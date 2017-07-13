Kim Kardashian defends 4-year-old North West’s faux-corseted dress

Like most royal-obsessed gossip bloggers, I was interested in princesses, both real and fictional, when I was a child. I dreamt of having great princess costumes so I could play dress-up, and I specifically wanted to own every costume in that old Danny Kaye movie, The Court Jester. What I’m saying is that when I was a kid, I probably would have loved to have a real princess costume, complete with a corset and everything else. So it is with North West. I suspect that North West is into fashion and costumes too, judging solely from Kim Kardashian’s Instagrams and such. I also suspect that North has very strong opinions about what she wears, and she’s not afraid to shut down her parents if they try to dress her in something specific.

So should we blame Kim Kardashian for “dressing” her daughter in a “corset”? The photo above went viral this week when critics claimed that Kim is a terrible mother for dressing her 4-year-old daughter in a corset. If this was a real corset that truly cinched North’s waist, of course people should have a problem with that. But isn’t it clear from the photo that it’s not a real corset? Kim posted the video below, where she explains: “I would never put my daughter in a corset! It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration…This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset it’s just fabric on the front. So, I think it’s really cute, I bought it from a designer and it’s just fabric people, it’s not a real corset.”

On one side, I understand why people are yelling, and that’s because little girls’ clothes are increasingly icky and inappropriate and a dress for a four-year-old should not include a faux-corset or a real corset, full stop. That being said… who’s to say that North didn’t pick this out herself? In her imagination, North might have thought this was a perfect princess dress and why not?

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

63 Responses to “Kim Kardashian defends 4-year-old North West’s faux-corseted dress”

  1. lassie says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Quack.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Dear Kim, you wouldn’t have this problem if you weren’t constantly exposing your kid to draw attention to yourself

    Reply
  3. Sonia says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Kim is certainly getting the attention off her brother, isn’t she? Poor kids to be used by their mother this way.

    Reply
  4. bacondonut says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I just…I..fark it’s the kartrashians.I’m not surprised but I would have thought that maaaaaayyyyyybe she’d keep her children away from the crazy, objectified, (ugh) sexualized lives she and her sisters adhere to. those poor kids.

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:46 am

    WTF people freaked over this? My 3 year old has several dresses and costumes with the same faux corset design. People need to get a life

    Reply
  6. Loopy says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:48 am

    I see Kim is doing everrything she can this week to distract from Chyna gate, she is the one that is always sent to put out the fires eg Amber Rose,Taylor Swift etc

    Reply
    • TheOtherOne says:
      July 13, 2017 at 9:54 am

      ITA. And no one wants to discuss that she sent ABC News Chyna’s nondisclosure agreement (primarily for KUWTK) in response to ABC News request for comment regarding Chyna and her attorney’s interview with ABC News. So because Chyna signed an NDA for your ‘reality’ show she is not allowed to PRESS CHARGES against your brother for his blatant ILLEGAL CRIMES?!

      I am not a fan of the entire family or Rob & Chyna, but I hope he gets jail time. He has a pattern of this behavior that mommy and the klan enable by writing checks to make this go away. Jail time and a nice payday!

      Reply
  7. nicegirl says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I spent 3 weeks making a Belle dress for my niece as an Easter gift – I made an adjustable, fake corset type looking piece to go with one of Belle’s looks, it goes over her dress – I was not trying to make it look sexy at all, just “princessy”.

    Reply
  8. Mgsota says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:50 am

    No, no, no. Just like the leopard print nightie looking thing with choker North has worn, it’s too grown up looking. It’s not comparable to princess costumes for God’s sake. Letting your child express themselves is one thing, dressing your 4 year old like a mini version of yourself, very sexualized, is something else. And these are the Kardashians, who think it’s perfectly normal and acceptable for a 17 year old to go under the knife to get boobs, butt…and whatever else Kylie has done. They don’t get the concept, let kids be kids.
    And I doubt North is picking this crap, it’s her mother all the way.

    Reply
  9. Mindy_dopple says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Obvious distraction is obvious. ::yawn Kim:: try again.

    Reply
  10. Frigga says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Kim is once again drawing attention to her children in disgusting ways to bring attention to herself??? You don’t say!!!!! -_-

    I feel bad for all these kids.

    Reply
  11. trollontheloose says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:55 am

    i think people are all up about this because Kim’s fanaticism with corset so the train of thoughts was Kim is training her kid.. if it wasn’t Kim people wouldn’t care I mean hello ? Disney costumes?

    Reply
  12. Nancy says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:55 am

    She contradicts herself on a regular. She does something (like leaving white powder visible on a table) gets the attention she wanted, and tells us all we’re fools. Northwest is a cute kid, but she and her cousin Penelope will grow up to be the attention mongers their mothers are by example. Give it a rest Kim. It’s not cute, funny or relevant.

    Reply
  13. Barbcat says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Wow, it is just a dress with a princess theme! I am so glad I am not a celebrity and no one cares what I put on my kids.

    Reply
  14. Lalu says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Come on, that dress is the least of that child’s worries.

    Reply
  15. poorlittlerichgirl says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:58 am

    I think there are worse things that Kim could do as a mother. I mean, *real* corsets used to be the norm for all ages of girls and women. What North was wearing wasn’t even a real corset. I’m just not really fazed by this at all but I could see why people would be to an extent.

    Reply
  16. nemera34 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I don’t like the dress. Not just for the corset. But this is sadly what designers of children’s clothing do all too often. Make little girl cloths look like women clothing. Take a minute to look at what you see little girls wearing. SAD FACE.. this is actually not as bad as some. But people need to take a breath. Talk about the designers and tell to stop with this.

    Reply
  17. Wren33 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I think the slinky satin slip dress part is weirder for a kid’s dress than the corset, but she is wearing it with a t-shirt underneath and it doesn’t expose anything more than a normal sundress. My daughter wears lots of weird shit and loves leopard print, so I am not going to judge.

    Reply
  18. KBeth says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Kim is an attention whore & there is nothing wrong with the dress.
    The end.

    Reply
  19. Cleo says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Obvious attention-seeking is obvious.

    This disturbs me more as a general trend of sexualization of small girls. Corsets are meant to accentuate womanly traits like hips and breasts, and I feel uncomfortable thinking about putting a child in even a fake one. A few days ago, I saw a 7 year old girl in a shirt that said something like “You know you want a piece.” I just about threw up.

    Reply
    • KBeth says:
      July 13, 2017 at 10:23 am

      That “want a piece” t-shirt is vile I agree.
      I don’t have problem with this dress though, I loved dressing up in my moms clothes when I was little….I clunked around the house in her heels & nightgowns. It was innocent.

      Reply
      • Cleo says:
        July 13, 2017 at 10:26 am

        Oh, I did the same! The makeup, the heels, all that. But I think that a little girl playing dress up with mom’s clothes at home is different from designers and fashion lines deliberately creating clothing that attempts to draw attention to a child’s sexuality and then marketing them to said children.

  20. littlemissnaughty says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I think the overall look of the dress is the issue, not the corset aspect. It looks like underwear. Who makes that sh*t for kids???

    Reply
  21. BJ says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:20 am

    That slip dress looks nothing like a princess dress with a corset.Well anyway I guess I should be happy she didn’t design some pants with a “fake ” thing underneath.
    It’s funny how she is addressing this stuff(corsett,cocaine) this week.#distractions

    Reply
  22. Word says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:22 am

    She’d win first place in a camel beauty pageant.

    Reply
  23. Sam says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Wow, I will defend Kim so hard for this. This is such an unnecessary criticism of both Kim and North. Its clearly not a ‘corset’, and its not pulled tight in any way. There are parents who enter their kids in beauty pageants that IMO do a million times worse and yet, I would keep my mouth closed about that 80% of the time. Also there are traditional dirndls that have corset style tops and many many kids costumes that have them to. People need to stop sexualising kids with such ridiculous commentary.

    Both she and North have the right to dress in whatever clothes they want, even if they are what some people deem to be ugly. The ‘internet’ needs to use some common sense and shhhh.

    Reply
  24. Sassback says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:33 am

    My niece’s Tangled costume is basically the same thing but purple. Also, I used to wear my cousin’s hand me down tube tops when I was little for dress up. I thought they were beautiful (it was the mid-to-late 90s and that 70s’ tie dye revival was BACK, BABY.) People are so judge-y. I get side-eyeing some pageant kid costumes (like that faux naked striptease on Dance Moms, that was sexualizing,) but I love this new trend of kids wearing mock high fashion clothes, I find it hysterical, and I think people who call children’s clothes ‘sexy’ are the people who should be side-eyed. Something is up when the first thing you think when a child is wearing dress-up clothes or dressing in mommy’s clothes or wearing one of those baby half-tops is ‘sex! that baby is dressed too sexy!’ Calm down, you have a hang-up.

    Reply
  25. Amanda says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Well i dont think thats a problem next to all her clothes look like lingerie for grown women. Its absolutely sick She pushes the same “style” kanye pushed on her. What they think is high fashion but is really just these outfits that look like she threw em together but it really took 12 people. I have a feeling North can pick the outfits to wear at home but in public she has a team to dress North for pap strolls.

    Reply
  26. Poop says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:48 am

    People will attack Kim for such petty things… I had something similar as a kid. Why does everyone think they’re the mom police?

    Reply
  27. me says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:52 am

    God how jealous is Kim that Rob is getting all the attention lately? LOL she’s really trying isn’t she?

    Reply
  28. Chingona says:
    July 13, 2017 at 11:12 am

    At the end of the day Kim can dress her daughter any way she wants. The thing is that she always looks like she is wearing clothes that are either not comfortable or weather appropriate all in the name of fashion. I love seeing celebrities who just let their kids be kids.

    Reply
  29. caro says:
    July 13, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Those people complaining would probably catch fire when walking into my little sisters ballet class

    Reply
  30. jwoolman says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    The really disturbing thing about this story is the first picture of Kim and Nori. Kim is supposedly kissing Nori, but Kim is turned to the camera rather than the kid and the kid is likewise turned away from Kim to look at the camera. The normal position should be looking at each other, but this is what Kim did consistently when Nori was very young (after the kid became particularly photogenic). Kim looked at the camera instead of more naturally looking at the baby (and Nori typically had a bewildered “who the heck are you?” look on her face and was often turning away from Kim). Nori knows Kim much better now and they seem to get along more normally, but the return to the old habit of using Nori for a Kim photo op is chilling to me. The body language is disturbing.

    Reply

