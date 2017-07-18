Shock: Mindy Kaling is pregnant and it’s apparently an ‘unexpected surprise’

2017 NBC Upfront - Arrivals

Over the weekend, I was totally creeping on Mindy Kaling’s new Hancock Park home (in LA). Mindy spent months decorating and renovating the property, and you can tell that she really considers it her “grown up” home – go here to see the AD editorial. As I was looking through those photos, I noted (to myself) how many white pieces of furniture she owned, and how the house definitely didn’t seem decorated with an eye towards being “family friendly” (or even pet-friendly) in the future. I accepted that at face value, meaning that I thought Mindy-at-38 had figured out that her life plan probably didn’t involve kids and she was fine with it, and thus, I was fine with it too. Not everybody needs or wants babies. Except…guess what? Mindy Kaling is pregnant. And she’s not talking about the baby daddy.

Mindy Kaling is taking on the role of a lifetime! Multiple sources tell E! News that the A Wrinkle in Time actress is currently pregnant with her first child. An insider explained that the future arrival for the 38-year-old actress was “an unexpected surprise” but that there will not be any changes made to production schedules for her upcoming projects.

While little else is known at present time about Mindy’s little one, years back she openly expressed wanting to have children.

“I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids,” she told Yahoo! Style in a sit-down interview. “I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen.” She also admitted that she would love to have children, at the time, “maybe imminently.”

[From E! News]

Congratulations to her and I hope she still has her decorator on retainer because chica is going to need to get some washable covers for all of those white sofas. I’m OBSESSED with knowing the identity of the baby-daddy. If it’s BJ Novak, I will scream. When I was looking for the most recent pap photos of Mindy, I came across some pics at WENN from May of this year (below). Wouldn’t you know, she went out for sushi with BJ Novak. The timing lines up!! GAH. After all of those years of “will they get back together” with BJ, is it possible that she just went and got knocked up by him? This is totally a rom-com plot, because of course it is. Mindy loves rom-coms. She wants her life to be a rom-com. And so that’s what she’s gotten. A mix of Knocked Up with Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Mindy Kaling Out On A Sushi Date At Matsuhisa Restaurant.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

81 Responses to “Shock: Mindy Kaling is pregnant and it’s apparently an ‘unexpected surprise’”

  1. Shambles says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:17 am

    OF COURSE IT’S BJ NOVAK OH MY GOD

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Everyone wants it to be BJ or Cory Booker lol
    Congrats to Mindy I hope it’s a smooth pregnancy.
    (I hope there’s a post about Alba next)

    Reply
    • detritus says:
      July 18, 2017 at 7:29 am

      I’d WAY rather it be Booker. She has such a damaged relationship with Novak.

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        July 18, 2017 at 7:43 am

        It is damaged and I think it’s because she never got over the idea that they should be together. They tried and she was more into him than he was into her (this is my fuzzy memory of these two). I’ve always hoped she would move on because as a friendship pair I think they work. But you cannot force feelings.
        I kinda hope she did this herself but from the wording she didn’t.

      • INeedANap says:
        July 18, 2017 at 8:50 am

        I always thought BJ was just using her to prop up his own ego. Her whole obsession with him and his I’ll-hang-out-with-you-but-not-date-you thing just seemed so unhealthy. I hope it’s anyone else.

      • Nyawira says:
        July 18, 2017 at 8:52 am

        Her relationship with BJ seems unhealthy to me too. People in their thirties shouldn’t be trapped in this sad waiting game.

        That said, there’s no way it’s Corey Booker. I’ll go a step further and wager that it’s not any man of color. That’s just who our Mindy is. Look to the white dudes around her.

    • HH says:
      July 18, 2017 at 9:25 am

      I don’t care who. I’m just inspired. Being 31 without kids, in no serious relationship (and no one on the horizon), I’m getting increasingly nervous.

      Reply
      • Dem says:
        July 18, 2017 at 9:46 am

        Lol, 31 is hardly an age to be getting nervous about that. Really. Just visit your gynae every year and try to enjoy your child free years.

      • TQB says:
        July 18, 2017 at 9:50 am

        Hey. Don’t be. My best friend felt like you at 31, met an amazing guy at 38 and just had two gorgeous twin babies at 39. I’m pregnant and I’m 42 (second one tho, so it’s a little less scary). If you’re really worried, freeze your eggs. Don’t let the clock push you into bad relationship decisions!

      • Luca76 says:
        July 18, 2017 at 9:54 am

        Well my best friend just got pregnant their first go at it the natural way and wait for it she’s turning 40 next month. Miracles can happen baby.

      • Tan says:
        July 18, 2017 at 10:01 am

        Same boat here.

        I am thinking of saving money to freeze my eggs in the next yr or so.

        I almost jumped into another bad relationship with all the social and internal pressure to conform. Thankfully called it quits before it went too far.

      • HH says:
        July 18, 2017 at 11:14 am

        Thanks for all the words of encouragement, everyone. I will look into freeing my eggs, but it feels like so much money that I could also put towards student loans lololol. But thankfully I’m in a good enough mental space to not compromise. I rather be happy single than sad together.

      • BatMa'am says:
        July 18, 2017 at 11:17 am

        I will trade places with you in a heartbeat! I got married at 31 to a man I had serious doubts about, baby at 33, and now at 40 going through a wretched 3-year divorce as a stay-at-home mom. And I didn’t even want kids when I got married! I love love love my child (hence the custody battle) but I’m starting over at 40 with a young child to boot. My point: Take your time and find the right guy. Be picky, especially about shared values and child-rearing. Don’t think that you can change him in ANYWAY. Remember, WYSIWYG. And I do think 30 is the new 21 when it comes to having babies, so you’re fine ;-)

  3. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Tat AD spread of her house was amazing! At least she’ll always have the pictures to remember it.

    Reply
  4. Cannibell says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Mazal Tov to Mindy. She’s seems to be one of the hardest-working and most put-together people in her industry. Hope all goes well with her pregnancy and birth – that kid just won the mom lottery.

    Reply
  5. Naddie says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:28 am

    I read “Minka Kelly” but it wasn’t her face, so my brain bugged for a while. Hope her pregnancy goes just fine.

    Reply
  6. Ellie says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Their real life relatiinship seems almost as messed up as Kelly and Ryan’s, and I don’t know if I would wish that on a child.

    Reply
  7. Tanguerita says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:29 am

    I am obsessed with her house now – and you are right, girl will need all the covers she can get. Congrats to her!

    Reply
  8. Talie says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:30 am

    This is like the PG-13 version of the January Jones story.

    Reply
  9. OriginallyBlue says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Even without kids, I don’t understand white furnishings. It’s just tempting fate. My old boss and her husband have 2 small kids and renovated their house. Almost everything in the living space and kitchen is white, beige, light grey and I don’t get it.

    Reply
  10. Alix says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Aren’t all surprises unexpected?

    If it’s Novak, I too will scream!

    Reply
  11. Jegede says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I dunno why but I really doubt it’s Novak. And NO WAY is it Cory Booker.

    Reply
  12. Lucy2 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Wow, that’s a surprise! Congrats to her.

    Her house is lovely. The decor is a bit much for my taste, but I like a lot of the pieces and colors. I think it actually looks comfortable and ok for a kid.

    Reply
  13. JA says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I just don’t get how someone with money, a high powered career and in such a public eye position could “accidentally” get pregnant??? I understand birth control isn’t 100% but dayuuuum you know?! Congrats to her but it seems more like if it happens it happens, then BIG surprise! She has the money and means to be a single mom but let’s call it like it is. I’m just more wondering who the baby daddy is and if he is 100%cool and on board with this.

    Reply
  14. Tan says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Congratulations to Mindy

    The unexpected surprises are the best surprises of the world.

    Need to add this here : how come no one here talks about her botched up lip job?
    She looks like joker

    And she had one of the loveliest faces before

    Reply
  15. The Original Mia says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Congratulations, Mindy! I hope her brother doesn’t know who the father is. That jerk will definitely tell.

    Reply
  16. Kat says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:02 am

    That house is nauseating.

    Reply
    • margie says:
      July 18, 2017 at 10:32 am

      I love Mindy, love her books, love TMP, loved Subtle Sexuality. I hated, HATED, her house. I thought it looked tacky and like a doctor’s office in some parts. Like, some of the furniture and chairs were hideous. Some of the walls didn’t go with the furniture. Some of the lampshades and curtains looked straight out of Steel Magnolias, in a bad way. I thought I must have missed something, the way people are fawning over the house. I think it is a refreshing change from the white on white on beige on gray on colorful accents (navy) color schemes in most houses shown on blogs or in magazines, but I feel like it all doesn’t mesh as well as it should. Some things are off for me.

      Reply
  17. lizzie says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:10 am

    i gathered from reading her books that she idolized her parents and has always wanted a family. she looks up to shonda rhimes and perhaps mindy is taking a page out of her playbook and making her family on her terms. she’s 38 and the clock’s ticking. no man, no problem. this kid will have a great life. i hope she has a smooth pregnancy.

    Reply
  18. ab says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:19 am

    oh no, I replied to a comment that is now deleted!

    her house is gorgeous but a little wild for me personally. I’m a muted colors type. and it’s none of my business but I’m still super interested in the baby-daddy mystery.

    Reply
  19. MissAmanda says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I really don’t care for the way her house is decorated, but is she pregnant in the video tour of her house or has she had work done on her face? it seems…puffy? and doesn’t move right…

    Reply
  20. Katherine says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Love her, happy for her, awesome news etc. Also, none of my business but BJ hadn’t treated her well imho, so… Mini Mindy is such a welcome kid though, I’m sure it’s gonna be an excellent human being!

    Reply
  21. BJ says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:04 am

    I hope she used a sperm bank.No baby daddy drama

    Reply
  22. Char says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Am I the only one who read her statement of “if it happens, it happens” like she wasn’t neccissarily taking birth control seriously? I like Mindy, so congratulations to her. I think everyone thinks it’s BJ’s, but if it is, I’m wondering how he feels about it. Maybe they both just decided, at their ages, they would make it work (having a baby, not their relationship).

    Reply
    • Eva says:
      July 18, 2017 at 10:27 am

      Could also mean she wasn’t going to stress about it or set a date, “I need to have a baby by 35″ etc.

      I love Mindy and think this is great news. Congrats!

      Who cares whether it was planned or an accident? She has said she wants a family and has the means to look after kids.

      Reply
      • Char says:
        July 18, 2017 at 11:08 am

        I don’t care if it was planned or not, I just thought that statement was worded oddly, but what you suggested (not feeling pressured to have a baby by a certain age, etc) makes sense too. I was probably reading it a little cynically because I know someone who likes to say all her babies were “accidents” which just means she stopped taking her birth control. 🙄 I’m happy for Mindy, but she’s definitely going to get a lot of “whose the baby daddy” attention since apparently everyone wants it to be BJ’s!

  23. Adele Dazeem says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Am I the only one that thinks she’s going to be the highest maintenance pregnant woman on the planet?? She even said in the interview she was scared of sleeping on the second level of her house at first because of tv shows she’d watched. Pregnancy and parenthood–much less single parenthood–isn’t for wimps. Maybe this will mature her and make her a little less grating.

    Reply
  24. JenB says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I just recently read both her books and enjoyed them very much. Definitely got the impression that she wanted kids (and marriage too) and I’m so happy to learn about her pregnancy! I hope she writes a book about her motherhood experiences as well.

    Reply
  25. me says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Life imitating art ! Her character on her show had a “surprise baby” didn’t she?

    Reply
  26. me says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Her white furniture might be stain resistant. Adults make messes too !

    Reply
  27. nicegirl says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Congratulations!

    Reply
  28. Elizabeth M. says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:20 am

    The whole situation (Congrats Mindy!) mirrors her new tv series, Champions, which she is producing. God it is both hilarious and terrifying how arts imitates life at times.

    Reply
  29. frankly says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Unlike JJ’s baby, if Mindy has BJ Novak’s baby I think we’ll all be able to spot that gene combo from a mile away.
    (Confession: I’m the worst online looker of celebrity baby and kid pictures – I love picking apart what they got from each parent. Of course, I also do that with all my friends’ kids and strangers at Target and random passers by on the street…)

    Reply
  30. LaraK says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Loathe that house! The blue carpet? Bathroom wallpaper? Weird one-off antique furniture in throw-uppy colors? Hard pass.
    Good for her for the baby though. Congrats!

    Reply
  31. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Throw-uppy colors work best with babies.

    Reply
  32. TQB says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:56 am

    THIS. And dirt colors work best with small children.

    Reply

