Jennifer Lawrence barfed in the lobby at a Broadway performance of ’1984′

When I was a kid, I was a barfer. I had a hair-trigger gag reflex, and if I felt even a little bit ill, I could barf at will just by thinking about it. Then I grew up. Certain smells still get to me and I’ll gag or dry-heave sometimes, but the last time I actually threw up was… years ago. When I had the Norovirus and I thought I was going to die. Not everyone is the same as me though. Some people never lose that ability to barf at will, just by thinking about it. Jennifer Lawrence is one of those people. J-Law has talked for years about her bodily functions (farting, pooping and her ability to pee anywhere) and she always has barfing stories. She’s a world-class barfer, in that I believe she’s probably barfed in every country she’s ever traveled to. So please enjoy this story about J-Law barfing at a Broadway show:
“The Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence lost her lunch during a performance of Olivia Wilde’s Broadway show, “1984,” on Monday night — but it wasn’t the edgy play that made the megastar sick. Page Six has previously reported that theater fans have been regularly fainting and tossing their cookies at the intense Orwellian drama at the Hudson Theatre.
“Sending my love to those 4 people who fainted in the audience,” Wilde even tweeted in May with the disclaimer, “Warning: this is not your grandma’s Broadway.”
The visceral reactions are apparently thanks in part to the show being “loud, and people find it shocking,” a theater pro said. “There is a particularly harrowing scene involving a rat.”
But on Monday night, a source told Page Six: “Midway through the show, Jennifer Lawrence bolted from her seat. Several people saw her getting sick in the lobby. The ushers were very helpful and courteous in helping her out.” But a friend of Lawrence’s explained that the star’s reaction had nothing to do with the play but rather, “She caught the stomach flu from her nephews.” The pal added that poor Lawrence is “really sick.”
If Jennifer Lawrence is “really sick,” then why didn’t she stay home and rest? Why did she go and infect an entire Broadway audience with the flu? And was she trying to make it to the bathroom and she just ended up barfing in the lobby? Yikes, those poor ushers. I can’t imagine already feeling sick but still dragging myself to a Broadway play… a play which is already becoming famous for making people sick. Incidentally, my gag reflex would probably be triggered if I watched a “harrowing scene involving a rat” too. Why would you pay money to see this play?!?!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I don’t believe this story at all. From her usual modus operandi, I think she was probably drinking, and got sick from that.
Hate to be thinking that, but she has fallen and been drunk in public numerous times. I think the woman may need to check her alcohol intake.
They have been many people becoming sick during this play due to the graphic torture scenes and lights. As with a stomach flu it can come on all of a sudden. Let’s not assume she’s drunk or pregnant especially in light of this play track record of people becoming ill.
The conspiracy theorist in me wonders if she is pregnant.
I could look at this disdainfully, but I puked on the floor of my workplace in the first trimester of my first pregnancy. During Christmas rush. In a cheese shop.
Bet she’s pregnant!!
Or totally drunk !
Preggo…
She had a trailer coming so she needs the publicity and the ‘friend’ who spoke to page six was probably her.
Yeah I was wondering how a “close friend” of hers was able to talk to Page Six so quickly, when usually her real friends don’t comment on her private life. What a weird way to get publicity though.
She has a few friends that work for her so this is not surprising.
This is actually a nightmare scenario for me.
I can handle blood – I CANNOT deal with barf.
It’s wrong to admit, but it would have gotten physical if that happened near my seat.
@ Jegede
SAME. I’m a teacher and will do just about anything to avoid seeing, hearing, smelling, and/or cleaning up/going near/talking about barf. Thankfully I teach teenagers who can (most of the time) make it out of my room before they yak.
meh things like stomach flus can come out of nowhere. maybe that was the first inkling that she was ill.
That’s what I was thinking. Sometimes you don’t know you caught the stomach flu until you’re running for the bathroom. And then you usually find out someone you were around says “yeah, I had that a few days ago too” and there you go. Those stomach bugs are nasty.
Actually, the play is really good. I saw it 2 years ago in London. It’s rough, I closed my eyes a few times and was pretty happy to be in the cheap seats in the upper balcony. I get why people could faint or feel ill from it, but it’s really good.
But seriously, don’t go in public places when you have gastro! That’s just a terrible thing to do.
I actually think there was a good chance she was hung over.
Maybe she looked at the pictures of herself in that outfit and couldn’t contain it anymore.
I work for a company that performs in a 3000-seat theater and so I get the house manager’s reports. There are usually a half dozen people who barf at each (non-shocking) performance. I had no idea people barfed so often.
Intense flashing lights give me migraines which in turn can make me throw up. I don’t think I’d be able to handle this play.
