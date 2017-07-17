Pippa Middleton in MaxMara at the Wimbledon final: twee or adorable?

Here are some photos of assorted Middletons at the Wimbledon Men’s Final on Sunday. Roger Federer played Marin Cilic, and long story short, Roger won his eighth Wimbledon singles title without dropping a set the whole tournament. It is historic, even more so considering that this was Roger’s 19th Slam title and he’s just weeks away from turning 36. Roger is a close Middleton family friend, and he was recently a guest at Pippa’s wedding. So of course the whole Middleton family came out to support him in the final. Somewhat hilariously, only the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were allowed into the Royal Box for the final. The rest of the Middletons – EVEN QUEEN CAROLE – had to sit in the cheap seats.
First, the photos of Pippa and James Middleton, which were hilariously labeled as “Pippa and her husband James” at one photo agency. I do wonder if it’s weird to be married to a man with the same name as your brother. I’m sure it happens to some people, but surely you would want to give at least one of them a nickname? I say we call James Middleton “Marshmallow Jim” and James Matthews “Terribly Moderately Wealthy James.” Marshmallow Jim was Pippa’s date to the final, and I guess TMW James only got to watch the final on TV. Pippa wore this tiered, ruffled, floral MaxMara dress which I dislike, but I find appropriate for Wimbledon. This mess costs $900!! The Middleton women spend a ridiculous amount of money on ugly/questionable dresses, right? Yikes. Her green purse is Tory Burch. I kind of think Tory Burch is paying Pippa to “model” clothes and accessories.
Carole and Michael Middleton were there too, and they all sat in a row in the cheap seats.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Ugly and twee — it looks like an over-designed nightgown. Also, hate the strap on that handbag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gunne Sax and wedgies, circa 1974. I hated the look then and I hate it even more now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like the wallpaper in a country cottage. I would love it in a vintage powder room, but on a ruffle-tastic dress it’s hideous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A pony tail would have suited better. I don’t hate nor like it. The platforms look too heavy for her and the dress. anyway blah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a fideous (typo and it stays) dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This dress is somehwhat cuter than the last few dresses she has worn.
The dress is light and summery, but the longer I stare at it the more it is starting to look like bedsheets that I had back in the 1980s. Cute shoes and bag combo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the purse. That’s about all I can say. Rest is a mess definitely
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the picture that showed her shoes as well and I got a headache. BUT it’s a step up from that other dress she wore that looked like a slip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s too much. Too many ruffles, and layers and everything. It’s just too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This dress is straight up ugly ! even my grandmother would not wear something like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate how they keep calling them the cheap seats they r a few thousand a piece….nonetheless tragically hilarious she can’t sit with her own daughter
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would the Midds be in the royal box on the last day of Wimbledon? The tennis club reserves those tickets for royals, elected officials, VIP guests, sponsors and celebrities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What on earth has Carole done to her face?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Carole’s fillers are way overdone. Could her face BE any wider?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This style of dress is just not compatible with the current trend for women figures – toned, sporty with visible muscles. It creates a contradiction to me, and does not look well. More minimalistic dress design would look better, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This particular dress needs styling. Right now, with those shoes and bag it looks pretty bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Carole now looks exactly like Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those shoes and bag are bad and look especially bad with her dress. Not a good match. I never wear pajamas in public. She shouldn’t be wearing a nightgown to Wimbledon
Report this comment as spam or abuse