Duchess Kate jokes that she & William need ‘to have more babies’ in Poland

Here are some additional photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Day 1 of the Polish leg of their Brexit-ambassador tour. You know what I didn’t mention yesterday? The ruby jewelry. Kate wore a ruby ring on her right hand, plus she wore a big ruby-and-diamond pendant necklace. There’s a sartorial-diplomacy element to the color scheme – white and red are the colors of Poland’s flag. Thus, Kate did red and white for Day 1. You know what would have looked great? A pair of spunky red heels. But our fair Waity has a love affair with nude heels.
I’m including some additional photos of Kate and Charlotte – Kate made sure that the photographers got some really nice shots of the kids, which was a nice change. As you can see, Charlotte also wore red and white for Poland. Will and Kate spent much of their day with the president of Poland Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda. They also visited the Wall of Remembrance, and met with some young entrepreneurs. I have to admit, the Polish people seem way more keen about Will and Kate than the French. Will and Kate’s whirlwind trip to Paris back in March seemed to be greeted with a massive shrug by the French. But the Polish people were happy to see Will and Kate.
Other notes… Will and Kate accepted some gifts for their children, only someone gave them gifts meant for a newborn. Kate joked, “We will just have to have more babies!” I would be interested in knowing William’s reaction, because it seems like he was the one who said they should stop at two. Kate also chatted with some college students and this is what one young woman said: “We are fans of the British monarchy. We have a Facebook group. We love her style, and her contact with people. We were waiting for this visit from the very beginning. What would she wear? Would she bring the children? We were telling her that she is beautiful and perfect, but she said it’s not true – it’s just the make-up.” Well… good for Kate for that, at least.
Last thing: Kate and William did a costume change for a reception/garden party later on in the day. Kate changed into a custom white and black dress by Polish designer Gosia Baczynska. I don’t hate this dress – it’s a cocktail dress for a cocktail garden party, which is appropriate.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Love that second dress! Event appropriate and age appropriate! Clean lines, interesting details, and no ruffles, lace or flounces.
I think the cocktail dress is ok, but with her hair up like that it ages her 10+ years.
The 1st and 2nd fotos look like a few years apart. The Polish people seems happy to have them only if they do not know that they have to pay for their clothes, expenses.
Cocktail look ~ AMAZING. She actually got it right. She wore her hair back so you could see her statement earrings. The dress is chic and occasion-appropriate. She’s been upping her style game lately. She’s giving me Eva Peron vibes here and I like it
And her makeup looks softer. And she looks healthily thin instead of looking ill – all she needed was that extra 10 pound or so to really look healthier.
Recently, I’ve gotten the impression that Pippa has been upping her game, too. I think, together, they found someone who is steering them well. It’s not innate with these two.
The cocktail dress looks lovely. Age & position appropriate & interesting.
she looks quite nice in the cocktail dress.
The cocktail dress is so wonderfully unexpected. I don’t think the bodice fits as well as it could and the bust area could have been fitted better so it didn’t give cone-boobs shape. The hair is quite ageing – maybe this is one time when having her hair out and swinging and bouncy would have looked better and younger? Also not sure about the pearls…
Pearls … Kate got some bling. Probably totally overpriced and probably by some ridiculously elite jeweler.
I believe she’s worn these earrings and necklace multiple times. Personally, I find them a bit tacky but otherwise the look is a winner for me.
Judging by the look of the darts on that dress, the pointy boob look is the idea. All I can see is Madonna in the 80′s as well, but I think it’s the look of the dress, and I give Kate some props for actually going a bit on the wild side.
She’s worn those pearls before — in Paris — and I wasn’t crazy about them then, still am not, but I think they look pretty good with the dress. And I like her shoes.
I can’t stop staring at her pointy boobs. Someone likened them to madonnas costumes and now I can’t unsee it. Love the belt like thing across the waist- that’s about it. Girl needs a new hairstylist or be open to suggestions from the one she has. Hair is always so matronly.
I like the dress except for the top part. The cone boobs or what are they called look cheap, vulgar and distracting. They are a huge fashion faux pas IMO. So no b**tie or legs this time, but the b**ies make an appearance this time, albeit in disguise. I am so disappointed. No other RF lady shows her b**ies like that. She’s thick.
I like everything about the dress except for the pointy boobs. But y’all are cracking me up saying that having her hair up ages her, but y’all are ALWAYS saying she needs to wear it up. I guess that’s why we are on celebitchy though 😉
I like that updo, but just not with that dress.
Didn’t care for the cocktail dress. As SoulSPA stated earlier, cone boobs are a huge fashion faux pas.
Cone boob dress is ok, it’s something different at least.
Who knows how they decide which tours to take their children? Maybe I am reaching but I don’t understand why they take their kids to places like Australia, Canada,Poland but wont go with them to India ,Nepal etc
I wouldn’t take kids to Nepal or India just yet because of flight time and vaccinations.
Eh? The flight to India is much short than Australia. Also Flight to Canada v. India isn’t much shorter, either, potentially longer depending on where you fly to.
Okay so I’m not going to complain too much bc her hair is up, she is spray tanned and she wore shoes that aren’t a total snooze fest. I actually like this dress. But what is up with both the dress suit and cocktail dress having pointy boobs? I hated that look on Anne Hathaway and I hate it here.
Super ugly necklace and earrings. For me, she has the worst ever taste in jewels. Cheap looking, but actually very expensive.
Too bad that dress has cone boobs, it’s cute. I don’t know about the jewelry, though, or the hair. She always just misses…
Her new hair length is such an improvement that I can’t snark. She seems to be trying to up her fashion game. A few mistakes but no disasters. Not bad for a novice.
My inner 12 year old likes to think that she saw Queen Letizia and realized she needs to step it up and is now trying to claw her way there. I know that makes no sense because I’m sure these outfits were already planned in advance, but the thought still makes me giggle.
The cone boobs are inappropriate but other than that I applaud Kate for picking a modern dress, something out of her comfort zone. Can we appreciate that? I think the pearls don’t suit the outfit. I’m so happy she didn’t pick a matronly/lace dress. She looks chic. Especially when you see a picture of Kate with a Polish president and his wife you start to appreciate the dress looks modern and Kate looks like she belongs in the 21 century. Finally Kate looks stylish! Kudos for that!
I like the suit. The second cocktail dress was headed in a good direction but w darts and structure something is off. Sleeveless also looks kinda dull in white. She looks like she needs color!
Who is actually footing the bill for this trip? I know when they visit Commonwealth countries the country visited pays expenses. It cost Canada approximately $1,5 million for their tour there http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/stephen-punwasi/royal-family-cost_b_12155954.html (sorry Canada) does anybody know if Poland is having to shell out a similar amount for this as a non commonwealth country? Have tried to look this up but I can’t find any information on it.
They will welcome the Royals with open arms because that is who they are. The military is extremely proud and on point. I was definitely impressed by their protocol. This time last year we were in Gdansk, Poland. My husband was stationed in Poland for a year. I would love to go back. The Polish people are the warmest, friendliest individuals that I have ever seen. The country as a whole is incredible. My son and I were only able to be visit for a month and we were not able to get to see everything we wanted to. I hope they visit the Auschwitz or at least some of the rich history Poland has to offer. If they do I seriously hope she dresses appropriately.
She sure doesn’t look pregnant – doesn’t she suffer from severe morning sickness in the first trimester? Maybe they’re trying or she’s dropping a public hint to William. I think most always figured she’d have a third baby. I like the suit and the sleeveless cocktail dress – the shoes work, the jewelry works, the hair works. The only thing off is some structure around the bosom – it looks like it isn’t quite fitting perfectly. Perhaps it was a last minute selection?
