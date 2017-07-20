People: Donald Trump Jr. was apparently really gross with women in college

It pleases me that People Magazine has decided to treat the Trump family like a circus act, like a true-crime story, like a tragic human-interest story. Because that’s what they are. The tragedy of this family is what they’re doing to other people and what they’re doing to the country. Which means that People Mag has cast the Trumps as the villains, the monsters-next-door who slipped roofies into America’s cocktail and then date-raped her electorally. People Mag has added an addendum to yesterday’s “Poor Don Jr, he’s so sad and pathetic and he hates his father’s presidency” sob story. Apparently, Don Jr. was terrible with and to women. And he was a drunk.

Decades before he started making headlines as a First Son with a controversial record of meeting with Russian nationals, President Donald Trump‘s eldest child was a self-confessed hard-partying fraternity brother at the University of Pennsylvania. There, Donald Trump Jr. was so notorious for his strong interest in women that a friend who went to frat parties with him tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story: “Everyone was warned to stay away from Donnie Trump.” At his father’s alma mater, the Wharton School at Penn, Don Jr.’s reputation also included getting into “drunken, ‘do-you-have-any-idea-who-I-am?’ fights,” according to a 2004 profile in New York magazine. “To be fairly candid, I used to drink a lot and party pretty hard,” Don Jr. admitted in the 2004 interview. “And it wasn’t something that I was particularly good at. I mean, I was good at it, but I couldn’t do it in moderation.” In another account of Don Jr.’s college years, Scott Melker, a former Penn classmate, wrote on Facebook: “Donald Jr. was a drunk in college. Every memory I have of him is of him stumbling around on campus falling over or passing out in public, with his arm in a sling from injuring himself while drinking.” Regarding his past drinking, a source who worked for the Trump family tells PEOPLE: “‘There is a lot of impulsive behavior in the family.” After graduating, Don Jr. initially declined to join the family business, instead moving to Aspen, Colorado, where he hunted, fished, camped, lived out of the back of a truck, and bartended, according to Vanity Fair — which also reported that Don Jr. stopped talking to his father during this time. He returned to the East Coast to join the Trump Organization in 2001, the same year he spent 11 hours in a New Orleans jail on charges of public drunkenness. Don Jr. says he’s been sober since 2002. In 2005, he married Vanessa Haydon, a model he’d met through his father and with whom Don Jr. now has five children. Says a source who knows the family well: “He’s a very strong family man, a good solid guy.”

[From People]

I’ve read the stuff about Don Jr. being a drunk in college before – a lot of his classmates spoke about it last year, during the election, although at the time, those stories were more about “this whole family kind of sucks, poor Don Jr.” Now that we know Don Jr. is balls-deep in treason, the stories cast him in a different light – perhaps he’s a self-sabotaging moron? I do wish People Mag had pressed a bit further with this though: “Donald Trump Jr. was so notorious for his strong interest in women that a friend who went to frat parties with him tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story: ‘Everyone was warned to stay away from Donnie Trump.’” Please, tell me more. Why would the women be told to stay away from him, as opposed to telling Donnie to not creep out women at every party? How bad did it get? If you are a woman and you went to college with Donnie, please contact us! Leave a comment or tweet me @KaiseratCB.