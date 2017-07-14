2017 Emmy nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

The 2017 Emmy nominations came out Thursday morning/afternoon. I honestly kept forgetting that they were coming out this week. It’s not that I don’t care about television or “good television,” it’s that I feel like we’ve reached that point of Peak TV where the Emmys don’t really reflect much of anything as far the actual quality, depth and interest of Peak TV. You know what I mean? While the Emmys have historically been more forward-looking and inclusive than the Academy Awards, it was just in the past decade that the Emmys were consistently going to Downton Abbey and Modern Family. Anyway, here are some of the broad-stroke nominations, and you can see the full list here.

Drama Series
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“House of Cards” (Netflix)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
“This Is Us” (NBC)
“Westworld” (HBO)

Comedy Series
“Atlanta” (FX)
“Black-ish” (ABC)
“Master of None” (Netflix)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“Silicon Valley” (HBO)
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)
“Veep” (HBO)

Drama Actress
Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)
Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)
Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)
Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)
Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)
Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)
Zach Galifianakis (“Baskets”)
Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)

Comedy Actress
Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)
Tracee Ellis-Ross (“black-ish”)
Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”)
Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)
Allison Janney (“Mom”)
Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Limited Series
“Big Little Lies” (HBO)
“Fargo” (FX)
“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)
“The Night Of” (HBO)
“Genius” (National Geographic)

Limited Series Actor
Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)
Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)
Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)
Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)
John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Limited Series Actress
Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)
Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)
Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)
Jessica Lange (“Feud”)
Susan Sarandon (“Feud”)
Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

It’s always good to see love for Black-ish, Robin Wright and Viola Davis, of course. I like the new (and newish) blood mixed in, like The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies, Aziz Ansari, and Atlanta. But a lot of these people have been nominated before, and for better work. Like, did Benedict Cumberbatch really need another Emmy nomination for what was arguably the worst season of Sherlock? I love Allison Janney fiercely, but that CBS show is an abomination and it is unworthy of her talents.

Some other notable snubs/shocks/surprises: Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys getting nominated for The Americans, in a moment where that show seems extra-vital. Meanwhile, I guess Mindy Kaling will never be recognized for The Mindy Project, which I actually think is one of the funnier shows on TV/Hulu/whatever. No Jimmy Fallon (as host of the Tonight Show) and no Rami Malek for Mr. Robot (which is beloved by critics and audiences). NO YOUNG POPE. Jude Law as The Young Pope got SNUBBED. Very sad. They should have given Jude a nomination instead of Cumberbatch, honestly. Oprah (as in, THE OPRAH) got snubbed for The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. While the actors of Transparent and The Americans were nominated, the shows were snubbed. And still no love for The Leftovers for its final season. They were really campaigning too. And my favorite snub? No Lena Dunham, no Girls. Bless.

81 Responses to “2017 Emmy nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?”

  1. Tanguerita says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:21 am

    House of cards? Modern family? Terrible season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”, but no Insecure or Leftovers? I can’t even..

  2. Tulip Garden says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:29 am

    I guess I can look forward to the fashion. I enjoy that part of these things, in next day’s coverage.
    I haven’t watched enough of these to be invested or knowledgable enough to comment on snubs and undeserved noms. I will say that I will miss the beauty of Rami Malek in the fashion coverage. He really works his own aesthetic. I do love him on Mr. Robot.

  3. pru says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:33 am

    As a fan of the show, I say Stranger Things is SO overrated.

    Also I know many didn’t like S2 of Mr Robot, but it demanded so much of Rami Malek and he definitely delivered, so I’m really, really surprised he wasn’t nominated.

  4. Nicole says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I think Young Pope was the biggest snub. Frankly Modern Family gets noms just for the hell of it now. The show hasn’t done Emmy work in years.
    Overall I was pretty happy about the noms minus the Malek snub. I will say this if Sterling K Brown and Ron Cephas Jones don’t win they were robbed. Memphis was one of the best episodes of the season in any show. And that’s just one of the many standout eps for the two of them

  5. Izzy says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:37 am

    No Tatiana Maslany? That’s disappointing. Not many actors can carry off what she has on Orphan Black.

    Reply
  6. Margo S. says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:38 am

    So wait, do the Emmy’s not have supporting actor nominations? So no skarsgard for big little lies? What?! And no Legion nominations. Aubrey plaza is incredible in it. The Emmy’s are becoming a joke.

  7. Jeesie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Really happy Master of None and Atlanta are getting some love. Don’t know why so many people are sleeping on The Leftovers though, it’s brilliant. At least Carrie got a nom for Fargo.

    The Young Pope was one of my favourites, but it didn’t seem like it made much of an impact on the US?

    Could do without Black-ish getting any love honestly. Anthony Anderson is an irredeemably hideous human being and while the show had some great episodes this season, it also had some really atrocious, offensive ones.

    • Ceire says:
      July 14, 2017 at 9:46 am

      Agree about Master of None and Atlanta. I’m inclined to think it’s been a better year for comedy than drama, and so I’d have loved to have seen Fleabag and Catastrophe nominated. I thought they were both excellent.

      Now I’m off to Google Anthony Anderson with trepidation. I love Black-ish, but I have to know if he’s awful.

  8. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I am so happy for Nicole Kidman in BLL. She was seriously fantastic and deserves that nom.

    Also happy for Atlanta, Carrie Coon, the cast of Blackish, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, and Riz Ahmed. I only wish Jenifer from Blackish (Grandma Ruby) would get recognized more because she is consistently so damn funny.

    The last season of VEEP has got to be the worst one to date and I don’t understand why it was nominated. The amazing cast could not save how horrible and down right mean some of the dialogue was.

  9. third ginger says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:42 am

    As with all awards, some programs are just not on the radar of the awards groups. My husband and I love AMERICAN GODS with the wonderful Ian MacShane. But I kept telling my husband not to expect Emmy nominations because the show is on STARZ and despite good reviews would not be a show with the buzz to get noticed. That’s just the way these things go. And, of course, Cumberbatch does not need or deserve another nomination, and I am a fan. He just seems to be permanently on the list. I don’t think he’s ever attended or presented. correct me on that if I am wrong. He has won once.

    • Tulip Garden says:
      July 14, 2017 at 7:47 am

      MacShane is always so good. I haven’t seen American Gods but he was perfection on Deadwood. Also, loved that he was in John Wick 2. He just elevates anything he is in.

      Now that I think of it, I am surprised there is nothing for Billy Bob Thornton in Goliath. Also, Molly Parker another Deadwood alum was fantastic on Goliath.

      Your takeaway should be to go watch Deadwood! I haven’t even mentioned Timothy Olyphant yet, oh my!

    • Silver Unicorn says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:53 am

      I started to watch American Gods out of curiosity and what a show!! I got totally hooked up on it and overall acting is excellent (Ian McShane is amazing in it).

      Also snubbed Halt and Catch Fire on AMC.

      I wish they’d stop nominating Cumberbatch too, he’s good but Sherlock has been lame since season 3!!!!

  10. third ginger says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Also, as talented as Carrie C. and the always good McGregor are, this was by far the weakest season of FARGO.

  11. lightpurple says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:46 am

    So happy for Thandie Newton. Jude Law’s name should be where Cumberbatch’s is.

  12. BengalCat2000 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Very happy for Black Mirror’s San Junipero!! David Thewlis was creepy/amazing in Fargo.
    Where the f@ck is the love for Michael McKean in Better Call Saul?!

  13. minx says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Michael McKean was overlooked for Better Call Saul. SNL deserved all their nominations, hope Trump notices.

  14. Jenns says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:50 am

    NO LEFTOVERS!

    That show and it’s actors deserved nominations. But HBO is pushing Westworld because they think that will be their successor to GoT.

  15. KV says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Congrats to Alexander Skarsgard for his nomination for supporting actor in a limited series for Big Little Lies. He’s fine as hell but also a really good actor. The cast of BLL was great. Alex does well in these types of HBO projects. My favorite work of his to this day is still Generation Kill, he was outstanding in that.

  16. Originaltessa says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:20 am

    My favorite TV show of the year was Big Little Lies. It was truly masterful. Loved it.

  17. Hoopjumper says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I loved Insecure and Catastrophe and would have preferred to see either of them on the list over Modern Family, Master of None (although that dating episode was great, as was the Thanksgiving one) or Atlanta.

  18. Penfold says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I thought Cumberbatch may have gotten a nom for that Hollow Crown/Richard III movie he did (that was eligible this year, right?). I didn’t see it, but it seems exactly like what the Emmys would go for. Guess not.

    But I don’t think he deserved one for Sherlock. Should have been Jude Law over him. Definitely not BC’s best go round as Sherlock.

    • j says:
      July 14, 2017 at 9:39 am

      pbs didn’t submit the hollow crown series, they didnt with the first set either

      idk i’m always only in half agreement with the emmys. didn’t care for the young pope tbh and thought turturro was better than ahmed in the night of, but i also wanted to like that series more than i did in general. also was meh at mr robot, which apparently had an awful 2nd season that hurt its chances.

      the guest appearance noms make no sense to me. barb from stranger things? really?

  19. Donna says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:06 am

    As a graduate of Archbishop Keough High School in the 70s, hearing that the Netflix docuseries, The Keepers, was nominated meant the world to me.

  20. Erin says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Michael McKean getting overlooked is a travesty. His work on BCS was the best acting on TV this year, hands down.

  21. Elle says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:23 am

    As stated before:
    LEFTOVERS.

  22. homeslice says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I only want to see Lange get the award for Feud, don’t care about the rest.

  23. Amelie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Game of Thrones didn’t get any awards either? Or wait… never mind next season’s first episode will air on Sunday so I guess last season was up for last year’s Emmys.

  24. acmehorse says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:54 am

    michelle dockery for good behavior!

  25. Nancy says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Hope Susan Sarandon doesn’t win so we don’t have to listen to her intolerable rant about politics at an award show. The old bird hasn’t changed her agenda since she was a young bird…lol!

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:51 am

      I know. She’s what my mother used to call a “pill” I suspended disbelief and loved FUED. I know everyone cannot do the same, but some of the dialogue about sexism in Hollywood is priceless. My favorite scene in this regard goes to Jessica Lange, who as Joan, explains to a young woman who wants to be a director that in the very early days of Hollywood, women did these jobs, but when everyone learned how much money was to be had, the women were were quickly pushed back.
      Also, as someone says above, the likely winner is Kidman.

