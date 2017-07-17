Game of Thrones 7.1 ‘Dragonstone’: two hands & the North remembers

SPOILERS for Game of Thrones Episode 7.1: “Dragonstone.”
Game of Thrones is back, but not for long. Which is why I felt like the show spent too much time catching up on the storylines that many people don’t really care about? While it was interesting that Sam Tarly’s path intersected with Jorah Mormont, couldn’t those scenes have been cut down quite a bit? Granted, I’m starting to believe that Sam will play a significant role in the wars to come, but still. Sam is one of the least interesting characters. So, here’s our first recap of 2017! DRAGONS! JORAH! Littlefinger!
The North Remembers. Of all the taglines/sayings of the show (“Winter is coming,” “A Lannister always pays his debts,” etc) I think I love “The North Remembers” most of all. The “cold open” of this episode was ancient old Walder Frey gathering all of the Freys to the retaken castle, and ordering a toast. Of course, Arya killed Walder Frey last season. She’s stolen his face and she’s concocted a plot to kill all of the male Freys. It works. The wine is poisoned. She tells one of the Frey daughters, “the North remembers.”
Bran & Meera finally make it to the Wall. Edd, the new Lord Commander, is like “who dis?” Meera calmly explains who they are and Edd isn’t sure what to believe. Bran – who just had a vision of the Night King and the White Walker army marching south – tells Edd that he (Edd) was at Hardhome and he knows what’s coming and Edd’s like “oh sh-t, yeah, okay.” So, finally, Bran and Meera get somewhere safe. Hopefully a reunion with Jon in the next episode?
Euron Greyjoy’s two hands. God, I hate Cersei. She’s an idiot and she’s just having her floor-map painted, which is like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. She and Jamie chat about their enemies and blah, blah, blah. She has a plan, which is revealed to be a marriage/alliance to Euron Greyjoy and his new armada (which seemed to get built overnight). Euron saunters into King’s Landing like an insouciant, leather-clad rock star and proceeds to woo Cersei. His best come on? A knowing glance and a statement of fact: “I have two hands.” The look on one-handed Jamie Lannister’s face, OMG! I laughed so hard. Cersei refused Euron’s offer of marriage, but he promised to come back with a gift. I hope it’s not Tyrion.
Ed Bloody Sheeran. After the slaughter of the Freys, Arya is on a horse, traveling to the South, as we soon learn. Perhaps she has not heard that Jon Snow has retaken Winterfell, perhaps she does not care. She hears someone singing and for a brief, shining moment, I thought she was about to encounter GENDRY. But no. It was Ed Sheeran and a band of Kingsguards on their way to the Riverlands (?) to check out the damage Arya left in her wake. They are nice to Arya – they offer her food and wine and they have a chat. She sits next to Ed Bloody Sheeran. This completely took me out of the show, I’m sorry. Also, she tells them her plan: she’s going to Kings Landing to kill Queen Cersei.
Sam Tarly and the Citadel. Like all Sam scenes, this went on too long, especially all the stuff about the food and the poop. Long story short: he ends up stealing some books and figuring out where there’s a mountain of dragonglass. He also encounters Jorah Mormont, who seems to be overtaken with greyscale.
Sansa & Jon Snow. Jon and Sansa bicker in front of the assembled lords and ladies of the North. Jon tells them that they have to prepare for war, men and women, boys and girls. Jon Snow is a feminist who wants the women to fight for their country too. But he’s not the kind of feminist who takes back-talk from his sister! Sansa argues that disloyal families need to be punished by having their castles and lands taken away. Jon argues that the disloyal family members are already dead, so if the surviving family members pledge their allegiance to him, that’s good enough for now. A young woman and a young boy – the surviving members of traitorous families – come forward and pledge their allegiance to the new King of the North. Sansa looks pouty but Lady Mormont is pleased with all of Jon’s decisions and Lady Mormont is the only one who counts. God, I love that child.
Sansa and Littlefinger. Meh. I guess he’s still trying to manipulate her or something, whatever. Sansa and Jon fight privately but it’s sort of left at an impasse and you know Sansa is still going to undermine him.
Brienne and Tormund. She’s teaching Pod how to fight and Tormund is watching with interest. When she knocks Pod down, Tormund says something about how Pod is so lucky. Tormund is really going for it. Brienne isn’t into it.
The Hound is Still Around. He’s rolling deep with the Brotherhood and they stop at an abandoned home – where the Hound stayed with Arya – and stay for the night. These scenes were rather beautiful for the Hound, but what was interesting was that the Hound stared into the flames and had a vision about the White Walker army. So The Hound is rolling with the Lord of Light now? The night is dark and full of terrors, Sandor Clegane.
Dragonstone. It’s been so long since Stannis was alive, much less at Dragonstone, that I totally forgot about how beautiful and weird that castle is. Dany finally arrives at Dragonstone, which was given to Stannis after Robert’s Rebellion (when the Targaryens were overthrown and killed). Stannis is dead and I guess Dragonstone has been sitting there empty this whole time. They even left the place unlocked! Dany slowly walks around the castle, and ends up in the “war room” I guess (it’s where Stannis plotted his wars too) and she says “Shall we begin?” Fade to black.
Photos courtesy of HBO/Game of Thrones.
ARYA STARK. Little baby is all grown up and committing mass murder. So proud.
Not enough Dany. It has taken Dany 184 years to get to Westeros and all they gave her was three minutes tacked at the end. I am still happy that Mother of Dragons is home though.
Same with Bran: not enough time with Baby Bran Flakes and Meera. It has taken them both 184 years to get to civilization and all we got was that. At least they are safe… for now.
Dang Arya. It could not have happened to a more deserving family of salty thieves and cowards.
What a beautiful shot of the NK and his army. Poor WUN WUN. At least I think that may have been WUN WUN. It may have also been the giant that was killed back in season 2 (?).
I told you Sansa was going under the bus this season. I don’t like what the writers are going to do to Sansa to prop up Jon as a leader. Even if Sansa was making good points, she should have waited until she and Jon were in private. Sir Davos and I had the same look on our faces when she was talking. I know she wants to be respected but she is not going to earn it this way. She is sowing discord where there needs to be strength as a unit. She and Jon need to start listening to each other because they both have knowledge that can help the north.
The only reason Jon is king of the North is because of three women: Lyanna selling him to all the Northern families, Sansa getting the Vale to show up, and Melisandre for bringing his ass back to life in the first place. Oh, and the writers refusing to tell a real story and not write bs fanfiction.
I was worried Sam was going to mix the bowls up. I could have done without that montage. Also, I thought women weren’t supposed to be in the Citadel. How are they going to explain Gilly and little man staying there with Sam?
Poor Jorah. Worried about Dany eve if he looks like charcoal. That is loyalty right there.
Cersei is not as smart as she thinks she is. Working with the Greyjoys is going to blow up in her face, just like her trying to manipulate the High Sparrow blew up in her face last season. At least she is not pretending she gave a damn about Tommen, though. Jaime was making good points left and right in their conversation. I think he is finally starting to see she is full of it, just like dear old daddy. It was never about family. IT was about him and control. Tywin was all about keeping up appearances but did not give a damn about the individuals that made up his family. She is the exact same.
The Hound was almost sweet burying that family. He still is a garbage person but I like that he is unapologetic about how salty he is. He also looked terrified looking into the flames.
Wun Wun died in Winterfell, killed by Ramsey. He wasn’t left where the Night King could get his body. There were several zombie giants in that shot.
The Hound stole that family’s food several seasons back when he was traveling with Arya.
I remember what he did and it was disgusting. He was still right about their fate though.
Sansa shouldn’t have confronted Jon in front of everyone, but she kind of had a point. As someone on Jez’s thread pointed out, it’s crazy to leave a kid (from a disloyal family) in charge of the Hearth which is one of the closest outposts on the wall and likely to be the first to face the White Walkers. Couldn’t they have put an adult regent from a loyal family who had experience in battle and then later handed the property over to the kids? Both of them had a valid point, but instead it became Jon’s show again.
I know Sansa isn’t a popular character and she’s not a favorite of mine either, but I find it annoying that her legitimate claim to Winterfell was usurped by her brother/cousin who then goes on to (mostly) ignore her multiple times such as when she tells him about Ramsey’s habit of taunting his victims. Plus, Jon, as a leader, got his as* killed while Sansa is somewhat better at politics. A lot of stans though are all Jon Snow 4 lyfe while overlooking his flaws (and I say this as a Jon Snow fan) and the show is obviously propping him up as the savior.
Anyway, I wish there was more Dany and Arya.
The legit claim to Winterfell is Bran’s not Sansa’s.
True, but they think Bran is dead. The legitimate claim is Bran, Sansa, and then Jon (and even that’s arguable as the people now see Jon as a bastard instead of R + L= J and bastards can only inherit in Dorne).
Bran, Sansa, Arya and then Jon (arguably).
Ah, I can’t believe I forgot about my girl Arya!!!
Jon Snow is a good soldier and Sansa is becoming a good politician. If he was smart he would learn to take her counsel, and if she felt like she was being heard she wouldn’t fight with him in public. I’m worried the show writers are going to be all “Sansa is a girl eww she’s dumb and shouldn’t talk.”
And her last line to Littlefinger was hilarious. #TeamSansa
As Aiobhan commented above, I’m definitely afraid the writers are going to make Sansa look foolish in order to make his character look wise. It’s definitely a trope that I’ve seen in TV and book series before where they kind of tear one character down in order to build the other up and ignore their flaws. As you said, Jon is a great soldier and not a politician….but now the show seems to be trying to push him as some great politician being held back by Sansa.
I’m not even a Sansa fan but she’s being done dirty yet again by the show runners.
Still holding out hope that this show ends with the biggest twist off all, Jon keeping watch north of the Wall, Danerys cleaning up her mess in Slaver’s Bay, and representative democracy in Westeros.
Idk man we have representative democracy here and now we have Mango Mussolini.
Jon Snow after all that bs he still dont know nothing
Is it bad that all of us chez Sixer got up early enough to watch it over breakfast before the school bus?
And I like Sam!
You are better than me. How did you get through that Sam scene while eating breakfast? I almost vomited and I had long cleaned up the dinner dishes by the time I watched the show.
We are strong of stomach chez nous!
I had to go with breakfast because Sky’s first showing was 2am and I didn’t want the Sixlets sneaking it in their bedrooms on a school night. Also, Mr Sixer, who has a childish streak, didn’t want me to have watched it before him because he was at work!
I got chills reading this and I watched the damn show last night, lol. I loved it so much, I did find the weird poop/slop/gag flashes to be odd and out of place for the show, and about 10 seconds too long, but other than that it was a fantastic show. My hope is that Jamie will somehow be the one responsible for killing Cersei, he’s seeing how evil she truly is now. I want Arya and Bran to get HOME, I’ve waited years to see a Stark reunion and they’re all so close now, please let them make it.
Watched it 3 times in a row. I suspect that Jon will cede the Northern crown to Sansa the moment Bran clarifies his parentage. That’s got to be coming, right? Jon’s destiny is bigger than being king in the north. It’s tied up with Daenarys.
The first scene was the best scene ever ! It’s already my favourite scene even thought I have not watched the rest of the season. So glad we’re getting some girl power so early in the show.
Sansa doesn’t want Jon to be like her dad and Robb because she knows how the otherside thinks way better than he does. She knows you need to be a little ruthless. I mean, jesus, if Jon only knew what Arya was up to! His sisters have been in the Game of Thrones far more than he has.
I read Sansa totally differently — that she has one goal now, to keep the Stark family in power at Winterfell, and no matter what disagreements she has with Jon, she’s never letting anything distract her from her goal ever again. They will keep arguing (and hopefully Jon starts listening to her ASAP) but real, lasting division? I doubt it. Especially not with Brienne watching her back.
I also think she’s learned too much from Cersei, and been too badly hurt by the Boltons, ever to have anything to do with Littlefinger again. She needs his army but if she can find a way to keep them and lose him, I bet she does it.
Sansa’s only role model of a powerful woman is the vindictive, bloody Cersei and it looks like she’s going to stab Jon in the back. Jon’s decision about houses umber and karstarck is somewhat riskier in the long term, but for now he’s won the loyalty of his bannerman and not just their obligation.
ARYA
I feel like Stefon on SNL: “This episode had everything!”
What a great opening.
The walkers have 3 Giant Wights! This may have been my favorite moment.
Sansa was right. Jon needs to stop brooding and whining. He has a head to protect.
I love how Brienne looked at Lady Mormont with such pride as she delivered her smack down.
Euron Greyjoy’s black leather star jacket was a bit much, but I still look his look and how he is coming accoss like his unhinged character in the book.
Cersi is awful, but interesting.
“You’re a lucky man.” LOL Tormund.
I like Sam and I even enjoyed the sh*t scenes.
Jorah’s hand is rotting off, but he’s still creeping on Dany. If Sam wants to help him, he should just remove all Dany parts of Jorah’s brain.
My other favorite moment was with the Hound. The top knot line was hilarious. But I really like how he is still trying to atone for his past.
I have a love/hate with Dany. It was really cool to see her in Westeros, but does anyone want her there?
And finally, f**k off, Littlefinger.
I am already super suspicious of Sansa, Jon is going to run out of patience with her. I don’t think she understands that his main priority is the White Walkers, I also don’t think she has a lot of fear about them because she has never seen them. She’s so scared of the South that she’s not focusing on the White Walkers. I got so much second hand embarrassment from her last night, it was cringy.
Arya is life. That is all.
I continue to be worried for Sam’s safety.
Poor Meera Reed, just…. that girl has been dragging Bran around since the dawn of time her arms must be TIRED Y’ALL. I also found it funny that the actual true heir of Winterfell (Benjen Stark) is out in the wild somewhere.
I continue to be annoyed by Dany, I get that she’s this pinnacle character and all that but I have never been able to like… get with it. I hope she does well though, better her than Cersei (although I do love me some Cersei, I get that she’s a villain.)
Benjen isn’t the true heir of Winterfell. Once the Lord of Winterfell had children the inheritance then runs through them. This also happens with the British Royal Family. Ned is dead, so Robb was next in line…then Bran…then Rickon…then Sansa…then Arya and then we get into the murkiness of whether Jon or Benjen are next in line.
Oh! I didn’t think of it like that. I figured since he was the oldest Stark but I suppose that you are totally right! I wonder though, if Bran is coming back and if he is are they going to hail him King of the North because … it’s his seat technically. But everyone, rightfully, loves Jon. Also I don’t think Bran would like that. He’s got a lot going on.
I only saw Ed Sheeran in that stupid scene. I don’t if it’s because he’s too famous or a singer not an actor but it seemed out of place. It’s hard to decide what to do with the traitors. The North still needs the houses supports. Taking away their land can make those who always supported the Starks’ turn. That’s what happened with Robb. It was also bad for Stansa to undermine Jon. If she wanted to rule Winterfell she shouldn’t have supported Jon last season. She’s the rightful heir since nobody knows where Bran is. As we’ve seen females do get to rule.
I went in with no expectations and had so much fun with the first episode. It was a great premiere.
Did anyone else see how Brienne was looking at Lyanna Mormont when she was talking? That’s what I like about this show, it has great small moments.
Love the Hound
You forgot Wun Wun and other giants as white walkers. Yikes
That wasn’t Wun Wun. WunWun was killed by Ramsey at Winterfell and Jon would have disposed of his body properly. But yes, yikes!
Viserion!
Rhaegal!
Drogon!
Glad they’re back. Ed Sheeran was a distraction. Especially as several of the other guys in that scene were hot.
The promo trailer for next week: NYMERIA!!!!
First time commenting on CB in general. I skulk around on the royal treads and mannn you guys are excellent writers. Loved reading these comments. Love the analysis.
Perhaps Sansa went about it the wrong way, but I think she’s got a major point (besides, allowing a kid from a disloyal family to keep the reigns of an important outpost is bloody stupid, even if it is the ‘right’ thing to do. Rhaegar fought nobly, Rhaegar fought honourably etc etc) and Jon- who really shouldn’t have a claim to the North over Sansa anyway- isn’t even pretending to seek her counsel or listen to her. I don’t think she trusts Littlefinger as far as she can throw him either.
Samwell Tarley’s cut scenes of food, poop, gag (rinse and repeat) remind me of the job that Emperor Zero’s “army” of lawyers have to put up with daily.
Making
Attorneys
Get
Attorneys
Just to forewarn everyone, my brother (who has read all the books) and did some talking in commentary with others told me Euron is worse than Ramsey and Joffrey combined. The comment he made about watching his own men get killed was kind of disturbing to say the least and I guess it gives you a hint of what’s to come. He said he’ll bring a gift. I’m sure it’s one of her enemies heads. She has so many so there’s no telling who it’ll be.
Huh. I was disappointed in the premiere. I’m a huge GoT fan, but I was thoroughly underwhelmed. I know that the first episode usually sets up the players—reminds us where they are and what they’re up to. But it felt like there were a lot of missteps. Sam’s sequence went on forever. Seriously, I only needed a couple shots of him emptying bed pans to get the point. Ed Sheeran was stupid. That scene even made Arya fall out of character and giggle. Euron Greyjoy looked (and acted) like he just walked out of a bar in New Jersey. Tyrion was just wasted—they couldn’t think of one good line to give him?
I did like the interaction between Jon and Sansa. Very true to life sibling bickering, except these arguments are about who rules the kingdom, not who gets the car.
