Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse hung out in New York: serious or fly-by?

We now have our third confirmed sighting of Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse hanging on each other in public. I’ve scoured the internet to find info that suggests Suki is just really clumsy. Like, maybe she’s constantly twisting her ankle and must use Diego as a crutch to get around town. Alas, she looks perfectly ambulatory and I think I need to admit these two are dating… for reals.
They first set tongues wagging in January, when they were spotted getting cosy during a holiday in Mexico.
But Suki Waterhouse, 25, and Diego Luna, 37, only added fuel to the fire of romance rumours on Wednesday as they enjoyed a very giddy stroll in NYC.
The model gave a cheeky flash of her midriff in a cropped striped blouse and tiny denim shorts as she and her rumoured beau headed out in the city – with beaming smiles on their faces.
The pair have never confirmed their relationship status. MailOnline has contacted their representatives for comment.
That’s it. There’s not much else to say – they were in New York, looking adorable and very much together. You can see more photos here. All I can add to that is I love, love her shirt and shoes and his glasses… and him. I do not love her shorts or haircut. If I’m being honest, I don’t really care about these two together. I don’t feel about her one way or the other and since Diego is probably never going to call me, if she makes him happy, then so be it. As much as I adore him – and I really, really do – his interest in long-term commitment seems passing, at best. At least he stays friendly with his exes.
I would try to write this off as promotion for their film The Bad Batch but I think that ship has sailed. It didn’t get great reviews and apparently, Diego spends all of 90 seconds on screen. Suki’s IMDb lists a few projects either wrapped or soon to be. She appeared in The White Princess mini-series – I kind of wanted to see that, did anyone enjoy it? She filmed on of those LOVE Advent videos, I guess we’ll see that this Christmas.
Diego, however, has a lot going on, mostly with his activism. We’ve already discussed his CoronaXParley ambassadorship, which was part of the reason he was in NYC the last time he and Suki were traipsing around town. His Ambulante Film Festival that he co-founded with buddy Gael García Bernal to support the Mexican film industry wrapped up in May. Presently his attention is directed to his latest task force, #VamosPorMás (Let’s Go For More) that looks to “tackle corruption and impunity and pressure governments at all levels to implement the corruption-fighting strategy.” The collective is comprised of businesspeople, artists and intellectuals. In addition to Flatliners and Berlin, I Love You, Diego is still attached to the Scarface remake but they just lost their director so don’t hold your breath. But you can hold your breath for his relationship with Suki because I don’t think there’s a lot of depth there. At least they’re having fun while it lasts.
This is from The Bad Batch LA premiere – bonus Keanu!
Photo credit: Backgrid, Getty Images and WENN Photos
Hands off, woman!
And who writes the copy for the Daily Mail? It is always ridiculous. “The model gave a cheeky flash of her midriff …” What?
Third grade dropouts write DM copy. Women don’t have legs. They have gams or pins. Couples are loved up. If someone isn’t openly grimacing, they’re glowing with happiness. Any woman who looks better than Joyce Wildenstein is stunning. It’s hilarious.
I do love the color of Diego’s shirt, however.
The Daily Fail is the WORST but I must admit I am curious as to how one “cheekily flashes” one’s midriff. I think I may have cheerfully flashed mine the other day but I’m not sure? Perhaps they could instruct.
All joking aside I’ve read that they are written deliberately at a fourth grade reading level. That would be fine if they didn’t also have a fourth grade sensibility to go with their sexism and xenophobia.
OK too serious… moving on: Diego has really beautiful eyes.
well at least she didn’t appear to have ‘loose tresses’, for some reason that’s the one that gets to me, it’s so medieval – rather like that rags attitude towards women.
They’re cute!
I agree. They are cute. I am like Kaiser as well… I don’t really care for then either only because Diego Luna doesn’t cut it for but Gael Garcia Bernal….. Whoo I had the hots for him back in the day.
He looks REALLY good here! Wow.
Who knows if they are serious. They live in completely different cities so it has the vibe of “I’ll see you when I can”. *Shrug* nothing wrong with that. As you say, cute but not all that interesting considering the drama going on everywhere else (both single adults with their own careers, no apparent substance abuse issues, no nannies or late night videos or work trips to Paris). Positively demure in comparison. 😏
@Mia4S – yeah, that’s how it looks to me too. I doubt either of them is looking for long-term anything but when they’re in the same city, it’s a good hookup.
And going off what we know of his habits, I doubt he’d have married his ex-wife if she hadn’t got pregnant – commitment just doesn’t seem to be for him. Which is fine, and a lot better than whatever the hell was going on with Affleck and Co.
I don’t get her, man. But good on her for banging hot dudes, or at least dudes that raise her profile.
That’s fine, he’s still my fantasy bf and by all accounts a lovely person. She can have him irl, but on film he’s all mine, haha.
Also, her style is heinous, Kaiser – I don’t even like her shirt! Whoever was trying to make her the next fashion girl like Sienna Miller needs to reconsider, because much as I hated Sienna’s boho style, I have to admit she (Sienna) looked better than this. Those shoes and socks with those shorts, that hair… nope.
First time I have seen Suki happy. In the past, she always looks like a deer caught in headlights, always blank. Hmm, maybe it is because she is finally dating a heterosexual man. Get it girl, you deserve it. And how tall is Suki? I have seen Diego last December, he is surprisingly not short, around 5’10″. But isn’t Suki a model? She looks so short here.
Why is her hair always so bad? Doesn’t she have enough money to have someone make it look nice? *Shaming hair don’t care*
