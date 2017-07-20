Blind item: who was Charlize Theron’s ‘really cool dude’ mystery date?

Charlize Theron is in New York, promoting Atomic Blonde. James McAvoy is around too! I’m still looking for something to cover regarding McAvoy, but for now, let’s talk about Charlize. She did Howard Stern’s show yesterday and there’s one particular moment that has become a discussion point. Probably because we, as a society, love a good blind item. We love it when celebrities withhold. We love it when a celebrity drops some bread crumbs about something in their personal lives. This is what Charlize discussed:

Charlize Theron is back in the game. The Emoji Movie actress gushed to Howard Stern on Wednesday, July 19, about a romantic date she went on recently with a “really cool dude.” The actress, 44, wouldn’t reveal her new man’s name, but didn’t say no when asked by Stern if he’s famous. “I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago,” she shared with the radio personality. “I had a great date, I’ve got to tell you. I had an incredible date. This guy really impressed me. We went for a 9-mile hike in the middle of the night. It was a full moon. But I was really impressed. It was fun.” Theron, who ended her engagement to Sean Penn in June 2016 after 18 months together, kept mum about all the details, but sounded smitten. “I’m not going to say where we met, but we ended up going for a walk … It was just really fun. He was super funny,” she gushed. “I think he’s just a really cool dude. It was super private … that’s what made it so much fun, too.” The actress most recently sparked rumors of a romance when she was spotted laughing with Halle Berry’s ex Gabriel Aubry at the Santa Monica pier on May 27.

I totally forgot about that Gabriel Aubry thing – their kids go to the same school, and it would make sense if they’re friendly because of that. Maybe that was the jumping off point for something more, and the mystery man is Gabriel Aubry. Yesterday, Lainey at LaineyGossip suggested another candidate and now I can’t get it out of my head: what if someone set Charlize up with Brad Pitt??? Think about it. Wouldn’t that make so much sense? We know they have friends in common. We know that Brad and Charlize are sort of “Hollywood friends” in that they see each other at events and are generally friendly. And Charlize is frankly a better girlfriend candidate for Brad… as opposed to Sienna Miller. We also know that Charlize likes a dude with issues, because of that mess she had with Sean Penn. What I’m saying is… even if Charlize didn’t go on a date with Brad, someone should totally set them up.