2017 Emmy nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

The 2017 Emmy nominations came out Thursday morning/afternoon. I honestly kept forgetting that they were coming out this week. It’s not that I don’t care about television or “good television,” it’s that I feel like we’ve reached that point of Peak TV where the Emmys don’t really reflect much of anything as far the actual quality, depth and interest of Peak TV. You know what I mean? While the Emmys have historically been more forward-looking and inclusive than the Academy Awards, it was just in the past decade that the Emmys were consistently going to Downton Abbey and Modern Family. Anyway, here are some of the broad-stroke nominations, and you can see the full list here.

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO) Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)



Drama Actress

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”) Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”) Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Zach Galifianakis (“Baskets”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”) Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Tracee Ellis-Ross (“black-ish”)

Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

“Genius” (National Geographic) Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”) Limited Series Actress

Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)

Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

[Via Variety]

It’s always good to see love for Black-ish, Robin Wright and Viola Davis, of course. I like the new (and newish) blood mixed in, like The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies, Aziz Ansari, and Atlanta. But a lot of these people have been nominated before, and for better work. Like, did Benedict Cumberbatch really need another Emmy nomination for what was arguably the worst season of Sherlock? I love Allison Janney fiercely, but that CBS show is an abomination and it is unworthy of her talents.

Some other notable snubs/shocks/surprises: Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys getting nominated for The Americans, in a moment where that show seems extra-vital. Meanwhile, I guess Mindy Kaling will never be recognized for The Mindy Project, which I actually think is one of the funnier shows on TV/Hulu/whatever. No Jimmy Fallon (as host of the Tonight Show) and no Rami Malek for Mr. Robot (which is beloved by critics and audiences). NO YOUNG POPE. Jude Law as The Young Pope got SNUBBED. Very sad. They should have given Jude a nomination instead of Cumberbatch, honestly. Oprah (as in, THE OPRAH) got snubbed for The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. While the actors of Transparent and The Americans were nominated, the shows were snubbed. And still no love for The Leftovers for its final season. They were really campaigning too. And my favorite snub? No Lena Dunham, no Girls. Bless.