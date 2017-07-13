Donald Trump: ‘Many people’ would have taken a meeting with Russian operatives

Emperor Baby Fists has arrived in France for Bastille Day, which he will attend at Emmanuel Macron’s invitation. It’s going to be a hot mess, and even Donald Trump’s imaginary friend Jim probably agrees that Trump never should have gone to Paris, especially when Calamity Bigly’s White House is in shambles following the daily revelations about Donald Trump Jr’s meeting with shady Russian lawyers. Before Calamity Bigly even left for Paris, he did a series of interviews and they are not great. Here are some quotes from his new interview with Reuters:
Whether he knew about his son’s meeting with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya: “No, that I didn’t know until a couple of days ago when I heard about this.”
He doesn’t blame Don Jr. for taking the meeting: “I think many people would have held that meeting. It was a 20-minute meeting, I guess, from what I’m hearing. Many people, and many political pros, said everybody would do that.”
How he asked Vladimir Putin about Russian meddling: Trump said he spent the first 20 or 25 minutes of his more than two-hour meeting with Putin last Friday in Germany on the election meddling subject. “I said, ‘Did you do it?’ And he said, ‘No, I did not. Absolutely not.’ I then asked him a second time in a totally different way. He said absolutely not.”
Whether he believed Putin’s denial: “Look. Something happened and we have to find out what it is, because we can’t allow a thing like that to happen to our election process. So something happened and we have to find out what it is… Somebody did say if he did do it, you wouldn’t have found out about it. Which is a very interesting point.”
He thinks he and Putin are the same: “I am not a person who goes around trusting lots of people. But he’s the leader of Russia. It is the second most powerful nuclear power on earth. I am the leader of the United States. I love my country. He loves his country.”
The one question he wishes he had asked Putin: “It’s really the one question I wish I would have asked Putin: Were you actually supporting me?”
The fact that Calamity Bigly still thinks there’s an open question about whether Putin directed his government to actively help Bigly win the presidency is still pretty crazy. Especially since Bigly said something completely different to Pat Robertson at The 700 Club. Trump told Robertson that he knows for a fact that Putin didn’t help out his campaign because: “I’m a big military person. As an example, if Hillary had won, our military would be decimated. Our energy would be much more expensive. That’s what Putin doesn’t like about me. And that’s why I say, Why would he want me? Because from Day One I wanted a strong military; he doesn’t want to see that.” As in, Trump thinks the real conspiracy is that Putin wanted Hillary Clinton to win this whole time! Sure.
Also: “Somebody did say if he did do it, you wouldn’t have found out about it. Which is a very interesting point.” No. Putin is not some all-powerful, all-seeing genius. He’s a petty and brutal despot who murders his enemies and works to “turn” the dumbest Americans, like Mike Flynn, Paul Manafort and Donald Trump Jr. Putin is a narcissist and a thug and WE ALREADY FOUND OUT ABOUT IT.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
It is true that many people would have taken the meeting. Those people are called criminals.
Hey, all the cool kids are doing it! Many people have said so. Which makes it okay.
it – totally randomly – reminded me of this scene from “Friends”
“Joey: What? Ross, would you tell him? Isn’t that how a tailor measure pants?
Ross: Yes. Yes, it is… In prison!”
where, let’s hope, all the whole mishpocha ends up before long.
…and people with no moral compass.
Certainly, more experienced political operatives would know this is illegal and probably an espionage approach. Don Jr and Jared are not experienced; they’re amoral Real Estate guys from New York–the same milieu that produced the likes of Robert Durst. Manafort, however, is experienced; he knew exactly what this was. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out he was the inside man in this operation. It may go to intent if there’s a criminal trial, but ignorance of the law is not a defense.
This is a common deflection that Trump uses. He often says “everybody” “many people” “people are saying” when he is on the spot and can’t defend himself any other way. He hides behind supposedly vast numbers of fictitious “other people.” He said that last summer about the grieving Muslim parents at the DNC–”people are saying” that the mother didn’t speak because she was fearful. It’s always total BS and about as effective as a kid whining “but all my friends are doing it.” He’s the president of the United States and he uses the cheesy sales techniques of a used car salesman–”EVERYBODY wants this car!”
This is so ridiculous and idiotic, I don’t know where to start.
PS(fp), I know. To hear him speak, it’s like he truly never has any lessons in government, geopolitics, history, I could go on. He spends his life just spitballing and bullsh^tting. Until now, it’s kinda worked. I can’t imagine why anyone would ever want to do business with such an idiot, let alone elect him to our highest office.
On another note, interesting switch from pie to soup!
I agree with everything you said.
He is stupid. Has just tweeted that he doesn’t have the time to watch TV anymore. As that’s what a President is supposed to do during working hours.
Switch due to the the fact I’ve been having serious PP cravings lately.
Most moronic but pathetically telling, baby fists wants to know if Putin was supporting him. OMG, baby fists’ priorities are nuts.
Wharton should remove all record of Trump donations cuz bigly and his three favourites were educated there. Apparently they skipped political science, history and business ethics.
I am only watching with one eye and listening with one ear. Until the congress steps up this is all just too upsetting.
New York area Real Estate is actually a very small pond and connections are everything. Back in the day, the 1980s, when Trump was actually in the Real Estate business, he received enormous help from his father, Fred. It wasn’t just little Donnie, one had to consider Fred and later on his brother, Robert. The truth is, for all his bluster, little Donnie isn’t in the Real Estate business; little Donnie is in the trademark licensing and TV star business. Lawyers handle the licensing and Hollywood is used to placating talent.
This is so ridiculous and idiotic and makes the world laugh louder
Let’s start with “I asked him again in a completely different way” cause you know, Putin is an idiot and gullible too. Trump’s I’m being so clever, ‘if he had done it, my second trick question would have caught him.’
This dude thinks like a 6-year-old.
Yeah if you were a traitor you prissy little imbecile.
Every single person who supports Trump are now officially confirmed as traitors.
The world is watching this spectacle and we aren’t amused to see how vile his supporters are and the Republican Party don’t even care about being traitors as long as they get to do what they want.
Time is over friend and these creatures will get their just desserts, maybe not from the republican government but the world will punish them.
Let’s hope the noose is tightening. I read last night that the dossier that Chris Steele, the MI6 agent, compiled is being confirmed piece by piece.
MI6? Is that a British institution? What is the info in the dossier about?
The dossier. Among other allegations, it says that on a trip to Moscow, trump requested to stay in the hotel room formerly used by President and Mrs. Obama. trump then hosted a golden shower party there with Russian hookers. All supposedly caught on videotape(please, please, please, please🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻).
http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump–Russia_dossier
Interesting read:
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/07/donald-trump-jr-emails-steele-dossier/
I take meetings with Russians frequently!!!
What is it about this man that was worth the GOP throwing our Country away for. What is it about him that is so amazing the the GOP will continue to support him and not stand up for the American People? Everyone that has commented or been disgusted in any way better get off their asses in the Mid Term and vote these people out.
The theory is that Repubs are trying to hold the line until mid-terms to save their own @sses. In other words, most will play dumb in an effort to not get caught in the fallout of this scandal and lose their jobs. Very unethical. But hey, what do expect at this point?
Another theory is that the Russians have compromising info on some members of Congress. Also not hard to believe. They’re a sleazy bunch.
The more Bigly Smalls talks, the guiltier he looks. He’s going down. It’s just a question of when and who goes down with him. Nobody is more aware of that than Congress.
Because this goes back years and the GOP is guilty, too.
Many people also say you are a traitor and unfit for the presidency Donnie Two Scoops. I’m sorry to the people of France that have to host our Emperor on Bastille Day. I keep hearing rumors on Twitter that WaPo has a big story and I know it’s from unverified sources but it’s letting me sleep nights so please just let me keep believing😊
I love the friendly rivalry between WaPo and NYT about who’ll take down this corrupt idiocracy. WaPo already has Watergate on their resume, so the Times is motivated.
NY Times has the Pentagon Papers on its resume.They seem to work as a tag team with a few other papers trailing right behind. First Amendment duty to inform the electorate.
Dan Ellsberg, patriot, gave the Times the Pentagon papers. Watergate was good old fashioned shoe leather investigative reporting; it means more, to the papers at least.
McClatchey (McClatchy) just had a good piece about the digital access of the electoral intrusion, even the Murdoch-owned Wall St Journal periodically gets something interesting too. And sometimes NBC and CNN get some nuggets. It’s like investigators are spreading it around, but the Washington Post national security team has the best sourcing and sharpest writing (IMHO).
@WATP I imagine they feel like a Band of Brothers(and Sisters)given the way they’ve been maligned, savaged, made targets by the Felon-in-Chief. Power in numbers!
The only thing Trump knows about the military is how to make excuses to keep himself from being drafted
And how to make money (via stocks) from beefing up military $pending.
Why, yes, many people would take meetings with Grindelwald, if they are Death Eaters.
Seeing the POTUS seal there next to him as he comes off the plane is sickening. My sincere apologies to France for having to host this traitor to his country and our alliance. Not to mention his simpering faux-wife, who is undoubtedly in on the whole caper as well.
I know, it’s like a punch in the gut.
Yeah…sigh.
I’m torn. I hate that he is embarrassing us in the country where half my family lives, yet it’s a country that I love dearly and a very important ally to the US so….IDK. I hate to give the Grifter-in-Chief any credit, but at least he’s not cutting off every EU country? Sure, he’s made it clear that we have chosen to be left behind making room for China, Germany, and others yet it is still better than not visiting our allies at all, I suppose.
I am Canadian but grew up in the States for a while. Haven’t been back since the election, but will be heading to upstate NY to camp with my American mother and family in August for a vacation that was planned long before the election. I can’t stop picturing what it’s going to be like to cross the border and have to see his presidential portrait on the wall behind the border officer. It’s like a nightmare. Somehow the association with those long standing visual cues just make it so much worse. Like, yes, this is actually reality. It makes me sick to my stomach too.
Recent reports say many federal offices are not displaying his picture.
This is a good point, I haven’t been to the US since the election either but have to cross the border soon. BLEAH.
Lightpurple, I hadn’t even thought about that, I love hearing that federal employees are resisting the photo, lol.
If Hillary Clinton would have taken the meeting Donald Trump, The GOP, and every single Trumpaloonie would be screaming ‘treason!”, and ‘lock her up’. This is all so hypocritical.
Since becoming Russia’s leader Putin as amassed 200 billion dollars. Trump probably wants to buddy up to him to get some tips on how to do it.
Another “But Hillary !” Grow some balls and do your fucking job,Trump.
The only good thing about this whole Trump thing, is that comedians will never run out of jokes. Trump is like a gold mine to comedians
That’s because he doesn’t have balls.
Pat Robertson is still alive and in an upright position?!? He continues to be a curse on the state of Virginia [and the nation].
Barely alive, from what I saw. Weekend at Bernies?
Seriously he looked like Skeletor. They’re going to have to tie him to the chair to keep him upright.
What about the fact the Russian lawyer Jr met with represented the Russian guy who sued USA for 230 million for losses due to sanctions and Jefferson Beauregard Scarlett Foghorn Sessions settled for 6 million???? And Preet Bahara was investigating while he was fired. Things that make you go hmm…
Nice outfit melania’s wearing. While looking like she’d rather be anywhere else than near the orange turd.
He’s trying to normalize treason. Whatever comes out about what his people did, he will condone it because they are HIS people. For example, if Goebbels (Goering?) were one of his people and had just said, “Whenever I hear the word ‘culture,’ I reach for my gun,” Trump would say, “It’s his Second Amendment right to bear arms, but crooked Hillary would take that away from him.” His supporters would rabidly agree and the dickless Republican Congress would politely distance themselves from his statement or make fiery speeches against it and meekly vote in lock step for whatever Trump wants anyway. Democracy does die in darkness.
Yesterday Bush’s ethics advisor said if anyone got an email like that they’ve should’ve contacted the FBI immediately. So no “many people” would not have taken the meeting unless they are criminals or treasonous
Al Gore did contact the FBI when he received material about GWB from an anonymous source. That’s what honest people do.
I’ve decided he’s Walter Mitty with Added Evil.
Certainly not in the same reality as the rest of us.
In his case, it’s also ADDLED evil.
Oh, that’s perfect!
People who have been involved in campaigns have been saying the opposite, President Tweeter. There are laws against receiving money or other things of value from foreign nationals for a campaign. The proper procedure when offered stolen materials about your opponent or such information from a foreign government is to call the FBI. That’s what Gore did when someone anonymously sent briefing materials and a video about Dubya’s debate preparation.
The first email tweeted by Junior blatantly talked about Russian government help in getting Senior elected. This should have immediately triggered a call to the FBI because it’s actually illegal. Which I’m sure that Manafort knew even if Junior and Jared were somehow clueless. The prohibitions on foreign involvement in our campaigns are well known enough that I even knew about it many years ago, when my only political activity was to vote.
We are going to find out, very shortly, that Emperor Zero was at the meeting with Jr, Manafort, and Jared. Either he went as the friend of “Jim,” John Barron or he had a open line of comm to the floor below him and listened in.
Probably should fess up now…jus sayin’
Everyone still curious why Donnie Two Scoops fired al the US Attorneys? It was to get rid of Preet Bahara in the SD of NY.
But Preet is no one’s fool. He gave a mountain of material to AG Schniederman.
Boom!
IIRC it’s been reported that Trump gave a speech promising more “dirt” on Hillary, three days after the emails were sent. Doesn’t sound like Trump knew nothing about the emails.
Of COURSE he knew.
There is video of his speech (with some of his family members in the background) stating he had big news on HRC by probably Monday. June 13 (last year).
Dot to dot to dot. Lots of dots are connecting.
‘I then asked him a second time in a totally different very smart way. He totally couldn’t see through that, because I was so smart to ask in a totally different way. It was so different even I forgot what my question was about!’
And if Putin hacked the election, you wouldn’t know about it? He is playing you, Donnie Two Scoops. He wants the world to know what he did. That’s half of the fun for him.
I know right? as if trump has enough words to ask something in a totally different way. or the intelligence to outwit (anyone) putin.
And it took 20 – 25 minutes to do this? What else is there to talk about if Putin denied interference/influence? Something doesn’t add up right.
“SMART”? “SMART”? And so “SMART” that he “FORGOT” what the question was about?
The DUMB meets the DUMBER. Please tell me this is NOT FOR REAL ! But I know IT IS !
Kaiser, I applaud you for interpreting that mess because I didn’t understand a thing he said. If Palin does word salads, then Drumpf does word stir-fry.
Like father like son. The shit doesn’t fall far from the ass
Make Assholes Go Away #MAGA
Here are the journalists murdered by Putin. No wonder donnie likes him.
http://twitter.com/mollyjongfast/status/885376244719788032
What are you talking about? Russia is our friend and Vladdy is a “great” guy, bigly great!
Meanwhile in other news. Our iteration of maglinant capitalism is what is going to finish us off:
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-07-12/rooftop-solar-is-no-match-for-crony-capitalism
OMFG this makes me so angry.
So the State Dept won’t comment on whether that lawyer was granted a visa “due to privacy considerations”. The issue is that if she WAS granted a visa, it would be interesting to know WHO approved it and WHY.
Robertson is 87, but looks 187, all shrunken and pitiful, but still evil. Sitting in hateful judgment on his fellow man seems to have sapped his strength. Bless his heart.
45 “Trump Junior? I don’t know him! i never met him. High Class fake News”.
Does he have a list of the “many people ” Who would do this? He’s always saying “lots of people ” “lots of people ” and “anonymous sources.” If the press says this, it’s automatically fake. You can’t have it both ways, Trump
Funny that he’s dissing “sources” in this tweet. He spews total crap.
http://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/885084555421634561
A new name: Crap Spewer (in Chief)
Hilarious! Most of those people couldn’t be more correct, but it’s so frustrating and funny to see dumbass Trumpsters still standing by him.
Those “many people” should have no business being politicians, candidates running for office, let alone the comanders in chief. Not in a sovereign democratic country. That could be a “norm” in businness especially gun trade as well as in dictatorship. So yes, this statement is not untrue, but applied to Donnie it sort of results in treason
