Rumi & Sir Carter don’t have middle names & were likely delivered via C-section

Audemars Piguet Beverly Hills Celebration

On Tuesday, various media outlets got their hands on the birth certificates of Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, Beyonce and Jay’s month-old twins. I actually have no idea if the birth certificates are available via FOIA request, but considering the widespread usage of celebrity babies’ birth certificates, I would assume that is the case. What I’m saying is that it’s unlikely that someone at the hospital “sold” the information to TMZ or E! News or People Magazine. Although I think at least one outlet is stretching the truth a little bit about what the birth certificates reveal. Here’s what we know:

The twins were actually born on June 13th. In Beyonce’ Instagram, published July 14th, she said “one month ago,” which led many to wonder if the Carter Gemini were born on Donald Trump’s birthday (June 14th). They were not. They were born the day before Trump’s birthday.

Rumi Carter is actually older. We initially heard that Sir Carter was the older sibling. Not so. Rumi is one minute older than her brother. So Sir has TWO big sisters.

No middle names. Rumi Carter is Rumi Carter, not Rumi Sherezade Carter or Rumi Tina Carter or whatever. Sir Carter is Sir Carter, not Sir Carter Carter. No middle names. I don’t have a middle name either, so I already feel a kinship with these babies. Two-named people unite!

The doctor. The birth of the Carter Gemini was handled by Dr. Paul Crane, the same doctor who delivered Kim Kardashian’s babies and Kourtney Kardashian’s babies and Blac Chyna’s baby Dream Kardashian. I bet Beyonce hates that, that she used the same doctor as the Kardashians. Maybe the guy is the best obstetrician in LA, who knows?

Beyonce had a C-section? That’s what the Daily Mail claims. The DM wrote: “On Tuesday, the birth certificate for Rumi and Sir Carter was released, revealing the little ones have no middle names and entered the world through C-section.” The birth certificate wouldn’t say whether a baby was born through C-section though? I think the DM is making an educated guess, given the close timing of the twins’ birth – Sir Carter is only one minute younger than his sister, which probably means it was a C-section? Personally, I believe Beyonce had a C-section, and I think that’s why she hasn’t been “look at me, I’m already working out.” I also think she Photoshopped the crap out of her midsection in the babies’ first photo.

Photos courtesy of Beyonce’s Instagram.

 

26 Responses to “Rumi & Sir Carter don’t have middle names & were likely delivered via C-section”

  1. Honey says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I don’t know what middle name would sound right with Sir

  2. D says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:45 am

    I think it’s really unethical if birth certificates can just be released like that, that should be private.

  3. Nicole says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Multiples are rarely born naturally anyways. It’s a good guess that they were delivered by C-section
    And who cares about the doctor. If he’s the best I would use him. Sounds like UCLA is the place to go for celeb births so I’m sure a ton of celebs had the same doctor.

  4. BearcatLawyer says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Long form birth certificates can contain specific information like whether the child was born via C-section or if it was a single or multiple birth or even the order of the children born in a multiple birth. It depends on the issuing authority.

    It appears that California law allows anyone to obtain an “informational copy” of a birth record. News outlets probably filed requests for these copies as soon as word leaked that Beyoncé had had her twins, but it may have taken time for the county to officially record the births. At that point I suppose the county would start responding to the informational copy requests.

  5. STRIPE says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I welcome feedback if I’m wrong, but I’m fairly certain almost all multiples are delivered via c-section in the US (if the birth is done in a hospital)

  6. Steampug says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Why does it even matter how she gave birth? I always wonder why it is even newsworthy to know how someone gave birth

  7. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:04 am

    How come birth certificates can be released to non-family/trustees etc just like this?

  8. Idky says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Beyoncé needs to get over Beyoncé.

