Ben Affleck drops out of Netflix film ‘to focus on his wellness & his family’

Whenever someone high profile leaves a job and needs to make an announcement about it, the usual explanation involves spending more time with family and/or focusing on their health. So it’s not surprising that Ben Affleck used both of those reasons to explain his exit from the Netflix thriller Triple Frontier, directed by J.C. Chandon (A Most Violent Year, Margin Call). Only in Affleck’s case we know what a mess his personal life and health are, so it’s more believable. Here’s the announcement from Deadline:
Ben Affleck has decided to drop out of Triple Frontier, the JC Chandor-directed hot button thriller that is mobilizing at Netflix. Affleck is going to take some time to focus on his wellness and his family. The film will move forward without him; it is casting up quickly.
As Deadline notes later in that article Affleck is due at Comic-Con over the weekend to promote Justice League. I’m sure he’ll field plenty of questions about the solo Batman movie as well. The Warner Brother panel is scheduled for early afternoon on Saturday.
This might not be an issue of Affleck needing time off work though. Deadline has two other stories about this film, which is “scripted thriller set in the notorious border zone between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil where the Iguazu and Parana rivers converge.” In April Paramount dropped out of the film, which lead to the loss of stars Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy before production. In early May we heard that Ben was in talks to star with his brother, Casey Affleck, and Mahershala Ali, who was previously attached.
Now, six weeks later, Ben has left the project, so it could be for any number of reasons. It’s possible he decided not to do a Netflix film as he was concerned about his career or something like that. It’s also possible that there were issues with production, the script and/or new director. However this is the guy who had a genealogy show edit out the fact that he had a slave-owning ancestor. He’s probably freaking out about the negative publicity and needs to work on getting his head on straight and staying/getting sober. This may have been another stressor he didn’t want in his life.
Speaking of stressors in his life, here are new photos of Affleck outside the Ritz in New York last night with Lindsay Shookus. (They were also seen going for a Starbucks run earlier in the day.) Notice how Ben first got photographed after announcing he’s focusing on wellness and family, with the other woman and looking hungover. I’ll say something nice, her dress is cute I would wear that, and I love her little white tennis shoes. Ben and Lindsay are starting to wear the same colors when they’re out together. I bet she’s doing that accidentally on purpose.
Lindsay’s working on her pap face!
Photos credit: Backgrid, PRPhotos and WENN
Ben, no one wants to watch you on Netflix bro. Your time has passed.
He left to focus on his wellness and family??
Because all of his recent press indicates that he is focusing more on himself and getting loaded with his side piece who in no way seems to committed to him being sober and healthy (but does seem to love all the attention she’s getting).
What a gentleman letting her struggle with those bags. At least take one.
He needs to focus on his health, because he does not look healthy here.
Right?!?! She’s holding two heavy bags, you can see her biceps straining, and he’s just like lalala. This fits in with my low opinion of him, though. At least he’s meeting expectations.
What is that on her leg..a birth mark?
I looks like a Port Wine stain aka a “firemark” as it’s referred to because of the red color. It’s caused by capillary malformations in the skin. I had a great uncle who had one on his face.
He is parading his new girlfriend all over LA and New York and he’s saying he dropped from a movie for family and wellness, oh please man we are not dumb.
He’s been looking awfully puffy and sweaty lately. More than usual I mean.
Righttttttt because he’s focusing SO much on his family flying back and forth across the country with his mistress right? I’m sure his kids appreciate the “focus”
They both look raggedy every time they are papped. No way this guy is sober. He’s a hot mess.
Lol. Why isn’t he helping her with those bags?
Also, for all those DM posters who claimed he slept with the nanny because Jen doesn’t glam up in her day to day…I give you Shookus. He clearly prefers his women makeup free and in sensible shoes. Now that I think about it the nanny was also a glam free sensible shoes kinda girl too.
I think he wants anyone that lets him indulge in his vices. Jen was a meany because she didn’t let him smoke, gamble and drink to his hearts content. Enter this woman that clearly looks like she goes on benders with him and a hot nanny because middle aged men love cliches
Yeah but in Hollywood it’s not hard to find a girl who navigates life in makeup, blowouts and Jimmy Choos who will also happily look aside when he plays with other girls. In fact this type he seems to go with would be a minority in his world which implies he singles them out from the wider selection
The bags she’s carrying look pretty heavy…but I can see that he’s holding his sunglasses (?) so obviously he was unable to help with that. Very understandable /s
Does she wear makeup? If the reports she’s so “enjoying” the attention are true, I’m kinda surprised she doesn’t try to be a little more camera-ready.
Mind you I look like a hot mess 90 percent of the time i step out my door but I also don’t have paparazzi stalking me.
Jen Garner never ever wears any makeup, except for TV interviews, etc. When he dated Gwyneth, she never wears makeup during the day either But both are much prettier than Lindsay. At least Lindsay combed her hair compared to that last photo of them in LA. I think he likes the more natural look.
Ben seems pissed about the photographer at the hotel. But he could at least carry her bag.
You can wear makeup and still look natural. The whole “no makeup” makeup look exists.
He looks awful, bloated and sweaty all the time. I just hope he gets help. Lindsay is the fun girl right? That’s not what he needs. He needs a firm hand, he needs someone who will push him to wellness. That’s not what he wants though. Quite frankly, he should be able to pull himself together on his own but he clearly can’t do that.
When they were doing the coffee run during the day, he actually looked good. He looked healthy. Of course, he had sunglasses on. LOL
In my experience with addiction (and really, with any run of the mill personality issue), people have to want to change before they ever really will. They can hold it together for someone else for a while, but if they don’t want it for themselves, nobody can help them long term.
Oh man oh man why is everyone so mean
😂😂😂
Anyway I think the celebrities should have paparazzi school for civilians this woman needs to go and just what to wear and how to look decent when photographed. She doesn’t know about angles.
This is a complete train wreck. He looks bloated and she looks like she’s about one sip away from AA herself. The poor kids is all I can think. It’s one thing to have to work through a divorce but adding to it with THIS disfucntion takes it to a whole new level. I hope Jennifer has her crap straight. The kids will need her. Obviously the dad can’t handle it.
Dang, I didn’t realize how much they look alike.
His people should’ve left it at focusing on his health because family is the last thing he’s thinking about. Ole girl looks like just as much of a train wreck as him.
I saw the pic of when they went to Starbucks in NYC and he did not look thrilled to be photographed. Also, anyone notice he never holds her hand???
He never held Jen Garner’s hand. If he did, it was very rarely. I always noticed that, because I’m a hand-holder. And I noticed it because everyone said for years there was no affection between Ben and Jen, so I started looking at papped photographs when they came out to see if that was true. That’s when I noticed he never held Jen’s hand.
I think they both like they are bloated and hung over. She looks like a party girl. He looks bloated as can be and hung over. Pictures of Jen show what healthy looks like. Ben has screwed up his life me thinks.
I don’t get this pairing. But I think it’s unfair to start saying she’s hung over and a party girl. She does hold a demanding job at SNL. It’s not like she’s a slouch. I don’t think she is very pretty and is cursed with bad hair, so can look rough. But I see nothing in photos that says she’s hungover or drunk.
Paraguay?! I thought it was Uruguay…
No. La triple frontera is the border shared by Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay. We even had a war that basically depleted Paraguay’s male population, borders and economy for DECADES.
ETA: Uruguay only limits with Argentina and Brazil.
I went to look the map and it borders with Ciudad del Este. Thanks!
I hope this film never gets made unless it’s by Argentina, Brazil and/or Paraguay. If not it will end up white-washed and full of BS.
He’s looking red and puffy again. I wonder if he bought her those Cartier love bracelets that she’s wearing.
