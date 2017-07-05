Donald Trump’s stolen ‘body-slamming CNN’ video is still causing big problems

It was another pleasant, sleepy morning where I hoped that we could go one day without Donald Trump and his unhinged, complicit minions. Trump is leaving for his second international trip as #NotMyPresident and I’m already sorry, Europe. I’m sorry you have to deal with our fascist dumbass again. He’s heading to Poland and then to Germany, and he’ll possibly be stopping by London and/or his Scottish golf place at some point in the next two weeks. Plus, he’s due to go to Paris for Bastille Day (the 14th). Trump just tweeted this morning that he’ll be back in America this weekend, so he apparently doesn’t want to stay in Europe any longer than he has to. Still, get your signs and your p-ssy hats ready, European protesters. And I’m sorry in advance. Word to the wise: if you let him touch a glowing orb and give him something shiny to play with, he will be putty in your hands.

Meanwhile, we’re still dealing with the Emperor’s unhinged tweets. On Sunday, Trump tweeted out a short video clip from his old C-list celebrity days, when he appeared on WWE. Someone had superimposed the CNN logo on the guy Trump was “body-slamming.” The message was pretty clear: Trump assaults the media. Trump encourages violence against journalists. Trump is so self-obsessed that he finds Reddit-user-made videos and posts them to his Twitter. The video did not go over well, and once people realized that Trump had stolen it from a Reddit user, media outlets tried to track down the user. The guy had a history of posting racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim sh-t, and he had a long history of posting positive sh-t about Trump. Well, CNN tracked the guy down but they didn’t name him in their reporting, choosing to just call him by his Reddit handle, HanA–holeSolo. After CNN contacted him (and he refused to speak to them), he deleted all of his Reddit stuff and posted a lengthy apology post. Here’s part of it:

“First of all, I would like to apologize to the members of the reddit community for getting this site and this sub embroiled in a controversy that should never have happened. I would also like to apologize for the posts made that were racist, bigoted, and anti-semitic. I am in no way this kind of person, I love and accept people of all walks of life and have done so for my entire life. I am not the person that the media portrays me to be in real life, I was trolling and posting things to get a reaction from the subs on reddit and never meant any of the hateful things I said in those posts. I would never support any kind of violence or actions against others simply for what they believe in, their religion, or the lifestyle they choose to have. Nor would I carry out any violence against anyone based upon that or support anyone who did.” “The meme was created purely as satire, it was not meant to be a call to violence against CNN or any other news affiliation. I had no idea anyone would take it and put sound to it and then have it put up on the President’s Twitter feed. It was a prank, nothing more. What the President’s feed showed was not the original post that was posted here, but loaded up somewhere else and sound added to it then sent out on Twitter. I thought it was the original post that was made and that is why I took credit for it. I have the highest respect for the journalist community and they put their lives on the line every day with the jobs that they do in reporting the news.”

[From Reddit via CNN]

The apology was taken down by moderators of /The_Donald subreddit, and the guy ended up calling CNN and confirming his identity but he asked that they not name him (which they didn’t). He told CNN that the White House had not asked to use his video/GIF and he probably would have said no if he had been asked.

So, obviously, the #MAGA crowd and the Reddit community have now come together for the #1 trend on Twitter this morning, #CNNBlackmail. Apparently, the Deplorables are convinced that CNN blackmailed a child – ??? – to dox a Reddit user. I can understand the argument of “this Reddit guy is a private citizen posting to an anonymous message board, he shouldn’t be publicly identified if he doesn’t want that.” But does no one understand that it wasn’t like CNN went looking for this guy out of nowhere? They went looking for him because the president of the United States stole his GIF and posted it. Plus, you know, the Emperor has a history of attacking private citizens online too. Just FYI.