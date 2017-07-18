Duchess Kate jokes that she & William need ‘to have more babies’ in Poland

Here are some additional photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Day 1 of the Polish leg of their Brexit-ambassador tour. You know what I didn’t mention yesterday? The ruby jewelry. Kate wore a ruby ring on her right hand, plus she wore a big ruby-and-diamond pendant necklace. There’s a sartorial-diplomacy element to the color scheme – white and red are the colors of Poland’s flag. Thus, Kate did red and white for Day 1. You know what would have looked great? A pair of spunky red heels. But our fair Waity has a love affair with nude heels.

I’m including some additional photos of Kate and Charlotte – Kate made sure that the photographers got some really nice shots of the kids, which was a nice change. As you can see, Charlotte also wore red and white for Poland. Will and Kate spent much of their day with the president of Poland Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda. They also visited the Wall of Remembrance, and met with some young entrepreneurs. I have to admit, the Polish people seem way more keen about Will and Kate than the French. Will and Kate’s whirlwind trip to Paris back in March seemed to be greeted with a massive shrug by the French. But the Polish people were happy to see Will and Kate.

Other notes… Will and Kate accepted some gifts for their children, only someone gave them gifts meant for a newborn. Kate joked, “We will just have to have more babies!” I would be interested in knowing William’s reaction, because it seems like he was the one who said they should stop at two. Kate also chatted with some college students and this is what one young woman said: “We are fans of the British monarchy. We have a Facebook group. We love her style, and her contact with people. We were waiting for this visit from the very beginning. What would she wear? Would she bring the children? We were telling her that she is beautiful and perfect, but she said it’s not true – it’s just the make-up.” Well… good for Kate for that, at least.

Last thing: Kate and William did a costume change for a reception/garden party later on in the day. Kate changed into a custom white and black dress by Polish designer Gosia Baczynska. I don’t hate this dress – it’s a cocktail dress for a cocktail garden party, which is appropriate.