lol wasn’t that her specialty?
I think there was overlap, and I can’t remember if it was his Instagram or in an interview but he talked about “his dogs” and they were the same dogs she still has, so I think they may have adopted them together.
I still can’t blame her. Everyone is all down on Harry right now, but he’s hot, charismatic, and he was in the military. Military/firemen/police officers trump chef for me, maybe it’s the same for her.
Cute ..and he can cook!
This article is full of crap. They claim The Harbord Room is one of Toronto’s hottest restaurants, that place has been closed almost a year now. I’m not believing anything else they’ve said.
Ugh-Nevermind, they said it was closed down. 😂
Still not buying she cheated, Cory refused all offers for his story since last year. I get the feeling the relationship ran its course.
He looks quite hot in pictures, but have you seen videos of him? I find he becomes very vanilla indeed in person. I downloaded a really long interview of him, planning to binge watch some hot guy talking about food porn (I even bought some tortilla chips and guacamole specially for the occassion).
Meh. Dull as dishwater. I fought through about 6 minutes of the 18 minute video before I threw the towel in and switched over to Jamie Dornan instead. 😁
Jamie Dornan
I watched this, and admit I couldn’t get through the whole thing. To be fair to him, maybe it’s hard for me to watch cooking. Perhaps I just prefer eating:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FgastB3eH-w
@ Perplexed: wow, that’s not even the video I couldn’t get through…….there’s a pattern then….that’s savage! Sadly, I can’t find the one I clawed through anymore 😫
Update: just seen your video…..naaahhh….I’m sure he’s sweet, but not enjoying his weird hand clapping or his “jingly”, up and down voice. I would dump this guy for Harry.
By text.
Wow!!! Now I know for sure Meghan is a manipulative princess wannabe! Who would leave that hottie who actually has a successful career, ambition and seeming maturity for the ok looking, spoiled petulant prince?
Puts Meghan in a whole new light.
Oooh, yes, yes. Yes. No comparison!
Looks-wise, this dude ain’t bad. But, add to him being bland as others have said, he might not have any D game. So, there’s definitely that to consider. He might be balding, but I got a feeling Harry’s game might be A1.
she was dating Cory Vitiello!? He is my Canadian celeb boyfriend!! I am disappointed that she chose Harry over Cory, he is crazy hot. I would do such naughty things to that man…
I live in Toronto and this is 100% true. The reason this hasnt come to light sooner is because Cory is actually a really classy guy who wants to be known for his cooking skills not who he dates.
hearing that about Cory makes me love him even more
Classy and he cooks plus hot…go back to him if you have the chance Meghan
Very classy of him. He will be perfectly fine. He’s hot, talented, successful, and kind. He will meet a woman who will appreciate all of that over a silly title and a life of luxury paid for by the British public.
Forget Meghan, every woman in Toronto is hunting him down now
Dating Prince Harry has been the best opportunity in Meghan’s career. Either way she can’t really lose: if they break up, she’ll
Still be royal-adjacent in a way and always be known as Prince Harry’s ex and stories will abound about how she’s the one that got away. It’ll give her greater name recognition than being the 3rd ranking actress in a D-list TV show well past it’s expiry Date.
And if she marries Harry, then we don’t need to go any further, do we?
Has dating a prince ever helped anyone’s career? Because it seems like Cressida Bonas pretty much faded away after she broke up with Harry.
Meghan is over 30 with a well-established career. IIRC Cressida had been recently out of school when she started dating Harry and didn’t have much experience. Or maybe she had other interests like Chelsy and opted to stay out of spotlight.
On another hand, Kannot had a full time career being the royal girlfriend with no interests of her own. Managed a few months buying accessories for a fashion brand, but she had a degree in arts and alleged career in photography for her parents’ business. Dating Prince Billnot of the Middleton helped her big time. She has a career now, she has a title. One of the few with the best “jobs” in the world for which she does nothing remarkable. Only if showing off and flashing could be remotely considered “remarkable”.
Donno about other RF so I will not comment but I think they keep much lower profiles.
@SoulSPA
Marrying in versus breaking up are different things.
“Meghan is over 30 with a well-established career.”
How established IS her career though – Suits is the only long running role she’s had. She only has 30 credits on her IMDB for acting… and some of the roles are so small she’s technically uncredited on the movie/show. It’s mainly stuff like “hot girl” or two episodes of the 90210 remake… stuff like that. She’s got a GOOD job right now, but I don’t think most people knew who the heck she was before she started dating Harry.
I remember walking into Reitmans and seeing ads for her collaboration with them – and I genuinely had no idea who she was. I wouldn’t have even guessed actress as my first attempt.
@Merritt, you’re right. @Erinn, got your point, just a small comment: Meghan is more successful than many other actors and she’s lasted longer in this very fragile industry of acting. She’s also done work for several charity which is more than many do. That’s what I meant by well established, not the best choice of words. Moderately successful career would be better but hey, it means nothing if not analyzed against standards. There are too many variables. Acting credits, awards, yup.
@SoulSPA
That makes more sense, then. I mean – she’s got a great gig right now. She’s 90 something episodes into her run on the show, so that’s definitely a good job. And I have heard that she’s done some decent work with charity, so that’s great too. But I think as far as being recognizable, dating Harry has DEFINITELY helped her in that way. Probably didn’t hurt the clothing line, either.
Look no further than Koo Stark who dated Andrew long before he married Sarah Fergusson. Koo was an American actress who had appeared in a soft porn film (that’s probably really tame now) and who disappeared when her relationship with Andrew ended. She was last in the press iirc living on welfare benefits – a sad end. Andrew would never have been allowed to marry her and being connected to him did her no favours at all.
….but then you have Susannah Constatine who dated Snowden throughout the 80s and early 90s who parlayed that fame into ‘what not to wear’.
Don’t know a lot about her was she an actress or a well connected posh girl? In light of the recent Vogue stories it sound like being posh helps to get ahead in fashion in the uk so her success may be just as attributable to that as the connection with Snowden, although would also have helped given how incestuous it all seems to be
Here’s my question: have acting opportunities appeared since Meghan has been dating Harry? Actors often work in theatre or film/tv when their show’s on hiatus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s hot.
Hot and a chef. I’m sold. To me there is something really appealing about men who love to cook, maybe because I hate it.
Meghan is a playa!
Oh, yes, damn sure of that. I’m not a fan of anyone, male or female, who are climbers for the sake of status. That said, MM is 100% more accomplished than The Middleton sisters combined. I still don’t buy her PR though. But then, I don’t buy Harry’s PR either. Two personable BS merchants, imo. As long as they don’t dip into my hard-earned money, they can do what they like.
I don’t know. In these photos, she looks like Octomom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I now cannot unsee it. lmao!
He is handsome! He also would not comment if he signed a confidentiality agreement that someone gave him to keep just such details on the down low, so that a future princess would not be besmirched.
Giving/making a person sign a confidentiality agreement after a relationship comes to an end is plain rude and weird. He doesn’t have the obligation to sign anything of that sort.
“Threatening” or “compelling” someone to sign it can be illegal – I am not saying that’s the case here.
There are decent people in this world.
Could he have signed a CA/NDA before the break-up, like when they began dating? Is it possible her PR contract required it? I know she’s not an A-list celeb, but if she has a good PR team looking out her best interest, such an agreement is not that unusual for actors. Maybe they signed a mutual agreement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that could be.
Oh most definitely trying to stir up sh-t. I’m not her biggest fan, but she’s an accomplished and beautiful woman and I don’t see what the problem is. The hating is so extra and a lot of it is saltiness over her being a WOC. And so what if she’s a man-eater? No different than what many men do, just saying. Maybe she did phase her ex out and moved on, and it could’ve been for a variety of reasons. It seems like she keeps her business on the low and doesn’t flaunt, so let her live.
He is supposed ro be a nice guy but very much a man about town who was said to have been cheating on her.
The timelines and a couple of posts on her now closed blog suggest that they had one of those up and down relationships. I remember reading one particular blog ( Feb 2015) and wondering why such a lovely talented woman would be celebrating valentine’s day with friends.
I was also thinking it’s possible the relationship was one of those “well it’s not great, but it’s comfortable and I’m in my mid 30s and don’t want to start over…” I know so many women in relationships like that. Then she met a prince that swept her off her feet. I can’t fault her for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have to agree Spittaire, and interesting tea Beam. If true, it makes total sense why hasn’t said much about the ending of their relationship.
Agreed. Who cares?
Look at all that food behind them, looks great on the wall, so pretty and artistic. Do they use it to cook, I wonder? I hope it doesn’t go to waste.
He’s cute! very cute, much more so than Harry, who doesn’t appeal to me in the slightest (might be his personality shines through any good looks he may have).
I don’t care who she dated, but I fear she made the wrong choice if she did indeed dump Cory the Cutie for Harry-no-one-wants-to-be-royalty-we-just-want-the-perks.
I get a high even by only looking at fresh food and veggies. I also hope it doesn’t go to waste.
Most of the times, at least in Toronto, the items used for decorating pavilions at the food shows is donated to food banks. I know it because I’ve volunteered to pick up the donations, put it in packages and send them to the chosen association.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent practice !
Wasting food should be illegal and I think in France they made it illegal – I am talking about supermarket food.
I heard a supermarket spokesperson say that dumping the food is cheaper than re-distributing it. I could not believe no-one figured out how to do it in a cost-effective way. They don’t want to diminish their profits but still.
What a downgrade!
If she cheated, I would side eye, but it doesn’t seem like she did. I love her and Harry together, she’s beautiful.
ITA, plus the added bonus of heads exploding over this match
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! ITA
+1000!!
Seconding that. So she (may have) met Harry while she was still dating someone else. And? I’ve met lots of men during my former and current relationships. I get what the story is implying, but this “breaking news” is grasping at straws…
I really like them together too. They seem to fit each other, their philanthropic lives are well suited.
He is gorgeous! I don’t get why anyone says Harry is good-looking. I guess compared to his father and brother he looks ok, but if you look at him without his “prince shield” he is very plain. Take away husband money and fame and he is someone you would see shopping at Walmart in the autozone area.
She downgraded in looks and work-ethic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He might be on the fast road to being baldy, but Harry is a loving and very demonstrative guy. Some women love that. I am guessing he would be prone to lots of hugs and kisses. MM is also very loving and tactile so she and H are a good match from that perspective.
Also, in none of the pictures I have seen with her and ex-boyfriend does he look engaged, like he is ‘really’into her’, if you know what i mean. He always looks as if he is looking for something else… dunno, could be my perception.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The body language between her and her ex-husband is a bit off as well. If you Google “Meghan Markle Trevor Engelson” there are quite a few photos of her hugging him with both arms or touching him with both hands as he is angled towards the camera, disengaged. She seems very affectionate, hopefully Harry returns it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@KB, I am telling you – the body language between her and ex-hubby is seriously off balance. Every time i see pix of the two of them I shake my head.
She is always holding on to the dude and he is either disengaged as you point out. Or literally trying to disentangle himself !
Perhaps he is just a control freak. But still…!
Let’s hope she finds the level of affection she wants from H.
@ beammeupscottie: this is a really good point. I’ve never seen her in a picture with a man where they look reaaaallllyyy into her. Not with Corey, the ex hubby and now Harry. YET, we don’t know of any man who’s actually left her either. They seem to stick to her until she ends it for whatever reason. I wonder why that would be the case if true…..quite an interesting dichotomy.
Not everyone is into pda
Yeah, it’s the same with the Beckhams. Victoria is always draped over David like a spider plant or gazing adoringly up at him. But David? He’s always staring blankly into the camera and turned away from her. Maybe she’s just a better actor!
If you look at the pics of Harry and Meghan at the Jamaica wedding, she is always all over him and he is “meh.” Or he was pissed about paps and was totally petulant and babyish.
Meh. Unless there are children, marriage vows, collateral damage, who cares? People make up and break up all the time. Maybe they were just a meh couple to begin with. It happens.
Would the Queen really say no to him marrying her at this point? That seems like a long shot…it’s such a public relationship. Even more so than the one he had with Cressida. Chelsy was a different story since they were so young.
I see a bigger issue with W and K, Donots of Middleton, than with the Queen unless there were something really shady in Meghan’s past. I am very curious to see where the relationship will go.
The issue with the choice of Meghan as Harry’s wife could be the fact that she is far more accomplished than Kannot. Once that Harry gets married, there will always be comparisons between Kannot and let’s say in this case Meghan. IMHO Meghan outweighs Kannot in every department. At the same time there is info out there about the very close relationship Harry has with WK. Wondering how a much more accomplished wife of Harry’s would put a strain on Harry’s relationship with his brother and in-law. When Harry gets married, it will be the first time in a few decades that two UK princes will be married. The scrutiny of the press and public will be brutal.
Isn’t every woman in their 30s more accomplished than Kate though? If they nix everybody who is more accomplished than Kate, they’re going to have nix everybody Harry dates.
Kate is some kind of odd anomaly in her generation. You rarely hear of an educated woman in her generation who didn’t want to work during their 20s.
Even Diana as a 19 year old pre-school nanny and cleaning lady with no O levels seemed more accomplished than Kate.
Agree with both SoulSPA and perplexed.
The ‘Middleton way’ for women is to dabble in genteel pursuits (shopping, attending soirees et al) while sniffing out a rich, and preferably titled man. They could not be favourably compared to young woman a decade younger.
Harry is in a sticky position. He has bowed to William all his life. What if the Middleton’s use their pull with press to sully Meghan? What if Kate slights her in much the same way she did the York girls? Middleton women see other women as threats. Will Harry ark up, given his future is heavily dependent on William? What if Meghan can’t or won’t be lesser than she is?
It sounds like there’s no story here, but Cory is really attractive! Maybe he is the one who decided to move on.
And in my opinion, marriage to a hard-working, talented, prosperous guy would be a lot better than the royal lifestyle.
He’s gorgeous for sure, and it’s very possible there was overlap, but I am in the “who cares other than the participants” camp.
And then there’s the possibility that actually nobody cares if she was “dating” someone while she “dated” Harry. Unless Harry broke up a happy home with some kiddies, nobody would care one way or the other.
That said, the chef is devastatingly attractive, far more so than Harry. But then, there’s something about that HRH and the word “palace” and “princess” and “protection officer” and “Westminster Abbey” and all those designer gowns, and wearing tiaras . . . that transforms a rather pain in the arse, self-absorbed, balding guy with an obnoxious family into . . . a gorgeous man.
It takes two to break up a home. I’ve seen it, though the guy in question cheated and got the “other woman” pregnant while he was engaged, due to marry soon. The other woman knew he was engaged, HE knew he was engaged, still did it, and the other woman and the guy HAD to get married, because of certain circumstances. So the other woman”married the guy who cheated his fiancée with her. What a bummer, sigh, sigh. They are both unhappy and cannot divorce due to financial considerations, for him, and financial and social considerations, for her. Karma is karma.
If Meghan can adapt to that lifestyle – not the luxury/perks side, good for her. There are all sorts of marriages.
Harry has been known to pursue women who were in relationships because prince. He doesn’t respect others’ relationships and was a serial texter to anyone he fancied the look of. He’s a tosser, just with money and a title.
She’s got the playing with her hair figured out well. Must have taken lessons from Kate
She met Piers Morgan and told him she was RECENTLY single in June and THEN met up with Prince Harry the next day so how was she still dating him if it came from her mouth she was single? Stop making things up and mind our OWN BUSINESS.If I were 35 I’m not waiting a year for my next relationship either…She moved on,so what.
Well minding other people’s business is the central pillar of gossip
Lol if any of us were any good at minding our own business we wouldn’t be spending time on this site
lol, mind our own business! Don’t speculate on anything!
Girrrrrrl WTF?! Meghan better become Duchess of ___________ this year or next because this is a MAJOR downgrade smh.
Meghan you let that fine, tall, all his hair and a real career having man go for Harry?
Oh no baby what is you doing?
That is if there was some overlapping if not disregard.
It’s not just his good that’s yummy…
I sincerely doubt hottie chef is lacking for female companionship.
If you look at pictures of her ex-husband, she definitely has a type. I think Harry is the least conventionally handsome of the 3-but he’s a good looking guy, clearly charismatic.
….and the hugs…. Don’t forget the hugs!
Harry gives the best hugs ….lol
And is adorable with babies, children and animals. What’s not to like?
I think Prince Harry is better looking than the first husband (although maybe the first husband had a better personality.)
I am a little surprised at what the Chef looks like. I guess I was expecting him to be “uglier.”
She thought she was upgrading when she left Cory for PH. Clearly, it’s not an upgrade in terms of looks. She is after the title, prestige, etc… Climber.
Climber? Do you know the intricacies of the relationship between Harry and Meghan? Do share please. What is so offensive about a prince falling for a regular woman or a regular woman being involved with a balding prince? Judgmental much?
If you’ve ever aspired towards anything, you are a climber. Ergo, we are all climbers in life. So please, maybe go easy on the bitterness?
She blew off her ex husband too when she was hired for Suits. He said she didnt have time for him anymore. He was fairly successful and was able to get her a few jobs. Suits she may have got on her own. There was also a hockey player in New York she accused of seeing prior to her marriage ending. This is second hand gossip from someone who knows her so I cant say any of it is fact. Her life!
Does she know this friend who is gossiping about her?
Funny you mention NYC, I have seen this exact charge almost word for word repeated and traced back to one of those vicious tumblr blogs.
The hockey player referenced here has said they were just friends.
@ beammeupscottie: you are 1,000,000% right. They have certain attack narratives that they stick to like glue.
Joannie’s a Kate stan.
@Bellagio, it’s so predictible, isn’t it? smdh
“She blew off her ex husband too when she was hired for Suits. He said she didnt have time for him anymore.”
This is BS. Meghan’s ex-husband has never spoken about their break up. Nobody knows what went down.
“There was also a hockey player in New York she accused of seeing prior to her marriage ending. This is second hand gossip from someone who knows her so I cant say any of it is fact. Her life! ”
This is also BS. The gossip did not come from someone close to Meghan. It’s a common trick for people to claim insider knowledge. The original story came from the tabloid newspaper The Sun. The hockey player refuted the story.
If her ex’s job kept him in LA and Suits required Meghan to spend most of her time in Toronto, then the distance could well be responsible for the breakup. Since she moved away, she “didn’t have time for him anymore”. It’s sad, but distance can put a huge strain on relationships.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because he’s been public about his longing for a family and Meghan could do the job.
Because they’re in their 30s? Because he’s said he wants to get married and have kids? Because he publicly announced their relationship and his protectiveness of her 6 months ago? Because they’ve dated a year? And fly back and forth to see each other?
Does it matter there totally imbred for Christ sake not to mention he comes across as having Peter Pan syndrome in so far as he needs to grow the f up he’s the perfect example of a rich white dude without a clue. Given her behaviour when the relationship was first outed I’d say she needs to grow up too. You are after all a reflection of the people you date and socialise with. If he’s a prick she must be too.
Why is it that whenever a relationship ends people always blame the woman? No one knows why they broke up or when they broke up but it never ceases to amaze me that without even knowing the facts some people automatically assume it was Meghan’s fault.
Has anyone stopped to think that maybe Cory might have been at fault? Or perhaps they both mutually agreed to end things because the relationship wasn’t going anywhere or it had run its course?
I guess it is far more interesting & juicier to make Meghan into the vixen & man-eater.
+1000
Maneater?
I’d have never dumped that guy for Harry… That’s all I can say :p
