Ben Affleck is dating an SNL producer, ‘it’s more than a fling’ & there are photos

I guess we have our answer as to which outlets Ben Affleck uses and which outlets his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, takes advantage of. (It’s also possible that the whole narrative has gotten away from them at this point.) Just last week, US Magazine ran a cover story claiming that Ben and Jen were on a “Secret Bahamas Reunion” and heavily suggesting, on the cover at least, that a reconciliation was possible. Then the two of them were seen at a Fourth of July event with their kids, chatting and looking very cozy.
I had the chance to read the full story in US and while clear that they’re not together again, US does make it sound like Ben has very much gotten in line. Ben has moved to a rental mansion down the street but comes back to take the girls to school and spend time with his youngest child, Sam. They also have “family dinners at night” and the source tells US Magazine that Ben wanted to reunite with Jen after he got sober. “He wanted to change and show her he is committed to giving her what she wants.” However “they’re not a couple by any means” and are “working on their relationship” for the sake of their family, not for romance.
US’s story is pretty much what we’ve heard to date, and it sounds like it’s from Garner’s side. As I’ve mentioned, US often has stories from her perspective. Only now comes E! with exclusive paparazzi photos of Ben out with a woman they claim he’s dating, an SNL producer named Lindsay Shookus. You can see the photos on E!’s site. Here’s the story, with more on E!
The Oscar-winning actor is dating Lindsay Shookus, a producer at Saturday Night Live.
A source tells us that the two are still very much “in the early stages” of their relationship and recently met up while he was in London for work. We’re told that the duo caught a showing of Sam Mendes’ play Ferryman last week during their trip abroad.
“It’s more than a summer fling,” the insider shared. “They are having fun and care for each other. It’s early and they are taking it slow.”
And while the new couple has done their best to keep things under wraps in the beginning stages of their romance, the two stepped out on the town in Los Angeles Thursday night for a quick date night.
Both Affleck and Shookus have yet to confirm their relationship.
She looks like Ben a little, like they have the same facial features, that’s something I notice with a lot of couples. She’s probably smart and funny as hell if she works at SNL, they likely have the same political views and a lot to discuss. I googled her and she’s an Emmy winner and has also been a producer on 30 Rock. She has a lockdown on her social media, if she even uses it, so I couldn’t find much else about her, except that she’s from outside Buffalo, NY, where I went to school. So I have decided I like her. I also like that he’s picked someone who is age appropriate with a good career, which is surprising. This is Affleck though, he’ll f-k this up soon enough. (Update: Jezebel has her wedding announcement from 2010, I assume she’s divorced now, along with the news that she’s 37 and has been named one of the most powerful women executives by Billboard.)
Also, how awesome would it be to see Jennifer Garner step out with a new man? I would eat that sh-t up.
The picture of Shookus on E!’s Instagram, below, is ten years old. Here’s a link to the original on Getty.
too bad the name puff daddy is taken, he looks like he is retaining a whole swimming pool in his face
What is going on with him? He looks really really unhealthy. That can’t just be weight gain, it looks like alcohol bloat, but he has stopped drinking long enough that that should have gone away. And it’s not just aging either, he’s only in his 40′s.
I think it’s a bad reaction to Botox. He’s gone through this cycle before — puffy looking, then overly photoshopped, and back again. Botox is a derivative of a neurological virus called botulism so he might be more sensitive to its harmful side effects.
@ Lisa I just spat water out my nose. “Retaining a whole swimming pool in his face”… 😛
Yea ben looks BEAT. Wouldn’t touch that with a pole.
He’s just a big old mess.
I always felt that his buffing up for Batman did something to him. Ben looks so much better lean. The same with Henry Cavill. He and Jennifer are over so he can date all he wants. I do appreciate that they spend time together with their children. That is putting your kids first. It matters. So good for them both on that score.
I’m happy for him. It’s really time. Although I must admit, I’ll be interested to see how Jen handles this. I really hope, for this new woman’s sake, that she doesn’t become some kind of pawn in their dysfunctional relationship.
As for him dating someone age appropriate, I don’t see that as surprising at all. Yeah, some of his rep is for hooking up with young bimbos, but all of his longer term relationships have been with successful, age-appropriate women (Goop, JLo, JG, etc.)
I agree. It’s one thing about Ben I kind of admire: that he longterm dates women close to his age.
The new girlfriend looks fresh faced just like his ex. Ben looks fine. People look for something to make negative comments about and thinking he looks bad is a big fail.
I guess I’m the only one who doesnt think its time for him to date? If he just finished rehab a couple of months ago, dont they advice against getting into a relationship under a year of sobriety? He needs to get himself on an even emotional keel first. The first few months of sobriety are a rollercoster, making amends and creating new coping strategies. Also, its easy to plug the gap left by the addiction with a partner and that doesnt end well. I’m flashing my Too Soon Card on this story.
Ramona, you’re not alone. I said the same thing. It’s too soon for anything legitimate. Apparently he has known her for years as “friends” and some outlets are hinting that she has been one of the ladies he had on the side – seems like a friends with benefits situation – so she’s familiar, they share a “connection” (gotta love the messaging) and a comfortable way to help his PR by getting the public used to seeing him with other women who are not Jen. This new woman looks good on paper and is a good first woman to step out with, but I smell something funky by reading between the lines, if everything I’m seeing so far is correct. I agree that it is just way too soon for him to make any long-term commitments before he’s achieved one year of sobriety. I want to see what he’s into one year from now.
Agree Ramona and Grapefruit. I don’t think it’s too early in the sense of his relationship with Jen ending, but I think it’s way too soon re: his sobriety
I’d normally agree, but Ben is one of those too smart for his own good types, where being alone in his head may not be the best thing for him. What’s that saying about idle hands? I think having some companionship may help him quiet all the stuff going on in his head. That’s assuming this is casual dating. Obviously he doesn’t need to be getting into anything too serious so soon after rehab.
Don’t you come into every Affleck and Garner thread like some broken record and claim that they are back together? I guess you can’t be in denial if there are pics.
Yeah, he was never going to step out with some girl in her 20s. Quietly? On the side? I’m sure there have been many, but he wants someone formidable on his arm.
He had affairs with Blake LIvely and his nanny, they were both about 15 yrs younger
Yay – Buffalo represent on Celebitchy! While I’m inclined to like the choice anyway since she’s from Buffalo (where I grew up and LOVE), I do like that she has an established career and didn’t, like, just turn 21
Yay another Buffalo native here!
Totally! I’m an upstate NYer myself so kudos to him on that and the fact that she’s the right age and has a solid career. She has a manly look to her face, but that seems to be his type. I will say I think any relationship that’s more than a summer romance or fling is NOT good and just a distraction from his sobriety. If I’ve learned anything from friends who have gone through AA it’s to avoid any long-term, serious commitments – relationships or otherwise – until at least one full year of sobriety – and I doubt he’s hit that mark. Curious as to her story and how they met.
Is it true things are cheaper in Buffalo? My SIL told me to visit and see for myself.
Definitely. While the housing market has gone up in price over the past few years it’s still significantly cheaper than elsewhere. I’m also consistently shocked at the food and drink bill when I go home (and I don’t even currently live in a major U.S. city like NY or San Francisco where you would expect things to be more expensive). Finally, Wegmans.
Good for him for his new dating interest. It’s not a 20 year old wearing super bowl rings on a private flight or a nanny
Tom Brady and Ben Affleck on a private flight with Affleck’s nanny wearing the superbowl rings. Theory is that both of them got some from the nanny. Reality is that Gisele roped Tom and got him to commit to their marriage. Affleck was more difficult to pin down = not possible to rope him in.
My theory has always been that Tom Brady was the one who was boinking the nanny…..
Affleck has always picked famous mature career-driven woman to my knowledge. And he has a type as this one is a more masculine Garner (I find her to be beautiful btw).
His official partner choice was never the problem though. The problem is his vices: drugs and alcohol, the gambling and of course the cheating. Per Goop: “He’d be better off dating a Scores stripper”. I know he’s “successful” but he’s also incredible self-destructive and insecure and can’t handle a normal relationship. He brought no value to the 3 famous women he previously dated. They all bigged him up. Ben Affleck cannot be saved, he’s getting worse with age actually!
Why this man tries to be in monogamous relationships, I don’t know and why any women would want to touch that without being paid good, I don’t know either. If Affleck didn’t learn from his mistakes (LOL), he will embarrass Shookus just like he did with his other partners.
Way harsh. To me he’s always seemed miserable and completely owned by his vices, not made happy or satisfied by them. I think Ben is a troubled guy, and trying to make it work with Jen for all those years was in his mind his best chance. In the end Jen couldn’t put up with the humiliation and ended it. If nanny didn’t share that pic, I think they’d still be together. Jen was both his wife and his sponsor, and was keeping him afloat. Being an alcoholic and gambling addict rarely ends well. Ben has a lifetime of struggle ahead of him.
Jen enabled him. She wasn’t his sponsor. She has codependency issues and would lie and cover up for him. Pretending that your drunk husband isn’t cheating on you just to keep up appearances is not actually healthy behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Affleck tried, trying is not banging the nanny. That’s double betrayal as that woman was close to their children and his wife for pete’s sake. At least he cheated in the past with strippers. Like I said, he’s getting worse.
I am not sure that Garner was the ideal wife for him. Matt Damon didn’t like her much. Sure she seemed to have brought some stability to his life. Baby to safe the parents’ marriage? Likely. But then he seemed to rebel / fall back into his old ways which suggests that his issues weren’t addressed properly. Not that it is your spouse’s duty to act as your therapist. It just didn’t work in the end.
Um, there should beonly 2 people in that marriage: the husband and the wife. If they were happy getting engaged and then married, I don’t see why a best friend’s opinion should have any value? Matt isn’t a saint and is a bro deep down (just like Affleck). He’s got awful opinions about diversity, gay actors and made some comments about Afflecks relationship with Jlo and seems like a douche in general. And I’m very confused as to why Damon, another man, should be deciding how good of a wife a woman he wasn’t even dating is?
Affleck and Garner had multiple children, but I suppose only Garner is responsible for that choice right?
Affleck had all the support he needed, Garner was basically ride or die but he hasn’t got it in him to do the rest of the work so what’s the point even with all that support? I remember after his rehab he was doing some film promo and was pictured in a casino with Ezra Miller and the excuses fans gave was ridic. He’s all too willing to return what he likes best, he doesn’t even have to be pushed, a slight nudge and he’s off in the deep end.
Yeah, he’s fat. The woman looks too good for him, on all levels. Why in the world can’t he help Jennifer to let go and move on with her life? He must be leading her on in some way. Yes, they have three children together, but maybe couples therapy? He has so clearly let go and she has so clearly not. It would be a compassionate act on that cad’s part and help his publicity. I just can’t with him.
Well Jen must know now he has moved on. Im surprised the new woman isnt as stereotypically Hollywood beautiful but Ben is not a catch himself. Other photos online of her show her to be low key pretty and in shape like Jen Garner. This is a fug outfit she is wearing and unflattering photo angle for her i think!
This makes me think the Rumor he was on vacation with Jen is false. My guess is this woman was the nail in the coffin and prompted Jen to finalize the divorce this year.
I highly doubt this romance brewed over night and there was probably some overlap with the separation. Jen is obviously still hung up on him and rather pathetic if she did in fact let him vacation with her ( girl get your groove back and get your own man as ben is no longer “yours”) but at least she filed and finalized the divorce. Maybe Ben pressured her to get it done because he met this woman.
I too doubt that Jen has moved on. She always seemed to hope and hang in that Ben would get his act cleaned up. And Ben seemed to lead her on.
Did she gain some weight? Comfort food? She is in no way fat but very beautiful.
Everything I’VE seen points to the fact that she HAS moved on. Just because she hasn’t been seen dating someone too doesn’t mean she hasn’t moved on. And just because she lets him come to family outings with her and the children (who she obviously has primary custody of) doesn’t mean she wants him in her life, but it does mean she wants him to be in the children’s life still, which is what she’s always said publicly. And I wouldn’t say she’s necessarily divorced. JLo was married and so was Jen when he wooed them during Gigli and Daredevil. I think he likes the challenge of taking wives away. That said, I think he has a type definitely since she looks like a cross between Jen and GOOP. Kinda like his mother, actually.
Does she really have primary custody?
My impression is that Ben works a lot more than she does and therefore the kids stay with her? It kind of makes sense if you consider that Ben is likely the one providing financially. So her taking the kids more often might be good for the family income. And her career has slowed a bit as Hollywood considers any woman over 30 as “too old”.
He’s not fat. Russell Crowe, on the other hand, is fat.
Am I the only one that thinks she’s a blonde Jen? Like what Violet will look like when she’s older. Weird
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I thought that too! Happy for Ben if he’s happy, but will be surprised if he is happy, because Ben does not seem to ever be happy JMO. He is one troubled man, and subject to the ‘wherever you go, there you are’ rule of life.
You take your issues with you. I believe we call it ‘baggage’. Yeah, safe to say Ben’s shlepping a luggage store
I wish him luck with his many addictions.
Thought the exact same.
Precisely. Me too. Jen in blond.
I noticed that too!
She very much looks like Jen!
She looks more than a bit like Jen, to me. Her style, body type, general aura.
She must be recently divorced, she was married in 2010 to another tv producer who recently worked on Seth Meyer’s show, Kevin Miller. Their NYT wedding announcement shows she’s now 36 years old. At least she’s age appropriate and works in the biz.
Shes a decade younger..so Im not going to congratulate him
I’m sad for Ben. Bottom line, he’s never looked happy. Props to Jen for being strong enough to walk away.
She reminds me of a few people – Amy Smart, Frances McDormand and Jen’s BFF/manager Nicole King.
Holy Botox, Batman!
I could swear we’ve seem at least one pic of them together before–and that was much closer to the time of the Jen/Ben breakup. At that time she wasn’t identified and was assumed to be a professional contact like one of his managers. Does anyone else recall that?
She seems vaguely familiar to me too. CB sleuths need to get on it! If it’s out there it will be unearthed.
I remember those pictures. They were calling her his sober coach last year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently, they have known each other for years and have been F buddies on and off since before he married Jen. That’s what X17 says (found it on Twitter), but I’m not sure how reliable they are with their facts. They photographed her going into an Uber leaving his new bachelor pad last month. It seems she might be just like him in that neither one can keep up a legit relationship. Also, the same article says that she and her ex may not be legally divorced and have one kid together. Oy vey. We’ll see if it’s factual or not though!
Funny how x17 never bothered to post that pic of her coming out of his house when they got it.
I think you mean this one:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4093858/Ben-Affleck-enjoys-lunch-date-blonde-mystery-woman-holds-arm-Beverly-Hills.html?ito=social-twitter_DailyMailCeleb
and I don’t think it’s the same woman.
@nat the woman in your link is a different woman, she was id’d as a professional sober nurse companion that Ben had apparently hired at the time.
Wow – X17 does have the scoop and is putting it right out there. They claim Ben dated Lindsay even before he hooked up with Garner, and was seeing her straight thru the marriage, making frequent trips to NYC to “hook up”. They’ve always had a ‘strong connection’ putting her above his many other flings. Wowza if true. I suspect we’ll be hearing more about all this in the coming weeks.
@TheOtherSam that’s what I found!! This is about to get REAL interesting and not really beneficial to him as far as his PR issues are concerned. I think that if X17′s facts are true – which they have some receipts so I’m inclined to believe it – then she’s a familiar way to step out with someone “new” even though she’s not new to him. Refinery29 said they’ve been “friends for years” which knowing what X17 has translates to “F buddies” throughout BOTH their marriages. Apparently, Ben went to NYC a lot (remember when we were all wondering who that mystery woman was?!) to see Lindsay over the years and Jen never understood what was going on, but allegedly “suspected something.” I see what his PR team is trying to do because she looks good on paper, BUT people are smarter than they think and this years-long fling/affair/whatever they’ve had going is already coming out. Plus, and more importantly, he isn’t even one year sober. This is too soon for him. I’m sure this is just more fun for him and a distraction from his sobriety but that’s precisely the problem. What a hot mess all around for all involved.
Not surprised. Let’s hope these cheaters took precautions because I think they probably messed around with many people… it is Hollywood after all but to come home to your family after that and lie and sleep with their partners…wow.
Seriously they sound so messy and unhealthy, this is not good for Affleck’s recovery and girlfriend deserves whatever mess is going to happen next tbh. All these years Garner trying to hold on to that skeevy little sod, I hope life is better for her now. And now this new couple can pretend they’re into monogamous legit relationships before they get incredible bored by each other and create an even bigger mess with whomever they cheat with next. It’s the circle of messy lives!
Well, Jen said that her eyes were “wide open” during the marriage. The whole world knows that Ben cheated on Jennifer Lopez with strippers. Garner still married him. She stayed married to him and continued to have many kids with him despite his cheating. I feel no pity for her. She always knew who and what he was.
He’s free to date whomever he wants and I hope Garner starts dating too. Agree with the age appropriate comments.
I saw the pics.. she is very pretty and they look good together. Life is short. Everyone has a right to be happy
She looks like adult version of his oldest daughter.
She looks a bit like Jennifer Garner except for the brunette hair and the fillers and the nose job which changed Garners apperance. But otherwise: slim sporty but curvy figure. Heart-shaped face with a defined jaw. Beautiful in a pretty-sweet fun way.
Nat – you’re right! That’s the one I had in mind! Too bad…thought I had dug up some dirt!
I don’t think she is pretty. She is average. The one pic DM has of her in a black gown was taken in 2006. (She looks cute there.) The latest pic E has of their date night, she looks a lot older.(Jen looks like her age). One of the articles I read said she was married and has a child.(I wonder how old?)
I do feel bad for her…she has huge shoes to fill. Jennifer Garner is a fan favorite!!!
On the upside, she is not a 20 something model and she seems intelligent with all of her achievements
Wow, that x17 story is … interesting, if it’s true. Remember when Ben was spotted in NY back in April and everyone was saying he was back with the nanny? He must have been with Lindsay then. He left for NY right after that “cozied up” picture of him and Jen coming out of church and didn’t spend school break week at home. And he and Jen filed almost immediately after that. Makes it clear how much Jen and he really played it up for the cameras – he was already with Lindsay when that church photo was taken. Did Jen have no clue and then filed when she found out? Or did she already know and was just playing with the paps?
@JoJo – EXACTLY what I’m wondering. Of course, they were playing it up for the cameras because both Ben and Jen are image-obsessed for their own separate career-focused reasons, but Jen is no dummy. I’m sure she feels taken advantage of by waiting to file until he was done with his rehab but then I think that once she realized WHO he was seeing in NY and for how long it was going on (perhaps she knew that already) then she was finally done with playing nice and filed. She’ll humor him in public for the cameras, but in private I would imagine she would be really cold and distant, totally over this nonsense. If he’s really been with this woman throughout the duration of his marriage to Jen (and this Lindsay seems to have also done the same to her husband with Ben so she’s no better) then I’m sure Jen made things known privately like some of the stuff we’ve heard, e.g. the move, the new dojo, barely speaking at school functions, staying in separate hotels/houses in the Bahamas, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s something very attractive about this new woman. I don’t know what it is about her, but her look is unique and her smile seems so genuine. I googled photos of her out of curiousity and she is just stunning to me.
This is probably the same blonde woman in Florida. Remember the story that came in while Jen and kids were in Europe with him? He went to Florida for the weekend and he took Uber with her and the Uber driver went to local press that the two were arguing. Ben’s people killed that story asap.
On another note, Matt Damon should not be a factor to Ben’s marriage. Matt doesn’t like Jen because his wife is a meanie to JG. Her and Emily Blunt are bullies. The new GF of Ben will probably get along with them. She seems like a party animal and from NY.
there were pics of ben, jen and the kids in london during the time he was allegedly ubering with the blonde, i think. so false sighting?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought that the pics of her with the kids at the race looked almost posed. Very fake.
X17 has had the pics of the new gf for a long time now. Why did they sit on them? Very curious. They will post aerial photos of the property and make all kinds of ridiculous claims, but a blonde woman leaving Ben’s house in the AM isn’t worthy of a post?
Yeah, and another outlet (US, I think?) now has pics from London last week, and says they were first spotted on a date in London on 6/29. It’s very clear now that a few outlets had the scoop on this before now. Why didn’t they run them when they had them like you said? I’m guessing they went to the reps for comment, and the reps asked them to hold off until a certain date (maybe after the July 4 event)? What other reason could there be? Clearly they had some control – or at least tried to exert some – over when this was going to break. Maybe one of them (Ben or Jen) said they would provide some “exclusive” comment at a later time if they held off until now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
US weekly has been dangling the they-might-reconcile angle since the new owners took over. Then they try to cover all bases by saying that it’s just for the family’s sake, etc. If they had gf pics a week ago but didn’t post them and got outscooped by enews — morons. x17 has no reason not to post the pic of Lindsay leaving his house. A-listers aren’t talking to them for any reason, and that is juicy gossip. Makes no sense unless, as O says, the site is hoping against all hopes that Bennifer will reunite. lol
@jojo More like, it was beneficial for the tabloids to run the cutesy family photo spread from the Bahamas… and the fourth of july… instead of Ben out to dinner with his new girlfriend. I bet they got a bunch of clicks from all that. They milk every story they can for as many clicks as they can. And I don’t believe that it’s not at least semi-serious at this point, however long they’ve really been together. Who even recognized her? Did they pass her photo around the office and try to identify her? Ben’s pr probably gave them her name. They’re a public relationship now, officially.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to guess at the next round of headlines/clickbait over the next few months:
-Heartbroken Jen Says No Other Woman Will Raise Her Kids – Tells Ben She Wants Sole Custody!
-Lindsay and Ben Go Up in Flames as He Makes Last-Ditch Desperate Plea to Get Jen Back
Sorry, I’m in PR, so I couldn’t help it! To be clear, I’ve always thought Ben/Jen were a bad mix and completely co-dependent. I’m just saying I don’t see the Ben/Jen media narrative going away anytime soon. Now the tabs just have a whole new angle to invent stories around.
Also, I really wouldn’t doubt it if Jen played it up for the cameras on July 4 to p*ss off Lindsay. She knew what all of the stories would say the next day. I’m not convinced she’s “over it”, but who knows.
Jen’s camp is coming out swinging now. Us just posted a story about how long Ben and Shookus have been seeing each other and the headline says it was during his time with Jen. Apparently, they started the affair in 2015 and were not casually dating, but “having a full-blown affair. They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could.”
Then another Garner source (or the same one) says “Garner and Shookus’ ex-husband, Kevin Miller, both discovered the relationship in 2015, the Garner source claims: “They were devastated when they found out about the affair.” But then Us credits an Affleck source who explains that oh, it’s not SO bad, they’ve only been seeing each other for three months.
What a cluster. As a PR person, Ben sounds like a total nightmare client to me, the one who calls you at 2 a.m. with some fire to put out. There’s the he-said, she-said and somewhere in the middle, between the lines, is the truth. I wonder what TMZ is up to because they said months ago that he’s been dating before any of this came out.
Well if Jen’s trying to shame Ben into coming back to her, it’s not going to work. He’s the type who would defend his girlfriend’s tarnished honor and this will probably drive him even deeper in Lindsay’s direction. “Lindsay was not what led to the end of their marriage. They had a ton of other problems,” the insider claims. “Ben is enjoying Lindsay’s company, and they will continue to see each other.”
@ok I think Jen isn’t doing it to shame Ben so much as she is to intimidate Shookus. this woman was built for behind the camera; not living life in front of it. Jen is a pro at this game. I think Jen wants to intimidate her into submission and make this coming out harder for both Shookus and Ben. while we’re all wondering why outlets sat on this story, I’m sure Affleck’s camp is thinking they’ll control the narrative (haha good luck with that now) and Garner’s camp has held onto a lot of intel until today. I wonder how long this will continue to last now that they’re no longer sneaking around and are in the spotlight. she sure left for NYC as quickly as possible, lol.
I doubt that will work either. LS has hung around for ages, years if the tabloids are to be believed. She let him slip through her fingers before, I doubt she’ll let that happen again. She probably thinks that Jen is an evil bitch who trapped Ben into marriage and then nagged him to death. I don’t think this one is going anywhere.
Maybe. I can see this chic being a real clinger, just like Jen. She’s held on for this long, since 2013, according to People. But it’s been comfortable for them both being out of the public eye and the press plus the safety of living on opposite coasts. Hiding out at the Mandarin Hotel. She was just someone he was seeing in NYC without a name. But now that Shookus is making headlines and being hit from all sides, this adds a new layer of stress and complexity to something that is “relatively new,” at least, the romance is new but definitely not the benefits. Plus, Ben is soooo self-destructive. From what I’ve read about her, I think Shookus is gross and they both deserve each other, frankly, but Ben loves himself more than anybody else and the one thing he LOVES to do is make himself a comeback story. So once this dies down and fizzles – or at least they tell the public that – the divorce is done, she’s back at SNL working and he’s filming and promoting more movies, then we’ll continue to hear how he’s working on himself, focusing on his kids and just casually dating. Toss in a single actress’ name to generate buzz and curiousity. This is in the rear view and the cycle continues.
I dunno, I think if I waited for a guy to leave his clinger wife and he finally did, especially if it’s zillionaire Batman Ben Affleck, I’m probably prepared for the attention. She’s not some no one from the streets. She’s in the biz. She knows how it works. And she has a home in LA although she’s apparently been staying with Ben as well.
The new girlfriend is an Emmy winner for SNL. I’m sure she will be nominated again this year. I wonder if Ben will attend the ceremony with her?
That X17 article was insane. They’ve been secretly hooking up for years?!? From the sounds of it, the entire time he was married? I always knew that the marriage was a farce for PR. Both Ben and Jen made careers out of being married to each other and pretending. This woman seems to be very important to him. I wonder when she got divorced?
Important to his public image – yes. Important with the history and longevity of their hookup – yes. But beyond that? Can’t be that important if he’s off with other women while ALSO married AND with this Shookus chic! That’s a whole lot of juggling!
Considering that x17 reports that Ben has been seeing this woman even before jen, that makes her his longest relationship. And he has gone public with her even before the divorce is final. So that’s something. She doesn’t seem to be a fling. As for “being married,” I think we all know the real deal with that relationship. He kept his affairs quiet, she looked the other way and gave good soundbytes for him. Hardly a romance for the ages.
@james camerons sub driver – solid point about her being his longest relationship although I would use that term loosely with him. he doesn’t do monogamy well, it seems. totally agree about Ben and Jen’s marriage. not surprised there and always thought it was for show. but I’m also of the mentality that if it was meant to happen with Ben and Shookus (that last name tho, lol) then it would have already. he’s a Hollywood heavyweight and could have made it happen sooner IF he was serious. so why now? part of me thinks it’s to be a distraction while he deals with his sobriety and finalizing the divorce. he’s not the most independent person. but I’m also wondering when did she leave her marriage? what’s up with that? what are her motives ? what are they both gaining from this because, from a PR perspective, it’s not a great look right now for anyone involved. Ben looks like an ass yet again. Jen looks like a dormat. Shookus looks thirsty.
It reads like Ben and Shookus were dating back in the day. Maybe casually, maybe semi-seriously, whatever. Ben isn’t a man who ever tells himself no, so when Jen Garner throws herself at him (and she did), he starts dating and fucking her too. She ends up pregnant. We all know that he only married Jen to ~do the right thing~ plus it was good image rehab at a time when he needed it. So who knows, maybe he feels that Linsday is the one who got away and sought her out when they were both single. Remains to be seen. I don’t know that she looks thirsty. Maybe both are tired of sneaking around. Sounds like they’ve been doing it for awhile.
Damn that x17 report! Ben is an ass!
US mag has pics of Ben and Lindsay going to dinner from late June and July 1. Why did they wait a week to post them?
Us has the earliest pics I guess (from 6-29 in London) not counting the months-old stalker pic of her leaving Ben’s house that X17online was sitting on for some dumb reason. Maybe they were hoping to get a big cover out of this if no one else broke it first. Stupid move.
his team might have purchased the photos and held them under embargo. or else, like you said, they’re just stupid and hoping to recover from their wish for Jen and Ben to get back together. or maybe they wanted more of an exclusive and didn’t get it. that’s all I can think. I’m wondering how long it will last with this woman, who clearly has been around with him, but not publicly. she’s used to being behind the camera and now she’s in front of it and doesn’t look all that happy in any of the photos.
x17 obviously thought that this woman was important enough to the story to follow her to her own home in los angeles. That’s what’s insane to me. They said nothing until e news broke the story. I wonder how long they have really known about her.
Did the new lady go to the Bahamas with him, too? He did have his own house there. It seems like she has been traveling with him (London for filming, now LA). Shows how much of a lie the whole Ben and Jen charade has been! Jen is on another level of doormat if she stayed with Ben for all of those years while he had a girlfriend that he saw on the regular. Any sympathy that I might have had for her is gone. Pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ben’s publicist: yeah, he has a girlfriend. you might want to hold off on running that story because he’s planning to do july 4th with the kids and jen. you can get some cute photos and get the gullible fraus dreaming and imagining them back together and all that. garner’s cool with this, it’s how she’s been keeping herself relevant for years. we’ll even give you his gf’s name if you do.
us weekly, upon seeing that e beat them to the punch: ‘-’
let’s see if I can articulate this the right way: I think this is PR damage control. Not as to say this a PR relationship, no. He totally could be actually dating this woman. But we all know that SHE IS SO NOT HIS TYPE: he likes the sexy type. And as he probably fits into the cliche of some men ” a (plain looking) saint at home, a sexy chick in the sheets, is also true that this woman is not a looker to say the least. So what’s going on? I think he’s covering up whatever relationship he was and probably still is having on the side. Someone famous, someone who didn’t wanted the spotlight on. And this SNL producer seems to fit perfectly what I can almost hear from his PR people and friends: Ben you should date someone innocuous, someone not famous but who understands showbiz, someone not stunning so no threatening to Jennifer, someone who lives on the opposite coast so you have an easy way out. someone serious, not looking for fame and who will make you look like a mature, changed man. Don’t forget that Justice League, The Batman and The accountant sequel are coming. You can still have the sexy chick(s) on the side. But for now, just play the game. Oh, yes, totally Ben’s game, he knows it too well.
x17 has pics of Lindsay at her home in L.A. so she doesn’t live on the other coast. And Ben has dated a wide variety of women. I’m not sure he has a type. Jennifer 1.0 and the nanny were the sexy type, Goop was the frigid, cool blonde, and Garner was the overgrown girl scout/stage 5 clinger. Maybe he is/was dating others, maybe not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@benson the pics of Shookus are at HIS house in LA. she is based in NYC.
No, x17 has pics of her at her house. “Thursday night, the pair was photographed leaving Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi but we were onto these two a month ago when we photographed Lindsay taking an Uber as she left Ben’s huge new bachelor pad manse one morning. Another day, we caught up with Lindsay as she left her own house, headed to Soul Cycle for a spin class. “
I totally buy into x17′s latest post (even though I know x17 is generally suspect.) I think he’s wanted out of that marriage for a very long time, but Jen made it hard for someone like him to leave because she’s a clinger and he’s a coward. Bad mix. The x17 story says Jen confronted Lindsay in NY and told her to back off because they were working on their marriage – if that’s true … wow. After 10+ years of the issues, topped off by the nanny, she was still out there clinging to the marriage and willing to ask a mistress to go away. Sorry, I know Affleck is completely full up on demons, but something in Jen is deeply broken too.
@JoJo THIS. So broken, the both of them. Also, who would want to date either one of them right now? They’re coming out of so much heavy, twisted stuff individually and as a divorced couple. Outside of a rebound, I am just not seeing the appeal?!
If the article on x17 is true, what kind of person would refuse to back away when the wife tells her that they want to work on their marriage? (And they have 3 kids!)
A while back there was a blind that said that Ben was seeing someone but told her he wouldn’t leave his wife. Everyone thought it was Jennifer Lopez.
Also there was a blind that said Ben was getting ready to leave Jen but then Jen became pregnant with Samuel. (Obviously Jen thought they were working on their marriage)
If this is true, all along it was Lindsay!
This sounds like a Princess Diana/Camilla Parker Bowles scenario!
They were laughing at all of us when tabloids were saying Ben was hooking up with Sienia Miller, Margot Robbie , etc.
In the pics of Lindsay at LAX, she looks like Jane Lynch! She also looks very uncomfortable with all the pap attention!
There was also that recent blind, “Four Conditions.” It said Ben wasn’t able to comply with Jen’s fourth condition for taking him back – not cheating. I always said that I didn’t think she’d file just because of addiction – it had to be yet another cheating incident, and that does seem to be the case now that we know about this.
All of that said, honestly, I do think Ben and Jen have been over for a very long time (but probably waffling a bit because of the kids). If this woman was simply a famewh*re, she could have come out of the woodwork a long time ago, but she didn’t. Maybe they actually like each other and get along well.
What Jen says and what Ben tells her himself were probably two different things. Garner only wants to stay in the marriage for publicity and control over him. That much is clear now.
I don’t remember a blind like that. Lainey has said that Jen has been telling Ben for years that she will never, ever leave him (stage 5 clinger), no matter what he does.
@Benson, I think Carol is referring to the Blind Item, “Celebrity Couple is Pregnant but Not Happy” from 2011.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And this woman looks nothing like Jen, wtf.
From x17′s latest: Another source tells us Jen tried to get Ben to end things with Lindsay for the sake of their kids and keeping the family together, but he simply couldn’t.
“Ben has felt for a long time that Lindsay is his soulmate. He realized a couple years into his marriage with Jen that he had settled down with the wrong woman, so being with Lindsay has always been his plan. He didn’t want to hurt Jen, so it took him years to get out of that relationship. He couldn’t be happier to finally be able to go public with Lindsay.”
People just came out with more. This is like a fire and I can’t look away, lol. It looks like his team is feeding information to People to help soften the history he shares with Shookus. Per People, he last appeared on SNL in May 2013 then the next month, people spotted him and Shookus together at The Heat premiere afterparty in NYC with someone saying “he definitely looked interested in her.” Then they left the party together and went to the Mandarin Oriental hotel bar. SHADE!
Then, over the past few years, anytime he was on Fallon, he would go “visit” (hahaha) her at SNL and while they were both married at the time, there was “definitely a flirtation.” Ohhh, the shade. I bet there was “flirtation” and then some!
Then People says that this source, who “knows” both Ben and Shookus, says their romance is “relatively new” and “They’ve known each other for a long time. Marriages break up for a number of reasons.” Not the most convincing thing I’ve ever read.
Woof. I’ve been judging him and Jen for a long time and I’ve been a Ben supporter since his Chasing Amy days, but I just can’t anymore. And this Shookus woman. As a fellow woman and mother, how desperate is she maintain a relationship with him, despite Jen’s sad pleas (if X17 is accurate), and especially right now? The man hasn’t been sober for very long, if at all! He has ALL the baggage. Not a whole lot of self-love there. I don’t care who she is, where she works or what her career is. She has a family of her own, but where they at? Does she care?! Oy vey. Just gross. So very gross. I can see this crashing and burning quickly, especially given today’s public scrutiny and flurry of stories from so many outlets. She’s used to being comfortable behind the camera so I can’t imagine that this is all that fun for her being so very up close and personal. And it won’t let up for a long time now either.
I can buy that the romance is relatively new, but the banging each other has been going on for years….
This shookus woman is a trainwreck herself with her fake tan and leather skin. She seems to be Ben’s kind of woman. Party, party and drink, drink. They are both gross!
See, this is what happens when you decide to get married because someone gets pregnant. I’ve always said that he would not have ended up with Garner if she hadn’t gotten pregnant. They are way too different, she’s not his type and she always seemed WAY more into him than he was to her. They’ve been struggling along, adding more and more innocent kids to the mix, and for what? He never truly wanted to be there. He should have been honest with Jen and himself years ago. As for Jen, she needs to grow a damn spine already. She looks pathetic, clinging to him despite all of this cheating. FFS. She pines for him still, probably.
Agree, and really just as importantly, Jen should have looked in the mirror and been honest with herself. A man who’s never home and struggling with serial infidelity and other major addictions/issues throughout a majority of your marriage has told you all you need to know. No words are needed. As my Dad always told me, “Nevermind what they’re telling you, look at what they do.”
Ben still looks like biggest jerk in this mess. He’s proven himself time and time again to be a crappy father and husband.
JoJo and zara, I agree with both of you. She got pregnant, they decided to give it a go and it didn’t work. They just never seemed that compatible and they shouldn’t have kept on having kids. He obviously has addiction problems and is not stable husband material. I think she loved him, loved being Mrs. Ben Affleck and didn’t want to give that up. They have both used the media in this whole tedious split. Their split has dragged on forever, enough.
Wow US Weekly online has that they have been dating since 2015 and it was a so-called full blown affair that devastated their spouses and ended both of their marriages—per a source close to Jennifer Garner.
I believe that x17 is a pro-Jen site. They always make little comments about her. The more that comes out, the more I think it has been a power struggle behind the scenes. Jen has been pushing family friendly stuff in an attempt to keep him in the marriage and away from Lindsay, while also giving herself an out of “co-parenting” in case her plan didn’t work. I also think that it’s her doing that stuff about Lindsay has been suppressed until now. As long as no one knew about her, there was a chance that Ben would give her up and return to the marriage with no PR harm done. Now Ben is taking her to London and dinners out in LA and not hiding. He’s so totally done with jen and the marriage.
Where were all of these sources when they were reporting on family trips to the Bahamas, holiday trips in Montana, etc? It was all hunky dory until today, or so they’d have us believe. Now Ben’s allegedly had a secret girlfriend for the past two years? WTF?
The latest US story seems suspect. They’re saying Ben/Lindsay hooked up in 2015, leading to Ben/Jen’s split. Well, Ben and Jen officially split up in June 2015 and had apparently been separated for up to 10 months before that. So, are they now saying Ben was hooking up with both the nanny and Lindsay before Ben and Jen split? Not sure I believe that. Or is it that Lindsay is what led to their initial trial separation months before they officially split in June? (Garner was with him right before that in March in DC for his Congressional testimony, so once again, they were playing the family image game.) The nanny thing was inexcusable, but if he hooked up with Lindsay after he and Jen announced their split in 2015, then honestly, I don’t see what the problem is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless Ben or Jen decide to be totally honest (yeah, right) and tell everyone everything re: a timeline I don’t think we’ll ever really know.
@JoJo People’s timeline goes back to 2013 with Shookus, which makes more sense to me and their “on and off again” hook up narrative that his camp is pushing. At this point, I really wouldn’t put it past him if he was seeing Shookus in a low-key way, then that cooled because she was still married. It goes with their on and off again thing. So, then he went for the nanny, then that blew up as we all know. He tries – in some way – with Jen but gets bored. Then Shookus came back into the picture because they’re “friends” and kept in touch via text (uh-huh) and now here we are. All the while, he’s pushing the family image with Garner as they agreed and maybe on some level trying to give it a try but it wasn’t genuine because he checked out of that relationship years ago. He’s not meant for monogamy with anyone.
@Grapefruit – I agree. But you know that when Jen goes public with someone, there will be an outpouring of positive support even though, to a degree, I feel like she’s been a key participant and enabler in this entire drawn-out drama with Ben. I really just wish they’d both move on in their own ways since their marriage has been over forever like you said. He can be a perpetual bachelor if he wants, and she can find, well, I’m not sure who since I still believe she puts Ben on a pedestal and probably compares every other man to him. As we’ve heard, she “worships his brain” (eye roll). I’m betting she’ll stage a date soon so at least she’s on an even playing field in the public eye. ;>
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BUT – it gets even juicier as far as the timeline and Jen’s PR team are concerned.
Us updated their story AGAIN (People and Us are on fire today) and it seems to be from Garner’s camp with the headline “Jennifer Garner ‘Is OK’ With Ben Affleck Dating Lindsay Shookus.” Then the article says “Jen knew about the new relationship and still chose to go on vacation with Ben for the 4th of July. She is OK with it.” LOL. She’s still trying to be Saint Jen but we all see how deeply sad and doormat-like this really is.
Now, before you join me in all the eye rolls, a bit down the page the quote about how this has been a full-blown affair is revised to include a bomb: “Ben and Lindsay started their affair about three years ago, just a few months after she became a mom.”
That’s some significant “don’t come for me, I’ll send for you” from supermom Garner, dinging Shookus as a mom. I think People’s timeline stemming from 2013 is accurate and makes more sense, but if this is true and Shookus had an affair with Ben just months after having a kid then she is just as vile and nasty as he is. And now everyone knows it. No wonder the pap pic of Garner is one of her acting totally chill. Sick burn.
@jojo I dont think we’ll see that for a long time. She’ll continue along this my-life-is-my-kids martyr path until she totally plays it out. Think about it: Ben is proudly and boldly out with his new woman, while frumpy, unkempt Jen is at home with the kids. What a saint! Yadi yadi yada.
How many side pieces did Ben have over the course of his marriage? This chick, the nanny, Blake Lively, Emily Ratawhateveritis….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jen is the ultimate doormat if even half of what is being claimed is true. What a pathetic clinger. Ben is an ass for doing all of this but SHE is the one who decided to put up with it. I just can’t summon any sympathy. She has always known what he’s like and what he’s doing. This marriage is the only thing keeping her relevant all these years. It sure as hell isn’t her career.
Has Jen done a pap stroll yet today?
@tinsley she sure has! in her gym clothes from this morning on DM.
Everyone has been so duped. You believed that whole ‘happy co-parenting and maybe they’ll reconcile’ garbage? TMZ has known that he’s been dating for months. X17 has known about Lindsay for at least a month. Us sat on pics of Ben and Lindsay for days. These pics existed for a long time and paint a VERY different picture of the situation than what they’d have us believe. Suddenly all the tabloids have blabbermouth sources who days ago were gushing over Bahamian vacays and togetherness. The marriage was doomed from the start, when Jen stupidly tried to turn a ho into a housewife, so to speak. Everything since has been spin, spin, spin. It was never real.
I never believe for one reason.When Affleck knows He Is photographed ,he pulls a belly.
I have thought for a long time that there was a “big story” out there and now we have it. Ben Affleck is a hot mess. So many people have been hurt by him. Was she in the limo with him when he appeared so disheveled? What a pig! I think they sat on this story out of respect for his family. I think the floodgates are open now.
I wonder if she was the blonde in the Uber in Miami. I think he played Jennifer Garner, the nanny, and all the others. Once more his kids are exposed to another scandal. They are welcome to each other. He won’t be around his kids much anyways. He is always filming and now he will be in NYC. Just gross.
the only part of this whole thing that I DON’T buy is that it’s a new, casual relationship. there’s no way. no one would open themselves up to public, tabloid scrutiny like this unless it was serious. and ben isn’t sneaking her around anymore, either.
Ben and this woman are both selfish and both jerks.
The story early today was “oh it’s new, they’re testing the waters”. The 180 turn came from Garner “sources” so my guess is she saw the headline trying to whitewash this new relationship and went “F**k this!”.
Now he’s the confirmed cheating liar and the new woman is not a new love but rather a homewrecking hussy (who tried to hide it, see also the Amanda Seyfried handbook). Point to Garner and so much for the friendly shiny happy facade.
Nah, Garner gets no points from me for hanging around for years like some loser while her husband cheated on her like this. Spineless. Although I AM very happy that the shiny, happy facade is finally over. That was so fake and I never bought it. “We’re a modern family!” yeah, right! liars, fakes, etc
Oh I agree she was nuts to stay as long as she did and have a band-aid baby but I’m giving her a point today. He and this woman clearly had a PR plan to introduce their relationship in the most “respectable” terms possible and Garner just blew that plan to hell!! 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mia4s LOL dying! They really did have a PR plan and some back-up messaging to talk about their history but “oh, we’re still NEW” Pffffft puh-leaze. The boning is NOT new. Frankly, all three of them look absolutely terrible coming out of this. I find it hysterical how this story took such a sharp 180 when Jen dropped bombs and blew their little plan to hell. Jen is a doormat, sad to say, but I definitely give her points today.
lol I think Garner may be better at PR manipulation than Jolie and Pitt. She’s an absolute boss at it.
totally agreed. but what is serious to you and me means something very different to Ben and Shookus, IMO. she’s been around since 2013. lost her own marriage in the process. but I don’t see this lasting, however serious they are or are not. this is not a relationship built on solid ground to begin with. it’s built on cheating, sneaking around and relying on hotel rooms in NYC. how you get ‘em is how you lose ‘em. he’s not built for monogamy and does not tell himself no. add all the flurry of stories coming out today and in future weeks and for something that is supposed to be exciting and “new” is quickly turning into stressful and sad.
Ben and Jen weren’t built on solid ground either. She became obsessed with him and cheated on her boyfriend with him. Swooped in after his engagement ended (bc he cheated on jlo with strippers ffs!). Got pregnant quickly after. Shak, shaky, shaky. And their “marriage” lasted 10 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
US Weekly now saying Lindsay &Ben had full blown affair 3 months after she had her daughter.
When Jen &Ben 1st announced their divorce,People had said that Jen had kicked Ben out but then forgave him and took him back. I bet this was the affair!
I think they both were torn about breaking up the family for their children!
@Carol I bet you’re right!! WOW. What a burn from Supermom Jen, outing Shookus for having an affair with Ben just a few months after giving birth. Point: Jen. At least the smiley happy plastic people have been put away and we can finally see what’s really been going down!
If Ben has really been in love with this woman for years and seeing her for that long, then trying to go home to Jen Garner, then no wonder he’s such a drunk mess. He should have never married her or stayed married for that long. So dumb and what a waste of everyone’s time.
Right, sounds like he knew he was stuck in a sham marriage with Jen. Jen knew he had a long term girlfriend during their marriage and it seems she tried to keep him by having more babies. Reminds me of Kourtney Kardashian. Ben probably thought he was trying to do the right thing by staying with Jen.
What a pathetic excuse for a marriage. This all started when Jen trapped him by getting pregnant- anyone with half a brain can see that was likely no accident on her part…Jen has no spine. Ben never wanted to be with her in a marriage but was trying to do the right thing despite not being in love with her anymore. (the long term girlfriend and affairs, the nanny support this). She guilt tripped him with their children and was such a doormat and put up with this so he never would leave. It seems to me HE was the one to finally cut the cord and i bet he prompted the filing– enough is enough, no matter how sorry he felt for Jen and how much he loves his kids he knew his marriage to Jen was a farce. I almost feel sorry for the guy for having that stage 5 clinger wife of his trap him like she has and refuse to file divorce all these years. No wonder he drank himself and drug himself to death- stuck in a marriage with a doormat like Jen who was living in denial..all in order to see his kids…miserable. In the end it seems Ben merely Put Up with Jen in order to see his kids.
Jen is certainly manipulative, but unless she was poking holes in the condoms, he’s just as much to blame for her getting pregnant. No one forced him to have unprotected sex with her. Same goes for the two subsequent children.
I’ve always been a Ben apologist, but he’s not a victim here. He’d been to rehab for alcohol and drugs years before he ever met Jen. He’s responsible for his behavior and he’s got no one but himself to blame for staying in an unhappy marriage.
I think he thought if he played her PR game for two years, she wouldn’t spill the tea. He should have known better. No one is more vicious than a Jen Garner scorned.
I said before I figured this chick was probably married when he got with her because he likes to break up marriages to feel bigly. This makes the third one! If he was a woman you’d all be blaming him and not Garner and calling him out as the whore that he is. Is Jen so bad because she put her kids first and decided to consciously uncouple with him? Sorry ‘h’ I don’t see the “shiny,happy facade” going away. Goop does it too! Does that make her a doormat or someone who just doesn’t care anymore? She obviously knew he flew from England to LA with his girlfriend and looked fine with it and him on July 4th. I guess he figured he’s single now, no reason to hide and it won’t be a big deal… but WRONG. I saw a video of this Nicole King look-alike (Jen’s BFF) leaving at LAX and thought Wo, girl, you’re in for some S*it from now on…” @Grapefruit “stressful and sad is right. Hope he’s worth it honey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What other marriages did he break up?
Jlo was married when he did Gigli and wooed her on set. Her marriage to dancer Cris Judd broke up. Got her. Jennifer was married when “they fell in love on Daredevil” (HIS words). Her marriage broke up although by that time, JLo had broken up with Cris Judd and Ben was with her. Although he lasted a whole 12 months with her before he was messing around with strippers. She forgave him, they were supposed to get married anyway until she saw the writing on the wall when he cancelled the wedding FOUR days before (the most unforgivable diss I can imagine) . Then after they broke up, Jen was divorced but seeing Vartan and Ben broke them up (I guess, although I don’t think it was really serious with Vartan, he was a colleague and friend when her marriage ended). So that’s two, now this one which actually is worse, because now not only is the woman he chased is married but he was too, with 3 kids as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was married and had an affair with Ben shortly after she gave birth to her kid, three months I think People reported. She’s old hat to Ben already for at least two years, maybe more depending on whether you read People or Us. So yeah, he’s got quite the track record of helping to break up relationships and getting in bed with deeply stupid, gullible women. I bet this Shookus chic is like “Oh, my patience has paid off! We are finally together out in the open!” but ho boy is she in for a rude awakening. I don’t care if she’s in the biz or not – she’s BEHIND the camera and now is front and center in a harshly negative light. That can’t feel good. All her dirty laundry laid out to dry in ONE day and it’s literally ONLY day one. We’ll see how long this lasts. How you get ‘em is how you lose ‘em.
I’m sure he’ll spin this as “I’m not happy about the details being out there, but I am happy with her and am going to still see her” like he’s scolding the public by telling us he is seeing her no matter what. Sure, until the next thing comes along or until this relationship hurts his ego enough. Amazing to me that anyone would go for him right now with his messy divorce and addiction issues. No wonder he’s been such a serial cheater like his dad. Juggling all these different women through the years. I mean, jeez – he’s even cheated on Shookus, no? They’re all such messes. Laughably, now Twitter is comparing Shookus’ looks to Kevin Bacon in drag. Some Emmy-winning person pointed out that her two front teeth are different colors, LOL. Ughhhhhh.
Huh. One of the tabloids is claiming that Ben and Lindsay have been seeing other since even before his marriage to Jen. He’s not hiding her or sneaking around, although they obviously have done that over the last 13+ years. I think he’s already proven that he’s going to see her “no matter what”, if a marriage and three kids didn’t deter him. It’s all even more of a reason that I think there’s no way that this is casual. I think it’s actually quite serious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they’ll be like Charles and Camilla? Or Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward? Ok, I know this is Ben Affleck we’re talking about … Just giving them the benefit of the doubt.
These old fraus on the internet being mean to her is only going to make her more vulnerable in his eyes, and he’ll want to protect and defend her. I thought that the statement his source gave, that he enjoys spending time with her and is going to continue to see her, was very defiant. He so totally doesn’t care who knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always thought he seemed so brazen and unapologetic in his nanny affair. With news of his long term gf, it seems Ben had a lot of anger and resentment towards Jen Garner which probably started with her getting pregnant “on accident.”His anger and resentment was apparemt when he threw the Nanny in Jen’s face. And yet she stayed. And he was still stuck with her in order to see his kids. She will never let him go, no matter how unhappy he was with her. She is an insane doormat.
I bet he was drunk a lot of the time they were intimate and thats why Jen enabled him. I never believed she truly wanted him to get sober, because the minute he got sober- he pulled the trigger ln the divorce and is now out with his long term gf.
It seems the minute Ben sobered up, he cut the cord and is clearly rebuilding a more authentic life by going public with Shookus.
I find the way this “new” girlfriend has blown up in his face so funny. Ben you are such a liar. We also know that ugly tattoo isn’t fake even though you lied about that too. Only thing, I hope the paps don’t yell at the kids about this. Can you imagine him as your father? YUK!! I think the reason Garner wants to be friends with him is to salvage their relationship with him not hers. Mary you are so wrong. HE didnt want to file for divorce because if he was just separated he wouldn’t have had to split his fortune 50-50. Casey still hasn’t filed for divorce but hopefully his wife will figure out its best that she goes ahead and does it.
Casey still hasn’t filed?! Really? I do not follow him or his life. Why hasn’t Summer filed?
Not disagreeing with the angle that JG threw herself at him. But I can see how JG thought she could change him.
Remember how many “Ben is marrying the right Jennifer” commentary from Ben’s Hollywood pals?
She more than likely thought she could win him over.
I question the intelligence of any woman who gives Ben Affleck a chance, but Jen had clung to him for 10 years and he pulled that kind of crap for 10 years. For godssake, his relationship before her had ended bc he cheated on his fiancee with strippers. She still let him hit it without a condom. Gross. And to this very day she’s STILL running after his mistresses and trying to bully them into leaving Ben alone? lmao I think it’s a sign of insanity to repeat the same behavior and still expect different results. No wonder she barely works, she has no time. She’s too busy trying to chase away all of his women. Pathetic frump stays pathetic. I’ll never believe that she ever kicked him out — I think he left her.
This new chick is not cute and if the tabloids are to be believed, both her and Ben sound like jackasses. They are probably perfect for each other! May they live happily ever after.
I knew Ben had moved on again. This time he was doing it so privately. He checkout a long time ago. I don’t know why Garners people keep posting the same narrative. Ben wanted out so badly. I am glad he is moving on and no longer hiding it. His new girl seems on his level.
Oh well. He and Jen were secretly separated long before they announced that they were, for months according to Jen herself, so i’m not surprised that Ben has had a gf since 2015. Who really thought that he was spending his nights alone, pining for Jen? LOL In other news, Jen needs to move on because the Ben ship has sailed and her desperately clinging to him over the years while he had one foot and his penis out the door, did not achieve anything. How much of her life has she wasted trying to control him and their marriage?
x17 (i know, i know) is claiming that jen went to nyc and confronted this woman at one point. that is some astronaut-in-an-adult-diaper-to-drive-1000-miles shit, lol. how about you talk to YOUR HUSBAND and tell him to stop sticking his dick in someone else?? is this how she’s spent her years with him, chasing all his women around? for all her material wealth and privilege, i woudlnt want her life for even a minute. pitiful.
I understand where she is coming from. So someday she would look back and say , I did my best and no regrets. They have 3 young children.
Here’s something to ponder. How old is her daughter? Maybe Ben has at least 4 children instead of 3.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
E news said tonight her daughter is 4
I thought she was around Sam’s age. The daughter looks like her. There is a pic of her ex husband and daughter from 2016.
E news is really laying it on thick now. Ben Affleck is working hard to protect his girlfriend. I don’t think anyone is buying what he is selling.
@Tina what is E! saying?
I have a bad feeling Jen will one day go all “Betty Broderick” on Ben and a new wife/girlfriend after he starts publicly moving on with others.
News flash – he has started publicly moving on with others. And Yes, right, you might be right because she is SUCH a murderess. I know how you can feel it. Its because you know how hormonal and emotional these women are they are driven to kill. Why does this kind of misogyny seem worse when it comes from women then when it comes from men?
He must be very serious about her. He knew that the tabloids and the creeps on the internet would go after her. She’s a single mother of a very young child and a ~civilian. It was quite a risk to go public. His PR team is undoubtedly in protect and defend mode at this very moment. It’s not like he can abandon her either, not after what she has endured today and what will continue to happen. We all know how emotional Ben is, he’s probably more upset about the abuse that she’s getting rn than she is. And if he thinks Jen and her PR team are ultimately behind it, then bye bye amicable co-parenting exes.
ita and I think it surprised many that he stepped out with an age-appropriate single mother who works, and not some twentysomething boobalicious bimbo looking for a sugar daddy. If she’s guilty of anything, it’s starting one relationship before the current one has officially ended. And I mean, Garner knows alllll about that herself, eh?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But does anyone else wonder how Lindsay’s traveling around to meetup w/Ben when her daughter’s probably only 4 or 5 yrs-old? I guess her ex is okay w/taking care of the tyke in NYC while all this is going on, just like Jen has done for years in LA. Sure, everyone’s “respecting” their exes, or some such selfish BS (hence, the PA remark about the affair that began only months after the baby’s birth, coming from Jen’s camp/Lindsay-lookalike BF manager, or I mean, US Weekly).
This is just so messy and sad, *it makes me wish people would take marriage more seriously* – or just don’t get married!
The same way Jen has left her three kids and taken personal trips (Mexico, NYC, DC, Paris, etc).
For work, not to date a man.
LMAO at Ana. Stay pressed and worship at the altar of Saint Jen and her army of nannies and servants.
FFS. Jen did not go to Mexico for work. She did not go to Paris for work. Be scornful and judge-y about something else, hypocrite.
It might not be for work, but for some R&R with friends but not to follow around a boyfriend around the world. Jen will surely do that someday . Hoping Ben will be there to return the favor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben does what he wants because Jen is a sad doormat and has always allowed him to get away with murder.
I think it’s a bit premature to speculate about how much she’s traveling. We only know she was in London for a few days and then in LA for a few days. Clearly, Ben goes to NY to visit her as well. She probably splits custody, so when her ex has her daughter, she is free to travel – whether it’s for business or personal reasons. Plus, she’s a producer on SNL, so I’m guessing she’s relatively tied to NY most of the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s called joint custody. Jen has taken trips with friends, too.
Exactly, Ana.
Hey, parents deserve time away, whether for work or pleasure, but not for prioritizing extra-marital affairs above all else. (And if you care to know my thoughts on Jen’s career, just google or search for my previous comment here from years ago). This relationship has only been public for one day, and so far the rollout’s not going well for anyone.
Also not good for the kids, but I guess monica and sasha are okay with that.
Extra-marital? She is divorced and Ben is separated and divorcing. They are single and free to date and travel to see each other.
This was always going to happen when Jen or Ben started seeing someone else. Always. The kids may have already met her. You don’t know.
Yeah, I wanted to sympathize w/Ben for being trapped in this marriage. Yet it’s coming out that this affair has heen going off/on long before both separated (nevermind that neither is officially divorced).
But keep drinking the kool-aid there, o! Or by your comments, maybe you work for one of them? I guess affairs are okay w/you, probably b/c you’re a cheater yourself.
I just read something that said that Lindsay and her ex are on good terms. She even threw him a birthday party.
It will be interesting to see if They are papped with his children or her daughter anytime soon!
His people are really trying to sugarcoat their romance now but the damage has been done. They are saying that the affair started back in 2013.
Has she moved to LA?
