Donald Trump’s stolen ‘body-slamming CNN’ video is still causing big problems

It was another pleasant, sleepy morning where I hoped that we could go one day without Donald Trump and his unhinged, complicit minions. Trump is leaving for his second international trip as #NotMyPresident and I’m already sorry, Europe. I’m sorry you have to deal with our fascist dumbass again. He’s heading to Poland and then to Germany, and he’ll possibly be stopping by London and/or his Scottish golf place at some point in the next two weeks. Plus, he’s due to go to Paris for Bastille Day (the 14th). Trump just tweeted this morning that he’ll be back in America this weekend, so he apparently doesn’t want to stay in Europe any longer than he has to. Still, get your signs and your p-ssy hats ready, European protesters. And I’m sorry in advance. Word to the wise: if you let him touch a glowing orb and give him something shiny to play with, he will be putty in your hands.
Meanwhile, we’re still dealing with the Emperor’s unhinged tweets. On Sunday, Trump tweeted out a short video clip from his old C-list celebrity days, when he appeared on WWE. Someone had superimposed the CNN logo on the guy Trump was “body-slamming.” The message was pretty clear: Trump assaults the media. Trump encourages violence against journalists. Trump is so self-obsessed that he finds Reddit-user-made videos and posts them to his Twitter. The video did not go over well, and once people realized that Trump had stolen it from a Reddit user, media outlets tried to track down the user. The guy had a history of posting racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim sh-t, and he had a long history of posting positive sh-t about Trump. Well, CNN tracked the guy down but they didn’t name him in their reporting, choosing to just call him by his Reddit handle, HanA–holeSolo. After CNN contacted him (and he refused to speak to them), he deleted all of his Reddit stuff and posted a lengthy apology post. Here’s part of it:
“First of all, I would like to apologize to the members of the reddit community for getting this site and this sub embroiled in a controversy that should never have happened. I would also like to apologize for the posts made that were racist, bigoted, and anti-semitic. I am in no way this kind of person, I love and accept people of all walks of life and have done so for my entire life. I am not the person that the media portrays me to be in real life, I was trolling and posting things to get a reaction from the subs on reddit and never meant any of the hateful things I said in those posts. I would never support any kind of violence or actions against others simply for what they believe in, their religion, or the lifestyle they choose to have. Nor would I carry out any violence against anyone based upon that or support anyone who did.”
“The meme was created purely as satire, it was not meant to be a call to violence against CNN or any other news affiliation. I had no idea anyone would take it and put sound to it and then have it put up on the President’s Twitter feed. It was a prank, nothing more. What the President’s feed showed was not the original post that was posted here, but loaded up somewhere else and sound added to it then sent out on Twitter. I thought it was the original post that was made and that is why I took credit for it. I have the highest respect for the journalist community and they put their lives on the line every day with the jobs that they do in reporting the news.”
The apology was taken down by moderators of /The_Donald subreddit, and the guy ended up calling CNN and confirming his identity but he asked that they not name him (which they didn’t). He told CNN that the White House had not asked to use his video/GIF and he probably would have said no if he had been asked.
So, obviously, the #MAGA crowd and the Reddit community have now come together for the #1 trend on Twitter this morning, #CNNBlackmail. Apparently, the Deplorables are convinced that CNN blackmailed a child – ??? – to dox a Reddit user. I can understand the argument of “this Reddit guy is a private citizen posting to an anonymous message board, he shouldn’t be publicly identified if he doesn’t want that.” But does no one understand that it wasn’t like CNN went looking for this guy out of nowhere? They went looking for him because the president of the United States stole his GIF and posted it. Plus, you know, the Emperor has a history of attacking private citizens online too. Just FYI.
Like most bullies, that reddit poster turned out to be a coward.
AssHat Bully uses a 15-year-old’s Gif. How “presidential.”
What a world we live in.
Speaking of Twitter, this was on my feed this morning. You have to watch it. It’s so bizarre. I don’t consider myself a conspiracy theorist, but stuff like this makes me wonder if he does have dementia.
https://twitter.com/AynRandPaulRyan/status/882356667391725570
There’s definitely something wrong if he has to be shown how and where to get in a car!
I saw that last night. So bizarre. I’m not sure what other explanations there could be, honestly.
I saw that yesterday and I suggest if he does that on his European trip JUST LET HIM GO!! Let him spend the rest of his days just wandering around the countryside. The World will thank you for it.
Ha. I was wondering how far he would have wandered yesterday if that guy hadn’t stepped up when he did.
I have a vision of him sitting on a park bench somewhere, surrounded by pigeons and holding an ice cream cone with two scoops while it drips down his tiny baby hands.
I get the president does it, and it’s wrong, just as CNN doing it is wrong. It was a stupid trollish gif, and it wasn’t even that good. What CNN did in response was scary. “Post something we don’t like? We’ll announce who you are.” It leads to a pitchfork mob mentality. It’s dangerous, just like it’s dangerous when Trump threatens people in the same way. It shouldn’t have been a big deal. So I guess the question is do people on the internet really deserve anonymity? Should we all be tracked? Should punk kids who troll presidents or media conglomerates be exposed? Even when there is no harm? Trump is bogus but what CNN did was no better and I am ashamed that they would stoop to his level over a silly gif.
They didn’t give out his name did they?
Conversely, why should people be able to say horrible, bigoted things to troll others and have no accountability?
I’m not really taking this as ‘CNN intimidates Reddit user’ more as CNN trying to figure out who the guy (or gal) was/is and what’s the background. I’m not going to dismiss threatening the media because anonymous troll on the internet needs protection from the fallout of their ‘satire’.
Sayrah- I agree in theory, but CNN messed up by basically saying they were willing to reveal the name. By now, CNN should know better than to give the Trumpsters ammunition.
But I suspect the #CNNblackmail is mostly bot driven.
@Rapunzel, if they don’t do anything they give the Trumpsters ammunition. They’re screwed either way.
CR- sad but true. They really can’t. Especially with Twitter bots spewing hate.
CNNs error was including that “we wont tell if you change” line. Now “free speech advocates” aka your white teenage sons who want to be able to take out their adolescent anger on whoever isnt fit, able bodied, mentally able, cis, hetero, white or male.
This person is newsworthy. He is newsworthy because something he created is now part of the formal presidential record for generations to see. It is right that the public get to know this influencer of presidents. Name him.
Maybe I misunderstood but I thought CNN did NOT publish his name or identifying details. If your comment was posted and news sites identified you as “Sam” only, how could a pitchfork mob find you? And while the gif may have been silly when it was on the bowels of reddit, it becomes real news when the president tweets it in a pretty explicit attack on a news organization that is reporting on him in a way he doesn’t like. I don’t see how CNN could have not responded in some way and by not naming the guy, have balanced the public interest with his right to privacy.
+200 @torontoe, I see it exactly the same as you. I thought maybe I was a little confused why someone would think CNN was wrong for doing this. They didn’t give his real name, but he threatened them. Why should they just sit around and forget it
Again with the false equivalency. “CNN is no better than Trump” — nope, nope, nope. As Sayrah says, why shouldn’t trolls be accountable for the sh^t they post, even if it was “a joke.” And lastly, you say there was no harm. We have no way of knowing that yet.
Esmon- ITA. Even if CNN messed up, they’re nowhere near as bad as Trump. Or ISIS, as that hastag says.
There was nothing wrong with CNN saying who it was. They didn’t say his actual name, just his posting name. He’s been placing sickening, cruel comments and this video for quite a while. It was time for him to apologize, but he probably just did because he didn’t want the world to know his real name
They did not release his real name, just his Reddit username. He even called them to confirm that it was him and they honoured his request to not publish his name if he issued an apology and not do something like what he did again.
The mentality that both sides are just as terrible needs to stop. CNN did nothing wrong tracking down the guy for a comment on his tweet. You cannot just throw a stone and then hide your hands. If he can post it online then he should be able to stand by it when someone confronts him about it. If the “kid” is old enough to make the video and post it online and then brag about it when he sees that it was posted, he is old enough to take responsibility for the negative consequences.
Yes, if you create memes that depict violence against someone then you should be investigated. How does anyone know when someone is being serious or being facetious? You don’t know anything until someone gets shot or ends up dead. Then you would have wished someone took something seriously earlier.
Also, no one is guaranteed anonymity on the internet or in real life. If you want to stay anonymous in the digital age, stay off the internet and go live in a cave. Everyone needs to be held responisible for their actions. “Kids”, just like everyone else, have to be held responsible for the things they do wrong.
All very well said, AT, thank you.
At the very least, maybe someone will think twice now before posting inflammatory crap for kicks or more nefarious reasons.
Unrelated, but I’m fascinated that conservatives were clutching their pearls at Michelle baring her ARMS, but Melania exposes so much more and that’s okay by them? Not policing what she’s wearing (I couldn’t care less), just commenting on the hypocrisy of it all.
Yes, they are such hypocrites!
She’s white, she could be naked and it would be ok…wait-she’s done that already.
But she’s the classiest FL ever according to the #tw*tsfortrump.
Can we talk about the horrible video he posted yesterday? On a day other leaders post the Declaration of Independence, inspiring quotes from founders or songs like America the Beautiful or God Bless America or This Land is My Land or even the national anthem, this Orange Voldemort posted a video of a large group of white people performing a horrible “song” that was nothing more than his insulting campaign slogan and tribute to HIM and how they’re going to all make America white again. It was disgraceful.
And then Princess Nagini posted video of her kids eating ice cream to distract.
LP- the MAGA song was straight up propaganda more suited for North Korea. I had to stop and make sure I wasn’t watching a Wag the Dog remake. It reminded me of the songs in that film.
I couldn’t believe it. I don’t know why I continue to be surprised by Bigly’s ignorance but every day I’m newly aghast. He can’t even make a show of appearing to care about anything but himself.
“I would also like to apologize for the posts made that were racist, bigoted, and anti-semitic. I am in no way this kind of person.”
Ummmm…yes you are! Do people not realise that words have meaning and consequences?!
Please, the Reddit user didn’t apologize out of any sense of remorse. He’s a little coward like 45 and all of his idiot followers and he didn’t want anybody being mean to him. He didn’t want to be treated to the same xenophobic ugliness he’s been handing out to countless people via the sh*t he’s posted online.
Do you think the user wrote that apology themselves? It was very well-written, so I’m thinking either he is well-educated and not a teenager, or daddy got a lawyer to write it for him.
All distraction from Friday’s meeting with Putin. Trump has apparently made it a full bilateral meeting and will most likely give back (without getting anything for America in return) the compounds Russia used for spying, so they can continue to spy unfettered. What a generous President we have.
At this point, the distraction tactic is clear. Stay focused. Russia. Healthcare. Saving LIHEAP. Not getting nuked. This is what matters.
ITA.
Sure, call out the inappropriate behavior but DO NOT lose focus. Please.
+100000 X Infinity
The reddit trump supporters/gamergate crowd love doxxing women and now all of a sudden they have a problem with it?
Sorry but the poster is not sorry. He is sorry he was discovered.
When Trump first posted it he posted how proud he was that Trump used his GIF.
Then came the backlash and suddenly he is all apologetic. Yeah, right.
Drumpf deciding to use it is what matters the most. He, the “leader” of the nation that set the highest modern standard in terms of the freedom of the press – the media being considered by some the fourth power of a State (in addition to legislative, executive and judiciary), CONTINUES to be a BULLY of the LOWEST class. This kind of behavior is not OK even for children. And in normal circumstances, when children display this kind of behaviour, they face consequences – suspension, psychological counseling, etc.
What is the POTUS CODE OF CONDUCT ?
I know. It’s seriously appalling and depressing that we have a POTUS who thinks this crap is acceptable.
What’s that, Lassie? It’s always someone else’s fault? I dunno, Lassie, I wouldn’t let little Timmy away with that kind of thinking and he keeps getting stuck down a well and we can’t afford a trip to the doctor anymore…
This WaPo headline says it perfectly: “The greatest threat facing the United States is its own president”
http://www.washingtonpost.com/news/global-opinions/wp/2017/07/04/the-greatest-threat-facing-america-is-our-own-president/
A day late, but HB to Malia, a beautiful young lady from a beautiful family.
http://twitter.com/iamtaymonet/status/882252578528133120
