Kim Kardashian defends 4-year-old North West’s faux-corseted dress

Like most royal-obsessed gossip bloggers, I was interested in princesses, both real and fictional, when I was a child. I dreamt of having great princess costumes so I could play dress-up, and I specifically wanted to own every costume in that old Danny Kaye movie, The Court Jester. What I’m saying is that when I was a kid, I probably would have loved to have a real princess costume, complete with a corset and everything else. So it is with North West. I suspect that North West is into fashion and costumes too, judging solely from Kim Kardashian’s Instagrams and such. I also suspect that North has very strong opinions about what she wears, and she’s not afraid to shut down her parents if they try to dress her in something specific.

So should we blame Kim Kardashian for “dressing” her daughter in a “corset”? The photo above went viral this week when critics claimed that Kim is a terrible mother for dressing her 4-year-old daughter in a corset. If this was a real corset that truly cinched North’s waist, of course people should have a problem with that. But isn’t it clear from the photo that it’s not a real corset? Kim posted the video below, where she explains: “I would never put my daughter in a corset! It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration…This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset it’s just fabric on the front. So, I think it’s really cute, I bought it from a designer and it’s just fabric people, it’s not a real corset.”

I would never put my daughter in a corset!It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration pic.twitter.com/hZzZLs04sM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017

On one side, I understand why people are yelling, and that’s because little girls’ clothes are increasingly icky and inappropriate and a dress for a four-year-old should not include a faux-corset or a real corset, full stop. That being said… who’s to say that North didn’t pick this out herself? In her imagination, North might have thought this was a perfect princess dress and why not?