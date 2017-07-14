2017 Emmy nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

The 2017 Emmy nominations came out Thursday morning/afternoon. I honestly kept forgetting that they were coming out this week. It’s not that I don’t care about television or “good television,” it’s that I feel like we’ve reached that point of Peak TV where the Emmys don’t really reflect much of anything as far the actual quality, depth and interest of Peak TV. You know what I mean? While the Emmys have historically been more forward-looking and inclusive than the Academy Awards, it was just in the past decade that the Emmys were consistently going to Downton Abbey and Modern Family. Anyway, here are some of the broad-stroke nominations, and you can see the full list here.
Drama Series
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“House of Cards” (Netflix)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
“This Is Us” (NBC)
“Westworld” (HBO)
Comedy Series
“Atlanta” (FX)
“Black-ish” (ABC)
“Master of None” (Netflix)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“Silicon Valley” (HBO)
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)
“Veep” (HBO)
Drama Actress
Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)
Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)
Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)
Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)
Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)
Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)
Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)
Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)
Zach Galifianakis (“Baskets”)
Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)
Comedy Actress
Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)
Tracee Ellis-Ross (“black-ish”)
Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”)
Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)
Allison Janney (“Mom”)
Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)
Limited Series
“Big Little Lies” (HBO)
“Fargo” (FX)
“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)
“The Night Of” (HBO)
“Genius” (National Geographic)
Limited Series Actor
Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)
Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)
Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)
Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)
John Turturro (“The Night Of”)
Limited Series Actress
Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)
Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)
Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)
Jessica Lange (“Feud”)
Susan Sarandon (“Feud”)
Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)
It’s always good to see love for Black-ish, Robin Wright and Viola Davis, of course. I like the new (and newish) blood mixed in, like The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies, Aziz Ansari, and Atlanta. But a lot of these people have been nominated before, and for better work. Like, did Benedict Cumberbatch really need another Emmy nomination for what was arguably the worst season of Sherlock? I love Allison Janney fiercely, but that CBS show is an abomination and it is unworthy of her talents.
Some other notable snubs/shocks/surprises: Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys getting nominated for The Americans, in a moment where that show seems extra-vital. Meanwhile, I guess Mindy Kaling will never be recognized for The Mindy Project, which I actually think is one of the funnier shows on TV/Hulu/whatever. No Jimmy Fallon (as host of the Tonight Show) and no Rami Malek for Mr. Robot (which is beloved by critics and audiences). NO YOUNG POPE. Jude Law as The Young Pope got SNUBBED. Very sad. They should have given Jude a nomination instead of Cumberbatch, honestly. Oprah (as in, THE OPRAH) got snubbed for The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. While the actors of Transparent and The Americans were nominated, the shows were snubbed. And still no love for The Leftovers for its final season. They were really campaigning too. And my favorite snub? No Lena Dunham, no Girls. Bless.
Photos courtesy of IMDB.
House of cards? Modern family? Terrible season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”, but no Insecure or Leftovers? I can’t even..
The Leftovers not being recognized is ridiculous!! Really the Emmys have become a joke.
Where are Justin and Carrie? Incredible acting from both of them in the Leftovers.
I’ve never seen the leftovers, and had not really intended to. After this discussion thread, though, I’m going to start it this weekend. Thanks ladies!
The Leftovers has to be the smartest, cleverest TV show around at the moment. And such detailed work in acting, cinematography and direction. I really don’t understand the snub.
I cannot understand why they didn’t recognize The Leftovers. Bad mistake. Really awesome show.
I have never seen it, but intend to. As I say below, some shows are just never noticed. The Emmys, in particular, seem to nominate some of the same shows and performers over and over again. Then, suddenly they will go crazy over a show, like WESTWORLD this year, a show many admire. They always manage to frustrate viewers.
I suppose it does lack a clear beginning-middle-end narrative. I mean, it’s deliberate and the show hinges on it but it can mean it takes active effort to watch and take in all the references. I think awards often steer clear of them for this reason.
But the detail on that show is some of the cleverest I’ve ever seen in television.
At least Ann Dowd finally got a nom, albeit Guest Actress for a season in which she barely appeared. The fact that a mediocre season of House of Cards got all the slots that should have gone to The Leftovers is just bullsh*t. Even Westworld, a fine show, but 22 noms?? It is not superior to TL. In part I blame HBO for throwing all their promotion there. Coon, Theroux, Brenneman, Eccleston, Mimi Leder, and the producers were majorly snubbed.
The Leftovers didn’t get any nominations? Who are these voters and what on Earth do they value? Original, intricate storylines superbly acted and directed. Carrie Coon is my favorite new actress.
@Sixer. Absolutely. This show will be taught and dissected in film classes for years to come, I am sure of that. I can’t wrap my head around this snub. And don’t start me on “Rectify”. Instead, they nominate “This is us”, which – save for the brilliant work of Sterling Brown – is a mediocre manipulative pile of crap. In my opinion.
@Sixer – yes to everything you said.
I am legitimately furious that The Leftovers was not nominated.
Is this some kind of Emmy voter bias against Damon Lindeloff? With all the critical acclaim, the amazing season and the caliber of the performances, I honestly can’t see any other reason why this show was snubbed so completely.
I guess we’ll just have to let the mystery be.
I absolutely agree that The Leftovers will be studied.
And in twenty years, everyone will be saying, “Why was it ignored?”
When something so clearly radical, advancing of its medium, and just generally head and shoulders above the field gets ignored, it just makes it clear to me that awards are all about the lobbying and the incestuous little influencer groups, I’m afraid. Mostly, unless you’re into red carpet fashion on the night, which I’m not, they are best ignored.
At least Carrie Coon got a nod for Fargo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer, your “incestuous little influencer groups” is likely right on the money. I love the spectacle of awards shows and root for favorites but rarely expect them to consistently award the best.
Speechless is the best show on television. Period. It is a travesty that it wasn’t recognized.
I like Speechless, though I’d vote for the Good Place, Sunny, or Superstore first. I’d vote for all of them before Modern Family though, which has really not been good for quite some time and needs to stop being nominated.
Agree! It’s ridicoulos! The show is amazing, one of the best TV series of the past 10 years with no doubt, Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon and Cristopher Eccleston (especially) are Wonderful actors. And I have to see Modern Family in the nominations…OMG
I guess I can look forward to the fashion. I enjoy that part of these things, in next day’s coverage.
I haven’t watched enough of these to be invested or knowledgable enough to comment on snubs and undeserved noms. I will say that I will miss the beauty of Rami Malek in the fashion coverage. He really works his own aesthetic. I do love him on Mr. Robot.
Maybe he’ll be there as a presenter? That’s my hope!!
Awww, thanks I didn’t even think of that! Let’s hope.
As he won last year, he’ll probably be presenting this year.
I liked S2, and think he did a wonderful job, but I think since it was different enough from S1 it didn’t get the love it had before.
He’s a cutie and a wonderful actor.
As a fan of the show, I say Stranger Things is SO overrated.
Also I know many didn’t like S2 of Mr Robot, but it demanded so much of Rami Malek and he definitely delivered, so I’m really, really surprised he wasn’t nominated.
I agree, I really enjoyed Stranger Things, but not in an awards worthy kind of way.
I disagree. I really liked Stranger Things… I watched it twice and how did Winona Ryder not get nominated.
The same reason Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga didn’t get nominated. At least Stranger Things got recognized and nominated. Since Bates Motel was more of a cult hit, they were dismissed. Those who voted missed some of the best acting of the season by snubbing Freddie and Vera.
I would bet she was a runner up to the nominations.
I felt like she was a little over the top, but I’ve only seen it once through so far.
I love Winona. I don’t necessarily think her performance was Emmy worthy. It got her back on the map. I’m still whining about Freddie. It seems as though the critics and me are the only ones with the blues. He was outstanding. He truly was.
I think Young Pope was the biggest snub. Frankly Modern Family gets noms just for the hell of it now. The show hasn’t done Emmy work in years.
Overall I was pretty happy about the noms minus the Malek snub. I will say this if Sterling K Brown and Ron Cephas Jones don’t win they were robbed. Memphis was one of the best episodes of the season in any show. And that’s just one of the many standout eps for the two of them
The Young Pope didn’t really have the awards buzz though, and it was in a tough category. So I’d have been more surprised if it had gotten nominated. Not sure it’s as much of a snub as Leftovers, which did get the critical love.
Good point. Or insecure which I forgot about. That had critical buzz as well
No Tatiana Maslany? That’s disappointing. Not many actors can carry off what she has on Orphan Black.
Orphan Black didn’t start airing until after the end of eligibility, so it’ll be eligible next year.
Maslany is straight up amazing! I mean when viewers have a hard time choosing a favorite role in a show where most of the roles are performed, adeptly, by one woman, that is a feat.
So wait, do the Emmy’s not have supporting actor nominations? So no skarsgard for big little lies? What?! And no Legion nominations. Aubrey plaza is incredible in it. The Emmy’s are becoming a joke.
They do, and he did get a nomination, which I was very happy to see. They just don’t have those categories listed above, but the link may have everything.
They do and Skarsgard was indeed nominated. He faces incredible competition from old pros like Tucci and Molina in FUED. Very interesting category. I saw below that some shows are not on the Emmy radar. LEGION is likely one of those.
Sorry Lucy 2, same comment.
Jinx!
I think he may have a good chance, BLL was very loved in the industry.
Legion is flipping fantastic. Easily one of the best and freshest shows I’ve seen this year.
I fell in love ( The kind of love one has for someone they have never met and only seen on TV 😁)with Aubrey Plaza because of her role in Legion. Legion was the best thing I saw all year. Major snub, but not surprised at all that it was ignored. Good reminder of why I don’t give a crap about these awards.
Really happy Master of None and Atlanta are getting some love. Don’t know why so many people are sleeping on The Leftovers though, it’s brilliant. At least Carrie got a nom for Fargo.
The Young Pope was one of my favourites, but it didn’t seem like it made much of an impact on the US?
Could do without Black-ish getting any love honestly. Anthony Anderson is an irredeemably hideous human being and while the show had some great episodes this season, it also had some really atrocious, offensive ones.
Agree about Master of None and Atlanta. I’m inclined to think it’s been a better year for comedy than drama, and so I’d have loved to have seen Fleabag and Catastrophe nominated. I thought they were both excellent.
Now I’m off to Google Anthony Anderson with trepidation. I love Black-ish, but I have to know if he’s awful.
I am so happy for Nicole Kidman in BLL. She was seriously fantastic and deserves that nom.
Also happy for Atlanta, Carrie Coon, the cast of Blackish, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, and Riz Ahmed. I only wish Jenifer from Blackish (Grandma Ruby) would get recognized more because she is consistently so damn funny.
The last season of VEEP has got to be the worst one to date and I don’t understand why it was nominated. The amazing cast could not save how horrible and down right mean some of the dialogue was.
I am with you on veep, there were a few episodes this season I was completely thrown by the mean-ness. I figure it’s one of those perennially trendy faves that will always get nominated. That, and the last episode (with the flashbacks) redeemed it a little, a little more true to old form.
It’s because veep had a new showrunner this year who has nomidea how to be subtle or clever.
As with all awards, some programs are just not on the radar of the awards groups. My husband and I love AMERICAN GODS with the wonderful Ian MacShane. But I kept telling my husband not to expect Emmy nominations because the show is on STARZ and despite good reviews would not be a show with the buzz to get noticed. That’s just the way these things go. And, of course, Cumberbatch does not need or deserve another nomination, and I am a fan. He just seems to be permanently on the list. I don’t think he’s ever attended or presented. correct me on that if I am wrong. He has won once.
MacShane is always so good. I haven’t seen American Gods but he was perfection on Deadwood. Also, loved that he was in John Wick 2. He just elevates anything he is in.
Your takeaway should be to go watch Deadwood! I haven’t even mentioned Timothy Olyphant yet, oh my!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I realize I do search out Timothy! Do we have a group name? Oliphanatics, maybe😬.
Justified is one of the best shows EVER.
I would have liked to see Timothy get nominated for the Santa Clarita Diet, he was really good in it!
I started to watch American Gods out of curiosity and what a show!! I got totally hooked up on it and overall acting is excellent (Ian McShane is amazing in it).
Also snubbed Halt and Catch Fire on AMC.
I wish they’d stop nominating Cumberbatch too, he’s good but Sherlock has been lame since season 3!!!!
Also, as talented as Carrie C. and the always good McGregor are, this was by far the weakest season of FARGO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So happy for Thandie Newton. Jude Law’s name should be where Cumberbatch’s is.
Very happy for Black Mirror’s San Junipero!! David Thewlis was creepy/amazing in Fargo.
Where the f@ck is the love for Michael McKean in Better Call Saul?!
Yes. Thewlis was the best part of Season 3.
I liked San Junipero, but I thought that kid from the episode where he was filmed on his computer and then had to do whatever the Internet troll guy wanted or they would release the video was outstanding. That kid deserved a nomination. I really felt bad for him…until the end.
That was kind of a hard to watch episode, but the kid nailed the acting.
@penfold, that was a great episode, omg! I agree, that kid should have gotten some recognition. I love each episode for different reasons but San Junipero is such a beautiful love story and I can’t get it out of my head.
Michael McKean was overlooked for Better Call Saul. SNL deserved all their nominations, hope Trump notices.
NO LEFTOVERS!
That show and it’s actors deserved nominations. But HBO is pushing Westworld because they think that will be their successor to GoT.
Congrats to Alexander Skarsgard for his nomination for supporting actor in a limited series for Big Little Lies. He’s fine as hell but also a really good actor. The cast of BLL was great. Alex does well in these types of HBO projects. My favorite work of his to this day is still Generation Kill, he was outstanding in that.
My favorite TV show of the year was Big Little Lies. It was truly masterful. Loved it.
I loved Insecure and Catastrophe and would have preferred to see either of them on the list over Modern Family, Master of None (although that dating episode was great, as was the Thanksgiving one) or Atlanta.
I thought Cumberbatch may have gotten a nom for that Hollow Crown/Richard III movie he did (that was eligible this year, right?). I didn’t see it, but it seems exactly like what the Emmys would go for. Guess not.
But I don’t think he deserved one for Sherlock. Should have been Jude Law over him. Definitely not BC’s best go round as Sherlock.
pbs didn’t submit the hollow crown series, they didnt with the first set either
idk i’m always only in half agreement with the emmys. didn’t care for the young pope tbh and thought turturro was better than ahmed in the night of, but i also wanted to like that series more than i did in general. also was meh at mr robot, which apparently had an awful 2nd season that hurt its chances.
the guest appearance noms make no sense to me. barb from stranger things? really?
As a graduate of Archbishop Keough High School in the 70s, hearing that the Netflix docuseries, The Keepers, was nominated meant the world to me.
Donna, that is fascinating. I was horrified and riveted by THE KEEPERS. I am a lapsed RC, did not go to Catholic schools. One of the things that struck a chord with me was the age of the women keeping the story alive. I’m 64. Such heroes!!
@Third Ginger – I’m 61, and knew several of the women in the documentary, as well as many survivors who were not filmed. I had one encounter with Maskell my freshman year (not abuse, thankfully), and I can assure you he was an absolute monster. The truth spoken in The Keepers has been suppressed in Baltimore for so many years. I literally cried when the nomination was announced.
Rooting for THE KEEPERS. My best to you.
Michael McKean getting overlooked is a travesty. His work on BCS was the best acting on TV this year, hands down.
As stated before:
LEFTOVERS.
I only want to see Lange get the award for Feud, don’t care about the rest.
The show got 5 acting noms, which is incredible. I am with you on Lange.
big Little Lies also got 5 acting noms. It’s Kidmans to lose.
Do not disagree on the odds. It really is Kidman’s year in many ways. Great for a 50 year old actress in sexist, age obsessed Hollywood.. Young to me at 64.
Game of Thrones didn’t get any awards either? Or wait… never mind next season’s first episode will air on Sunday so I guess last season was up for last year’s Emmys.
michelle dockery for good behavior!
Hope Susan Sarandon doesn’t win so we don’t have to listen to her intolerable rant about politics at an award show. The old bird hasn’t changed her agenda since she was a young bird…lol!
I know. She’s what my mother used to call a “pill” I suspended disbelief and loved FUED. I know everyone cannot do the same, but some of the dialogue about sexism in Hollywood is priceless. My favorite scene in this regard goes to Jessica Lange, who as Joan, explains to a young woman who wants to be a director that in the very early days of Hollywood, women did these jobs, but when everyone learned how much money was to be had, the women were were quickly pushed back.
Also, as someone says above, the likely winner is Kidman.
