Ben Affleck drops out of Netflix film ‘to focus on his wellness & his family’

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus check out of the Ritz hotel after a rendezvous in NYC
Whenever someone high profile leaves a job and needs to make an announcement about it, the usual explanation involves spending more time with family and/or focusing on their health. So it’s not surprising that Ben Affleck used both of those reasons to explain his exit from the Netflix thriller Triple Frontier, directed by J.C. Chandon (A Most Violent Year, Margin Call). Only in Affleck’s case we know what a mess his personal life and health are, so it’s more believable. Here’s the announcement from Deadline:

Ben Affleck has decided to drop out of Triple Frontier, the JC Chandor-directed hot button thriller that is mobilizing at Netflix. Affleck is going to take some time to focus on his wellness and his family. The film will move forward without him; it is casting up quickly.

[From Deadline]

As Deadline notes later in that article Affleck is due at Comic-Con over the weekend to promote Justice League. I’m sure he’ll field plenty of questions about the solo Batman movie as well. The Warner Brother panel is scheduled for early afternoon on Saturday.

This might not be an issue of Affleck needing time off work though. Deadline has two other stories about this film, which is “scripted thriller set in the notorious border zone between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil where the Iguazu and Parana rivers converge.” In April Paramount dropped out of the film, which lead to the loss of stars Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy before production. In early May we heard that Ben was in talks to star with his brother, Casey Affleck, and Mahershala Ali, who was previously attached.

Now, six weeks later, Ben has left the project, so it could be for any number of reasons. It’s possible he decided not to do a Netflix film as he was concerned about his career or something like that. It’s also possible that there were issues with production, the script and/or new director. However this is the guy who had a genealogy show edit out the fact that he had a slave-owning ancestor. He’s probably freaking out about the negative publicity and needs to work on getting his head on straight and staying/getting sober. This may have been another stressor he didn’t want in his life.

Speaking of stressors in his life, here are new photos of Affleck outside the Ritz in New York last night with Lindsay Shookus. (They were also seen going for a Starbucks run earlier in the day.) Notice how Ben first got photographed after announcing he’s focusing on wellness and family, with the other woman and looking hungover. I’ll say something nice, her dress is cute I would wear that, and I love her little white tennis shoes. Ben and Lindsay are starting to wear the same colors when they’re out together. I bet she’s doing that accidentally on purpose.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus check out of the Ritz hotel after a rendezvous in NYC

Lindsay’s working on her pap face!
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus check out of the Ritz hotel after a rendezvous in NYC

BGUS_916824_0042-682x1024

Photos credit: Backgrid, PRPhotos and WENN

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

32 Responses to “Ben Affleck drops out of Netflix film ‘to focus on his wellness & his family’”

  1. Margo S. says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Ben, no one wants to watch you on Netflix bro. Your time has passed.

    Reply
  2. grabbyhands says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:24 am

    He left to focus on his wellness and family??

    Because all of his recent press indicates that he is focusing more on himself and getting loaded with his side piece who in no way seems to committed to him being sober and healthy (but does seem to love all the attention she’s getting).

    Reply
  3. Karen says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:25 am

    What a gentleman letting her struggle with those bags. At least take one.

    He needs to focus on his health, because he does not look healthy here.

    Reply
  4. Loopy says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:25 am

    What is that on her leg..a birth mark?

    Reply
  5. Fa says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:26 am

    He is parading his new girlfriend all over LA and New York and he’s saying he dropped from a movie for family and wellness, oh please man we are not dumb.

    Reply
  6. Giulia says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:27 am

    He’s been looking awfully puffy and sweaty lately. More than usual I mean.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Righttttttt because he’s focusing SO much on his family flying back and forth across the country with his mistress right? I’m sure his kids appreciate the “focus”
    They both look raggedy every time they are papped. No way this guy is sober. He’s a hot mess.

    Reply
  8. Nyawira says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Lol. Why isn’t he helping her with those bags?

    Also, for all those DM posters who claimed he slept with the nanny because Jen doesn’t glam up in her day to day…I give you Shookus. He clearly prefers his women makeup free and in sensible shoes. Now that I think about it the nanny was also a glam free sensible shoes kinda girl too.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      July 20, 2017 at 8:33 am

      I think he wants anyone that lets him indulge in his vices. Jen was a meany because she didn’t let him smoke, gamble and drink to his hearts content. Enter this woman that clearly looks like she goes on benders with him and a hot nanny because middle aged men love cliches

      Reply
      • Nyawira says:
        July 20, 2017 at 8:56 am

        Yeah but in Hollywood it’s not hard to find a girl who navigates life in makeup, blowouts and Jimmy Choos who will also happily look aside when he plays with other girls. In fact this type he seems to go with would be a minority in his world which implies he singles them out from the wider selection

  9. D says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:30 am

    The bags she’s carrying look pretty heavy…but I can see that he’s holding his sunglasses (?) so obviously he was unable to help with that. Very understandable /s

    Reply
  10. Adele Dazeem says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Does she wear makeup? If the reports she’s so “enjoying” the attention are true, I’m kinda surprised she doesn’t try to be a little more camera-ready.

    Mind you I look like a hot mess 90 percent of the time i step out my door but I also don’t have paparazzi stalking me.

    Reply
  11. CidyKitty says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:33 am

    He looks awful, bloated and sweaty all the time. I just hope he gets help. Lindsay is the fun girl right? That’s not what he needs. He needs a firm hand, he needs someone who will push him to wellness. That’s not what he wants though. Quite frankly, he should be able to pull himself together on his own but he clearly can’t do that.

    Reply
  12. Luca76 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Oh man oh man why is everyone so mean
    😂😂😂
    Anyway I think the celebrities should have paparazzi school for civilians this woman needs to go and just what to wear and how to look decent when photographed. She doesn’t know about angles.

    Reply
  13. Seraphina says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:41 am

    This is a complete train wreck. He looks bloated and she looks like she’s about one sip away from AA herself. The poor kids is all I can think. It’s one thing to have to work through a divorce but adding to it with THIS disfucntion takes it to a whole new level. I hope Jennifer has her crap straight. The kids will need her. Obviously the dad can’t handle it.

    Reply
  14. OhDear says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Dang, I didn’t realize how much they look alike.

    Reply
  15. PettyRiperton says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:46 am

    His people should’ve left it at focusing on his health because family is the last thing he’s thinking about. Ole girl looks like just as much of a train wreck as him.

    Reply
  16. BlueSky says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I saw the pic of when they went to Starbucks in NYC and he did not look thrilled to be photographed. Also, anyone notice he never holds her hand???

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      July 20, 2017 at 8:52 am

      He never held Jen Garner’s hand. If he did, it was very rarely. I always noticed that, because I’m a hand-holder. And I noticed it because everyone said for years there was no affection between Ben and Jen, so I started looking at papped photographs when they came out to see if that was true. That’s when I noticed he never held Jen’s hand.

      Reply
  17. Carol says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I think they both like they are bloated and hung over. She looks like a party girl. He looks bloated as can be and hung over. Pictures of Jen show what healthy looks like. Ben has screwed up his life me thinks.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      July 20, 2017 at 8:56 am

      I don’t get this pairing. But I think it’s unfair to start saying she’s hung over and a party girl. She does hold a demanding job at SNL. It’s not like she’s a slouch. I don’t think she is very pretty and is cursed with bad hair, so can look rough. But I see nothing in photos that says she’s hungover or drunk.

      Reply
  18. Miss M says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Paraguay?! I thought it was Uruguay…

    Reply
  19. Cee says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I hope this film never gets made unless it’s by Argentina, Brazil and/or Paraguay. If not it will end up white-washed and full of BS.

    Reply
  20. Joni says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:56 am

    He’s looking red and puffy again. I wonder if he bought her those Cartier love bracelets that she’s wearing.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment