Kathy Bates had a double mastectomy 5 years ago, hasn’t had reconstruction

Kathy Bates, 69, is hoping to raise awareness for lymphedema, a condition where part of the lymphatic system, which transmits white blood cells, gets blocked in the body. It can cause pain and swelling. In Kathy’s case she developed it after she had both breasts and 19 lymph nodes removed during surgery for stage II breast cancer in 2012. She gave an interview to WebMD to discuss lymphedema, which often affects cancer patients. Kathy was familiar with the condition before she developed it because her mother, another breast cancer survivor, also suffered from it post-surgical intervention. Kathy told WebMD that she cares deeply about this cause because it affects over 10 million people in the US and because doctors are woefully uneducated about it. As treatment she wears pneumatic sleeves, gets physical therapy, and is careful to stay healthy because lymphedema can decrease your body’s ability to fight infection. She also said she hasn’t had reconstructive surgery on her breasts and just wears prosthetic breasts when she requires them for a role. I really enjoyed reading this interview and how straightforward and committed she is to this cause.
Bates has found a new calling as an advocate for cancer survivors and others coping with a little-known condition called lymphedema. The body’s lymphatic system transports lymphatic fluid, which contains infection-fighting white blood cells, throughout the body. When this fluid doesn’t drain normally — most often, when lymph nodes are removed or damaged after cancer surgery — debilitating, disfiguring swelling can happen.
Bates began noticing the swelling shortly after her mastectomy, and she knew right away what it was. “My mother had had a radical mastectomy — they took everything — and her arm swelled terribly. She was always a very smart dresser and wore very nice clothes, and after the surgery, she couldn’t fit into them anymore,” she recalls. “It was a real slide into her feeling ‘less than.’ And so I remember getting hysterical when, even in the hospital, I noticed strange pains in my hands and then discovered that my arms were swelling.”
There’s no cure for lymphedema, but it can be treated with a complex program of physical therapy. “I had to have my arms put into these pneumatic sleeves that feel like a boa constrictor,” she says. “One arm at a time, two times a week. Now I’ve lost quite a bit of weight, and that has helped considerably, but I still have to be careful. I can’t have a lot of salt or alcohol, I have to stay out of the heat, and I’m not supposed to pick up heavy things.”
“Many doctors are not educated about this disease,” says Bates, who’s doing her best to change that as a national spokeswoman for the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN), which funds promising research in the field, provides scholarships for lymphedema therapists, sponsors an international patient registry, and educates patients. “I’ve been told by doctors affiliated with LE&RN that in 4 years of medical school, future doctors spend a total of 15 to 30 minutes on the lymphatic system…”
Today, if Bates doesn’t have to wear her breast prostheses for a role, she doesn’t put them on. “I’ve joined the ranks of women who are going flat, as they say,” she says, laughing. “I don’t have breasts — so why do I have to pretend like I do? That stuff isn’t important. I’m just grateful to have been born at a time when the research made it possible for me to survive. I feel so incredibly lucky to be alive.”
Also, Kathy said that she has a niece who had breast cancer, and an aunt who died from it, but surprisingly both Kathy and her niece both tested negative for the mutation in the BRCA gene which is associated with breast cancer. Kathy had ovarian cancer in 2003 and kept it quiet on the advice of her agent. When she heard that she had breast cancer she decided to go public, partially because she saw Melissa Etheridge be open about her cancer struggle.
As for Kathy not wanting to get a breast reconstruction I get it, especially when she was already dealing with lymphedema. Why bother getting more surgery when it’s just cosmetic and you’re dealing with pain from an associated condition? That’s no shade on any woman who makes that choice, it’s just that – a choice, and she made the one which felt right to her. I admire her so much and am glad she’s doing well now.
I had breastcancer two years ago and I felt and feel the same way. Also I didn’t wear a wig when I lost my hair because I very strongly felt like I didn’t want to pretend. A wig just felt like I was hiding something just so the rest of the world wouldn’t be shocked.
Same about the breast I lost.
I will say though: to each his own. Everyone deals with cancer and the losses that come with it differently. It’s highly personal.
Thank you, Kathy! And all the best to you going forward.
My left arm is basically useless and swells up in the heat, on air planes, and if I run or go hiking – I wear a sleeve when I fly or exercise. Cannot have shots, IVs or blood pressure cuffs on that arm. Have permanent numbness in part of my armpit and the triceps. During flareups, the whole hand can swell or just some of the fingers. The limp node biopsy also caused nerve damage and as a result, I have constant pain in my neck and shoulder blade and can’t turn my neck fully or raise my arm fully. And this is due to the lymph node biopsy, I didn’t have a mastectomy. With a mastectomy, the situation would be worse. A double mastectomy would affect both sides of the body like this. These are things to consider when deciding between lumpectomy and mastectomy.
We so need to normalise conversations about all this stuff, don’t we? Otherwise everyone ends up discovering it all as though they were the first person to whom it had ever happened.
Sympathies, my lovely.
We really do. And in as matter of fact way as possible. It would really lessen so much of the confusion and bewilderment people go through. Tattoos? I need to have tattoos? You want me to put corn starch WHERE? And knowing what the after effects may be should really play a part in treatment decisions.
And hugs right back at you. You’ve had your share of struggles in this battle.
BLACKHEAD effing tattoos! Remember not to squeeze them!
Sorry, no washing your pits for six weeks.
When we say if you get a mouth ulcer, phone us straightaway, we mean straightaway Sixer. That’s why you currently can’t eat because your mouth is full of them.
I was warned about this condition when I had some lymph nodes removed for lymphoma. Thankfully, never suffered. It sounds dreadful.
I always wonder whether or not I would go for reconstruction if I ever had to have a mastectomy. I’m inclined to think probably not but as Lenn says above, you can never know until it happens and it’s intensely personal with no right or wrong answers.
Kathy Bates: National Treasure. Love her and the awareness she is bringing to this. She usually winds up being my favorite part of a movie (Primary Colors is a prime example). Her Annie Wilkes was of course phenomenal, but her smaller supporting roles are always a standout as well. I wish her continued health (69?!) and success with continuing to shed a light on lymphedema and finding better treatments.
I’m sorry she is ill and had cancer but what she says about not having breast reconstruction makes it seem those who have done it are shallow. She could have said to each their own or something. I know she was speaking for herself but I imagine another woman who made the decision to have reconstruction feeling judged after reading this.
I never thought at all that she was judging women to be shallow who did have reconstruction. This is a very personal choice and she was just telling her story. My decision not to have reconstruction was based on a couple of factors, not wanting to have additional surgery but especially my age which is similar to Kathy’s. If I had been 40 or even older, I would have given reconstruction some serious thought.
Hooray for Kathy Bates! Thank God she knew what she was dealing with because of her family history with her Mother. She was able to act quickly. I’m sure that her decision to go public will inspire many women to take charge of their health.
On a shallow note: Kathy looks great — glowing and healthy. And her weight loss is evident. Wish her continued good health.
She’s fab. I love her!
Kathy Bates is my favorite actor. And I’m glad she is speaking out about this.
I just had the testing for the BRCA gene. The results were negative, but while I was waiting for those results, I did a lot of research on mastectomies. I read quite a few women who went through them just to avoid getting cancer. Those stories are reminders how important it is for women to have the ability to make the medical choices they want for their bodies and also have full access to healthcare.
A true Queen. She would be a queen regardless of the choice she made as like people said: to each their own. But the fact that she’s opening a conversation about a less conventional choice, is just beautiful.
Love this woman, she’s amazing. I suffer from congenital lymphoedema affecting my right foot and ankle. It gets worse in heat and with activity, and now that I’m pregnant, but even with plenty of rest and wearing compression socks it never fully goes down. Finding shoes (especially boots!) that fit is such a nightmare, and I only ever wear maxi dresses and long trousers. I so understand when she says doctors are just not educated enough about this illness. It took me years to have it even diagnosed. After many tests showed there’s nothing wrong with my kidneys, heart, veins etc, the fallback advice from the doctors was just “drink more water and eat less salt”, none of which helped one bit.
One great human being, on and off screen. People are so quick to judge, especially on social media, about problems they have not experienced. Kathy is doing a great service. The only reason I knew about this condition is that I am a writing coach-tutor for graduate students[ some in nursing] as part of my job as an English professor.
