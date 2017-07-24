Tracy Anderson thinks she’s the first person to understand the mind-body link

Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party

Tracy Anderson covers the latest issue of Modern Luxury, and you can see the photos here. I know we’re supposed to look at Tracy’s bikini body and think “she looks amazing” or “she doesn’t have a perfect body, but you can tell she works hard and that’s inspirational.” I don’t feel that way when I look at Tracy though. I always think that would probably look a lot better and a lot happier if she wasn’t so insistent on fighting her natural state, which is probably about 10-15 lbs heavier. Still, a lot of women want to buy whatever Tracy is selling. Which is why she keeps branching out. She’s not content to simply shill her fitness Method – no, she and Gwyneth are selling rich women their special food, and they’re leaning hard into this whole “wellness” thing. That’s mostly what she talks about with Modern Luxury:

On the wellness-fitness balance: “I have dedicated my entire career to this space. I felt that fitness had a real psycho-physiological content gap before I created my method. While there has been mindful practice since the beginning of humankind and the awareness of how to develop muscular strength, there wasn’t a place for prescription content based on strengthening and balancing the availability of the entire muscular unit—how to get the access through the mind and from what parts of the self.” Anderson strives to “take the guesswork out of why trends fail you, diets depress you and deep physical connection scares you.”

She’s a healer: “Healing… people so they truly have a life process that lights them up and supports them is what I am most passionate about. I didn’t want to start a business or have a fitness career, or be a trend. I really wanted to heal people, including me, who felt physically disconnected and to contribute to the fitness world in a dedicated and impactful way that would help everyone.”

The voyage to wellness: “After I completed my first study, which lasted five years, I was so happy that I became good enough at designing other people’s bodies, and even my own, that I felt like I could eat anything. I had to really evolve into being the example of nutritional balance that I expected my clients to be. I fell into some extreme practices in the name of ‘disease prevention’ and ‘health,’ but learned how one size doesn’t fit all in nutrition either.”

On processed food: “My focus now is on educating people on the quality of food, encouraging or maybe even shamelessly begging those who can afford to support organic farming to shop only with that standard to help move the needle in the right direction from the top. We all deserve access to healthy food instead of the dirt-cheap processed chemicals of processed food company CEOs who drive Teslas while they are poisoning their consumers.”

Why she lives in the Hamptons: “I really love to be in nature, and I don’t love crowds.”

[From Modern Luxury]

If you’re buying what Tracy Anderson is selling, then you really have more money than sense. “There wasn’t a place for prescription content based on strengthening and balancing the availability of the entire muscular unit—how to get the access through the mind and from what parts of the self.” I just can’t even start. The connection between the mind and body, between “fitness” and physical and psychological “wellness” has been known for centuries. By Hindus and Buddhists!!! The connection between general health, the health of the mind, the corporeal body, the spiritual world and the metaphysical universe, all of that has been explored by Hindus and Buddhists through yoga, meditation, tantric sex, etc. These white women learned a new branding word – “wellness” – and they’re repackaging these ancient concepts like they came up with all of it. Not only that, Tracy has a history of mocking yoga practitioners. Because she’s a daft a–hole.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “Tracy Anderson thinks she’s the first person to understand the mind-body link”

  1. minx says:
    July 24, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Whoa, somebody’s had some work done.

    Reply
    • GiBee says:
      July 24, 2017 at 1:23 pm

      Yup.
      Also I’ve never looked at her body and seen anything that I would want to try to replicate. She’s not naturally lithe and thing, and she’s not toned and muscle-heavy (which I think is such an amazing badass look). She mostly looks simultaneously gaunt and yet square.

      Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    July 24, 2017 at 11:29 am

    I’m sorry that woman is anorexic. I know people are gonna come for me, but she does not look healthy IMO.

    Reply
  3. detritus says:
    July 24, 2017 at 11:29 am

    “There wasn’t a place for prescription content based on strengthening and balancing the availability of the entire muscular unit—how to get the access through the mind and from what parts of the self.”

    What in the word salad hell?

    Everything I want to say was said in the article, better. These two are like pinky and the brain, but with appropriation and bastardization of science and not adorable global domination. And the one with the giant head may have less brains than the tall thin idiot in this version.

    Reply
  4. Malibu Stacey says:
    July 24, 2017 at 11:29 am

    THANK YOU KAISER!!!!
    Ugh to see these rich white women touting ancient techniques that have been around for centuries is infuriating. Also jacking up the price for local yoga classes which makes it prohibitively expensive for the average person is ludicrous. I doubt that true Yogis of the past would revel in the monetization of such a wonderful and healthy practice.

    Reply
    • anon says:
      July 24, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      As an Indian, it makes me so angry when Americans take something Indian and Hindu and won’t even acknowledge it. Yogis would charge what a. person could pay or not pay. No respect for Gywneth or Traci. Listening to them talk, you can tell they don’t understand what they are saying.

      Reply
  5. Shelly says:
    July 24, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Is the picture on the Beach cover a joke in the link a joke? Her head is three times the body size. Photoshop? She has the size of a 12 year old kid who has not begun puberty and skin of a 60 year old. It is very off

    Reply
  6. Moxie Remon says:
    July 24, 2017 at 11:39 am

    God forgive me, but that’s an ugly, unhealthy body.

    Reply
  7. HK9 says:
    July 24, 2017 at 11:52 am

    I’m sorry, I know that’s her body but I don’t aspire to that at all.

    Reply
  8. JenB says:
    July 24, 2017 at 11:58 am

    All I see is bobble head skinny mean girl. Doesn’t inspire me a bit. And then she had to hate on Teslas. NOPE.

    Reply
  9. i dont know her says:
    July 24, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    i’m reading this eating pizza bagel bites for lunch. that’s all i got.

    Reply
  10. Ladybug says:
    July 24, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Epigenetics is also based on the mind/body connection as well as the fact that we can influence how our genes express themselves. Even CANCER genes can be positively affected by diet and lifestyle.

    Reply
  11. PMNichols says:
    July 24, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Ugh…. this bitch *eyeroll

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment