Donald Trump’s lawyer blames the Secret Service for allowing Don Jr’s meeting

For the past six months, I get up every morning and wonder what fresh hell is going on with the Game of Trumps. So it was nice to spend this morning thinking about Game of Thrones and Euron Greyjoy and Arya kicking ass. But now it’s back to reality. On Friday, news broke that OH RIGHT Donald Trump Jr. lied about that meeting he had at Trump Tower with the Russian lawyer. As it turns out, there were some other people at the meeting, and if you think the meeting was just about the Russian adoption issue at this point, there’s no hope. At least one other person at the meeting was a Russian-American lobbyist who (GUESS WHAT) has deep ties to the Kremlin and Russian intelligence agencies. On the Sunday news shows, Emperor Bigly’s lawyer Jay Sekulow tried to explain away the controversy by lying:
One of President Trump’s lawyers, Jay Sekulow, has suggested that the U.S. Secret Service is to blame if Donald Trump Jr. was able to meet with anyone connected to the Russian government at a now-infamous meeting in the middle of last year’s presidential campaign — despite the fact that Trump Jr. wasn’t yet under the agency’s protection.
Last week, Trump Jr. admitted that he took the June 9, 2016 meeting in Trump Tower after being promised dirt on Hillary Clinton — dirt which he was told originated with the Russian government. But despite his admission, Trump Jr. and the White House have insisted that no one was trying to collude with Russia and nothing ultimately came of the meeting. Appearing on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, Sekulow additionally tried to downplay suspicions about who attended by reasoning that “If this was nefarious, why’d the Secret Service allow these people in?”
Responding to Sekulow’s comments, the Secret Service said on Sunday that Trump Jr. was not even under their protection at that point in the campaign, so they didn’t vet the meeting. “We would not have screened anyone he was meeting with at that time,” an agency spokesperson announced.
Sunday morning wasn’t the first time Sekulow threw shade at the Secret Service this weekend; he made similar comments Friday night on CNN during an interview with Anderson Cooper. Referring to one of the meeting’s attendees, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who was labeled a “Russian government lawyer” in the original meeting pitch to Trump Jr., Sekulow asked Cooper, “How in the world did the Secret Service allow her into a meeting at that point that took place with campaign officials if she was actually a government operative? Why would the Secret Service have allowed that?”
Sekulow also had a lot of dumb sh-t to say about how everyone gets opposition research and it was all completely legal and above-board. Also: the Trump campaign paid the $50,000 retainer for Don Jr.’s lawyer, which means that Don Jr.’s actions were part of the campaign apparatus and that there’s a straight line from Don Jr. to the campaign to Donald Trump. That didn’t stop Bigly from tweeting this weekend:
HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017
With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, #Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017
The ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017
That last tweet is a reference to Trump’s historically low poll numbers at the cusp of his six-month mark in office. True story: 40% is actually the highest approval rating he has in any poll. The rest of the polls have his approval rate hovering around 35%.
And finally, Shep Smith at Fox News has had enough. This is being called Shep’s “Walter Cronkite moment.”
Shep Smith: "The deception, Chris, is mind-boggling…why are we getting told all these lies?"
Chris Wallace: "I don't know what to say" pic.twitter.com/DQKOAC8a2o
— Leanne Naramore (@LeanneNaramore) July 14, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
And the Secret Service issued a statement; which they don’t normally do saying NO, Trump Jr was not under our protection. so basically get another scapegoat. Trump and that Shady Attorney will throw anything and anyone against the wall to see what will stick. They are going in on Hillary because his Altright supporters want to hear that. So that is they are playing to. Their strategy is always.. but but but what about Hillary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Throwing the various law enforcement agencies under the bus is not going to help them in a law enforcement investigation, just sayin’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No kidding . First, Donnie Two Scoops insults the US intelligence agencies by saying he doesn’t believe their Russia findings and then his disgusting lying mouthpiece (who gives all lawyers a bad name) is throwing the Secret Service, those men and women are protecting the many Trumps, under the bus. Along with waging war with the MSM, these idiots are really doing themselves no favours. Bob Mueller is taking note. Drip, drip, drip……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My father, who is a very intelligent man, just said “what about Hillary’s emails” and “Obama did the same thing” and “just because they accepted information from the Russians doesn’t mean they helped.” My mindfulness & yoga training is being tested. I want to punch something. I guess I’m just never going to talk to him about it again and see if he changes his tune when high-level government officials start being charged with conspiracy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And if Chelsea Clinton had done what Don Jr. did what would he say then? Honest to god, the lack of patriotism from the GOP is mind blowing and totally depressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plus the Secret Service is only concerned with the physical safety of the person it protects. Moral and legal safety is not their job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea they came out and denied it so he basically dug a bigger hole with this statement. What an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, they’ve made enemies of the MSM, the Intelligence Community, the Secret Service, at least half the American voters, most nations other than Russia and Israel, and anyone with a brain or a heart. And they think this is a winning strategy? Dumbass-in-Chief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump started trash talking the intelligence agencies before he even took office. And they have gone after him, hard. Now he is throwing the Secret Service under the bus?! Dude, these are the people that are supposed to take a bullet to save your life. He’s clearly insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I was in charge of assigning those who protect them, I would give them the newbies – the ones with NO experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sekulow is a particularly vile Trump enabler. He’s been around forever, supporting right wing religious causes and legal cases. He has been a regular contributor on Pat Robertson’s CBN. That he would lie so shamelessly is no surprise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why hasn’t he been disbarred yet? He like the cartoon version of a shyster. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did they learn nothing from the Bush twins arrests for underage drinking while under Secret Service protection? Secret Service won’t stop you from doing something illegal and they won’t stop local law enforcement from doing its job if you do. And junior wasn’t under protection. If the Secret Service were anywhere near that meeting, it would have been because Trump himself attended.
As for the tweets, getting debate questions violates no laws. It may be unethical but it is not illegal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is actually no evidence that Hillary even saw those questions. They weren’t sent directly to her personal mail that only she would read. They went through others who would never forward most of it but just deal with it themselves. No response from Podesta or other recipients was included in the Wikileaks package as far as I know. Those leaks are very selective and do not include the whole conversation. As that renowned email expert Don Trump Jr pointed out, we have no control over what people SEND
These were for the primary debates. Hillary already was well prepared in those areas. The subject headings were so weird (announcing to everybody who saw the list of incoming mail in the office that the sender had debate questions in advance) and the text body was so weird (just verbatim quotes, no hi how are ya or just this topic might be discussed or anything halfway normal) that I suspect the Russians have a way to bypass the usual authentication tools and altered heading and body.
I think nobody actually bothered to send those emails along to Hillary, if the emails were even for real. The alleged sender probably had no proof one way or another (probably flushes her email with wild abandon) and was in a position of conflict of interest anyway so it’s not surprising that she parted company with CNN. If I were going to do something so unethical, I would make it very vague suggestions for debate prep and probably would do it in person or on a secure phone line. What rational person would actually dump the verbatim questions in an email going through office staff?!? Not needed and also such questions can change.
I easily delete 30,000 emails every few months, most without reading. Imagine how many of Hillary’s were “OK” and “Are we still on for dinner?”. Plus I think the FBI was able to recover those deleted emails (which had been examined by lawyers to make sure nothing needed archiving). Deleting just tells the computer that those spots on the hard disk can be overwritten with new data. This is why I was able to recover accidental deletions with recovery software back in ancient times, even weeks or months later. You would have to overwrite with random zeroes and ones two or three dozen times to prevent recovery of the original file by tools available today. In any case, the FBI didn’t seem at all worried about them so they were satisfied the deleted emails were just as she said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh boy, whats trump ggling to do now that his news station is calling him out
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now that Faux News is finally having to admit that Trump is full of bullshit, maybe his supporters who only watch that channel will wake up to the truth
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. They’re just turning on Shep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Chelsea, once again, had to respond to the lying trump sh1tspreaders.
http://twitter.com/chelseaclinton/status/886199946726211584
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As if Dump wouldn’t sell his kids off in a heartbeat. Well all except daughter-wife Ivanka.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serious question, but I thought the Secret Service only provided protection to the spouses and underage children of the President? If they didn’t couldn’t someone as wealthy as trump afford to pay for security for his family?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They can provide security for adult children, but most adult children do not use the service. But not the trumps, who plan to milk the taxpayers for every penny their scumsucking selves can manage to extract.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Secret Service has protection in by protecting at any cost. That is was Cheetos Fascist is banking on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A family can request coverage for additional family members. Trump did and it is costing us a fortune. He also uses private security people and they have had conflicts with the Secret Service
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only amusing thing about the Trump situation is watching his enablers,surrogates,lawyers, family, etc. scrambling for excuses and then getting caught telling lies
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Beth
The most accurate description I’ve heard of these people on Twitter is the Trump Davidians. And now it’s all that goes through my head when I hear them spewing all the lies and excuses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time someone from the Trump administration opens their mouths and speak I keep hearing that line from The Princess Bride in my head
“You keep using that word. I don’t think it means what you think it means.”
Yes, campaigns use oppo research but none of those previous campaigns would have EVER, EVER taken any information from sources outside of the country. Any way they spin this they look like inept dumbasses that got played hard.
Dump is a loud angry, incompetent, delusional bully who keeps hiring people just like him, so no surprise he would hire yet another loud thug just like him. He and his team are drowning and instead of just coming out and admitting wrong doing and saving themselves from many federal charges, they are holed up in the WH just waiting for another shoe to drop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, like with this:
“HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate”
It’s isn’t “illegal”, fool. Unethical on the sharer’s part, but not illegal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“You keep using that word. I don’t think it means what you think it means.”. Love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What do Trumpsters think about their money being used to pay for a billionaires rich sons lawyer? No reason Trump shouldn’t use his own money just like there’s no reason he shouldn’t pay for his family vacations
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re stupid. He is also trying to take their health coverage. But they think it will only affect the other guys; not them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These tw*ts are quite happy to contribute to the trumps bottom line, so paying the lawyer? Big deal, to them.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/buying-ivanka-trump-fans-embrace-her-brand-as-a-political-statement/2017/07/13/062b6d2e-602b-11e7-a4f7-af34fc1d9d39_story.html?utm_term=.d10565825677
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thought I also read that they paid the lawyer about 2 weeks before all this came out to the public. So, did they know it was all going to hit the fan and so made sure Trump Jr had a lawyer waiting?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if shep smith has so much journalistic integrity – he should leave fox.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there’s value in him being a reasonable voice at Fox. Also, he’s openly gay and that representation to a conservative audience is important too. I’m sure he gets plenty of hate messages. But he’s still plugging away. I can respect that.
Fox is an overall embarrassment though and spreads so much dis-information that I think it’s impacting the nation’s collective IQ. It’s that bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sekulow came off as ill tempered and irrational as baby fists. And he’s also a purveyor of lies, as seen by his Secret Service remark.
I’m going to heed Tom Brokaw’s advice in comparing Watergate and trump en famille’s selling our institutions and democracy for Russian cash. The investigation needs time and careful attention to a timeline and details to eventually understand the depths of baby fists’criminality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They probably shouldn’t tick off the people protecting them. Seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, keep talking.😉😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Idiots. All of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so sick and tired of hearing Trump and his Strain crying about “Crooked Hillary and her emails” or the Clinton Foundation or whatever other rubbish they’re trying to use as a distraction. You’re the bloody POTUS. Stop acting like a child FFS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And of course Trump was shamelessly and illegally (really illegally) promoting and profiting off the US Open tournament at his Golf Course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That drove me batty. Not one word about Jimmy Carter’s hospitalization (Trudeau tweeted about it) but endless tweets promoting his golf course. And he also took credit for the USS John Finn, which was ordered, built, launched, and christened during Obama’s two terms
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are we gonna talk about Trump’s comments about getting hit in the head by 60lb bags of drugs being hurtled over the border wall?? This is his perception of drug trafficking? He thinks drugs are just tossed over the wall?? And you can fix that alleged problem with…more wall???
That’s one of his most unhinged comments to date. No doubt he’s very stupid, getting senile or both.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/news/politics/wp/2017/07/14/good-news-for-border-residents-no-one-is-throwing-60-pound-bags-of-drugs-over-a-50-foot-wall/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I laughed at the thought of drugs being tossed over the border wall. He has no idea how drug trafficking works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been reading about this for the past few days, and reading the comments has made me laugh so much and so hard that I cried and my shoulders ached.
Does he honestly think drug dealers will just hurl these sacks over the wall? Will someone throw the money over the wall to pay for the drugs? The dealers would have to be incredibly strong to throw these sacks up and over the big wall.
For a guy to have all these ridiculous thoughts, he must have been hit on the head with lots of 60 pound sacks over the years
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most recent Trump tweet: “Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That’s politics!”.
No, no they wouldn’t. And we are so gonna find out he was at the meeting, right?
Sigh…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is always attributing his own unethical and illegal activities to other people. You can actually tell where to investigate next by watching what he claims others are doing.
Trump has no problem dealing with a foreign government to get elected, so he assumes every politician would do the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse