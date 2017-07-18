Mitch McConnell finally acknowledges that Trumpcare is dead on arrival

Before Obamacare, I had affordable individual-payer health insurance. It didn’t cover everything, but it covered a lot and I got it when I was in my late 20s. When Obamacare started, I signed on because that was my only option. I have felt all year that this is probably the last year I will be able to afford it though (I’ve said this before). It pisses me off so much that so many people are in similar situations. Even though Trumpcare is now D.O.A., there is still so much the Republicans can and will do to destroy affordable healthcare. But I guess we could still take a moment and enjoy the fact that Republicans can’t get their sh-t together long enough to vote on a repeal-and-replace bill that they’d been whining about for seven years?

Hours after Senators Mike Lee and Jerry Moran announced their opposition to the Republican health care bill, leaving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell two votes short of the number needed to begin debate on the Better Care Reconciliation Act, McConnell finally admitted defeat. “Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful,” he said in a statement issued late on Monday night. McConnell isn’t just dropping the Republicans’ seven-year battle against the Affordable Care Act. He’s going to give the GOP’s original “repeal and delay” tactic one more try by holding a vote in the coming days on a straight repeal of Obamacare, with a two year delay in implementation. This approach involves using the version of the GOP health plan passed by the House in May, the American Health Care Act, as the vehicle for a Senate vote on the repeal-only measure. The amendment McConnell is talking about wouldn’t fully repeal Obamacare, as that would require 60 votes, and there are only 52 Republican senators. Instead, as The Hill explains, it would damage Obamacare as much as possible under the reconciliation process, which only takes 50 votes: “The measure guts the law by repealing authority for the federal government to run healthcare exchanges, and scrapping subsidies to help people afford plans bought through those exchanges. It zeros out the penalties on individuals who do not buy insurance and employers who do not offer health insurance.”

[From NY Magazine]

It’s a case of “Trumpcare is dead, long live Trumpcare.” Trumpcare IS dead, but now the Republicans are going to try – and probably succeed – to kill Obamacare out of spite. They are the ones making Obamacare a “failure,” and then when they do everything they can to make it fail, then they’ll blame Obama(care) for failing and they’ll magically come up with a plan to “fix” everything. And it will still be awful, unafforable and even worse, people will die.

So, basically: keep on contacting your representatives and senators.

My statement on an upcoming vote to repeal #Obamacare pic.twitter.com/RdyDiUJfMD — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) July 18, 2017