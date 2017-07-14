“Jennifer Lopez reportedly had A-Rod tailed by a private investigator” links

Jennifer Lopez reportedly hired a private detective to follow A-Rod. [Dlisted]
Venus Williams’ post-match interview was so cute. [LaineyGossip]
The ladies of the ESPYs mostly wore prom dresses. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jon Stewart made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [Pajiba]
Jeff Sessions thinks anti-LGBTQ activism is the new civil rights movement. [Jezebel]
Hilary Duff is thirst-trapping. [Popoholic]
A Russian spy was also in the meeting with Donald Trump Jr. [Buzzfeed]
Paris Hilton’s boyfriend got a really stupid tattoo. [Celebslam]
The Star Wars board game is sexist. [The Blemish]
Happy birthday to Real Housewife Cynthia Bailey. [Reality Tea]
Okay, if you have to hire a PI to tail your BF then you already have your answer!
No kidding. Nothing says love and trust like hiring a PI. *groan* Good going, J-Lo! Not.
I think if you feel the need to hire a PI to tail your boyfriend of less than a year, you might want to rethink the relationship. But again, if you ever feel the need to hire a PI to tail your partner, you perhaps have some relationship issues…
Go Venus! Hope she wins the final!
JLo, don’t waste your money.
I don’t believe it. Jennifer is blind as far as her men go. She said a year or sometime ago that she didn’t believe any of her men had cheated on her. Bahahwahawaha.
I will never understand her dating choices. He is so effin disgusting and she is a goddess.
Exactly. I think she’s incredibly pretty. But it’s like we can see it but maybe she can’t.
She has odd taste in men for sure.
Listen, I think every woman in Hollywierd should hire a pi to check her potential paramours. I am poor and google every MF before I consider dating them. If I had $, definitely hire a PI. In this day and age. Shit I just read a blind where A-Rod had 2 hookers come over while J-Lo was away. Even if this isnt true, it sounds like some shit he would do. So I applaud Jenny on the Block if she finally has taken off her blinders when it comes to dating. Lets not forget how Ben Affleck broke her heart. No one wants to feel that level of heartbreak again.
Yeah, i agree. No harm with getting someone checked out.
I get googling someone when starting a relationship because in this day in age you need to protect yourself. That being said once you are in a relationship and you feel the need to hire a PI or snoop on your significant other than the relationship is done at that point.
But she’s still happy to jump into a relationship with a known creep. Honestly, the googling BEFORE hand makes a lot more sense than what she’s doing. But she’s dealing with a famous guy, who is WELL KNOWN for his crap behavior with women, and she’s STILL willing to give it a whirl.
And not only that – I’m throwing major side-eye at him. He CATCHES her in this PI mess, and still tries to work it out?
Honestly, they deserve each other.
That article about the Espys should have mentioned Michelle Obama. She was a presenter and wore a slinky black dress with cutouts; her hair was straight and sleek. She looked sensational!
She looked radiant, glorious and frankly made me depressed as hell thinking about who lives in her former residence now.
I know 😩
yes to both of you. she is a rock star and now we are stuck with a squinty, angry-looking-all-the-time plagiarizer/birther.
She’s pretty, probably more so now than when she was young either through good genes or good doctors. But beauty doesn’t guarantee self-esteem. If she has such little trust in him OR he has given her a reason not to trust him, why chase him. The older I get, the less I understand the people I inhabit the world with.
I had a family friend tell me once that you should always hire a private investigator before getting married. You never know what someone is hiding. Better to know before the marriage than to find out after. I don’t know if JLo is planning to marry again but she is being cautious (if this story is true).
You could not PAY ME to be this woman. Her “love life” is ridiculous.
She has the absolute worst taste in men.
Her first husband tried to peddle a sex tape and it’s been downhill since then. Although maybe Cris Judd wasn’t so bad….? I don’t really know. The rest were famous jerks or her homely boy toy Casper.
I’m so excited to see Venus in the finals tomorrow!!
I love this story. I could have saved her cash: OF COURSE he’s cheating on you! He’s A-Rod. I actually don’t see such a savvy woman having any doubt whatsoever. She’d be better directed to send her P.I. to Trump Jr. and Kushner to investigate their shenanigans, which subverted our democracy and may yet end the world. Alex’s transgression is so INNOCENT compared to theirs. Everything is context.
