Did Meghan Markle date Prince Harry & her previous boyfriend at the same time?

There are still so many unknowns when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. We don’t know if or when Prince Harry will propose. We don’t know if the royal family actually approves of Meghan. We don’t know how Meghan would fit in to the royal family if she did marry Harry. We also don’t really know the timeline of Meghan and Harry’s relationship at all. When we first learned about them last fall, we were told different things by different sources to different outlets. Meghan and Harry were maybe introduced by mutual friends, maybe in May 2016, maybe earlier, maybe later. When did Meghan and Harry really start dating? And was there any overlap between Harry and Meghan’s previous boyfriend? Did Meghan actually dump a Canadian chef FOR Harry?

Being dumped is never fun, but imagine being ditched and seeing your ex embark on a romance with a real-life prince. Here’s all you need to know about Cory Vitiello who, according to reports, was dating Meghan Markle when she met Prince Harry. Cory Vitiello is celebrated Canadian Chef who works in Toronto, Canada. He has behind one of Toronto’s most favoured restaurants – The Harbord Room – before shutting down the establishment, but he also runs a chicken restaurant chain called Flock. In 2016, he downplayed being labelled a ‘celebrity’ but agreed it is good for business. “There’s no downside to being a well-known chef. There are thousands of great cooks in the city, and there are chefs who are more deserving of the celebrity than myself,” he told Toronto Life. Cory was said to be dating Meghan Markle between 2014 and 2016. The American actress is one of the stars of legal comedy-drama Suits – which films in Toronto, where Cory is based. The pair split in May 2016 – with the Telegraph reporting that Meghan was still with Cory when she first met Harry (the Prince was in Canada to promote the Invictus games in May 2016), reporting the chef refused to comment on the rumours and a friend of his also stating to the paper: “I can’t comment on that” when asked if the Prince was part of the reason their relationship ended.

[From The Sun]

It seems to me like the British papers are trying to stir up some sh-t. I think there’s a reason why we haven’t heard much about Cory in the past year – it’s because there were not a lot of hard feelings with the breakup. If Meghan dumped Cory for Harry and it was a terrible situation, don’t you think we would have heard about it by now? But even now, he’s still no-commenting. Which is classy. As for Meghan’s Uptradey move… eh. Romantics will say that Meghan knew when she met The One and Harry is The One. Cynics like me will say that sure, she sounds a bit like a maneater.

Here’s Cory (he’s the guy on the right in the photo below):