“Marisa Tomei: there’s nothing wrong with playing a dowdy widow” links

Los Angeles premiere of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Marisa Tomei: there’s nothing wrong with playing a dowdy widow. [Jezebel]
Michael Gambon, 76, has a wife and a mistress. [Pajiba]
The Big Sick did well at the box office, good! [LaineyGossip]
Someone threw a weed-themed wedding. [Dlisted]
Kristen Stewart looked awesome at Paris Fashion Week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Olivia Munn has an aspirational booty. [Popoholic]
Simone Biles is not a bad role model, why would anyone say that? [Buzzfeed]
Amy Schumer without makeup is not offensive in the least. [Celebslam]
Drug-resistant gonorrhea is coming. Yikes. [The Blemish]
Eileen Davidson quits the RHOBH. [Reality Tea]

Los Angeles premiere of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Arrivals

 

  1. Lightpurple says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    There was not enough Aunt May in Spider Man Homecoming. There always needs to be more Marisa Tomei. And I don’t get the age thing on this. Spider Man is a kid. Marisa is the right age to be the aunt or mom of a teen. A 70 year old woman would be more grandmother than aunt. And women in their 50s can and do look great.

  2. Aims says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Now that Eileen is gone, who will be lisa Rinna friend?

  3. Lady D says:
    July 10, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    My province is burning. There have been 135 new forest fires since Friday, over 185 all together. They are evacuating towns all through the interior, over 20 so far. Thousands are out of or have lost their homes. Highways are closed, firefighters have come from other provinces, they are debating bringing in armed forces to help, and the BC govt. has declared a state of emergency. They have also given $100 million to help fight the fires. They expect the extreme heat (33-36C) to last another week or two. I packed totes this morning with blankets and pillows, 3 changes of clothing, ID, I have 8 jugs of water, pre-packaged food, money and a tote with cat food, dishes, blankets, kitty litter pan, (that should be fun in a truck) filled my truck and a jerry can with gas, and I don’t know what else to do.
    The sun is orange when you can see it, and the whole outdoors smells like a giant campfire. I quit smoking over 3 years ago, and I was coughing yesterday and today for the first time since. I can’t imagine what people with asthma are going through.
    I have a wild cat that I will never get in my truck, especially with mine in there, in cages. I’ve put tubs of water under the deck and covered in the back yard for her with food, but I’m afraid they will still get ash covered if we have to flee. I’m so worried about her.

  4. lizzie says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    i work at a company that makes STD tests and i hate to tell you that antibiotic resistant super gonorrhea has been around for several years and is just becoming more and more prevalent. soapbox moment: antibiotics are good and miraculous BUT if you have a choice do not take a broad spectrum antibiotic if you can take one that is more targeted/specific to the bacteria you need to fight. it doesn’t hurt to ask your doctor!

    • LA Elle says:
      July 10, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      That there’s been an uptick in HIV transmission because people are thinking they can take a drug is awful, not least because it opens them up to other STDs.

      It’s exactly because antibiotics are so miraculous that I only take them when absolutely necessary. I have friends and family members who don’t seem to get the purpose of antibiotics and demand them for the slightest illness (what amazes me is often doctors will prescribe even for a cold). I would like antibiotics to continue to be effective and overuse / misuse of them is bad for everyone.

  5. Cran says:
    July 10, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    If a producer asked me the question he posed to Zoe Kazan I probably would have responded ‘I bite.’

  6. Amir sakhawat says:
    July 10, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    who will be lisa Rinna friend?

  7. Brittney B says:
    July 10, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Haven’t seen this mentioned here yet… Donal Logue’s daughter is home safe!

