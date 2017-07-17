Mel B ordered to pay $40k a month in spousal support to abusive ex

We heard late last month that Mel B was contesting the ridiculous amount of spousal support which her husband of ten years, Stephen Belafonte, was requesting. TMZ did not provide a specific total, but the individual monthly amounts – including $11k for housing, $4k for food, $2k for clothing and $750 for phone bills added up to over $18,000. Would you be surprised to learn that the actual amount awarded to Stephen was over double that? I was. I guess the fact that Stephen is an abusive POS did not factor into the judge’s decision and that it all about the numbers. Mel reportedly makes over $250k a year, I would assume for her work as a judge on America’s Got Talent. Also, Mel was ordered to pay Stephen’s legal fees which currently total $140k. Holy crap. The good news is that this is a temporary agreement.
Stephen Belafonte’s request for emergency spousal support was granted by a judge who agrees … he needs help paying for food, housing and his phone, among other things. It could have been worse for Mel. According to docs, she could have been forced to pay $15k more per month — based on income and expenses — but the judge cut her a break.
The order also includes a one-time payment of $140,000 for Stephen’s legal fees. So, Mel will have to cut a check for that, plus $40k monthly, until both sides work out their final divorce settlement.
As we reported … Mel argued last month that Stephen’s financial requests were ridiculous and he needed to get a job. Looks like he can afford to be picky about work … for a while at least.
Well judges in California can be no-nonsense about divorce and custody agreements while being completely lax about celebrity crime. This is probably a very straightforward dollar amount based on all the numbers and TMZ is even saying that it’s less than Stephen might be entitled to. I don’t know if I trust them lately, but they do know legal details in most cases. I just hope that Mel is ultimately granted a permanent restraining order against Stephen and that the final amount she’s ordered to pay is less than this.
Photos credit: FameFlynet, WENN and Getty
Can someone fill me in on how this works? Why is she required to do this? Why does het not have to provide for himself?
No prenup (which stupid) and he’s entitled to spousal support essentially. Basically when you’re getting a divorce the one that makes the most money has to pay to upkeep the lifestyle they shared together. Had they already had a prenup it would be cut and dry and the divorce would be quicker. Same thing is happening with Mary J.
It’s why you should have a prenup. Even people without this type of money
often they argue that they are use to to a lifestyle and it’s too depressing not to being able to spend like they are used to. In on case here in N.Y the spouse said she got depressed and suicidal when her husbands cut her off the $20.000 per month gift. And she won! She got the $20.000 plus $17.000 plus stays in his healthcare plan.
Yes he would have to earn his own money but essentially he could not earn enough to live the way he used to. So she has to pay him so he can continue to live that way
I was a family lawyer but not in the US so don’t know how it works there. Usually one spouse would have to support another but not to the same level as when they were married unless you had primary custody of the children. Divorce necessarily means a lower standard of living as 2 households are supported on the same income.
And $250k is not a massive amount of money.
i still find it incredible that an allege victim of abuse has to pay her ex some money so he still can live lavishly on her sweat. it is unfair. Just because she got him used to to luxury doesn’t make it ok. Especially if he “allegedly” spent her money for his side piece. I read in another site that the judge blasted them for living well beyond their meanings. Mel should have put the break early on when there was already abuse. At the very least if she didn’t have the strength maybe tighten her purse so she can save money for her kids and not on this bald deadbeat emoji loser.
Exactly! And why, why, why would a judge order a victim to stay in contact with her abuser. I’m not an attorney but this is the ultimate slap in the face.
She would not necessarily need to stay in contact with him. When I divorced there were loans out there that were both our responsibility. I was advised to set up a separate account where the money could be deposited and automatically pay the loans. There would be no reason to contact each other as long as the money is put in the account on time each month.
Because none of the accusations have been proven in court. The judge has done what they can via restraining order. But there’s nothing else they can do until the case is finished. They will bring the accusations to court and everything will be on record. This is temporary and if she wanted to there’s recourse once the case plays out in court. Unfortunately that’s how the system works.
Has she brought charges or gotten a judgment against him as an abuser? If there is no paper trail or conviction of that, I can unfortunately understand why the judge would not take it into consideration.
Whatever the status of the abuse claim, I don’t like the idea that he, as an able-bodied male who doesn’t even “keep house,” is entitled to that kind of money.
If she makes aout $250k a year, how on earth is she suppose to pay him $40k monthly?
Yeah, the numbers are definitely off somewhere.
Sick! An abuse victim has to pay her abuser for the rest of his life
