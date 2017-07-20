People: Donald Trump Jr. was apparently really gross with women in college

It pleases me that People Magazine has decided to treat the Trump family like a circus act, like a true-crime story, like a tragic human-interest story. Because that’s what they are. The tragedy of this family is what they’re doing to other people and what they’re doing to the country. Which means that People Mag has cast the Trumps as the villains, the monsters-next-door who slipped roofies into America’s cocktail and then date-raped her electorally. People Mag has added an addendum to yesterday’s “Poor Don Jr, he’s so sad and pathetic and he hates his father’s presidency” sob story. Apparently, Don Jr. was terrible with and to women. And he was a drunk.
Decades before he started making headlines as a First Son with a controversial record of meeting with Russian nationals, President Donald Trump‘s eldest child was a self-confessed hard-partying fraternity brother at the University of Pennsylvania. There, Donald Trump Jr. was so notorious for his strong interest in women that a friend who went to frat parties with him tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story: “Everyone was warned to stay away from Donnie Trump.”
At his father’s alma mater, the Wharton School at Penn, Don Jr.’s reputation also included getting into “drunken, ‘do-you-have-any-idea-who-I-am?’ fights,” according to a 2004 profile in New York magazine.
“To be fairly candid, I used to drink a lot and party pretty hard,” Don Jr. admitted in the 2004 interview. “And it wasn’t something that I was particularly good at. I mean, I was good at it, but I couldn’t do it in moderation.” In another account of Don Jr.’s college years, Scott Melker, a former Penn classmate, wrote on Facebook: “Donald Jr. was a drunk in college. Every memory I have of him is of him stumbling around on campus falling over or passing out in public, with his arm in a sling from injuring himself while drinking.”
Regarding his past drinking, a source who worked for the Trump family tells PEOPLE: “‘There is a lot of impulsive behavior in the family.”
After graduating, Don Jr. initially declined to join the family business, instead moving to Aspen, Colorado, where he hunted, fished, camped, lived out of the back of a truck, and bartended, according to Vanity Fair — which also reported that Don Jr. stopped talking to his father during this time. He returned to the East Coast to join the Trump Organization in 2001, the same year he spent 11 hours in a New Orleans jail on charges of public drunkenness.
Don Jr. says he’s been sober since 2002. In 2005, he married Vanessa Haydon, a model he’d met through his father and with whom Don Jr. now has five children. Says a source who knows the family well: “He’s a very strong family man, a good solid guy.”
I’ve read the stuff about Don Jr. being a drunk in college before – a lot of his classmates spoke about it last year, during the election, although at the time, those stories were more about “this whole family kind of sucks, poor Don Jr.” Now that we know Don Jr. is balls-deep in treason, the stories cast him in a different light – perhaps he’s a self-sabotaging moron? I do wish People Mag had pressed a bit further with this though: “Donald Trump Jr. was so notorious for his strong interest in women that a friend who went to frat parties with him tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story: ‘Everyone was warned to stay away from Donnie Trump.’” Please, tell me more. Why would the women be told to stay away from him, as opposed to telling Donnie to not creep out women at every party? How bad did it get? If you are a woman and you went to college with Donnie, please contact us! Leave a comment or tweet me @KaiseratCB.
Cover courtesy of People, additional photos courtesy of Getty.
WHO WOULD HAVE EVER THOUGHT A GUY WHO LOOKS LIKE EVERY PREP SCHOOL SEX PEST IN EVERY LAW AND ORDER EPISODE FROM 1990-95 WOULD BE A CREEP.
Also! He was so well known for getting wasted, passing out in people’s beds, and then peeing himself, that he was known as “Diaper Don”. I am not making this up.
lol, I came here to post about Melker saying DTJ was named Diaper Don, as well. DD was apparently slapped in the face by his father, knocking drunk DD to the floor, in front of many dorm mates.
I came to add the part about the incontinence issues.
So peeing runs in the family. Will this stream of information never end? That dossier trickles ever closer to truth than fantasy.
Drip. Drip. Drip.
I am aghast. The son of President Pussygrabber was a drunken, disgusting pervert? EGAD.
“There is a lot of impulsive behavior in the family.”
You know what IS shocking? Don Jr. was introduced to his wife to be by his father who himself had a crash on her! I remember reading a piece about Vanessa and Don Jr’s story and how Trup said to his son something like “check out this blonde, very nice!” A little after his son started dating her and married her later.
I wonder if Donnie Two Scoops hits on his daughters-in-law, or has grabbed them by the p*ssy. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that he has.
Donnie Jr is supposed to testify in front of the Congree on July 26. I will save the date, LOL.
I’m betting he will not show up unless he’s supenia. He has a lot to lose. If he shows up he cannot lie under oat and we know he’s a big 🤥.
I hear you @ B n A fn. I haven’t seen any reference to subpoenas, only to “letter” (I read TG).
Jared Kendoll is scheduled to testify in a separate CLOSED session. How come? Can the Democrats do smth about that? It’s a matter of transparency.
(closed session is not about his voice, Im sure)
If you think that he will not lie under oath, I have a bridge to sell to you.
Pumpkin,
I actually thought it was very telling that Jared has to testify in closed session whereas everyone else gets an open session. To me, that means he’s in some sh!t that’s way deeper, and deals with info so sensitive that it can’t be discussed in public. All in all, not a good look for Tom Marvolo Kushner.
@NotSoSocialButterfly, you replied to B a N fn but I’ll give my 2 cents. I want him to lie and get caught for that !
@Shambles, I also thought that was very telling. I don’t know the mechanisms of such hearings/testimonies. Will ***some information*** be released though?
According to Jake Tapper, Chuck Grassely has threatened to subpoena Junior and Manafort if they don’t appear. But who knows….
and, Shambles, to add to what you said…a closed session means not only that we don’t get to hear but neither does the Cheeto. think Jared is going to throw FIL under the bus to save himself?…
@ Pumpkin,
You , me and millions of others around the globe!
Senator Al Franken is on that committee. Senator Kamala Harris would have made him at least as nervous as she did Beauregard.
Sen Harris is on the Intel Committee, which is the committee Kush is testifying in front of, in closed hearing. I’m desperately sad that there won’t be footage of that, because I’m sure it would be amazing. DJT Jr and Manafort are in front of Judiciary. Different chairmen, different jurisdictions, different discretion for open/closed hearings, unfortunately.
Is anyone surprised? He was raised by a man who thinks it’s okay to grab women’s vaginas!!! This whole family is creepy, skeezy, unethical and criminally embezzled with oligarchs and the Russian mob. Other than Baron there is not a single innocent party in this family, they are all scum who should be tried for treason
And Tiffany Trump. Let not forget her, she dodge a bullet.
Nah. She was at the convention and even had a speech. Best believe she would be in the WH doing her dad’s bidding in a heartbeat if he actually cared about her. She can go to hell too as far as I’m concerned.
Shocker, said no one, ever. They likely warned women to stay away from him because he was a lost cause. I was in a sorority and knew of guys like him. Even dated a perpetually drunk idiot, but only briefly. I was young and thought people shouldn’t get black balled by one or two bad incidents. I came to my senses and realized it’s often an indication of a bad personality.
Love the bad People cover pics.
Such an unattractive lot.
So he was a pr*ck like his father. Shocking, right? I think it’s only a matter of time before people from his past start spilling the beans. And he now supposedly leads a “qiuiet life”, except for the loud blasts from his gun when he’s gunning down innocent animals for “sport and recreation”. The lot of them should be shot with a ball of their own shit.
Wonder how many were reluctant to come forward, due to fear of lawsuits/reprisals? After all, Daddy’s past time was allegedly saying he’d sue people into bankruptcy. With the brand in shambles and bigger fish to fry, that fear is much less right now.
There were a few people like the roommate, the biographer and the longtime manager who were trying to sound alarm bells about father and/or son long ago.
Everytime I see his picture, I wonder how many handfuls of Crisco it takes to make hair that greasy
His and his brothers slicked back, greasy Crisco hair makes me gag. You’d think that with all their money, they could afford a bottle of shampoo
He is awful, but part of me still feels bad for him – he tried to escape his awful father, and became sober, but ultimately got sucked back in to the money and fame and entitlement he could only access by being part of the family organization.
I agree Wren33, I think he would have had a much happier life if he had stayed away from his father and all that it entails. I can’t imagine what it would be like to be the son of The Donald, the constant comparisons, the “why aren’t you ambitious like your dad?”, “are you a jerk like your dad?” and on top of all that I don’t imagine that Donald is the least bit caring or compassionate towards his sons except when they are doing exactly what he wants them to do. The father/son dynamic can be so fraught with angst and I can see The Donald using that angst against his sons to maneuver them any way he wants. All that being said, no one can make you do something you don’t want to do so on some level D Jr does need to take responsibility for his own life and decide if this is the direction he wants it to take.
I have a friend who had to completely cut off her family in order to get away from them controlling her with their financial empire (coincidentally, one based on real estate). Her brother refused to play, as well, going to the west coast to art school. For years he was able to stay away. He kept being reeled back in, though. As the son, they expected him to take over the biz. The pressure was immense. He has always had terrible substance abuse problems, can’t keep his marriages together, and now his own sons are abusing drugs. Today, though, he is back in the fold, working huge commercial real estate deals and god knows what else. Sometimes it seems like these children of billionaires are merely a “sonny won’t testify against us” labor pool for shady dealings. The machinations of patriarchy writ large.
I wonder if he’s sober. After one of the debates they interviewed him and I swear he was on coke.
Also, does anyone know anything about his wife’s modeling career? Never heard of her and she’s not that pretty, so i’m just curious what type of modeling she did. Maybe car show?
I wonder at times if Senior is on coke too. All that sniffing during interviews, debates. And he says he sleeps four hours a night.
Have you ever done it or spent time around people that do? Donny Sr is one of the least likely people I can think of.
Once in college and I have several friends who do it on a regular basis but it’s not my thing. I’m just saying I know Trump doesn’t supposedly drink, but his rhetoric and manic actions don’t seem like those of a person not under the influence of something. I know other people think it’s dementia. All I know is it’s something.
I turned to your site years ago to lighten up my life and read some celebrity gossip. I say this because you said your site was suffering and in my opinion YOU made it political. Half the country voted for Trump. DEAL! SORRY! You went from delicious gossip to political bs and talking down to half the country. Stick with gossip and you’ll see folks coming back!
wasn’t half the country though and hillary won the popular vote, but i’m sure you know that. you trumpies are such sore winners.
Only 25% voted for the sexual predator and Russia helped. So no, we want stop exposing him for the scum he is.
@ Stacey, actually, not even half of the people able to vote actually voted. 3 million more voted for Hillary. Get your facts staight. The president was a reality show host. Wouldn’t that make these articles about a celebrity?
+ 1 @ Stacy. I get enough Trump bashing when I watch Morning Joe. I come here for frivolous fun. Please go back to what you do best CB. Stick to Kate’s clothes and Hollywood starlets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or you can choose not to click on the political stories. Seems like an easy solution to me. Also Dump is a reality tv celebrity so its not far off CB typical articles.
Don’t click on the stories you don’t want to be bothered with. I can’t stand the Kardashians so I don’t click on those links. I don’t go in and bitch about CB posting Kardashian stories.
Get a grip.
You seem to be a regular Trumpsters who refuses to see the truth. Did you get your fake facts about the election from Trump University?
Nobody’s forcing you to read the political articles here. If you don’t want to, you don’t have to
@Stacey & India Andrews: Then stick to the stories about Kate’s clothes and Hollywood starlets. You are not forced to read these articles.
never fails to amaze me to read people telling a site’s author what they should and shouldn’t publish.
No one is forcing you or India Andrews to read these posts or this site.
go start your own blog and write whatever the heck you want to.
while on your way out, don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya.
Ok honey, don’t let the door hit you on your way out. You should just stick to Faux news if the truth hurts so much.
Uh sadly most of the country chose not to vote. Also Hillary won the popular vote. So please just stop with the lies.
This shit is literally on the cover of People Magazine, a celebrity-and-gossip weekly. THIS IS GOSSIP. They are C-list celebrities.
“he married Vanessa Haydon, a model he’d met through his father”. so daddy knew her first. I’m repulsed. that’s so wrong on so many levels because of who he is and how he is.
They have to marry people who will be in on the mob family life. Trump senior controls them all with an iron fist. Now Putin does too.
Yeah, I gagged when I read that.
can someone plz tell me how with eric and special snowflake having blonde hair, that junior has black hair?? i smell an affair. i dont think the trumps are going to last four years.
Doesn’t surprise me. My mom had dark hair, green eyes and my dad had dark hair and brown eyes. They had 3 children (in a row) with blonde hair and blue eyes. We say my oldest brother is the odd one with dark hair and brown eyes!
Ivanka’s not a real blonde…
Yes, I recently saw an old pic of her and she had dark hair. It was a pre-surgeries picture and holy cow…. she looked just like her brothers before daddy bought her all of that work.
This is a man who believes that if a woman has a problem with “locker room talk” in the workplace, she needs to toughen up or get out, no matter what state and federal laws have to say about workplace sexual harassment. He also said the federal ethics laws should be rewritten because they weren’t written to reflect the reality of politicians who have international business interests. Never mind that Nelson Rockerfeller, the Bush family, and Dick Cheney and many of their appointees had international business interests
PEOPLE needed a Trump “source” to tell them: “‘There is a lot of impulsive behavior in the family”?
The only thing needed to confirm that “breaking news” is being a human with sentient consciousness that lives the world. In fact, I’m pretty sure most pets are also aware of this startling revelation.
I expect tomorrow’s PEOPLE scoop to be that water is wet and the sky is blue.
I have first-hand experience with this turd. I worked at the U of P Office of Student Conduct while he was there and he was in my office MANY times pulling his do-you-know-who-I-am routine and threatening to get our whole office fired for even attempting to discipline his spoiled rotten ass. He lived in the ZBT fraternity house (Zillions, Billions, Trillions) – all the super rich shits. One time I had to visit the place to investigate a case (one of the drugged up brats tossed himself out of a window during a party). The house was gorgeous from the outside but inside was your typically disgusting frat house. There was pizza cartons and beer cans all over the floor and in black spray paint on the wall it said “BIG HAIRY PUSSY”. And on a side note, our office was right next door to the mailroom and Ivana used to send him expensive presents that always got delivered to our office instead. I called her office a number of times and told her she was sending them to the wrong place but they kept on coming. After a while we just kept everything -sweaters, watches and the like. The men in my family had great Christmases while I worked there. But yes, all of this is to confirm that this kid was and sill remains a totally entitled shithead prick. My former boss there was a former prosecutor and she had no problem saying “I don’t care” whenever little Donnie came in screaming “Do you know who my father is?” and telling all of us that Baby Fists was going to shut us down. God, I hate that entire family.
Interesting, and not entirely surprising how highly entitled they believe they are.
And the mother being so disconnected that she apparently never realized her gift of the month wasn’t reaching him. I guess an assistant was tasked with picking out something and didn’t really care where the present landed anyway.
@Scooch
Wow!!! I could have predicted all this but I love hearing it from someone who saw it firsthand…please keep talking…tell us more lol!!!
This comment is amazing!!!
This is all completely believable. Thanks for sharing!
He should have stayed at that cabin.
