Emperor Baby Fists has arrived in France for Bastille Day, which he will attend at Emmanuel Macron’s invitation. It’s going to be a hot mess, and even Donald Trump’s imaginary friend Jim probably agrees that Trump never should have gone to Paris, especially when Calamity Bigly’s White House is in shambles following the daily revelations about Donald Trump Jr’s meeting with shady Russian lawyers. Before Calamity Bigly even left for Paris, he did a series of interviews and they are not great. Here are some quotes from his new interview with Reuters:

Whether he knew about his son’s meeting with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya: “No, that I didn’t know until a couple of days ago when I heard about this.” He doesn’t blame Don Jr. for taking the meeting: “I think many people would have held that meeting. It was a 20-minute meeting, I guess, from what I’m hearing. Many people, and many political pros, said everybody would do that.” How he asked Vladimir Putin about Russian meddling: Trump said he spent the first 20 or 25 minutes of his more than two-hour meeting with Putin last Friday in Germany on the election meddling subject. “I said, ‘Did you do it?’ And he said, ‘No, I did not. Absolutely not.’ I then asked him a second time in a totally different way. He said absolutely not.” Whether he believed Putin’s denial: “Look. Something happened and we have to find out what it is, because we can’t allow a thing like that to happen to our election process. So something happened and we have to find out what it is… Somebody did say if he did do it, you wouldn’t have found out about it. Which is a very interesting point.” He thinks he and Putin are the same: “I am not a person who goes around trusting lots of people. But he’s the leader of Russia. It is the second most powerful nuclear power on earth. I am the leader of the United States. I love my country. He loves his country.” The one question he wishes he had asked Putin: “It’s really the one question I wish I would have asked Putin: Were you actually supporting me?”

[From Reuters]

The fact that Calamity Bigly still thinks there’s an open question about whether Putin directed his government to actively help Bigly win the presidency is still pretty crazy. Especially since Bigly said something completely different to Pat Robertson at The 700 Club. Trump told Robertson that he knows for a fact that Putin didn’t help out his campaign because: “I’m a big military person. As an example, if Hillary had won, our military would be decimated. Our energy would be much more expensive. That’s what Putin doesn’t like about me. And that’s why I say, Why would he want me? Because from Day One I wanted a strong military; he doesn’t want to see that.” As in, Trump thinks the real conspiracy is that Putin wanted Hillary Clinton to win this whole time! Sure.

Also: “Somebody did say if he did do it, you wouldn’t have found out about it. Which is a very interesting point.” No. Putin is not some all-powerful, all-seeing genius. He’s a petty and brutal despot who murders his enemies and works to “turn” the dumbest Americans, like Mike Flynn, Paul Manafort and Donald Trump Jr. Putin is a narcissist and a thug and WE ALREADY FOUND OUT ABOUT IT.