“Jennifer Aniston might not be tight with Chelsea Handler anymore” links

Favorite quote from GOT – Karsi (Birgitte Hjort Sorensen) I fooking hate Thenns.
Everything Lyanna Mormont says is gold to me.
Handler is a trashy racist so dropping her would be a very good move for Jen.
What would it prove? She was friends with her during all that racist stuff and the article says she dumped her because she’s spreading stuff about Justin Theroux. Probably that he cheats and Aniston doesn’t care.
Right. Never become friends with someone like Handler from the start would be the best move. Handler has a big mouth and no shame, therefore she cannot be trusted. Once the friendship is over, expect her to start spreading gossip and badmouthing the ex-friend.
Exactly. Aniston listened to Handler say all kinds of racist shit for years and was friends with her. Best case scenario: Aniston is highly tolerant of racists. Worst case scenario: Aniston holds similar views.
Aniston also no longer needs Handler to trash talk her enemy Angelina Jolie since she and Pitt broke up. She was useful when Aniston needed her. The problem with dumping a loud mouth like Handler is that she won’t be shy about letting everyone know that your husband Justin cheated on his long-term girlfriend with you and you tried paying the girlfriend off to keep her quiet-allegedly!! Karma baby.
My thought too. Aniston doesn’t need the pitbull anymore.
Yup!
I’m warming up a bit to Chelsea these days as she is so vocal of her disdain for Chump. She makes some great points, and I try to focus on the message rather than the messenger (in some instances at least).
Same. I don’t have to like someone personally if they are effective at slamming Trump.
But Chelsea is a racist herself.
How can you call Chelsea a racist … she has a history of dating African American men. She’s an exhibitionist and crude but I would never call her a racist. She is smart and funny, it’s just trashy.
Diane, Chelsea herself said she called the black man she dated the worst thing she could call him. Hmmm what do you think that was? She gets angry and the first thing she calls her African American boyfriend is the N WORD.
Diane, I do not know if you are joking or not but I will answer. Chelsea is racist, she calls nonwhite children racist names. She fetichizes black men, that’s all. And I will add that slave owners used to have sexual relationships with their slaves all the time, doesn’t mean they were not racists.
i like your response to Diane’s comment. you addressed her statement without being an a@@. Sometimes people really don’t know or understand and a simple explanation like yours goes a long way
Plenty of racist white women will date/marry black men.
Y’all don’t remember Handler tweeting: “Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt… he wants the China; she wants Pax and Maddox.”
Or, about then-3 year old Pax: “He probably doesn’t even realize he’s Asian yet! He certainly doesn’t know he’s going to be a horrible driver… or that he’s going to be amazing at doing nails!”
And she’s said more about the kids. Called Sidney Poitier Nelson Mandela, said she doesn’t like Asian men, her dumbass tweet about Lupita Nyong’o, etc.
I don’t know if I like her but her show is not terrible. Sometimes she seems terrible on her show, making everything about herself, or asking questions in a rude way, but she doesn’t have to be an idol for the show to be good. It’s a nicely paced show with the right guests and topics and she’s not the worst host, she seems like an engaged listener at times. I’m starting to like her more.
There are plenty of people who aren’t flaming racists who hate Trump. You don’t have to back her.
“She makes some great points, and I try to focus on the message rather than the messenger (in some instances at least).”
Pretty sure that’s the same rationalization Trump supporters used to justify voting for the guy. Racists are racists.
As I recall, hardly the first time Shia’s made racist remarks while being arrested. I recall this was an issue back with his first major arrest 10 years ago (at a Walgreens I believe?) but back then he still had the favor of Steven Spielberg so it was quietly buried. Once he wrecked his relationship with Spielberg no one bothered cleaning up his messes anymore. So this behavior is at minimum a decade old.
Some will say he relapsed but my guess he was never clean and never tried to be. Rock bottom for this guy…if he makes it there before straight up death…will be SCARY.
I think Shia was abused when he was a kid. In a gq interview he talks about pooping in his pants to the age of 12. That’s not normal. His dad is a registered sex offender and gave Shia lots of drugs when he was young. He is a sad product of his childhood.
I had no idea. That’s sad.
not to mention he was a child star…and we’ve all heard horrible stories about child stars being abused/molested.
I think his biggest problem right now (genius that I am!) is alcohol, pure and simple. he’s likely self-medicating. if he quit drinking and started intensive therapy (prob with actual prescribed meds), it would likely help.
oh my god, that is awful.
I had heard about the stuff with his Dad and it is horrendous.
Shia did an interview last year I believe with Variety talking about how he was working to put his life in order and stopped drinking. I honestly believe that was all a lie. This is no relapse, he never stopped. As much as he wants to pose as the rebel, he’s an ex-child star and therefore a trained people pleaser. He knew what he was supposed to say, what people wanted him to say. There is no ongoing recovery here, I don’t believe that for a minute.
He’s 31 years old now. For argument’s sake let’s look at the patron Saint of the turnaround, Robert Downey Jr. His last incident of trouble was at age 36, but throughout it all he was well liked, not violent, and never made racist remarks. You’re running out of time, friends, and chances Shia. Actually…a long jail sentence might save his life.
Twin Peaks is amaaaaaazzzzziiinnnnggggggggg and yes I’m still watching it, as should everyone else
I’m watching it and enjoying the hell out of it.
Were still watching but i’m a little behind.
Twin Peak forever! Except David Lynch still makes my brain hurt.
Same here! Don’t even want to admit how many times I watched Episode 8.
Yeah, I know Aniston never should have been friends with Handler yada yada yada, but…why was Handler spreading rumours about Aniston and Theroux? What does Handler get out of that? Does she get paid for tips to tabloid news?
Only speculation of course, but she seems like the type who would use inside knowledge to leverage her status in other situations. Loose lips could also be tied to lack of sobriety as well. But mainly perceived power, I’m guessing.
Uh … Like … Oh … Myee … Gauddduh … Seriously? Mmkay. Dats duh whayeegoze, Chelz how bow duh. When you’re hot, you’re hot. When you’re not, you’re not.
That Aniston story is ridiculous high school-grade bs. Like you’d see scribbled in a high school girl’s diary. Sheesh.
The Hound’s quote about eating all the chickens.
If this is true, Aniston is smart. She seems to have a tight inner circle, of mostly long-time friends, she can trust, and it makes sense she would dump someone who gossiped about her marriage outside that circle. The fact that she felt she could ever trust Handler is what I find a little mystifying.
I’ve wondered if Handler was on her way out for a while, ever since Courtney Cox came back in the picture (it’s pretty obvious that there was a cooloff between Cox and Aniston during the years that Handler and Aniston were tightest). That was a friendship that was a professional setup to begin with, it’s the go-to move with Handler’s agent. Now that Aniston is married and settled down she doesn’t need a pitbull, and I’be always wondered if Handler parties too hard to sustain real, lasting friendships.
