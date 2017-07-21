Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse hung out in New York: serious or fly-by?

We now have our third confirmed sighting of Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse hanging on each other in public. I’ve scoured the internet to find info that suggests Suki is just really clumsy. Like, maybe she’s constantly twisting her ankle and must use Diego as a crutch to get around town. Alas, she looks perfectly ambulatory and I think I need to admit these two are dating… for reals.

They first set tongues wagging in January, when they were spotted getting cosy during a holiday in Mexico. But Suki Waterhouse, 25, and Diego Luna, 37, only added fuel to the fire of romance rumours on Wednesday as they enjoyed a very giddy stroll in NYC. The model gave a cheeky flash of her midriff in a cropped striped blouse and tiny denim shorts as she and her rumoured beau headed out in the city – with beaming smiles on their faces. The pair have never confirmed their relationship status. MailOnline has contacted their representatives for comment.

[The Daily Mail]

That’s it. There’s not much else to say – they were in New York, looking adorable and very much together. You can see more photos here. All I can add to that is I love, love her shirt and shoes and his glasses… and him. I do not love her shorts or haircut. If I’m being honest, I don’t really care about these two together. I don’t feel about her one way or the other and since Diego is probably never going to call me, if she makes him happy, then so be it. As much as I adore him – and I really, really do – his interest in long-term commitment seems passing, at best. At least he stays friendly with his exes.

I would try to write this off as promotion for their film The Bad Batch but I think that ship has sailed. It didn’t get great reviews and apparently, Diego spends all of 90 seconds on screen. Suki’s IMDb lists a few projects either wrapped or soon to be. She appeared in The White Princess mini-series – I kind of wanted to see that, did anyone enjoy it? She filmed on of those LOVE Advent videos, I guess we’ll see that this Christmas.

Diego, however, has a lot going on, mostly with his activism. We’ve already discussed his CoronaXParley ambassadorship, which was part of the reason he was in NYC the last time he and Suki were traipsing around town. His Ambulante Film Festival that he co-founded with buddy Gael García Bernal to support the Mexican film industry wrapped up in May. Presently his attention is directed to his latest task force, #VamosPorMás (Let’s Go For More) that looks to “tackle corruption and impunity and pressure governments at all levels to implement the corruption-fighting strategy.” The collective is comprised of businesspeople, artists and intellectuals. In addition to Flatliners and Berlin, I Love You, Diego is still attached to the Scarface remake but they just lost their director so don’t hold your breath. But you can hold your breath for his relationship with Suki because I don’t think there’s a lot of depth there. At least they’re having fun while it lasts.

This is from The Bad Batch LA premiere – bonus Keanu!

