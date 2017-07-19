Jennifer Lawrence barfed in the lobby at a Broadway performance of ’1984′

When I was a kid, I was a barfer. I had a hair-trigger gag reflex, and if I felt even a little bit ill, I could barf at will just by thinking about it. Then I grew up. Certain smells still get to me and I’ll gag or dry-heave sometimes, but the last time I actually threw up was… years ago. When I had the Norovirus and I thought I was going to die. Not everyone is the same as me though. Some people never lose that ability to barf at will, just by thinking about it. Jennifer Lawrence is one of those people. J-Law has talked for years about her bodily functions (farting, pooping and her ability to pee anywhere) and she always has barfing stories. She’s a world-class barfer, in that I believe she’s probably barfed in every country she’s ever traveled to. So please enjoy this story about J-Law barfing at a Broadway show:

“The Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence lost her lunch during a performance of Olivia Wilde’s Broadway show, “1984,” on Monday night — but it wasn’t the edgy play that made the megastar sick. Page Six has previously reported that theater fans have been regularly fainting and tossing their cookies at the intense Orwellian drama at the Hudson Theatre. “Sending my love to those 4 people who fainted in the audience,” Wilde even tweeted in May with the disclaimer, “Warning: this is not your grandma’s Broadway.” The visceral reactions are apparently thanks in part to the show being “loud, and people find it shocking,” a theater pro said. “There is a particularly harrowing scene involving a rat.” But on Monday night, a source told Page Six: “Midway through the show, Jennifer Lawrence bolted from her seat. Several people saw her getting sick in the lobby. The ushers were very helpful and courteous in helping her out.” But a friend of Lawrence’s explained that the star’s reaction had nothing to do with the play but rather, “She caught the stomach flu from her nephews.” The pal added that poor Lawrence is “really sick.”

[From Page Six]

If Jennifer Lawrence is “really sick,” then why didn’t she stay home and rest? Why did she go and infect an entire Broadway audience with the flu? And was she trying to make it to the bathroom and she just ended up barfing in the lobby? Yikes, those poor ushers. I can’t imagine already feeling sick but still dragging myself to a Broadway play… a play which is already becoming famous for making people sick. Incidentally, my gag reflex would probably be triggered if I watched a “harrowing scene involving a rat” too. Why would you pay money to see this play?!?!