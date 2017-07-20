Ben Affleck drops out of Netflix film ‘to focus on his wellness & his family’



Whenever someone high profile leaves a job and needs to make an announcement about it, the usual explanation involves spending more time with family and/or focusing on their health. So it’s not surprising that Ben Affleck used both of those reasons to explain his exit from the Netflix thriller Triple Frontier, directed by J.C. Chandon (A Most Violent Year, Margin Call). Only in Affleck’s case we know what a mess his personal life and health are, so it’s more believable. Here’s the announcement from Deadline:

Ben Affleck has decided to drop out of Triple Frontier, the JC Chandor-directed hot button thriller that is mobilizing at Netflix. Affleck is going to take some time to focus on his wellness and his family. The film will move forward without him; it is casting up quickly.

[From Deadline]

As Deadline notes later in that article Affleck is due at Comic-Con over the weekend to promote Justice League. I’m sure he’ll field plenty of questions about the solo Batman movie as well. The Warner Brother panel is scheduled for early afternoon on Saturday.

This might not be an issue of Affleck needing time off work though. Deadline has two other stories about this film, which is “scripted thriller set in the notorious border zone between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil where the Iguazu and Parana rivers converge.” In April Paramount dropped out of the film, which lead to the loss of stars Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy before production. In early May we heard that Ben was in talks to star with his brother, Casey Affleck, and Mahershala Ali, who was previously attached.

Now, six weeks later, Ben has left the project, so it could be for any number of reasons. It’s possible he decided not to do a Netflix film as he was concerned about his career or something like that. It’s also possible that there were issues with production, the script and/or new director. However this is the guy who had a genealogy show edit out the fact that he had a slave-owning ancestor. He’s probably freaking out about the negative publicity and needs to work on getting his head on straight and staying/getting sober. This may have been another stressor he didn’t want in his life.

Speaking of stressors in his life, here are new photos of Affleck outside the Ritz in New York last night with Lindsay Shookus. (They were also seen going for a Starbucks run earlier in the day.) Notice how Ben first got photographed after announcing he’s focusing on wellness and family, with the other woman and looking hungover. I’ll say something nice, her dress is cute I would wear that, and I love her little white tennis shoes. Ben and Lindsay are starting to wear the same colors when they’re out together. I bet she’s doing that accidentally on purpose.

Lindsay’s working on her pap face!

