Britney Spears is possibly beefing with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu

I didn’t mean to laugh, but the stories coming out about Britney Spears arriving in Israel for her tour are absolutely hilarious. The stories are funny because A) no one was seriously hurt and B) Britney Spears caused a major international incident and she literally did nothing wrong. Like, it was Israel as a whole which freaked out about Britney and she was just being herself. Some backstory: back in April, Britney announced her tour stop in Israel, and Israelis were really excited that Brit-Brit was coming to see them. The Israeli Labor Party announced that they were delaying their leadership vote specifically because of Britney’s tour dates, and one source said that the delay was for “some consideration for the party faithful who want to vote in the primary and then watch Britney do her thing.” Britney’s Tel Aviv concert sold out faster than nearly any other concert in Israeli history too.
Britney arrived in Jerusalem over the weekend, and she went sightseeing with her security and entourage. That alone should not have been any cause for concern – most VIPs travel through Jerusalem with a security detail. But everything went next-level because Israelis wanted to see Britney and basically, chaos and shambles greeted her wherever she went.
Upon her arrival at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, which is primarily accessible by foot, Spears became the center of “chaos” as a “veritable mob scene” quickly formed around her; she was swarmed by photographers and adoring fans — not to mention her “substantial security detail” — who were literally jumping on her and not giving her any chance to escape. Sources close to Spears called the entire ordeal “a huge mess.”
It was so bad, in fact, that Spears then decided to skip an anticipated — though, her team stressed, never “confirmed” — meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Hundreds of people jumped on her,” sources explained to Ynet News, “and she decided to cancel it all.” Now Spears’s team is also reportedly “furious” at Netanyahu’s people for implying that their meeting had originally been a done deal.
Wow, so Britney couldn’t even visit the Western Wall without being swarmed, and then when everything ended in complete shambles, she decided to cancel the tentative meeting with Bibi Netanyahu? And now she’s pissed at the prime minister’s people for insinuating that the meeting was solidly confirmed, when Britney was only intending to drop by if she had the time? What’s also amazing is that Britney Spears and PM Netanyahu are now sending our dueling confirmations/denials about this cancelled meeting. Again, I don’t think any of this is Britney’s fault. It’s just funny though. Of course I would have predicted that putting Britney in Israel would end in chaos, but I just never thought it would be THIS kind of chaos.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Let me make sure I’ve got this: Brittany Spears is more welcomed in foreign countries than our President.
Do I got that??
(not a dig at Brittany or the other countries, btw…)
Actually …..NBC had a story a few weeks ago about a Pew Research poll and it showed that Israel has more trust that Trump will do the right thing than they believed Obama would. Israel and Russia. Other countries? NOt so much,
But yeah, Israel feels better about Trump so he’d be more welcome than Obama there.
that says alot about Israelis.
Hey just informing Singtress who clearly stated she wanted to get it straight….and she was a tad crooked
Netanyahu praised Trump’s plan for the wall on Twitter. Mexico has a lot of Jewish refugees so they immediately issued a statement saying they didn’t agree with Netanyahu. The Mexican government demanded an apology from Israel, but that of course never happened.
It’s because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considers Jared Kushner almost a nephew and thinks Jared will convince Trump to allow Israel to continue building settlements and run out the clock on a peace deal. Natanyahu had no interest in a peace deal with Palestinian and Obama was trying to force him to the table kicking and screaming.
And then of course Putin owns Trump and Trump’s business debt so he too thinks Trump is going to let him do whatever the he’ll he wants including target our allies around the world with no consequences.
The problem is Trump is a dumb incompetent egomaniac who can’t be trusted to do anything right or care about anyone but himself. When Jared goes down so does Bibi’s relationship with Trump.
@anonymous
Your anonymous comment pissed me off and reeks of anti semitism. BTY, Not all of us voted for Netanyahu.
Thanks for lumping us all together, we all remember how that turned out last time…
I have a question. When we say that electing Trump tells us a lot about Americans today does it mean we are anti-American? What about when we say that white men electing Trump tells us a lot about them? Are we then guilty of racism and sexism? Not all of them voted that way but the majority did and I think its fair to use that to make a general assessment of how white males are leaning these days.
I am just very wary of throwing around the anti semiticism charge to suppress criticism of Israel. In my humble opinion, thats the reason we are where we are now. The international community couldnt check their excessive aggression in the 80s and 90s because the evils of the genocide were instantly used as a silencer and that pattern stuck. You cant speak out too loudly or else you will be branded an anti semite.
@My two shekels. Shalom and don’t allow that comment to piss you off. That’s their goal! BUT, not all of ‘us’ are anti-semite. I am neither Jewish nor Israeli, btw.
@dem
I get what you’re saying but anonymous’s comment wasn’t against israel’s policies or politics, it was a generalization about Israelis and that’s what rubbed me the wrong way. Some idiots who voted for Netanyahu might think that agent orange is the answer but the rest of us sane people can recognize Crazy when we see it, so does it still say ״alot” about us?
By the way, Netanyahu voters, because of their right wing leanings, don’t really want peace with the Palestinians…
And pumpkin pie-xoxo
Bibi does not speak for all Israelis. Trump sure as hell doesn’t speak for me. If someone from another country claimed that Americans were all proTrump I would consider them myopic and intellectually lazy.
Not really. Except for France and Germany and Australia and Mexico, almost every other country, including Arab states, Israel, China, India, Philippines, all seem to like Trump and are willing to negotiate with him.
@anon. Nope. That is where you are wrong. His approval rating is like 20 percent worldwide. Tangerine has managed to isolate America and the rest of world has decided to work around us. They don’t need America and they will find a way do without us.
He is a disaster and the world knows it. They don’t like him. They know he is a dumbass that will give them what they want. Big difference.
Anyone who supports him needs a brain scan to see if there actually is a brain inside their skull.
I’m an original and rabid Britney stan, but hasn’t she kind of been over since 2007? Like, I could see people losing their $hit over 2000-2005 Britney, but dead eyed, zombified 2017 Britney getting this kind of response…? Really?
I think Britney resurrected herself since that time. I don’t think she will ever be as big as she once was, but I think that is better for her. She doesn’t look dead eyed on her Instagram, she actually looks happy and is enjoying her life right now.
Instagram is heavily curated though. It would be shocking if the people who manage it for her were letting zombie pics through. To me just going on her interviews and YouTube clips, her fans do her a great disservice by hanging on to her. She was never a great talent at singing or dancing and clinging to her for nostalgic reasons just gives her manipulators a cash incentive to keep the zombie show going.
It’s time to let Britney go.
I agree with this, Nyawira.
Britney is being exploited for economic/nostalgia reasons, their fans justify it by saying “it’s what she wants”, “she doesn’t know how to live any other way”, but the poor woman has been absent for years.
Possibly. But if her team is curating her Instagram, then they should have left out pictures with her weave looking so messy.
The handlers could just have been posting a relatable pic. They all do it. Beyonce has the occasional makeup less pic which is very cute but not glam. Jlo has done that too. Social media managers know that excessive perfection is damaging. Alternatively, they may have been trying to stir a conversation between fans. Talk is better than no talk. Or she was just messy that day and the handler didn’t think it was a big deal. I just don’t believe for even half a second that Britney handles her own social media. I don’t even believe they let her have the password.
Glory got her a whole new fanbase.
Glory is one of her best albums in my opinion…if not the best.
Glory was a huge flop saleswise. You don’t get a new fan base with an album no one ever listened to.
It was a solid album, but flopped hard. Who is this new fan base?
I don’t know about album sales but within Britney fandom there is a distinct sub-group of more recent fans who only discovered Brit through her last couple of albums (myself included). It might not be a massive amount of people, but enough to be considered a distinct discrete part of her fandom.
Glory is a fantastic album.
Cool, he’s a maniac warmonger.
Seriously agree. We should stop normalizing Netanyahu.
Thank you!!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Is someone normalizing him? I guess I just don’t know those people. He and his lunatic wife are nuts.
A has been pop singer is more welcome than the POTUS? ! These are some bigly embarrassing times. #sad
Always have a soft spot for Britney.
It isn’t very presidential to be publicly disappointed when a popstar cancels on you! No matter how rudely a celebrity slights you, keep it together! There’s always next time 🙄 Just don’t act so foolish
Exactly.
This is Netanyahu tho. He throws tantrums more often than Trump, we just don’t hear about it.
LOL. So true!
This makes me love her even more.
It’s not like she can’t visit the Western Wall without all this drama. Private visit, totally doable and as safe as it can be. Public visit, very dumb decision.
Netanyahu attempts to use any performer that agrees to play there as propaganda against the BDS campaign. Her team (because I don’t think she makes many of her own decisions) never agreed to meet him so there was no snub and Bibi is being his usual asshole self. Frankly anyone who crosses the Palestinian picket deserves it but again she’s not exactly making her own decisions.
Agree. Thanks for saying it.
What ever is ones opinion on the conflict, he should have many many more important things to do than comment on this !
Exactly – it’s petty and very embarrassing.
Sure. BDS is so great, right? Let’s support the racist, terrorist supporting, anti any other religion but Islam, Palestinians, right? Even the ARabs are fed up of the Palestinian leaders not settling their issues and moving on.
Why do you keep using really unflattering photos that make her look crazy? Give her a break.
They often do this with celebrities they don’t like but I don’t think think there dislike Britney. So I assume it’s for clicks.
It’s a bad one of beautiful Britney
Because that’s how she looks when she’s not photoshopped to death.
I think you’re right. Whoever is doing her make-up and hair isn’t doing her any favors. Her face is too thin for all that Rumplestiltskin wig, and the shade over-emphasizes her unfortunate orange skin. The heavy eye liner makes her look not only 15 years older but hag-ish and wrinkled. I’m too old to be a fan, but I remember her glory days and I think 2005 Brittney wouldn’t care for the look of 2017 Brittney.
She probably cancelled because she may still be very fragile when it comes to large uncontrolled crowds and paparazzi, as she has said it all freaks her out. She hasn’t been as popular as she once was so I really haven’t heard many stories of crowds of adoring fans and paps around as much lately. After her breakdown and the debacle that was her conservatorship and Daddy Spears having to take over, the US paps kind of
called a truce on stalking her and they really limit her access to the public. This Israel thing probably gave her some kind of ptsd so I can’t hate on her for that. I don’t think her people were expecting such a turnout. She has been a lot more open lately and she’s back in tip top shape. She seems in a good place, but I have no doubt she still gets some ptsd
That’s what I don’t understand here. Huge uncontrolled crowds freak her out but she chose to do some sightseeing to the Western Wall and canceled the meeting (if the thing was planned at all) with the PM of Israel. It seems to me that the latter would have security to the max and no risk of any fan approaching without being tackled down.She would be ushed into some private office for a photo op. A phobic from crowd would have canceled the former event.
On a more general perpsective, I think those popstars should abstain from rubbing shoulders with heads of state/political players when they tour. They’re generally uninformed about the local news cycle and end up in some kind of controversy.
“generally uninformed about the local news cycle” OR they don’t even know what country or city they go to. There are a few examples. That’s a turn off for me.
Boy she looks rough. Does she have a huge fanbase there or something? Her last two albums have flopped and I figured her star had dimmed. Why would the PM want to meet with her anyway? To talk about her dance moves?
This is an absurd story. Poor planning on her part to venture out without having ample security and his for being him. He is an idiot and a drama queen. His wife was probably pissed she missed out on charging people for a VIP viewing of Britney. She is the ultimate shameless grifter.
