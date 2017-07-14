“Jennifer Lopez reportedly had A-Rod tailed by a private investigator” links
  • July 14, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in Paris

Jennifer Lopez reportedly hired a private detective to follow A-Rod. [Dlisted]
Venus Williams’ post-match interview was so cute. [LaineyGossip]
The ladies of the ESPYs mostly wore prom dresses. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jon Stewart made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [Pajiba]
Jeff Sessions thinks anti-LGBTQ activism is the new civil rights movement. [Jezebel]
Hilary Duff is thirst-trapping. [Popoholic]
A Russian spy was also in the meeting with Donald Trump Jr. [Buzzfeed]
Paris Hilton’s boyfriend got a really stupid tattoo. [Celebslam]
The Star Wars board game is sexist. [The Blemish]
Happy birthday to Real Housewife Cynthia Bailey. [Reality Tea]

Jennifer Lopez on 'Shades of Blue' set

 

23 Responses to ““Jennifer Lopez reportedly had A-Rod tailed by a private investigator” links”

  1. BlueSky says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Okay, if you have to hire a PI to tail your BF then you already have your answer!

  2. zinjojo says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I think if you feel the need to hire a PI to tail your boyfriend of less than a year, you might want to rethink the relationship. But again, if you ever feel the need to hire a PI to tail your partner, you perhaps have some relationship issues…

    Go Venus! Hope she wins the final!

  3. minx says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    JLo, don’t waste your money.

  4. Jayna says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    I don’t believe it. Jennifer is blind as far as her men go. She said a year or sometime ago that she didn’t believe any of her men had cheated on her. Bahahwahawaha.

  5. Kitten says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    I will never understand her dating choices. He is so effin disgusting and she is a goddess.

  6. Borgqueen says:
    July 14, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Listen, I think every woman in Hollywierd should hire a pi to check her potential paramours. I am poor and google every MF before I consider dating them. If I had $, definitely hire a PI. In this day and age. Shit I just read a blind where A-Rod had 2 hookers come over while J-Lo was away. Even if this isnt true, it sounds like some shit he would do. So I applaud Jenny on the Block if she finally has taken off her blinders when it comes to dating. Lets not forget how Ben Affleck broke her heart. No one wants to feel that level of heartbreak again.

    • Snowflake says:
      July 14, 2017 at 1:51 pm

      Yeah, i agree. No harm with getting someone checked out.

    • Chingona says:
      July 14, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      I get googling someone when starting a relationship because in this day in age you need to protect yourself. That being said once you are in a relationship and you feel the need to hire a PI or snoop on your significant other than the relationship is done at that point.

    • Erinn says:
      July 14, 2017 at 2:47 pm

      But she’s still happy to jump into a relationship with a known creep. Honestly, the googling BEFORE hand makes a lot more sense than what she’s doing. But she’s dealing with a famous guy, who is WELL KNOWN for his crap behavior with women, and she’s STILL willing to give it a whirl.

      And not only that – I’m throwing major side-eye at him. He CATCHES her in this PI mess, and still tries to work it out?

      Honestly, they deserve each other.

  7. minx says:
    July 14, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    That article about the Espys should have mentioned Michelle Obama. She was a presenter and wore a slinky black dress with cutouts; her hair was straight and sleek. She looked sensational!

  8. Nancy says:
    July 14, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    She’s pretty, probably more so now than when she was young either through good genes or good doctors. But beauty doesn’t guarantee self-esteem. If she has such little trust in him OR he has given her a reason not to trust him, why chase him. The older I get, the less I understand the people I inhabit the world with.

  9. me says:
    July 14, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    I had a family friend tell me once that you should always hire a private investigator before getting married. You never know what someone is hiding. Better to know before the marriage than to find out after. I don’t know if JLo is planning to marry again but she is being cautious (if this story is true).

  10. Libra girl says:
    July 14, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    You could not PAY ME to be this woman. Her “love life” is ridiculous.

  11. Twinkie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    She has the absolute worst taste in men.

  12. MissMarierose says:
    July 14, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    I’m so excited to see Venus in the finals tomorrow!!

  13. jferber says:
    July 14, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    I love this story. I could have saved her cash: OF COURSE he’s cheating on you! He’s A-Rod. I actually don’t see such a savvy woman having any doubt whatsoever. She’d be better directed to send her P.I. to Trump Jr. and Kushner to investigate their shenanigans, which subverted our democracy and may yet end the world. Alex’s transgression is so INNOCENT compared to theirs. Everything is context.

