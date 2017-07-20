People: Donald Trump Jr. was apparently really gross with women in college

It pleases me that People Magazine has decided to treat the Trump family like a circus act, like a true-crime story, like a tragic human-interest story. Because that’s what they are. The tragedy of this family is what they’re doing to other people and what they’re doing to the country. Which means that People Mag has cast the Trumps as the villains, the monsters-next-door who slipped roofies into America’s cocktail and then date-raped her electorally. People Mag has added an addendum to yesterday’s “Poor Don Jr, he’s so sad and pathetic and he hates his father’s presidency” sob story. Apparently, Don Jr. was terrible with and to women. And he was a drunk.

Decades before he started making headlines as a First Son with a controversial record of meeting with Russian nationals, President Donald Trump‘s eldest child was a self-confessed hard-partying fraternity brother at the University of Pennsylvania. There, Donald Trump Jr. was so notorious for his strong interest in women that a friend who went to frat parties with him tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story: “Everyone was warned to stay away from Donnie Trump.”

At his father’s alma mater, the Wharton School at Penn, Don Jr.’s reputation also included getting into “drunken, ‘do-you-have-any-idea-who-I-am?’ fights,” according to a 2004 profile in New York magazine.

“To be fairly candid, I used to drink a lot and party pretty hard,” Don Jr. admitted in the 2004 interview. “And it wasn’t something that I was particularly good at. I mean, I was good at it, but I couldn’t do it in moderation.” In another account of Don Jr.’s college years, Scott Melker, a former Penn classmate, wrote on Facebook: “Donald Jr. was a drunk in college. Every memory I have of him is of him stumbling around on campus falling over or passing out in public, with his arm in a sling from injuring himself while drinking.”

Regarding his past drinking, a source who worked for the Trump family tells PEOPLE: “‘There is a lot of impulsive behavior in the family.”

After graduating, Don Jr. initially declined to join the family business, instead moving to Aspen, Colorado, where he hunted, fished, camped, lived out of the back of a truck, and bartended, according to Vanity Fair — which also reported that Don Jr. stopped talking to his father during this time. He returned to the East Coast to join the Trump Organization in 2001, the same year he spent 11 hours in a New Orleans jail on charges of public drunkenness.

Don Jr. says he’s been sober since 2002. In 2005, he married Vanessa Haydon, a model he’d met through his father and with whom Don Jr. now has five children. Says a source who knows the family well: “He’s a very strong family man, a good solid guy.”

I’ve read the stuff about Don Jr. being a drunk in college before – a lot of his classmates spoke about it last year, during the election, although at the time, those stories were more about “this whole family kind of sucks, poor Don Jr.” Now that we know Don Jr. is balls-deep in treason, the stories cast him in a different light – perhaps he’s a self-sabotaging moron? I do wish People Mag had pressed a bit further with this though: “Donald Trump Jr. was so notorious for his strong interest in women that a friend who went to frat parties with him tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story: ‘Everyone was warned to stay away from Donnie Trump.’” Please, tell me more. Why would the women be told to stay away from him, as opposed to telling Donnie to not creep out women at every party? How bad did it get? If you are a woman and you went to college with Donnie, please contact us! Leave a comment or tweet me @KaiseratCB.

Cover courtesy of People, additional photos courtesy of Getty.

 

74 Responses to “People: Donald Trump Jr. was apparently really gross with women in college”

  1. Susiecue says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:44 am

    THIS IS SHOCKING

    Reply
  2. Mermaid says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I’m shocked, I tell you, just shocked!!! Who could have ever guessed???

    NOT🙄 Come on down to Congress Don!!! See you next week!!!

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I’m shocked- said no one who has paying attention.

    Reply
  4. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Gross and totally expected.

    Donnie Jr is supposed to testify in front of the Congree on July 26. I will save the date, LOL.

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Is anyone surprised? He was raised by a man who thinks it’s okay to grab women’s vaginas!!! This whole family is creepy, skeezy, unethical and criminally embezzled with oligarchs and the Russian mob. Other than Baron there is not a single innocent party in this family, they are all scum who should be tried for treason

    Reply
  6. JustJen says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Shocker, said no one, ever. They likely warned women to stay away from him because he was a lost cause. I was in a sorority and knew of guys like him. Even dated a perpetually drunk idiot, but only briefly. I was young and thought people shouldn’t get black balled by one or two bad incidents. I came to my senses and realized it’s often an indication of a bad personality.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Love the bad People cover pics.

    Reply
  8. AnnaKist says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:59 am

    So he was a pr*ck like his father. Shocking, right? I think it’s only a matter of time before people from his past start spilling the beans. And he now supposedly leads a “qiuiet life”, except for the loud blasts from his gun when he’s gunning down innocent animals for “sport and recreation”. The lot of them should be shot with a ball of their own shit.

    Reply
  9. tracking says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Like father like son, sheesh.

    Reply
  10. vanna says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Why, who would have thought….

    Reply
  11. kaye says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:05 am

    WHAT A SHOCK.
    SHOCKED.

    In other news, water is wet.

    Reply
  12. Jerusha says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Apple. Tree.

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:07 am

    He’s so gross. I’m not suprised a spoiled rich kid with a sleazy dad would act like this
    Everytime I see his picture, I wonder how many handfuls of Crisco it takes to make hair that greasy

    Reply
  14. Wren33 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:16 am

    He is awful, but part of me still feels bad for him – he tried to escape his awful father, and became sober, but ultimately got sucked back in to the money and fame and entitlement he could only access by being part of the family organization.

    Reply
    • Harla Jodet says:
      July 20, 2017 at 10:33 am

      I agree Wren33, I think he would have had a much happier life if he had stayed away from his father and all that it entails. I can’t imagine what it would be like to be the son of The Donald, the constant comparisons, the “why aren’t you ambitious like your dad?”, “are you a jerk like your dad?” and on top of all that I don’t imagine that Donald is the least bit caring or compassionate towards his sons except when they are doing exactly what he wants them to do. The father/son dynamic can be so fraught with angst and I can see The Donald using that angst against his sons to maneuver them any way he wants. All that being said, no one can make you do something you don’t want to do so on some level D Jr does need to take responsibility for his own life and decide if this is the direction he wants it to take.

      Reply
    • adastraperaspera says:
      July 20, 2017 at 11:27 am

      I have a friend who had to completely cut off her family in order to get away from them controlling her with their financial empire (coincidentally, one based on real estate). Her brother refused to play, as well, going to the west coast to art school. For years he was able to stay away. He kept being reeled back in, though. As the son, they expected him to take over the biz. The pressure was immense. He has always had terrible substance abuse problems, can’t keep his marriages together, and now his own sons are abusing drugs. Today, though, he is back in the fold, working huge commercial real estate deals and god knows what else. Sometimes it seems like these children of billionaires are merely a “sonny won’t testify against us” labor pool for shady dealings. The machinations of patriarchy writ large.

      Reply
  15. mkyarwood says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Extree, extree, read allaboutit!

    Reply
  16. Neelyo says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:21 am

    I wonder if he’s sober. After one of the debates they interviewed him and I swear he was on coke.

    Also, does anyone know anything about his wife’s modeling career? Never heard of her and she’s not that pretty, so i’m just curious what type of modeling she did. Maybe car show?

    Reply
  17. Stacey says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:28 am

    I turned to your site years ago to lighten up my life and read some celebrity gossip. I say this because you said your site was suffering and in my opinion YOU made it political. Half the country voted for Trump. DEAL! SORRY! You went from delicious gossip to political bs and talking down to half the country. Stick with gossip and you’ll see folks coming back!

    Reply
  18. anna says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:29 am

    “he married Vanessa Haydon, a model he’d met through his father”. so daddy knew her first. I’m repulsed. that’s so wrong on so many levels because of who he is and how he is.

    Reply
  19. Lady Cali says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:31 am

    can someone plz tell me how with eric and special snowflake having blonde hair, that junior has black hair?? i smell an affair. i dont think the trumps are going to last four years.

    Reply
  20. Lightpurple says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:36 am

    This is a man who believes that if a woman has a problem with “locker room talk” in the workplace, she needs to toughen up or get out, no matter what state and federal laws have to say about workplace sexual harassment. He also said the federal ethics laws should be rewritten because they weren’t written to reflect the reality of politicians who have international business interests. Never mind that Nelson Rockerfeller, the Bush family, and Dick Cheney and many of their appointees had international business interests

    Reply
  21. S says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:58 am

    PEOPLE needed a Trump “source” to tell them: “‘There is a lot of impulsive behavior in the family”?

    The only thing needed to confirm that “breaking news” is being a human with sentient consciousness that lives the world. In fact, I’m pretty sure most pets are also aware of this startling revelation.

    DJT Jr was a jackass in college? (As if he’s not now?) Quelle surprise!

    I expect tomorrow’s PEOPLE scoop to be that water is wet and the sky is blue.

    Reply
  22. Scooch says:
    July 20, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I have first-hand experience with this turd. I worked at the U of P Office of Student Conduct while he was there and he was in my office MANY times pulling his do-you-know-who-I-am routine and threatening to get our whole office fired for even attempting to discipline his spoiled rotten ass. He lived in the ZBT fraternity house (Zillions, Billions, Trillions) – all the super rich shits. One time I had to visit the place to investigate a case (one of the drugged up brats tossed himself out of a window during a party). The house was gorgeous from the outside but inside was your typically disgusting frat house. There was pizza cartons and beer cans all over the floor and in black spray paint on the wall it said “BIG HAIRY PUSSY”. And on a side note, our office was right next door to the mailroom and Ivana used to send him expensive presents that always got delivered to our office instead. I called her office a number of times and told her she was sending them to the wrong place but they kept on coming. After a while we just kept everything -sweaters, watches and the like. The men in my family had great Christmases while I worked there. But yes, all of this is to confirm that this kid was and sill remains a totally entitled shithead prick. My former boss there was a former prosecutor and she had no problem saying “I don’t care” whenever little Donnie came in screaming “Do you know who my father is?” and telling all of us that Baby Fists was going to shut us down. God, I hate that entire family.

    Reply
  23. TomatoGirl says:
    July 20, 2017 at 11:21 am

    He should have stayed at that cabin.

    Reply

