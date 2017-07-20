Here’s the first trailer for Michael Fassbender’s Norwegian noir ‘The Snowman’

I knew Michael Fassbender spent a good chunk of 2016 on location, filming The Snowman. I didn’t really pay much attention to the idea of the film, which is based on a popular novel by Norwegian crime-writer Jo Nesbø. As it turns out, the film is just the kind of gory serial killer movie that I love. I loathe most horror films, where someone in a mask is carving up sorority girls. But I LOVE crime stories, detective stories and serial-killer-investigation stories. So now I think I should probably read the book before I watch the movie, because YIKES this movie looks terrifying and gory and suspenseful and crazy. The trailer was released on Wednesday and I was shocked! Shocked, I tell you. Shocked that Fassy made a movie that actually looks good. NSFW-ish for blood and gore.

Fassy plays Detective Harry Hole. Rebecca Ferguson – a shape-shifting Swedish actress who looks different in every movie – plays Det. Hole’s partner, I think. Chloe Sevigny is in there. Charlotte Gainsbourg is in there. James D’Arcy, Toby Jones and Val Kilmer (??????) are in there. And JK Simmons is doing one of the dodgiest accents I’ve ever heard, and it is glorious.

So, what do you think? Will this be the Scandinavian noir embraced by American audiences? The English-language version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo was a disappointment at the box office, but I really do think this one might get some traction. Let’s hope! Because Fassy sort of needs a hit movie. He still has to prove to Hollywood that he can be the lead of a financially successful film (the X-Men movies don’t really count, plus the last one came and went with little fanfare).