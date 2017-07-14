Sophie Turner hates Hollywood, thinks ‘everyone is so far up your arse’

We’re SO CLOSE to the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 7. So close I can almost taste the dragons!! So, obviously, the stars of the show are doing lots of press, which is how we’re getting so many interviews with Kit Harington and Sophie Turner. Sophie covers the new issue of Marie Claire UK, and most of the conversation is about GoT, plus typical famous-Millennial crap. I still want to know who told all of these young actors that the complaint du jour is “people taking stealth photos of celebrities.” I’m not saying that’s a real issue and a violation of someone’s life, I just don’t get how all of these younger celebrities are talking about it constantly in interviews these days. It’s really strange. Also, Sophie says some rude sh-t about Los Angeles. Some highlights:
Playing Sansa Stark. ‘I just completely gave everything to her, all of my emotions. I never used to cry when I was younger. Now I cry all the time – I am an emotional human being.’
Filming the rape scene of season 5, the scene’s writer Bryan Cogman cried. ‘He was sat there going, “I am so sorry.” They had known me since I was 13 and they were like, “This is so wrong.”‘
She admires X-Men costar Jennifer Lawrence: ‘She would do a take and be like, “Cut! That was such bad acting!” Her being able to stop [the scene]; it was inspiring to see someone so in control.’
Dating Joe Jonas: ‘I am very happy’ she says of their relationship, though insists she still prefers the term ‘Mophie’ – used to describe her relationship with best friend and GOT co-star Maisie Williams – to the newer ‘Jophie.’ Of the press attention surrounding their relationship, Turner says, ‘You do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl… It’s frustrating [that] it’s the most mundane things that make the news – how boring! There are really no other headlines?’
On stealth fan photos. ‘I find it really rude, and I will be rude back. It’s such an invasion of privacy. I could be out with my mum on her birthday and I will ask them to delete it. I would much rather them come up and ask for a photo. I will probably be fine with it… unless I look sh-t!’
She doesn’t like LA: ‘People are like, “I love you”, and then they can’t name anything that you’ve done, and they forget your character’s name – it’s so funny, like LA in the movies. I have a lot of friends who were brought up in the UK like me [who] are working in LA as actors. When I go over, I’m giving them sh-t and being sarcastic. They’re like, “Thank god.” They’re stuck in this place where everyone is so far up your arse. It’s a business town, it’s understandable. But sometimes you just need someone to tell you that you’re not a f–king superstar.’
That last part is very ingrained-Britishness, or at least that’s how it seems to me. Like, in the UK, they breed a sense of Tall Poppy Syndrome into every person. No one is allowed to go to LA and take a compliment or believe that they are special and talented, I guess. And sarcasm doesn’t exist in America, obviously. Thank God for the British invasion! As for the rest of it… Sophie seems like a pretty typical, average kind of young woman, which I suppose is a victory for child actors. She’s well-adjusted and normal (for Millennials).
Yea she and Maisie seem like regular teens. I credit that to the British culture of growing up in the spotlight vs Hollywood. They seem more protective of the child stars across the pond.
I also prefer Mophie. They are very cute bffs
I don’t think it’s necessarily Tall Poppy Syndrome, but more as they’re not buying into their own hype as much. I can’t imagine how big of egos most celebrities have. They’re constantly surrounded by yes men, so it must be nice to have friends from home, like she said, that can call you out on stuff.
I agree. I think it’s much more an attitude that sees being successful as fine and good on you; but, thinking you’re gods gift to the universe because you’ve got a measure of success or celebrity is not. It’s an attitude I wish more people embraced, and good for Sophie for staying grounded. Hopefully it will last.
I love Brits, but in general, they seem to think they’re the only nation with a sarcastic sense of humor. Their humor is amazing, but they’re not the only ones ( in my experience, when it comes to bone dry sarcasm, Eastern Europeans are by far the best).
As for Sophie, she seems nice enough, but she’s such a bad actress. Sansa is one of my favorite characters, I wish they got a better actress.
+1 to everything you say. Eastern European humor cuts to the bone!
I also find her to be a weak actress. I think quite a lot of the younger front-and-centre cast of GOT lucked out in being cast, tbh, as most of the “stars” (Sophie, Emilia, Kit, etc.) are pretty weak, especially outside GOT. The supporting players in the series usually outclass them by a mile.
English humor is super simple humor. Its pretty much only because of the simplistic and flexible language. Most english people fashion themselves to be witty when they were only lucky to be born into a country with a language that makes such stuff possible which isnt really possible in other languages. Oh and also imperialsim to spread the gift.
I agree. My British boyfriend always says ‘maybe you don’t get my English sarcasm and humor’.
It’s like no dude I get your English sarcasm and humor, I just don’t find it funny. I am fluent in Sarcasm thank you, and that dear boyfriend is an international language. Spoken by many Americans I might add.
Gee whiz, how we’ve evolved !
Ps + 1 for Eastern European humor
+1 about the acting skills of Sophie, Emilia and Kit. I would say the three of them are typically the weakest link acting wise on the show. They got lucky being cast on this show.
I am glad that it sounds like Sophie has grown up well adjusted though.
To be fair, the industry in LA is by all accounts driven by this false complementing backstabbing culture she is describing. The NYC side of the industry seems a lot less insulated. If you spend your day having your ass kissed and leave the building to find a cab you very quickly discover you are not that big a deal when everybody is just trying to rush past you. W
A lot of Brits love LA though, Hopkins, Beckinsale, Strahtham, Whitely, Oldman, etc.
I didnt read that like nobody should think they are talented or special. The fakeness of “I love your work” when they clearly havent seen it is creepy, I agree with her.
I’m with her on the stealth picture thing. It’s so rude. Just ask! I recently discovered pics of me posted to a restaurant review site. Some guy thought the people in the background of the restaurant were more photo worthy than the food itself, so now there are pics of me shoveling down poached egg on toast for anyone interested in this place. Obnoxious.
She’s young and naïve. One day she will miss having her arse kissed by her fans and Joe. I far prefer Maisie as an actress and person. She’s more real and not quite as dramatic. But this is her time to shine, last season, may as well put up with the other side of fame while she has it.
Isn’t anyone else freaked out by that orange, muppet-skin jacket?! 😱
Another clueless white talentless starlet who gets MORE publicity for being a racially insensitive ass.
How is she racially insensitive, though?
There was a video once where for some reason people accused her of saying the n word. She didn’t.
Hey, other Diana! This is completely off-topic, but I rarely post here and wondered if you’d like me to change my name here?
Hey other Diana I rarely post here as well. No need to change yours, I’ll start posting with a lowercase d
So what about that handsome Jaime Lannister then?
I don’t think this has anything to do with tall poppys. It is more likely to be related to a (generally speaking) lower tolerance for perceived insincerity. Similarly, British people tend to be uncomfortable with overly familiar or friendly customer service, because it feels insincere to them.
Exactly.
I can take a proper compliment. I can’t take that awful, desperately fawning, insincere flattery you get in LA. And I’m just a nobody who’s occasionally been mistaken for a somebody. It’s a million times more gag-worthy to listen to the things said to actual known celebrities.
Yes you are completely correct – its got NOTHING to do with tall poppy and EVERYTHING to do with the terrible propensity of LA yanks in particular but also others from the US to make fake compliments and gestures of friendship that arnt based on anything real.
We don’t say we ‘love’ someone in the UK unless we actually do – I don’t see whats so terrible about that.
I wish the best for Maisie and Sophie, especially after GOT. They won’t be at all special then. My wish for all kid actors is that they get an education, but that almost never happens.
Yeah, there’s not much great acting on GOT and it comes almost exclusively from the “older” generation. Fair enough, the young ones are yet to learn their trade. I too wish they never believe their own hype and invest in their education instead.
Is she trying to get that come hither expression on her face, or is she just a smug teenager who doesn’t realize how damn lucky she is. Again, Maisie may not be the glamour puss, but I’d have lunch with her before this girl.
Hmm I think Maise along with Kit has gotten better over the years. Sophie and Emilia are by far the worst on the show.
This is so wrong, but we’re going to make you do it anyway because in the end, it is more important to brutalize the women on this show than it is care about your feelings or do a better job of writing so everything doesn’t rely on grabbing the lowest hanging fruit of multiple rape scenes and as many unnecessary nudes scenes of our actresses as we can cram into one hour.
So glad I never watched this show. Hearing this, I have zero desire to start now.
I also don’t see Law & Order (the sort of thing that’s always on tv) because of how they use rape just to advance the story. It’s lazy and it made me feel ill. I don’t want to get to a point where it’s totally ok and I feel nothing.
When we see the same subject coming up on different interviews from different celebs I always wonder if they simply aren’t asked the same thing. If that’s the case I can’t really hold it against them. We never see the questions unless we really read the whole interview which can be essential to get the context.
I think it makes sense to be annoyed by someone who claims to love your work but can’t name what show you were in.
She’s dating Joe Jonas.. she’s the last person to talk about Hollywood games
