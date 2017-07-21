Jennifer Aniston was named the best celebrity for ‘good’ tweakments

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux leaving their apartment in NYC

Here are some photos of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux out and about this week in New York. I have to admit, I was expecting JustJen to basically go on a “we’re still together, hahahahaha” tour following the Great Brangelina Split of 2016. But it didn’t really happen. Justin and Jennifer just stuck to doing what they’ve been doing for several years – a few pap strolls every now and then, a couple of red carpets, but mostly low-key. I do wish they wouldn’t coordinate their denim ensembles though.

Meanwhile, did you know Aniston is ranked #1 on UK plastic surgeons’ list of celebrities who are getting tweaked the right way? The Telegraph ran a story about the prevalence of so-called “tweakments” in Hollywood and beyond, and how easy it is for high-profile people to severely alter their look to the point where they don’t even look like themselves. So, this group of doctors and tweak-specialists have made a list of people who are getting tweaked the right way, people who are just doing small procedures here and there, nothing too much. And Aniston is top on their list.

Jennifer Aniston topped the list with over 100 leading surgeons, doctors, nurses and dermatologists naming her as the celebrity who has struck the balance between defying the ageing process and staying true to her natural looks. While the 48-year-old has admitted to having rhinoplasty, Aniston has consistently denied having Botox or filler. Jennifer Lopez, Cheryl Cole and Kylie Minogue all shared joint second place, while the Kardashian klan, Victoria Beckham and Amanda Holden closely followed. But what is it about Jennifer Aniston that made the experts agree?

“Jennifer Aniston would have been able to make full use of the vast experience in cosmetic medicine that was gained over the last 10-15 years,” says cosmetic doctor Michael Prager, who didn’t take part in the study. “The days where celebrities had permanent fillers or really bad Botox were 20 or 30 years ago when the non-reversible products lead to permanent problems.”

The semi-permanent, Hyaluronic acid based fillers that are generally used today can be reversed. Last month, Courteney Cox admitted to having her facial fillers removed after they made her look less like herself. While Aniston might not admit to having any ‘tweakments’, Prager speculates that she has had the odd bit of filler and Botox.

“She has a good jawline and very plump cheeks, which is usually a sign. The nasolabial lines, or jowls, have been filled, although slightly more on the right side than the left,” says Dr Prager.

“She hasn’t overdone the Botox and still has very slight crow’s feet and the horizontal forehead lines are visible. These are actually quite deep, which shows that she hasn’t completely avoided sunlight and lived a normal life. You can also see at the bottom lip in the middle there are some fine lumps as well as on the right upper lip overall.”

[From The Telegraph]

I suspect Jennifer has gotten a lot of little things done over the course of the past decade or so, most notably the fillers in her cheeks and her odd experimentation with lip fillers about five or six years ago (I’m just going by memory on that one). But they’re right, she has never gone full Courteney Cox or anything. I’m never like “Wow, Aniston looks crazy these days.” She really does do smallish stuff, nothing too drastic.

Also: whenever I see Aniston’s Aveeno commercials on TV, I’m always like “what is different with her?” – it’s not that she looks crazy-different. But something is “off.” I think it’s that her cheeks barely move when she’s speaking.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux step out in the"Big Apple

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux step out in the"Big Apple

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

24 Responses to “Jennifer Aniston was named the best celebrity for ‘good’ tweakments”

  1. CynicalAnn says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:43 am

    She is totally puffed out from fillers.

  2. teatimeiscoming says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:45 am

    How is the Kardiashian group included? They have completely new faces every so many months.

  3. jaygee says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Sorry no. J Lo has clearly been maintaining herself (as compared to photos when she was younger) and she looks incredible. Not fake, not “plumped up,” just amazing.

  4. Paisley says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:12 am

    She’s done something with her lips which looks odd, and I liked her old nose better.

  5. Emma33 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Justin’s jeans….I just can’t. They slay me everytime.

    I also would put JLo as number one, because she actually looks like she’s getting nothing done whereas Jennifer Aniston looks like she’s getting small things done well.

  6. penelope says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Jen looks wonderful as always. But why are the plastic-faced Kardashian’s anywhere near the top of the list? They are good examples of what NOT to do.

  7. lucy2 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:30 am

    I’d probably vote JLo too, whatever she’s doing is working extremely well.
    I never really notice it with Jennifer Aniston, though others here do. She’s never looked that different to me where I could tell she had something done.

  8. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:40 am

    I would put JLo first, but I do think Anniston has been mostly low key when it comes to her tweaking. And including the Kardashians? No. Just no.

  9. I am bored says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Her lips looks terrible. Justin Theroux is hot!!

    I’m surprised she’s been in nyc with him.

  10. Sioux says:
    July 21, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    She looks good for her age, and being a smoker who loves the sun, but what the hell is up with her armpits in that second pic????

  11. Littlestar says:
    July 21, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Agree with other posters, JLO deserves #1. Kardashians should be nowhere on the list.

  12. Cat'sMeow says:
    July 21, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    What is with her nipples? Could they really be this prominent? For years, in most photos, we have seen her nipples, almost her signature look.

