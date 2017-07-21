Andrew Garfield clarifies his ‘I’m gay without the physical act’ comment

Last month, Andrew Garfield got in trouble. I felt sort of bad for him, honestly. Andrew is currently starring in a London production of Angels in America, Tony Kushner’s epic treatise about the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. It’s a very dark play and actors who take on these roles have to really commit to going THERE every night and twice on Sundays. Which is what Garfield talked about as he was doing press for the play. He told journalists he prepared for the role by trying to immerse himself in gay culture via… RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. I mean every single series of RuPaul’s Drag Race. I mean every series. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act—that’s all…. As far as I know, I am not a gay man. Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful, as well.”

The whole idea that Andrew Garfield was out here claiming gayness “without the physical act” didn’t go over so well. Nor did he win any fans by reducing gayness to “watching RuPaul” or “doing a play.” So there was backlash online, on Twitter mostly, although I did see some thinkpieces about Why Andrew Garfield Needs To Shut His Mouth or whatever. In any case, Andrew is trying to clarify:

“That’s of course not what I meant at all,” he told Newsbeat. “That discussion was about this play and how deeply grateful I am that I get to work on something so profound. It’s a love letter to the LGBTQ community. We were talking about, ‘How do you prepare for something so important and so big?’ and I was basically saying, ‘I dive in as fully as I possibly can.’” He noted that his goal is to continue to support the LGBTQ community and help progress the conversation around it. “My only longing is to serve and to keep the world spinning forward for the LGBTQ community in whatever way I’m meant to,” he said. “It’s important to a community that I feel so welcomed by. The intention [in my comments] was to speak to that, speak to my desire to play this part to the best of my ability and to fully immerse myself in a culture that I adore.”

I get what he’s saying, and I think it’s a little bit funny that he puts it in these terms: “I was basically saying, ‘I dive in as fully as I possibly can.’” I’m sure there are some gay guys out there who are side-eyeing him, saying, “Bang a dude or GTFO with this ‘I’m gay as I can be without actually banging a guy.’” Andrew doesn’t have to bang a dude to prove that he’s an ally, or to prove that he’s treating the material with respect, but given the way he framed it, I can see how people would say that. He’s an actor playing a gay man in a seminal work about the AIDS crisis and how it devastated the gay community. He worked hard to immerse himself in the role. His first comment was insensitive, but he clarified it okay and his heart is in the right place.