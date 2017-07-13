Kim Kardashian defends 4-year-old North West’s faux-corseted dress

Like most royal-obsessed gossip bloggers, I was interested in princesses, both real and fictional, when I was a child. I dreamt of having great princess costumes so I could play dress-up, and I specifically wanted to own every costume in that old Danny Kaye movie, The Court Jester. What I’m saying is that when I was a kid, I probably would have loved to have a real princess costume, complete with a corset and everything else. So it is with North West. I suspect that North West is into fashion and costumes too, judging solely from Kim Kardashian’s Instagrams and such. I also suspect that North has very strong opinions about what she wears, and she’s not afraid to shut down her parents if they try to dress her in something specific.
So should we blame Kim Kardashian for “dressing” her daughter in a “corset”? The photo above went viral this week when critics claimed that Kim is a terrible mother for dressing her 4-year-old daughter in a corset. If this was a real corset that truly cinched North’s waist, of course people should have a problem with that. But isn’t it clear from the photo that it’s not a real corset? Kim posted the video below, where she explains: “I would never put my daughter in a corset! It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration…This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset it’s just fabric on the front. So, I think it’s really cute, I bought it from a designer and it’s just fabric people, it’s not a real corset.”
I would never put my daughter in a corset!It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration pic.twitter.com/hZzZLs04sM
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017
On one side, I understand why people are yelling, and that’s because little girls’ clothes are increasingly icky and inappropriate and a dress for a four-year-old should not include a faux-corset or a real corset, full stop. That being said… who’s to say that North didn’t pick this out herself? In her imagination, North might have thought this was a perfect princess dress and why not?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Quack.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah Kim, whatever. And yes, back away from the lip fillers. “I’d never get lip fillers, even if I didn’t have really full lips.” Someone’s pants are on fire!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s looking like Octomom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. She’s in the second episode of the British Vogue docu-series on Netflix. The cinematographer captures her lips and butt in the scene. What photographs/photoshops well- and she and North are beautiful to begin with- does not look the same on film. She controls how she looks on KUWTK, but not in this show. Both body parts look way out of proportion and not in a good way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear Kim, you wouldn’t have this problem if you weren’t constantly exposing your kid to draw attention to yourself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim is certainly getting the attention off her brother, isn’t she? Poor kids to be used by their mother this way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just…I..fark it’s the kartrashians.I’m not surprised but I would have thought that maaaaaayyyyyybe she’d keep her children away from the crazy, objectified, (ugh) sexualized lives she and her sisters adhere to. those poor kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTF people freaked over this? My 3 year old has several dresses and costumes with the same faux corset design. People need to get a life
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s visible it’s not a tight corset, that it’s just an ugly dress. People should mind their own business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Char, she claims to be a celebrity. She invites attention and when she gets it bitches about it. So if we, who are on a celebrity gossip site give our opinion, it is our business. If she doesn’t like it, she should stop posting like she promised she would after her robbery. Yeah we knew that would last.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s kim, people want to hate kim for everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a despicable person and dishonest to the point of hilarity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean really. And the dress is ugly. Let’s talk about how the child inherited her parents’ taste!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t most Cinderella dresses have faux corsets? A faux corset on an ugly dress is not going to be the thing that effs North up for life, especially in that family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes my baby has one, as well as the sleeping beauty and Belle ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to North for being introduced to the world of slut- shaming and victim-blaming at the age of four. That’s got to be some kind of record. Welcome to being born a girl, Nori! Where whether you’re an adult, a teen, or a toddler you’re always expected to dress to keep the male sex in line and prove you’re not a ‘sex object’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are awesomely correct
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes yes yes, you are 100% correct
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! Welcome to the female experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This makes me so depressed :’(
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The picture I saw (haven’t seen this one) they were out and about and North did not have a t-shirt underneath it. So it looked a bit different. Also, who puts their kid in a satin dress with a faux corset – only for attention. This is not a costume as Kim said she purchased it from a designer for North (or maybe to copy for her line). Heh, on being outraged. When I first read the headlines yesterday was expecting a tight cinched in waist, which it is not. Not even sure that is a faux corset, more of a vest that laces up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m honestly baffled by the kind of outrage this gets… but I shouldn’t be. If Kim took a photo of herself eating Rice Crispies people would find something to complain about.
When I was North’s age and a bit older, my aunt would go to the Thrift shop and buy some used prom gowns. She’d shorten them a bunch, and then make my cousin and I crowns out of cardboard, tinfoil, and those gaudy flat-back fake gemstones. I’m sure most of those dresses were the corset back style prom gown – mainly because it’d be easier for a tiny kid to wear them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never actually thought of those as corsets as a kid. They seemed to me to just be a common style in fairy tale movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Y’all are actually believing anything this lying grifter says? Come on. It wasn’t even a good attempt to take the attention off her violent brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see Kim is doing everrything she can this week to distract from Chyna gate, she is the one that is always sent to put out the fires eg Amber Rose,Taylor Swift etc
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA. And no one wants to discuss that she sent ABC News Chyna’s nondisclosure agreement (primarily for KUWTK) in response to ABC News request for comment regarding Chyna and her attorney’s interview with ABC News. So because Chyna signed an NDA for your ‘reality’ show she is not allowed to PRESS CHARGES against your brother for his blatant ILLEGAL CRIMES?!
I am not a fan of the entire family or Rob & Chyna, but I hope he gets jail time. He has a pattern of this behavior that mommy and the klan enable by writing checks to make this go away. Jail time and a nice payday!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Time to see Rob actually get held fully accountable by people for something he’s done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I spent 3 weeks making a Belle dress for my niece as an Easter gift – I made an adjustable, fake corset type looking piece to go with one of Belle’s looks, it goes over her dress – I was not trying to make it look sexy at all, just “princessy”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, no, no. Just like the leopard print nightie looking thing with choker North has worn, it’s too grown up looking. It’s not comparable to princess costumes for God’s sake. Letting your child express themselves is one thing, dressing your 4 year old like a mini version of yourself, very sexualized, is something else. And these are the Kardashians, who think it’s perfectly normal and acceptable for a 17 year old to go under the knife to get boobs, butt…and whatever else Kylie has done. They don’t get the concept, let kids be kids.
And I doubt North is picking this crap, it’s her mother all the way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i totally agree.
It is a slip dress with a faux corset. Totally different from the fake Cinderella etc costumes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obvious distraction is obvious. ::yawn Kim:: try again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim is once again drawing attention to her children in disgusting ways to bring attention to herself??? You don’t say!!!!! -_-
I feel bad for all these kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think people are all up about this because Kim’s fanaticism with corset so the train of thoughts was Kim is training her kid.. if it wasn’t Kim people wouldn’t care I mean hello ? Disney costumes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t be claiming Disney innocent. It occurs to me that if princess costumes did have corsets, it was to please the men that ran Disney.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She contradicts herself on a regular. She does something (like leaving white powder visible on a table) gets the attention she wanted, and tells us all we’re fools. Northwest is a cute kid, but she and her cousin Penelope will grow up to be the attention mongers their mothers are by example. Give it a rest Kim. It’s not cute, funny or relevant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, it is just a dress with a princess theme! I am so glad I am not a celebrity and no one cares what I put on my kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on, that dress is the least of that child’s worries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there are worse things that Kim could do as a mother. I mean, *real* corsets used to be the norm for all ages of girls and women. What North was wearing wasn’t even a real corset. I’m just not really fazed by this at all but I could see why people would be to an extent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like the dress. Not just for the corset. But this is sadly what designers of children’s clothing do all too often. Make little girl cloths look like women clothing. Take a minute to look at what you see little girls wearing. SAD FACE.. this is actually not as bad as some. But people need to take a breath. Talk about the designers and tell to stop with this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the slinky satin slip dress part is weirder for a kid’s dress than the corset, but she is wearing it with a t-shirt underneath and it doesn’t expose anything more than a normal sundress. My daughter wears lots of weird shit and loves leopard print, so I am not going to judge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are pictures of them out and about yesterday and they did not have the t-shirt under the dress. Here is a link to the pictures of them out and about:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4690850/Outrage-North-West-steps-CORSET.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still not getting the outrage. Without the t-shirt underneath, it still doesn’t leave much more uncovered than the typical small girl child tank top. Honestly, I see no issue with this. And anyone screaming “sexualization” is, to me, the one with the problem. I see a normal little girl wearing an ugly but not inappropriate outfit and nothing more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Itteh Bitteh – I get what you are saying, but the dress is still inappropriate for a 4 year old (even without the corset). – it’s more of a slip dress (to me). Should it have caused the outrage it did – no. People overreacted. Having a t-shirt under makes it less “sexy” – so was trying to explain why people may have been outraged by showing a picture without the t-shirt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim is an attention whore & there is nothing wrong with the dress.
The end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obvious attention-seeking is obvious.
This disturbs me more as a general trend of sexualization of small girls. Corsets are meant to accentuate womanly traits like hips and breasts, and I feel uncomfortable thinking about putting a child in even a fake one. A few days ago, I saw a 7 year old girl in a shirt that said something like “You know you want a piece.” I just about threw up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That “want a piece” t-shirt is vile I agree.
I don’t have problem with this dress though, I loved dressing up in my moms clothes when I was little….I clunked around the house in her heels & nightgowns. It was innocent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I did the same! The makeup, the heels, all that. But I think that a little girl playing dress up with mom’s clothes at home is different from designers and fashion lines deliberately creating clothing that attempts to draw attention to a child’s sexuality and then marketing them to said children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the overall look of the dress is the issue, not the corset aspect. It looks like underwear. Who makes that sh*t for kids???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks rather ugly to me. Kim says she bought it for Nori, so it doesn’t sound as though the kid saw it and begged for it – this is something her mother deliberately purchased for her. But if Nori hated it, I doubt Kim could get it on her…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That slip dress looks nothing like a princess dress with a corset.Well anyway I guess I should be happy she didn’t design some pants with a “fake ” thing underneath.
It’s funny how she is addressing this stuff(corsett,cocaine) this week.#distractions
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thong not thing😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
or fake butt pads!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’d win first place in a camel beauty pageant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, I will defend Kim so hard for this. This is such an unnecessary criticism of both Kim and North. Its clearly not a ‘corset’, and its not pulled tight in any way. There are parents who enter their kids in beauty pageants that IMO do a million times worse and yet, I would keep my mouth closed about that 80% of the time. Also there are traditional dirndls that have corset style tops and many many kids costumes that have them to. People need to stop sexualising kids with such ridiculous commentary.
Both she and North have the right to dress in whatever clothes they want, even if they are what some people deem to be ugly. The ‘internet’ needs to use some common sense and shhhh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My niece’s Tangled costume is basically the same thing but purple. Also, I used to wear my cousin’s hand me down tube tops when I was little for dress up. I thought they were beautiful (it was the mid-to-late 90s and that 70s’ tie dye revival was BACK, BABY.) People are so judge-y. I get side-eyeing some pageant kid costumes (like that faux naked striptease on Dance Moms, that was sexualizing,) but I love this new trend of kids wearing mock high fashion clothes, I find it hysterical, and I think people who call children’s clothes ‘sexy’ are the people who should be side-eyed. Something is up when the first thing you think when a child is wearing dress-up clothes or dressing in mommy’s clothes or wearing one of those baby half-tops is ‘sex! that baby is dressed too sexy!’ Calm down, you have a hang-up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well i dont think thats a problem next to all her clothes look like lingerie for grown women. Its absolutely sick She pushes the same “style” kanye pushed on her. What they think is high fashion but is really just these outfits that look like she threw em together but it really took 12 people. I have a feeling North can pick the outfits to wear at home but in public she has a team to dress North for pap strolls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People will attack Kim for such petty things… I had something similar as a kid. Why does everyone think they’re the mom police?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God how jealous is Kim that Rob is getting all the attention lately? LOL she’s really trying isn’t she?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the end of the day Kim can dress her daughter any way she wants. The thing is that she always looks like she is wearing clothes that are either not comfortable or weather appropriate all in the name of fashion. I love seeing celebrities who just let their kids be kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those people complaining would probably catch fire when walking into my little sisters ballet class
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The really disturbing thing about this story is the first picture of Kim and Nori. Kim is supposedly kissing Nori, but Kim is turned to the camera rather than the kid and the kid is likewise turned away from Kim to look at the camera. The normal position should be looking at each other, but this is what Kim did consistently when Nori was very young (after the kid became particularly photogenic). Kim looked at the camera instead of more naturally looking at the baby (and Nori typically had a bewildered “who the heck are you?” look on her face and was often turning away from Kim). Nori knows Kim much better now and they seem to get along more normally, but the return to the old habit of using Nori for a Kim photo op is chilling to me. The body language is disturbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse