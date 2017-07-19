Rumi & Sir Carter don’t have middle names & were likely delivered via C-section

On Tuesday, various media outlets got their hands on the birth certificates of Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, Beyonce and Jay’s month-old twins. I actually have no idea if the birth certificates are available via FOIA request, but considering the widespread usage of celebrity babies’ birth certificates, I would assume that is the case. What I’m saying is that it’s unlikely that someone at the hospital “sold” the information to TMZ or E! News or People Magazine. Although I think at least one outlet is stretching the truth a little bit about what the birth certificates reveal. Here’s what we know:
The twins were actually born on June 13th. In Beyonce’ Instagram, published July 14th, she said “one month ago,” which led many to wonder if the Carter Gemini were born on Donald Trump’s birthday (June 14th). They were not. They were born the day before Trump’s birthday.
Rumi Carter is actually older. We initially heard that Sir Carter was the older sibling. Not so. Rumi is one minute older than her brother. So Sir has TWO big sisters.
No middle names. Rumi Carter is Rumi Carter, not Rumi Sherezade Carter or Rumi Tina Carter or whatever. Sir Carter is Sir Carter, not Sir Carter Carter. No middle names. I don’t have a middle name either, so I already feel a kinship with these babies. Two-named people unite!
The doctor. The birth of the Carter Gemini was handled by Dr. Paul Crane, the same doctor who delivered Kim Kardashian’s babies and Kourtney Kardashian’s babies and Blac Chyna’s baby Dream Kardashian. I bet Beyonce hates that, that she used the same doctor as the Kardashians. Maybe the guy is the best obstetrician in LA, who knows?
Beyonce had a C-section? That’s what the Daily Mail claims. The DM wrote: “On Tuesday, the birth certificate for Rumi and Sir Carter was released, revealing the little ones have no middle names and entered the world through C-section.” The birth certificate wouldn’t say whether a baby was born through C-section though? I think the DM is making an educated guess, given the close timing of the twins’ birth – Sir Carter is only one minute younger than his sister, which probably means it was a C-section? Personally, I believe Beyonce had a C-section, and I think that’s why she hasn’t been “look at me, I’m already working out.” I also think she Photoshopped the crap out of her midsection in the babies’ first photo.
Photos courtesy of Beyonce’s Instagram.
I don’t know what middle name would sound right with Sir
“Loin”?
i sputtered out a laughter.
😜😜😜
Great one.
That was hilarious
I googled, Sir Barks-Alot? Sir Albert Whiskers? Sir Nippit Sandport Barksworth? Sir Snuggles of Fluffington?
I mean these are cat names, but still
Those names! 😂
I have to say I find Sir to be the stupidest, most ridiculous name ever. The Carters are so tacky and nouveau riche so I guess these names are fitting. Just like the Kardashians.
Hilarious !! But the parents invite the ensuing hilarity by choosing names like Sir and Rumi—which makes me think of “rumination,” a cow’s digestive process whereby the cow chews its feed, partially digests it, regurgitates the cud, then chews some more.
Sir Highness Carter? Sir Ramic (ceramic ), Sir tainly (certainly )
Love! 😂😂😂
I think it’s really unethical if birth certificates can just be released like that, that should be private.
Yeah – that was weird to me too.
ITA.
Multiples are rarely born naturally anyways. It’s a good guess that they were delivered by C-section
And who cares about the doctor. If he’s the best I would use him. Sounds like UCLA is the place to go for celeb births so I’m sure a ton of celebs had the same doctor.
Yeah. I’m thinking this doctor happens to be the best with complicated pregnancies. After the miscarriages I wouldn’t be surprised if this was a nervous pregnancy
In the US, multiples are usually delivered via C-Section. Unless it changed recently, many American medical schools don’t teach breech delivery to students.
Long form birth certificates can contain specific information like whether the child was born via C-section or if it was a single or multiple birth or even the order of the children born in a multiple birth. It depends on the issuing authority.
It appears that California law allows anyone to obtain an “informational copy” of a birth record. News outlets probably filed requests for these copies as soon as word leaked that Beyoncé had had her twins, but it may have taken time for the county to officially record the births. At that point I suppose the county would start responding to the informational copy requests.
I welcome feedback if I’m wrong, but I’m fairly certain almost all multiples are delivered via c-section in the US (if the birth is done in a hospital)
Not all, but oftentimes (where I’ve worked) they will do vaginal deliveries in the OR just in case. We had one poor mom give birth vaginally, then the second baby rotated and they had to do a C-section anyway.
Aw man! That poor woman!!!
Why does it even matter how she gave birth? I always wonder why it is even newsworthy to know how someone gave birth
It matters to Beyonce worshipers who want to know everything about Queen B
It also matters to a group people who despise her but read everything about her.They are already saying she had plastic surgery after the C section and that’s why she looks so good after giving birth.
How come birth certificates can be released to non-family/trustees etc just like this?
Beyoncé needs to get over Beyoncé.
