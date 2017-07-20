Blind item: who was Charlize Theron’s ‘really cool dude’ mystery date?

Charlize Theron stops by 'The Howard Stern Show' in NYC

Charlize Theron is in New York, promoting Atomic Blonde. James McAvoy is around too! I’m still looking for something to cover regarding McAvoy, but for now, let’s talk about Charlize. She did Howard Stern’s show yesterday and there’s one particular moment that has become a discussion point. Probably because we, as a society, love a good blind item. We love it when celebrities withhold. We love it when a celebrity drops some bread crumbs about something in their personal lives. This is what Charlize discussed:

Charlize Theron is back in the game. The Emoji Movie actress gushed to Howard Stern on Wednesday, July 19, about a romantic date she went on recently with a “really cool dude.” The actress, 44, wouldn’t reveal her new man’s name, but didn’t say no when asked by Stern if he’s famous.

“I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago,” she shared with the radio personality. “I had a great date, I’ve got to tell you. I had an incredible date. This guy really impressed me. We went for a 9-mile hike in the middle of the night. It was a full moon. But I was really impressed. It was fun.”

Theron, who ended her engagement to Sean Penn in June 2016 after 18 months together, kept mum about all the details, but sounded smitten.

“I’m not going to say where we met, but we ended up going for a walk … It was just really fun. He was super funny,” she gushed. “I think he’s just a really cool dude. It was super private … that’s what made it so much fun, too.”

The actress most recently sparked rumors of a romance when she was spotted laughing with Halle Berry’s ex Gabriel Aubry at the Santa Monica pier on May 27.

[From Us Weekly]

I totally forgot about that Gabriel Aubry thing – their kids go to the same school, and it would make sense if they’re friendly because of that. Maybe that was the jumping off point for something more, and the mystery man is Gabriel Aubry. Yesterday, Lainey at LaineyGossip suggested another candidate and now I can’t get it out of my head: what if someone set Charlize up with Brad Pitt??? Think about it. Wouldn’t that make so much sense? We know they have friends in common. We know that Brad and Charlize are sort of “Hollywood friends” in that they see each other at events and are generally friendly. And Charlize is frankly a better girlfriend candidate for Brad… as opposed to Sienna Miller. We also know that Charlize likes a dude with issues, because of that mess she had with Sean Penn. What I’m saying is… even if Charlize didn’t go on a date with Brad, someone should totally set them up.

'Atomic Blonde' world premiere - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Blind item: who was Charlize Theron’s ‘really cool dude’ mystery date?”

  1. Talie says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:02 am

    If you can find the whole interview on Youtube, I would recommend listening. It’s really good…Charlize came to play. She even talked about not getting along with Toby Maguire on Cider House Rules, which I had never heard about!

    Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I know it’s likely not, but I’d love it if it was Keanu.

    Reply
  3. Fa says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:09 am

    She is selling a movie she wants people to talk about her dating classic publicity.

    Reply
  4. tracking says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Brad doesn’t strike me as alpha enough for Charlize. Would he have invited her to his studio to admire his artistic masterpieces or something? This sounds more like a Gabriel Aubry date, and a good one.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment