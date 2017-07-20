Here’s the first trailer for Michael Fassbender’s Norwegian noir ‘The Snowman’

I knew Michael Fassbender spent a good chunk of 2016 on location, filming The Snowman. I didn’t really pay much attention to the idea of the film, which is based on a popular novel by Norwegian crime-writer Jo Nesbø. As it turns out, the film is just the kind of gory serial killer movie that I love. I loathe most horror films, where someone in a mask is carving up sorority girls. But I LOVE crime stories, detective stories and serial-killer-investigation stories. So now I think I should probably read the book before I watch the movie, because YIKES this movie looks terrifying and gory and suspenseful and crazy. The trailer was released on Wednesday and I was shocked! Shocked, I tell you. Shocked that Fassy made a movie that actually looks good. NSFW-ish for blood and gore.
Fassy plays Detective Harry Hole. Rebecca Ferguson – a shape-shifting Swedish actress who looks different in every movie – plays Det. Hole’s partner, I think. Chloe Sevigny is in there. Charlotte Gainsbourg is in there. James D’Arcy, Toby Jones and Val Kilmer (??????) are in there. And JK Simmons is doing one of the dodgiest accents I’ve ever heard, and it is glorious.
So, what do you think? Will this be the Scandinavian noir embraced by American audiences? The English-language version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo was a disappointment at the box office, but I really do think this one might get some traction. Let’s hope! Because Fassy sort of needs a hit movie. He still has to prove to Hollywood that he can be the lead of a financially successful film (the X-Men movies don’t really count, plus the last one came and went with little fanfare).
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
I saw this yesterday. I thought it look pretty interesting. I’ll go see it.
Everyone please read the Harry Hole books!!! They’re absolutely incredible!!! Everyone I’ve told about the novels loves them as well and I’ve had 3 people on the subway talk to me about how great they are once they’ve seen me reading them.
To anyone whose already read these novels and looking for something similar, there’s a series by Jussi Adler-Olsen involving a detective Carl Morck, and they’re pretty good as well. Not as good as Harry Hole but similar
Best stories ever. I’m on latest: The Thirst. Scandinavian noir is the best.
I’m excited.
I love the Harry Hole books and the casting looks pretty good.
The books are great, I would highly recommend them. I think I will check out the movie too.
I’m with you Kaiser, 100%. Ordering the book today (I’m still a paper book lover).
Great cast and of course Fassy (swoon).
Enjoy the book! It’s good – goes in all sorts of directions and is a really thrilling read.
This looks appropriately scary, although I have to be honest, scandinavian noir lost its attraction to me: it’s always too much – Nazis, pedophilia, satanic rituals, political conspiracies, serial killers working in pairs – all in one book. At some point it stops being scary and becomes ridiculous.
I like movies like this.. but damn I couldn’t put my finger on what is bother me.. then it hit me. The dialogue is horrible. Just so stereotypical and extremely predictable. I still may see it. Or wait for it to hit TV
I think it’s the voice-over maybe… I found it unnecessary.
I agree. I’ve read the book years ago but I saw this trailer the other day and I thought it looked bad. I couldn’t figure out why the trailer looked so off. I thought it looked too generic, overwrought and cliched, tbh. I’m also, to be fair to the movie/trailer, not a fan of Fassbender, so it could be that too.
I really liked the book but can’t remember most of the plot (I read it when it came out and I was 14, haha). The most successful Norwegian film ever was based on one of Nesbø’s books so there’s a reason to be hopeful!
I’ll definitely go to the cinema to see this and not just wait for it to come out on DVD.
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo wasn’t a huge flop, it probably made its money back and then some. For me, the remake was doomed from the start. The original was pretty successful outside of Scandinavia and Noomi was widely considered to be a great Lisbeth. When the remake came out rather soon after the first trilogy I just didn’t see the point. Same with Let the Right One In.
This trailer doesn’t look too bad but I don’t know if I would want to watch it in theaters. It looks more like something to watch at home on a Saturday night. I’ll probably end up seeing it because my Irish ginger husband needs as much support as possible. Maybe he should just go back to doing small to mid range films. Or he can switch it up and do something on American TV. Isn’t Steve McQueen’s project with HBO back on since they cancelled Vinyl?
I don’t think I am going to touch the books. I always come away disappointed with the movie adaptation.
This looks like a great thriller, anyway I hope it does well at the box office. October is an awards season month but it also a date were movies especially thrillers are expected to bring nice numbers at the box office.
I read this book a couple of years ago, and then went on to read the others in the Harry Hole series. This looks great–I’ll go see it in the theater. But not at night!
I read “The Snowman” ! It’s FANTASTIC ! I can’t wait for the movie !
Fassy is giving off serious Burt Lancaster vibes in some of those scenes. Film looks interesting.
I might go, mostly for Charlotte Gainsbourg. And JK Simmons. And Toby Jones.
The element of interest for me [other than Fassbender] is the director Tomas Alfredson. He directed LET THE RIGHT ONE IN and TINKER, TAILOR, SOLDIER, SPY.
“Harry Hole” is a really bad name for a character, I don’t know if I can take it seriously. And “Snowman killer”, that just doesn’t sound scary at all.
Fassy is best in these drama types of films, not romantic leading man types. Also, he has been photographed with Alicia Vikander on their vacation all over Europe. Love them together.
