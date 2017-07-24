Tracy Anderson thinks she’s the first person to understand the mind-body link

Tracy Anderson covers the latest issue of Modern Luxury, and you can see the photos here. I know we’re supposed to look at Tracy’s bikini body and think “she looks amazing” or “she doesn’t have a perfect body, but you can tell she works hard and that’s inspirational.” I don’t feel that way when I look at Tracy though. I always think that would probably look a lot better and a lot happier if she wasn’t so insistent on fighting her natural state, which is probably about 10-15 lbs heavier. Still, a lot of women want to buy whatever Tracy is selling. Which is why she keeps branching out. She’s not content to simply shill her fitness Method – no, she and Gwyneth are selling rich women their special food, and they’re leaning hard into this whole “wellness” thing. That’s mostly what she talks about with Modern Luxury:

On the wellness-fitness balance: “I have dedicated my entire career to this space. I felt that fitness had a real psycho-physiological content gap before I created my method. While there has been mindful practice since the beginning of humankind and the awareness of how to develop muscular strength, there wasn’t a place for prescription content based on strengthening and balancing the availability of the entire muscular unit—how to get the access through the mind and from what parts of the self.” Anderson strives to “take the guesswork out of why trends fail you, diets depress you and deep physical connection scares you.” She’s a healer: “Healing… people so they truly have a life process that lights them up and supports them is what I am most passionate about. I didn’t want to start a business or have a fitness career, or be a trend. I really wanted to heal people, including me, who felt physically disconnected and to contribute to the fitness world in a dedicated and impactful way that would help everyone.” The voyage to wellness: “After I completed my first study, which lasted five years, I was so happy that I became good enough at designing other people’s bodies, and even my own, that I felt like I could eat anything. I had to really evolve into being the example of nutritional balance that I expected my clients to be. I fell into some extreme practices in the name of ‘disease prevention’ and ‘health,’ but learned how one size doesn’t fit all in nutrition either.” On processed food: “My focus now is on educating people on the quality of food, encouraging or maybe even shamelessly begging those who can afford to support organic farming to shop only with that standard to help move the needle in the right direction from the top. We all deserve access to healthy food instead of the dirt-cheap processed chemicals of processed food company CEOs who drive Teslas while they are poisoning their consumers.” Why she lives in the Hamptons: “I really love to be in nature, and I don’t love crowds.”

If you’re buying what Tracy Anderson is selling, then you really have more money than sense. “There wasn’t a place for prescription content based on strengthening and balancing the availability of the entire muscular unit—how to get the access through the mind and from what parts of the self.” I just can’t even start. The connection between the mind and body, between “fitness” and physical and psychological “wellness” has been known for centuries. By Hindus and Buddhists!!! The connection between general health, the health of the mind, the corporeal body, the spiritual world and the metaphysical universe, all of that has been explored by Hindus and Buddhists through yoga, meditation, tantric sex, etc. These white women learned a new branding word – “wellness” – and they’re repackaging these ancient concepts like they came up with all of it. Not only that, Tracy has a history of mocking yoga practitioners. Because she’s a daft a–hole.