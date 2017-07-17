Pippa Middleton in MaxMara at the Wimbledon final: twee or adorable?

Wimbledon 2017 Arrivals

Here are some photos of assorted Middletons at the Wimbledon Men’s Final on Sunday. Roger Federer played Marin Cilic, and long story short, Roger won his eighth Wimbledon singles title without dropping a set the whole tournament. It is historic, even more so considering that this was Roger’s 19th Slam title and he’s just weeks away from turning 36. Roger is a close Middleton family friend, and he was recently a guest at Pippa’s wedding. So of course the whole Middleton family came out to support him in the final. Somewhat hilariously, only the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were allowed into the Royal Box for the final. The rest of the Middletons – EVEN QUEEN CAROLE – had to sit in the cheap seats.

First, the photos of Pippa and James Middleton, which were hilariously labeled as “Pippa and her husband James” at one photo agency. I do wonder if it’s weird to be married to a man with the same name as your brother. I’m sure it happens to some people, but surely you would want to give at least one of them a nickname? I say we call James Middleton “Marshmallow Jim” and James Matthews “Terribly Moderately Wealthy James.” Marshmallow Jim was Pippa’s date to the final, and I guess TMW James only got to watch the final on TV. Pippa wore this tiered, ruffled, floral MaxMara dress which I dislike, but I find appropriate for Wimbledon. This mess costs $900!! The Middleton women spend a ridiculous amount of money on ugly/questionable dresses, right? Yikes. Her green purse is Tory Burch. I kind of think Tory Burch is paying Pippa to “model” clothes and accessories.

Wimbledon 2017 Arrivals

Wimbledon 2017 Arrivals

Carole and Michael Middleton were there too, and they all sat in a row in the cheap seats.

  1. Alix says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Ugly and twee — it looks like an over-designed nightgown. Also, hate the strap on that handbag.

    Reply
  2. trollontheloose says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:38 am

    A pony tail would have suited better. I don’t hate nor like it. The platforms look too heavy for her and the dress. anyway blah.

    Reply
  3. Rice says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:38 am

    That’s a fideous (typo and it stays) dress.

    Reply
  4. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:39 am

    This dress is somehwhat cuter than the last few dresses she has worn.

    The dress is light and summery, but the longer I stare at it the more it is starting to look like bedsheets that I had back in the 1980s. Cute shoes and bag combo.

    Reply
  5. Vylette says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I like the purse. That’s about all I can say. Rest is a mess definitely

    Reply
  6. Seraphina says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I saw the picture that showed her shoes as well and I got a headache. BUT it’s a step up from that other dress she wore that looked like a slip.

    Reply
  7. CidyKitty says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:48 am

    It’s too much. Too many ruffles, and layers and everything. It’s just too much.

    Reply
  8. anonymous says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:01 am

    This dress is straight up ugly ! even my grandmother would not wear something like this.

    Reply
  9. Hgfghkjhf says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I hate how they keep calling them the cheap seats they r a few thousand a piece….nonetheless tragically hilarious she can’t sit with her own daughter

    Reply
  10. Beluga says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:02 am

    What on earth has Carole done to her face?

    Reply
  11. MinnFinn says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Carole’s fillers are way overdone. Could her face BE any wider?

    Reply
  12. Neverwintersand says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:07 am

    This style of dress is just not compatible with the current trend for women figures – toned, sporty with visible muscles. It creates a contradiction to me, and does not look well. More minimalistic dress design would look better, imo.

    Reply
  13. TomatoGirl says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:09 am

    This particular dress needs styling. Right now, with those shoes and bag it looks pretty bad.

    Reply
  14. Maum says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Carole now looks exactly like Kate.

    Reply
  15. Beth says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Those shoes and bag are bad and look especially bad with her dress. Not a good match. I never wear pajamas in public. She shouldn’t be wearing a nightgown to Wimbledon

    Reply

