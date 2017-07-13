Andy Murray, feminist, grimly reminds sexist reporter that women are people

Defending champion Andy Murray loses his quarter final match against Sam Querrey at The 2017 Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Someone please spare a thought for poor Marin Cilic, because dude has made it into the Wimbledon semifinals and I don’t think ESPN has shown more than five minutes of any one of his matches thus far (ESPN2 has, but just barely). ESPN seems obsessed with covering Roger Federer and Andy Murray’s matches from start to finish, most of which have been slightly boring. Before Wednesday, Murray’s most exciting match was against crazy Italian Fabio Fognini, who probably could have beaten Murray if only Fognini could have kept it together mentally.

After Fognini, Murray grimly marched on, nursing a hip injury and a foul mouth, and made his way into the quarterfinals against tall American Sam Querrey. Querrey is sort of a goofy, unassuming guy and I swear to God, he was sheepishly smiling throughout half of his service games, like he was enjoying himself even when he was down. His positivity won out, and Querrey defeated Murray in five sets. Querrey is now the Wimbledon Kingslayer, having taken out the #1 seeds in back-to-back Wimbledons (Djokovic last year, Murray this year). Querrey also becomes the first American man into any Slam semifinal since 2009 (when Andy Roddick made his last deep Wimbledon run). Note my language: Querrey is the first American MAN in eight years. American women have been making deep Slam runs consistently in the past decade. Not just #GOAT Serena Williams, but Americans Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys and Coco Vandeweghe have all made it to Slam SFs or finals in the past decade too.

In Andy Murray’s last presser after his QF loss, he was asked about Querrey being the “first US player since 2009,” etc. Andy Murray, feminist, corrected the journalist.

“Male player,” Sir Andy notes, because clearly the American-sounding journalist has to be reminded that A) women are people too and B) women play tennis and C) American women have been carrying American tennis for years. Murray is a self-identified feminist who consistently shows up for women, and women in tennis – go here, here and here if you’d like some history on some of his great feminist-ally comments in the past.

His mum was proud of him too:

56 Responses to "Andy Murray, feminist, grimly reminds sexist reporter that women are people"

  1. Mia4s says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Perfect. Elegant. Effective. I honestly could care less about tennis but I’ll just be a bandwagon jumper and route for him in all his future tournaments.

    Reply
  2. KJA says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:12 am

    I’m normally cautious about giving out ally cookies for every little thing-but he’s been doing it so consistently, he can have the whole damn bakery at this point.

    Reply
  3. Me says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Loove it.

    Reply
  4. Amelia says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:15 am

    So I’m just getting into tennis after last years Wimbledon, so I know little of Murray. I know some women find him attractive. Until this revelation about his feminism, I did not. But damn do I see it now!

    Reply
  5. nemera34 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:17 am

    If everyone did this it could stop. I give him a standing clap. I also like the way he does it. Just corrects it and keep moving.

    Reply
  6. Clare says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:18 am

    I normally find him to be an arrogant ass…but he gets all the props. Good man.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:24 am

    He does this consistently. Without even blinking or thinking about it. He’s not carefully forming a feminist response. He legit just automatically props up the female players so eloquently and with the facts. Putting reporters who SHOULD know these things to shame.
    I became a fan of his after the first time he did this. Andy Murray everyone

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      July 13, 2017 at 7:52 am

      This is what I liked about it.

      Soooooo obvious in the clip that it’s become as second nature to him to correct the misogyny as it is for the press pack to endlessly erase women players. Although I’ll admit it was more personally satisfying to me to see him put down the BBC’s most obnoxious sexist John Inverdale at the Olympics.

      I think he had an epiphany when Mauresmo was coaching him and he was suddenly an intimate witness to the shiznit women in sport take, didn’t he?

      I love Andy. He’s crabby and diffident and inconsistent, but has a brilliant dry sense of humour and a soft centre.

      Reply
  8. Pumpkin Soup (formally pie) says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I was going to say the reporter was ill-prepared for not knowing EVEN !! the recent history of the sport, but NO, he is NOT. He sounds sexist and racist.

    Reply
  9. A Croatian says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Thank you for saying something about Marin Cilic! :-)

    Reply
    • Ghost says:
      July 13, 2017 at 7:47 am

      Yes! The crowd was pretty awful to him when he won US Open a while back, and now they’re ignoring him. Americans don’t seem to like him. And he’s a really lovely dude. I hope he makes it all the way this year ( if not him then anyone other than Federer).

      Love your nick, btw!

      Reply
  10. third ginger says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Love the comments from his mother. Nothing like a proud parent.

    Reply
  11. Honest B says:
    July 13, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Ok Andy. Didn’t have any feelings for you before seeing these but being that most of the Aussie players have currently got bizarre attitude issues I’m switching to supporting you.

    Reply
  12. manta says:
    July 13, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Well, he’s the male player who was bold enough to hire a female coach,and faced a lot of skepticism for this move. He also defended her against criticism when results weren’t that bright.
    I think Mauresmo was pregnant during some time of their collaboration and insinuations about her possible lack of efficiency were brutal.
    So not surprised by his classy response here.

    Reply
  13. Bex says:
    July 13, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Querrey has made pro-Trump comments in the past (as have quite a few of the American players- Isner and Vandeweghe are two others). Not a fan at all, but he kept it together in that match.

    I adore Andy. He’s the most vocal feminist on the men’s tour by far and he follows through on these sorts of comments as well- he actively supports equal pay and hired a female coach. He might be grumpy on a tennis court, but he’s a good egg.

    Reply
  14. nona says:
    July 13, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Sometimes people blurt out sexist, racist things, then try to backtrack by saying, “I said it without thinking, that’s not how I really feel.” And I always think, yes, it is. When you say something without filtering it first, it does reflect how you really feel. Well, the same holds true when people say wonderful things without pausing to think—it reflects how they really feel. I’ll root for Murray in every match. Somebody raised him right.

    Reply
  15. Catherine says:
    July 13, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Indian Wells. That’s when Andy Murray won my heart. He went after that sexist dead beat who ran the tournament. I was shook. Sir Andy Murray is consistent and clear on equality and feminism. 💖🎾💖

    Reply
  16. Tig says:
    July 13, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I have always had a soft spot for him- yes, he’s grouchy, but what you see is what you get. And he really delivers on court. His comments on these topics have been consistent for years.
    OT here a bit- haven’t really followed Wimbledon this year, but is his brother playing mixed doubles with Hingis??

    Reply
  17. Jess says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Wow, what a man. I’m now a fan of his.

    Reply
  18. Insomniac says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Awesome! Good for him.

    Reply
  19. Hoopjumper says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:24 am

    This is hot. And he was already easy on the eyes…

    Reply
  20. Tina says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:49 am

    One of the things I like most about Andy Murray, feminist, is that he didn’t have his epiphany when his daughter was born. He seems to understand that all women are people in their own right and not important because they are related to him.

    Reply
  21. Cee says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:49 am

    The nerve of this journalist to completely ignore and erase the Williams’ sisters achievements in tennis while representing the US, is astounding. Serena Williams is the ULTIMATE tennis player, male and female.

    I always cheer for Del Potro first and Federer second, but Murray has grown on me. I love his cranky humour and how expressive he is.

    Reply
  22. magnoliarose says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I adore this guy. I like the way he plays and I like that he corrects these fools without drama.

    Reply
  23. nicegirl says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:00 am

    whatta man!

    Reply
  24. Frigga says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:01 am

    And he’s hot. Sounds like a catch.

    Reply
  25. Darlene says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:24 am

    He just won a new fan.

    Reply
  26. K.T says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Yes, he’s the man 一 I’ve really been fond of Murray’s attitude around feminism & his friendship with Serena for ages. Plus he’s a bit of a grump but he’s at least he’s honest. It’s feels so wrong yet verrrry right to say that I’ve imagine he’d be awesome in bed.
    Now, I look at him and think ooohhhh, yesss, beam me up, Scottie.

    Reply

