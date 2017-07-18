Mitch McConnell finally acknowledges that Trumpcare is dead on arrival

Before Obamacare, I had affordable individual-payer health insurance. It didn’t cover everything, but it covered a lot and I got it when I was in my late 20s. When Obamacare started, I signed on because that was my only option. I have felt all year that this is probably the last year I will be able to afford it though (I’ve said this before). It pisses me off so much that so many people are in similar situations. Even though Trumpcare is now D.O.A., there is still so much the Republicans can and will do to destroy affordable healthcare. But I guess we could still take a moment and enjoy the fact that Republicans can’t get their sh-t together long enough to vote on a repeal-and-replace bill that they’d been whining about for seven years?
Hours after Senators Mike Lee and Jerry Moran announced their opposition to the Republican health care bill, leaving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell two votes short of the number needed to begin debate on the Better Care Reconciliation Act, McConnell finally admitted defeat. “Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful,” he said in a statement issued late on Monday night.
McConnell isn’t just dropping the Republicans’ seven-year battle against the Affordable Care Act. He’s going to give the GOP’s original “repeal and delay” tactic one more try by holding a vote in the coming days on a straight repeal of Obamacare, with a two year delay in implementation. This approach involves using the version of the GOP health plan passed by the House in May, the American Health Care Act, as the vehicle for a Senate vote on the repeal-only measure. The amendment McConnell is talking about wouldn’t fully repeal Obamacare, as that would require 60 votes, and there are only 52 Republican senators. Instead, as The Hill explains, it would damage Obamacare as much as possible under the reconciliation process, which only takes 50 votes: “The measure guts the law by repealing authority for the federal government to run healthcare exchanges, and scrapping subsidies to help people afford plans bought through those exchanges. It zeros out the penalties on individuals who do not buy insurance and employers who do not offer health insurance.”
It’s a case of “Trumpcare is dead, long live Trumpcare.” Trumpcare IS dead, but now the Republicans are going to try – and probably succeed – to kill Obamacare out of spite. They are the ones making Obamacare a “failure,” and then when they do everything they can to make it fail, then they’ll blame Obama(care) for failing and they’ll magically come up with a plan to “fix” everything. And it will still be awful, unafforable and even worse, people will die.
So, basically: keep on contacting your representatives and senators.
My statement on an upcoming vote to repeal #Obamacare pic.twitter.com/RdyDiUJfMD
— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) July 18, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Buh-bye, Turkey, Neck. Lord, I loathe this man. He is just evil, heartless and awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Republicans are virtually ALL evil, I think. It seems like many of them who weren’t going to vote for Trumpcare were refusing because it wasn’t heartless enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The header shot is epic – this man is ugly inside and out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The GOP/Trump crew look like a casting call for a Coen Brothers movie. Except Pence. He is clearly an alien who peels his face off before bed every night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100%
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But now the ORANGE Toddler is pushing for a Repeal.. because all he cares about is destroying anything and everything Obama put into place. That is so far his accomplishments. He has done nothing else but take a pen to things Obama put in place.
Did you all see him sitting in the MAGA Firetruck. Like a 2 year old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t care if it’s just repealed and no one has insurance. He’s a billionaire who can pay for his doctor appointments and he thinks anyone who can’t afford it is just a lazy moron.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fvckhead-in-Chief weighs in: http://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/887134287350439936
That’s right, Cultists and #tw*tsfor trump, he doesn’t care if you live or die. You are NOTHING to him. Try to figure that out before you die.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Republicans are evil. Seriously evil. The AHCA the house passed is heinous.
Supposedly there were moderates that were going to jump ship and the two senators that pulled out did so to give cover to the more moderate members.
But still republicans are evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. My teenage son was recently diagnosed with a serious medical condition that he will be managing for the rest of his life. I seriously wonder how he’s going to ever afford to live on his own if he can’t get insurance coverage. I would love to have him and a couple other boys we know with the same disease go in front of Congress and rip their heads off. I alternate between seeing red with anger and wanting to weep in despair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When Trump won I predicted they would kick the can down the road by passing a repeal that goes into effect after the mid-terms, followed by an extension until after the 2020 presidential.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This thing is not dead. It will keep coming back like the Terminator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s why we must stay on top of our representatives in Congress. The Republican House played possum on the first plan; I don’t trust these evil greedy old men one bit. They’re just regrouping.
And Donnie Two Scoops won’t rest until he’s eradicated any evidence of the Obama Administration. Eat more ice cream, Cheeeto . . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes please call your Representatives especially if you live in a red state. The fight isn’t over folks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They couldn’t pass gas after eating a plate full of beans.
But we won’t become complacent either way. #resist
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read “Mitch McConnell finally acknowledges Tupac is dead”… I’m going back to bed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It still amazes me that after seven or eight years of whining and crying about it and promising of repeal, they have all the pieces in place to do so, I can’t even take it to a vote. Of course I am happy about that, but it is still kind of amazing.
Spite is not leadership. They need to give up on the idea of repealing it, and all work together to fix the parts that are problematic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Their spitefulness is so effing toxic, blinding them to reason. Yet we’re the ones who’ll pay the price.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, what is the difference between this plan and the last one that just went down in flames? Nothing. He is re-packaging this so that those moderate Republicans for vote with whatever they call a conscience.
Rand Paul probably still won’t vote for it because he is a selfish, racist, entitled douche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My advice is to take care of your health. Eat well, exercise and avoid stress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha if only it were that easy. Tell that to my otherwise fit and healthy 16 year old who was diagnosed in May with a genetic medical condition that will kill him if he doesn’t have his meds every month.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
During the campaign, Donnie thought Obamacare was an insurance company. If Trump and his faithful Trumpsters realized that the ACA was based on what Mitt Romney the Republican started while he was the governor of Massachusetts, would they be so hell bent on ending it? Trumps focus on destroying anything with Obamas name on it pathetic and scary
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AWESOME NEWS.
And I can’t afford Obamacare either. I am (fingers crossed) healthy, pay out of pocket for the occasional stuff I need, and fork over the freaking unfair fine every year. How shameful to be the sole 1st World country where only the poor and the old are deemed deserving of free healthcare. “Entitlements” is such an ugly word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So the poor get free healthcare? How much do you have to earn a year to be considered poor?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t afford it either. I refuse to pay out over $700 a month when I do not use it. The penalty is much less. I’m retired and make too much retirement to get help with my premiums. When I retired, I was foolishly relying on my ex’s health care (divorce came a year later and was blindsided by it). Luckily for me I’m also healthy and haven’t had any medical expenses. Just waiting to be able to get medicare next year but that will probably be gone too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would it really be too much to ask them to do something for the people? They know their bill will literally result in people dying, and they still can’t muster any f**ks to give to come up with a bill that would provide coverage for the majority of people. This is unreal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It pisses me off that any hard-working woman has to predict that she won’t be able to afford health insurance even with a marginally reasonable law (marginal due to Republican opposition to Obama BTW).
Also, Turtle Neck: you meant regretably, not regretfully. It’s unlikely that you have any regrets about any of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It disgusts me the amount of money that has gone into all this wasted effort. Just let it be!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mr Turtle, how you have failed to take away healthcare from millions, including your home-staters in Kentucky, never ceases to amaze me.
Was it the “obstructionist” Dems? Hillary’s emails? Obama’s winning smile? A particular moon phase you didn’t see coming?
That you even thought you’d win anything with that charlatan clown in the WH, you know, the one with Russian ties and ties made in China, is the really troubling aspect of this debacle.
You, Mr Turtle, are not only evil, but incredibly stupid.
Good day, Mr Turtle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I love seeing the rubber faced bastard look even more like he’s swallowed a particularly sour Sour Patch Kid, and seeing that smug expression wiped off his face after assuming that the repeal was just going to be a cake walk, I don’t take a lot of comfort in this.
As stated above, the GOP will just steam roller over it completely and repeal the whole thing without a replacement because they can. They could give a sh*t about how this makes them look because they don’t have to. They’d be happy to do it because then they don’t have to trade anything for getting exactly what they want.
It boggles my mind how they have the amount of support they do considering the frozen singlemindeness with which they have tried to deny basic healthcare rights to so many and the glee (looking at you, Paul Ryan) with which they have spoken about doing so. Like, they’re not even trying to conceal the fact they made the bare minimum of concessions in order to get their version through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am just wondering if they are just putting this on hold until after Mueller finishes his investigation ? If trump and company are cleared , then the health care bill will be back on the table. If things go south with trump and company then trump resigns. With Pence taking over they can put a fresh spin on this health bill. I just don’t see the Republicians giving up this easy. Some fresh hell is waiting to be unleashed
Report this comment as spam or abuse