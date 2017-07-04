Britney Spears is possibly beefing with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu

I didn’t mean to laugh, but the stories coming out about Britney Spears arriving in Israel for her tour are absolutely hilarious. The stories are funny because A) no one was seriously hurt and B) Britney Spears caused a major international incident and she literally did nothing wrong. Like, it was Israel as a whole which freaked out about Britney and she was just being herself. Some backstory: back in April, Britney announced her tour stop in Israel, and Israelis were really excited that Brit-Brit was coming to see them. The Israeli Labor Party announced that they were delaying their leadership vote specifically because of Britney’s tour dates, and one source said that the delay was for “some consideration for the party faithful who want to vote in the primary and then watch Britney do her thing.” Britney’s Tel Aviv concert sold out faster than nearly any other concert in Israeli history too.

Britney arrived in Jerusalem over the weekend, and she went sightseeing with her security and entourage. That alone should not have been any cause for concern – most VIPs travel through Jerusalem with a security detail. But everything went next-level because Israelis wanted to see Britney and basically, chaos and shambles greeted her wherever she went.

Upon her arrival at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, which is primarily accessible by foot, Spears became the center of “chaos” as a “veritable mob scene” quickly formed around her; she was swarmed by photographers and adoring fans — not to mention her “substantial security detail” — who were literally jumping on her and not giving her any chance to escape. Sources close to Spears called the entire ordeal “a huge mess.” It was so bad, in fact, that Spears then decided to skip an anticipated — though, her team stressed, never “confirmed” — meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Hundreds of people jumped on her,” sources explained to Ynet News, “and she decided to cancel it all.” Now Spears’s team is also reportedly “furious” at Netanyahu’s people for implying that their meeting had originally been a done deal.

[From The Cut]

Wow, so Britney couldn’t even visit the Western Wall without being swarmed, and then when everything ended in complete shambles, she decided to cancel the tentative meeting with Bibi Netanyahu? And now she’s pissed at the prime minister’s people for insinuating that the meeting was solidly confirmed, when Britney was only intending to drop by if she had the time? What’s also amazing is that Britney Spears and PM Netanyahu are now sending our dueling confirmations/denials about this cancelled meeting. Again, I don’t think any of this is Britney’s fault. It’s just funny though. Of course I would have predicted that putting Britney in Israel would end in chaos, but I just never thought it would be THIS kind of chaos.