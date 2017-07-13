Andy Murray, feminist, grimly reminds sexist reporter that women are people

Someone please spare a thought for poor Marin Cilic, because dude has made it into the Wimbledon semifinals and I don’t think ESPN has shown more than five minutes of any one of his matches thus far (ESPN2 has, but just barely). ESPN seems obsessed with covering Roger Federer and Andy Murray’s matches from start to finish, most of which have been slightly boring. Before Wednesday, Murray’s most exciting match was against crazy Italian Fabio Fognini, who probably could have beaten Murray if only Fognini could have kept it together mentally.
After Fognini, Murray grimly marched on, nursing a hip injury and a foul mouth, and made his way into the quarterfinals against tall American Sam Querrey. Querrey is sort of a goofy, unassuming guy and I swear to God, he was sheepishly smiling throughout half of his service games, like he was enjoying himself even when he was down. His positivity won out, and Querrey defeated Murray in five sets. Querrey is now the Wimbledon Kingslayer, having taken out the #1 seeds in back-to-back Wimbledons (Djokovic last year, Murray this year). Querrey also becomes the first American man into any Slam semifinal since 2009 (when Andy Roddick made his last deep Wimbledon run). Note my language: Querrey is the first American MAN in eight years. American women have been making deep Slam runs consistently in the past decade. Not just #GOAT Serena Williams, but Americans Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys and Coco Vandeweghe have all made it to Slam SFs or finals in the past decade too.
In Andy Murray’s last presser after his QF loss, he was asked about Querrey being the “first US player since 2009,” etc. Andy Murray, feminist, corrected the journalist.
Andy Murray may have lost, but nothing got past him post-match…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Uniks77WKu
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2017
“Male player,” Sir Andy notes, because clearly the American-sounding journalist has to be reminded that A) women are people too and B) women play tennis and C) American women have been carrying American tennis for years. Murray is a self-identified feminist who consistently shows up for women, and women in tennis – go here, here and here if you’d like some history on some of his great feminist-ally comments in the past.
His mum was proud of him too:
That's my boy. ❤️ https://t.co/ldZUQ2wbZj
— judy murray (@JudyMurray) July 12, 2017
Andy Murray, fighting the good fight… pic.twitter.com/bj1rii1KmG
— Leigh Walsh (@LeighWalsh87) July 12, 2017
Andy Murray in 2012:
"You're the first person ever to win two Olympic tennis gold medals"
"Well, I think Venus and Serena won four each" pic.twitter.com/8VwM9AP7ls
— Ben Bowman (@bennosaurus) July 13, 2017
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
Perfect. Elegant. Effective. I honestly could care less about tennis but I’ll just be a bandwagon jumper and route for him in all his future tournaments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He kept it short and sweet. Love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was so pointed and so clear I am pretty sure the journalist’s brain sputtered. Good on Andy Murray — that’s how allyship is done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hahahaha! my reaction exactly. Don’t follow or watch much tennis (‘cept for the GOAT) but I’ll always root for this guy from now on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His parents should be proud. They raised him right. Would that more parents of boys do so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES! Love this dude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m normally cautious about giving out ally cookies for every little thing-but he’s been doing it so consistently, he can have the whole damn bakery at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well he can have my cookies, he’s cute.
There just seems to be something so wrong with the first picture .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because of the girl ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been thinking about giving out cookies, in the context of actually changing behaviour. There’s a lot of evidence positive reinforcement is the best way to produce change – from cats to sociopaths it seems. I do not like the idea, but if thats the out effective thing to do, maybe it’s cookie time?
On topic, love him. Andys not just an ally, he’s an advocate at is point.plus unlike some others, he’s not in it for attention. He can take the cake and however any cookies he wants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loove it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I’m just getting into tennis after last years Wimbledon, so I know little of Murray. I know some women find him attractive. Until this revelation about his feminism, I did not. But damn do I see it now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. When you first encounter him he just seems like your typical grouchtastic Scott (sorry Scotland but you guys are famously grouchy as hell) and then you see him apply his force for good and thats when you fall into the Murray soup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love his grouchiness. But he also has a very dry sense of humour, and is a consistent feminist without ever looking for points and credit for being a feminist. Plus, I love his mother too. His brother, on the other hand…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’re seriously not grouchy! 😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, as a Scot, i’ve never known anyone as grouchy as Andy Murray!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m huge Andy fan. He used to be more active on twitter back then. He would watch women’s tennis. Not just big tournaments, but the small obscure ones that even regular tennis fans don’t normally watch.
Also, Sam is pretty much the only active american man player I like. All the rest are Trump supporters. Things aren’t much better on the women side either…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s that little grumpy “Hrmph!” at the end when he has made his point that really seals the deal for me. He was NOT having any shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If everyone did this it could stop. I give him a standing clap. I also like the way he does it. Just corrects it and keep moving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I normally find him to be an arrogant ass…but he gets all the props. Good man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he’s arrogant as such, I think it’s his manner, he’s very monotone and a bit dour so he doesn’t always come across well. His heart seems to be in the right place. Federer is much more charming and Andy tends to suffer a bit by comparison, but I might be biased, Roger is my fave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am married to a Scot, they don’t do fake sunshine. Andy is actually a pretty dry wit if you give him a chance – surly as f*ck on court, sure, but also self deprecating a LOT. Roger might be “charming” but his actual manners on court are often less than humble – he often leaves the court before his opponent if he loses, which is frowned upon, whereas Andy never does. Also Roger has his name emblazoned on all his kit which is obnoxious to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet Federer won the Stephan Edberg Good sportsmanship award 11 times in 12 years…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am aware he wins that award…and yet it’s no secret that a lot of players don’t actually like him, his rep as a sore loser is well documented, if less reported on because of Roger’s status in the sport. There is no question he is a brilliant tennis player, one of the best ever, but he often comes off as arrogant, in terms of his treatment of other players.
http://www.realclearsports.com/articles/2014/09/03/the_undeniable_arrogance_of_federer.html
http://bleacherreport.com/articles/502984-roger-federer-must-stop-his-ungracious-remarks-before-rafa-nadal-does-a-voltaire
http://www.dropshotdispatch.com/2011/11/20/top-10-roger-federer-verbal-jabs-at-andy-murray/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet for every article you read that say’s he’s not such a nice man, there’s another that says he is,
http://www.news.com.au/sport/tennis/questions-asked-surrounding-roger-federers-niceguy-reputation/news-story/54a87bf2049a40abebe2d9c794f753
https://www.quora.com/What-is-Roger-Federer-like-in-real-life
https://www.reddit.com/r/tennis/comments/4eaes0/is_roger_federer_as_nice_as_he_seems_or_is_it_a/
I suppose it depends on who you read – and what you want to believe!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Federer is smug and arrogant. I don’t know why everyone loves him so much. He’s my least favourite out of the big 4.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He does this consistently. Without even blinking or thinking about it. He’s not carefully forming a feminist response. He legit just automatically props up the female players so eloquently and with the facts. Putting reporters who SHOULD know these things to shame.
I became a fan of his after the first time he did this. Andy Murray everyone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what I liked about it.
Soooooo obvious in the clip that it’s become as second nature to him to correct the misogyny as it is for the press pack to endlessly erase women players. Although I’ll admit it was more personally satisfying to me to see him put down the BBC’s most obnoxious sexist John Inverdale at the Olympics.
I think he had an epiphany when Mauresmo was coaching him and he was suddenly an intimate witness to the shiznit women in sport take, didn’t he?
I love Andy. He’s crabby and diffident and inconsistent, but has a brilliant dry sense of humour and a soft centre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I love best about the whole clip is his unamused ‘hmmmm’ at the end when the journalist was nervously laughing. He refused to make light of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really did. I believe Federer said something similar about realizing what females in the sport go through. It’s suddenly “aha” I get it. Sometimes that’s what it takes…it shouldn’t but here we are.
He’s so grouchy but he’s grown on me.
And @Becs he totally does not joke about this stuff. Every time he’s done a correction he’s absolutely serious
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I love him for his crankiness too! His quicksilver response yesterday was so lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to say the reporter was ill-prepared for not knowing EVEN !! the recent history of the sport, but NO, he is NOT. He sounds sexist and racist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh he doesn’t sound it he IS sexist and racist to a gobsmacking degree 😐
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for the correction, @Frisbee
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for saying something about Marin Cilic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! The crowd was pretty awful to him when he won US Open a while back, and now they’re ignoring him. Americans don’t seem to like him. And he’s a really lovely dude. I hope he makes it all the way this year ( if not him then anyone other than Federer).
Love your nick, btw!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the comments from his mother. Nothing like a proud parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sweet.
As I did not end up having any girls, I will take heart and hope that I can read three boys to feminist adulthood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sure you will. I was able to have only one child, a 24 year old progressive feminist LGBT rights activist daughter [who spends a great deal of time cringing at my bragging] I can’t do it any other way. My best to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok Andy. Didn’t have any feelings for you before seeing these but being that most of the Aussie players have currently got bizarre attitude issues I’m switching to supporting you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, he’s the male player who was bold enough to hire a female coach,and faced a lot of skepticism for this move. He also defended her against criticism when results weren’t that bright.
I think Mauresmo was pregnant during some time of their collaboration and insinuations about her possible lack of efficiency were brutal.
So not surprised by his classy response here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Querrey has made pro-Trump comments in the past (as have quite a few of the American players- Isner and Vandeweghe are two others). Not a fan at all, but he kept it together in that match.
I adore Andy. He’s the most vocal feminist on the men’s tour by far and he follows through on these sorts of comments as well- he actively supports equal pay and hired a female coach. He might be grumpy on a tennis court, but he’s a good egg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes people blurt out sexist, racist things, then try to backtrack by saying, “I said it without thinking, that’s not how I really feel.” And I always think, yes, it is. When you say something without filtering it first, it does reflect how you really feel. Well, the same holds true when people say wonderful things without pausing to think—it reflects how they really feel. I’ll root for Murray in every match. Somebody raised him right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Indian Wells. That’s when Andy Murray won my heart. He went after that sexist dead beat who ran the tournament. I was shook. Sir Andy Murray is consistent and clear on equality and feminism. 💖🎾💖
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have always had a soft spot for him- yes, he’s grouchy, but what you see is what you get. And he really delivers on court. His comments on these topics have been consistent for years.
OT here a bit- haven’t really followed Wimbledon this year, but is his brother playing mixed doubles with Hingis??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Jamie and Martina play in the QFs today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, what a man. I’m now a fan of his.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awesome! Good for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is hot. And he was already easy on the eyes…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the things I like most about Andy Murray, feminist, is that he didn’t have his epiphany when his daughter was born. He seems to understand that all women are people in their own right and not important because they are related to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The nerve of this journalist to completely ignore and erase the Williams’ sisters achievements in tennis while representing the US, is astounding. Serena Williams is the ULTIMATE tennis player, male and female.
I always cheer for Del Potro first and Federer second, but Murray has grown on me. I love his cranky humour and how expressive he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I adore this guy. I like the way he plays and I like that he corrects these fools without drama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
whatta man!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he’s hot. Sounds like a catch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He just won a new fan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he’s the man 一 I’ve really been fond of Murray’s attitude around feminism & his friendship with Serena for ages. Plus he’s a bit of a grump but he’s at least he’s honest. It’s feels so wrong yet verrrry right to say that I’ve imagine he’d be awesome in bed.
Now, I look at him and think ooohhhh, yesss, beam me up, Scottie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse