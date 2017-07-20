Duchess Kate changed into jeggings & a striped shirt for a German boat race

Something I’ll never really understand about the younger royals is their insistence on “doing things their own way” and not being the kind of royal figures who just “show up” to cut ribbons or whatever. I guess I don’t understand why they bitch about that kind of thing because honestly, that stuff seems like A) very easy work and B) actually kind of fun. While I’m sure it’s a bummer to visit two Holocaust-related memorials in two days’ time, the rest of the Cambridges’ trip has been all fun stuff. Garden parties, private lunches, making pretzels, and literally just going around and shaking hands with commoners. If someone would pay me in castles and a $100,000 a month wardrobe budget, I would love to do this sh-t. I would do it EVERY DAY.
So, these are some additional photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Day 4 in Germany. They took part in a rowing race on the River Necker in Heidelberg. William and Kate were in different boats and William’s boat won the race. This is their work. This is what they complain about and why they make so many excuses. This is what they don’t want to expose their children to – garden parties and boat races and making pretzels. Will and Kate even got “medals” for their boat racing skillz. THEY DIDN’T EVEN ROW.
Kate wore what she always wears for these kinds of outings – a blue-and-white striped shirt. This is one we haven’t seen before! Usually, she goes with a more nautical-seeming navy and white. This is more of a turquoise and off-white. I actually really like it. Update: Richard Palmer says the top is Hugo Boss, a company that started by making clothes for Nazis. She paired the shirt with jeggings and comfortable looking sneakers.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
LOL William looks so funny and nerdy in the boat.
With the dramatic sunglasses, he looks like the evil super villain in a parody.
what are they doing sitting there with their hands folded? the person in the stern is supposed to encourage the rowers and lead them on, give them a rythm. ugh. will and kate are such low-energy potatoes.
OMG I saw that too on KP’s Instagram and they look like two eggplants. No cheer, no clapping, NOTHING.
Low-energy potatoes. That made me laugh. No, seriously, it did.
All I want is for William to never, ever wear that unbuttoned top few buttons shirt look again.
I think Kate looks fine, and very happy with her beer.
I enjoy the two pics of them in the boats very much. Letting others work while you enjoy the breeze. How apt. I’d love to be rowed down the Neckar, Heidelberg is beautiful.
Isn’t Will kind of big to be in the position of coxswain. Those poor rowers.
They both look like dummies sitting there at the end of the boat.
She somehow looks plastic AND haggard in these photos.
Normal Bill is cringeworthy.
I was just thinking how much older she looks in the first pic. She’s younger then me and we have similar coloring and hair color and she looks years older.
I am now thinking Charlotte could do their life better. She’s really happy to be there, her curtsy is down, and she’d be so excited to be in a boat.
Wait on second thought George could take Wills place he’s grumpy too but he’s so much cuter. Could you imagine a race between his and Charlottes team? So stinking cute. Then theyd get medals!
Hmm perhaps her super, research-oriented team missed the fact re: Hugo Boss + Nazi uniforms. *facepalm*
Looks like Kate might have gotten the chance to hang out with good-looking German rowers. That doesn’t seem so boring. Yeah, sure, I’d sign up for that.
Wills is turning out way uglier than Charles ever was. Charles was nerdy, but I don’t think he was this unpleasant to look at. Why was Charles called out for his alleged ugliness when Wills’s cranky face is so much more spine-curdling? Even Edward might be better looking than Wills, and I HATE Edward’s face.
I have almost that same shirt-mine is from J Crew. It’s hilarious that her “casual uniform” is always skin tight jeans and a striped shirt.
