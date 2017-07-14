Duchess Kate wore a £637 Preen dress for a Natural History Museum event

When the Duchess of Cambridge signed on to be patron of the Natural History Museum, did she only agree to it if they would build her a secret private entrance? Because I don’t know how she arrived to the museum. She just appeared inside the event last night, with no photos taken of her outside of the museum. Is she some kind of vaporizing hobgoblin who appears suddenly in a smoke cloud? I’m asking about all of this because… it’s odd. This is one of Kate’s few patronages, and she made the effort to A) show up for an event, B) buy a new dress, C) buy new shoes, D) get a fresh dye job, trim and “loose sausage curl” styling and E) wore her heaviest makeup. You would think she would happily pose outside the museum. But I guess not. *Waity Smoke Bomb* WHERE DID SHE GO?
Kate did this event at the Natural History Museum because they were unveiling the new blue whale skeleton, which sounds slightly macabre to me, but maybe it was really cool for a earth-science geek. For this evening event, Kate chose a full-skirted day dress, because of course she did. She wears cocktail dresses for lunch-time events and day-dresses for eveningwear. It’s one of Kate’s signatures, not knowing which dress to wear at what time of day. This dress is by Preen, and it costs £637 retail. I bet she had it altered though, so the real cost is probably a lot more. She paired it with £550 Prada heels which… don’t really go with this look? The whole thing wouldn’t look so “off” if the dress was black, I think. She could have gotten away with wearing a day dress if it looked like a wear-anytime black cocktail-ish dress. The shoes would have looked great paired with a black dress too.
Kate made a speech too! I won’t talk about her accent. But the hair in her face… good God.
A couple of things: Her hair is much cuter at this length. It looks more in control, she looks less windswept. The outfit didn’t … go. If that makes sense. Like the dress was cute, maybe not the perfect color but cute. And the shoes were cute, but together they seemed out of place and last minute. Then the earrings threw the whole thing off. Is that giant ring her wedding band by any chance? Because she wears it with everything and it never matches. It’s a beautiful ring! But if she’s going to wear it maybe she should match earring with it or something so that it doesn’t look out of place.
All in all the outfit seemed a little rushed, not that thought out. But cute separate from each other.
Do you mean the sapphire? that’s her engagement ring (unless you were being sarcastic, in which case ignore me.)
I do agree with your overall assessment though. The dress is cute, the shoes are a nice change from basic pumps, etc. Each element is nice enough on its own. But the overall look doesn’t work.
It was not at all sarcastic I was literally wondering lol it just stands out in a crowd.
It’s famously Princess Diana’s ring. She loves showing off big blue/ ring of doom. That’s why she asked if you were being sarcastic. It’s her token for ten years at his beck and call.
That’s her engagement ring.
The wedding band and enternity rings are barely discernable next to the ring of doom.
http://whatkatewore.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/Kates-Diamond-Eternity-Ring-6-Different-Shots-all-photogs-IDed-on-montage-collage-.jpg
Oh lol that is a big a** ring. And kind of inappropriate in most situations. Maybe she should break it out on special occasions but all the time?
I love this thread so much… the notorious ring of doom. so funny to have someone spot it and go what….. IS ….. THAT???
Also the writing in this piece is pure gold.
Not sure why everyone is dissing her engagement ring. Women wear them, at that size, everyday. What’s the big deal? As well, since it was Diana’s ring, it’s nice to be reminded of her whenever Kate is photographed!
Reminded of Diana and her unhappy marriage? I’d take a hard pass on that ring or keep it locked up for rare occasions only, as a PP said. It’s gaudy AF.
I just started noticing it. I wear my engagement ring but it’s a little band. It just sticks out like a sore thumb, it’s so big. It’s cool if she wants to wear it but she should try to match it better.
Are florescent beige and beige her favorite colors? I didn’t even know that Preen made dresses in this color because they have been fully embracing prints for several seasons now. She and Jennifer Garner have this very special ability to make everything they wear look boring.
Her shoes and bag are ok.
I cannot really comment on her accent because all British people sound fancy to me.
I really like the purple bag and purple shoes (no nude heels! Yay!) but the dress is such a pale shade of blue, that it cries out for SOME accesorizing: a great necklace in that scoop, a brooch, a belt…SOMETHING! Some great bling could’ve dressed it up nicely. I also noted she polished her toenails! She hasn’t done that in a very long time!
And while I love the hair length, she really needs to lose those sausage curls. GIrl, you are NOT Charlotte’s age! Her natural wavy hair would look AWESOME at this length, as would straightened hair. And if you’re giving a speech: PULL IT OFF YOUR FACE! Ok, rant done 😊
***Does anyone else see the pronounced pooch in the pics, esp. in the ones in the DM? Could she be pregnant again? THat might account for the barfy look on her face at the State dinner…?
I do like her hair shorter, but maybe cut 4 cm more off and it would be awesome.
I think she looks really cute 😳
Yes she looks good. Everything here is flattering and appropriate.
The dress looks nice (and on par with what other ladies are pictured wearing, so I don’t get that criticism) and the shoes are a departure from her typical nude court shoe. The hair is too much though, especially considering she can’t go more than two words without looking down at her notes. It really should be off her face.
Yes, thank God for no nude shoes. I probably wouldn’t wear the dress and shoes together (they look good separately), but for Kate, I think it looks pretty great.
Also, this is a little thing that I always notice for some reason, but so glad to see a nice pedicure on her.
Someone’ on the DM said she reminded them of Maria in West Side Story.
Perfect..switch the shoes and it’s very late 50s/early 60s
someone on WKW said she looks like Leisl from Sound of Music, especially the 16 going on 17 scene.
It reminds me of a lot of Kiki Dunst or Winona Ryder wear. I like it on all of them.
Erm honestly how can she not say good evening and my children enjoy coming here without looking down every few words? eh?
Yes! “I have loved coming here with my (pause….) adorable children.”
Her speech pattern is awful. She needs to practice much much more if her breaks are that awkward.
Her speech pattern is a copy of Diana’s speech pattern. It gives me de ja vu every time.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CNN76YuETPM
So creepy
LAK – SO true. It’s like they’ve given her videos of Diana to study like a comedian would do to come up with a great impression. She does the exact same pauses.
Diana was not a natural speaker either (but see how no one remembers that because she threw herself into the other aspects of charity work).
Ewww that’s creepy as all get out. People have said before but Kate really is SWFing her dead mother-in-law.
I love the entire thing. *must not mention sausage curls* The dress, the shoes, I’d wear that. And I don’t know why it would be inappropriate for the event. I look at how everyone else is dressed and it fits right in. Are we really still that strict about the time of day and the corresponding “correct” clothes? I mean there are plenty of opportunities to criticize her but this seems on point.
How on earth did that dress cost that much? smh. And stand up straight!
Probably because UK prices are somewhat ridiculous and clothes of decent quality that don’t fall apart after 2 or 3 washes are in that price range. She likely has instructions to “wear British” as much as possible the poor thing, otherwise she’d be down in Paris doing the sales and buying stylish clothes that last 10 years at half the price. From experience, £200 from a mid-range British brand gets you very little and the quality sucks because it’s probably actually made in China and the hems/seams start falling apart the second or third time you wear it.
Lady Di did the same. Mostly British designers until she got divorced and then she switched with a vengeance to French designers.
Kate has come to life! Was this event taken after the Spanish Royal visit banquet? She’s was at the centre of the attention at the museum. How pleased she looks in the pictures.
Yes to bad hair, turtle neck, inappropriate dress for the event but yes to the shoes.
And why do all speeches have to start with reference to their own personas? To be more appealing to the public? Level with them?
She’s actually reading the speech. why not have cue cards and look up and speak …like the rest of us do in presentations.
She couldn’t even say “marine conservation is global challenge for all nations and all people” without looking down. Very poor form.
Those shoes make her feet appear larger and longer. It’s good to see her break out a new pair that are not beige but a t-strap design would have looked better with the A-line style of the dress.
Hair looks better shorter. If she had her hair half up, it would have been nicer. There’s something about her that makes her look so unkempt. Like her outfits are never quite polished and “finished” and there’s always something missing.
With all the money spent on her clothes, a stylist would be such a good investment. Someone to not only take her shopping, but to put together whole outfits for her, from jewelry, to shoes, to dress, to hairstyle. (I just had a vision of a decent stylist getting a glimpse of possible jewelry choices, what fun!)
I think she needs her hair “thinned out”. It’s so bulky and heavy. My hair is too, but I get my hairdresser to thin it a bit and then I don’t look so lost under all the weight of it!
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/07/14/10/4253B7E800000578-4695842-image-a-24_1500026284120.jpg
Letizia this morning wearing a similar style as Kate’s dress. Letizia’s shoes and hairstyle make a big difference in making a simple and beige outfit look glam. I hope Kate got to talk to her and asked for some style advice especially on hairstyles. Letizia has a really good hairdresser and Kate needs to break away from curlers once in a while.
Her shoes are fab!!
Kate just doesn’t have the self-confidence and poise. Letizia owns her look. Kate always looks so uncomfortable and she hides behind her hair curtain!
I’m fully expecting the press and the ever-hopeful to gush that Kate will now champion conservation. She won’t. It’s just a filler for a speech. Kate only relates to things of interest to her or to her children, end of story eg watching elite sports, holidaying, shopping. Her idea of work is a joke so let’s not pretend any longer. The speech here was basic though acceptable; accent is ridiculous. She is mimicking DIana’s poor delivery whereby the thought is not phrased in one complete breath, but broken up. It is peculiar and disjointed. I don’t care a jot what Kate wears though her spending is incredibly wasteful and tone-deaf.
Addie – that’s it! The “Diana delivery” comment is spot on. Broken up hesitant sentences, looking down etc. At least Diana cared about her causes & tried so she got a pass for her speaking style – plus she rocked the shy Di thing and was apparently warm & engaging one-on-one. Waity’s imitation is empty and creepy. It’s as though she has no idea what the next words are or what they mean. It reminds me of ABBA joking about how they first sang in English phonetically because they hadn’t yet learned the language. And those shoes are cute but too high & cocktail for that event. And the hair in the face is tiresome.
For once, I can actually say that she looks great. I love those shoes and this is probably the first time I can ever say that about her shoe choice. The earrings are fun. Not a big fan of the clutch she has, but it’s not beige so good for her. The dress looks great on her. The only comment I would really make (and many women overlook this), is that choosing the right undergarments can make or break a look. Different bra choice would have given a sleeker line, but it’s not a dealbreaker.
I actually love her shoes (for once!). Unfortunately, the dress, although nice, is too informal and apple pie for her kick ass shoes.
I think she looks fine. The dress is fine for a cocktail party.
I just couldn’t get through her speech. 1) she had to look down to read “good evening”???? 2) she basically admitted a 30 year abscence from visiting the museam bc it’s for kids, and i had to stop watching after 3) she’s just learned to scuba dive (im pretty sure that was news a little while ago for reasons) but uses it to say how much she’s always been interested in marine life and conservation? So i stopped – shes not naturally personable or a good speaker, so she should focus on the event in her speeches until she gets there.
Crown Princess Victoria is huge into marine conservation, and delivered many well researched and personal speeches. No comparison in ladies, but she’d have been a good example for her team to have researched for the speech.
That’s just how she is, I think. She does one thing once and thinks herself an expert on it. Kinda like how the media says she’s a good cook because she can roast a chicken or that she’s practically Martha Stewart with her domestic goddess shtick of making homemade sausages and chutney.
She and William give the same kind of speeches: they seem to believe that just saying it equals to already doing it. Like William and his “passion” for wildlife conservation that hasn’t really borne a lot of fruit and it’s been a few years since he said he would champion such a cause. Now we have Kate just learning to scuba dive and translating that to an interest in marine life and conservation all her life. They lack genuineness.
No doubt WK interview shortlisted prospective staff and give the green light for their hiring. Or could it all be connections and the jobs are given to the most/highly connected irrespective of skill/experience/intelligence? Given HK’s lack of preparation (with all due respect I do not take into account their degrees in Art and Geography), I can see why their staff seem ill prepared. Or they are prepared but afraid to say no to the Dolittles. No win in looks, make up, speeches, poise. After six years of full royal for Keen Kate for which she does not pay a dime.
I love the idea of the shoes but the heels are so high they distort her feet and look painful. She’s a vaporizing hobblegoblin.
She’s actually got tiny feet for her height. It’s surprising. Her bespoke wedding shoes were 38.5.
Whenever we see her in her extremely high courts, she’s essentially standing on her toes as demonstrated by the picture above.
As I’ve posted before, I work at NHM. All visitors and VIPs use a special entrance. When my friends and family visit that’s the entrance I take them in by. That’s why you almost never see VIPs posting outside the museum. To do photos outside the museum would create a ton of hassle for us because that entrance opens up right onto a busy main road. In light of the recent security threats, having paps crowded round outside would be disastrous. We have been asked by local police to try to be more stringent about our crowd control in that area, so the last thing we’re going to do is stage a Royal pap op there. Not odd at all and nothing to do with Kate.
I like the dress, I like the shoes, bot together I don’t think it makes sense. She should think about sticking with this hair length though. It’s a good look for her.
1950s housewife meets hubby at door in usual dress but shoes intended to surprise him and catapult them into bed as he throws briefcase aside, rips off tie, and carries her up stairs in split level ranch , , ,
I like the dress, the shoes, the hair, all good, but wouldn’t it be awesome if she wore this dress and one of those statement chokers Diana wore? I don’t mind minimalist clothing with statement jewelry and oh the fun she could have with those Diana jewel throwbacks.
I know she’d be accused of Diana cosplay but if you’re going to be accused might as well have fun with it….
£637 for this dress, Jesus wept. It’s a Sunday brunch kind of dress.
I think she looks looks good.
The tip of her nose is looking very false though, going towards Child Catcher shape there…
I love it – it’s sharp and chic and I don’t see any other ladies wearing “evening” dresses. Black would have made this simple dress too severe.
She actually had to look back at her notes in order to start the speech off with ‘good evening’!
I’m not a good public speaker. In high school I was actually prescribed beta blockers because I’d have panic attacks before every assignment that required a speech. But even then I could get out a sentence or two without pausing awkwardly for far too long to look at my notes. How is Kate this bad at it? And what on earth was she like before all those intensive lessons she supposedly had?
I can’t believe she got to meet David Attenborough! That’s is a dream of mine.. She seriously doesn’t know why kind of I pact she could make on the world. It’s sad that the biggest news is about her hair…
