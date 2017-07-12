“Jennifer Aniston might not be tight with Chelsea Handler anymore” links

Jennifer Aniston is allegedly done with being Chelsea Handler’s friend and now all of Jennifer’s friends are shunning Handler too. [The Blemish]

Priyanka Chopra is doing a movie with Adam Devine? [Moe Jackson]

Does Jennifer Garner think Ben Affleck is an idiot? [LaineyGossip]

Shia LaBeouf’s arrest was really, really messy. [Dlisted]

Are you guys still watching Twin Peaks? [Go Fug Yourself]

What’s your favorite quote from Game of Thrones? [Pajiba]

Again, Kim Kardashian didn’t leave cocaine on the table. [Jezebel]

I really dislike Miranda Kerr’s flouncy dress here. [Popoholic]

Michael Moore looks like a normal person, surprise. [Celebslam]

Phaedra Parks was the best of times and the worst of times. [Reality Tea]