Donald Trump is already asking his advisers if he can pardon himself

We are six full months into the Trump administration, and to all of those Americans and Russians who voted for him: you get what you pay for. Emperor Baby Fists is already facing a wide-ranging probe by independent counsel Robert Mueller, and many believe that Mueller’s probe grows by the day. We’ve already heard that Mueller is looking at Donald Trump’s business ties to Russia, Jared Kushner’s business ties to Russia, Donald Trump Jr.’s many ties to Russia, Paul Manafort and Mike Flynn’s ties to Russia and much, much more. I fully believe that when the hammer comes down – please let it be this year – it will be the most massive investigation in American history. So, obviously, Bigly is looking for ways to shut it down. After insinuating in his NYT interview this week that e’s considering firing Mueller, there are two new reports in the NYT and Washington Post about what is going through Bigly’s mind these days.

Bigly wants to discredit the investigation. Because certain investigators working with Mueller might have donated to some Democratic candidates, Bigly thinks that’s enough to “discredit” the entire probe as a partisan investigation. Just FYI: federal employees’ donations to political candidates have never been seen as a conflict of interest. Robert Mueller left Trump National Golf Club in 2011. Trump plans to claim that Mueller left the club in 2011 over exorbitant membership fees, and Mueller has been harboring a secret grudge against Trump personally ever since. Mueller has access to Trump’s tax returns. Release them, Mueller! Apparently, Trump is “particularly disturbed” and “irritated” by the fact that Mueller has access to the past six years of his tax returns. A close adviser to Trump told WaPo: “If you’re looking at Russian collusion, the president’s tax returns would be outside that investigation.” O RLY? Trump thinks he can pardon himself. From WaPo: “Trump has asked his advisers about his power to pardon aides, family members and even himself in connection with the probe, according to one of those people. A second person said Trump’s lawyers have been discussing the president’s pardoning powers among themselves.”

[From NY Mag and WaPo]

A president can’t pardon himself. Right? I realize that I actually don’t know the law on that, but I’m pretty sure a president can’t pardon himself. He can pardon his entire family though. He can pardon Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort. And let’s just take a moment and realize that we’re only six months into this mess and Bigly is already talking about pardons. In case you’re wondering, Bloomberg war-gamed what it would look like if Trump really did go on a firing spree at DoJ, if he attempts to shut down Mueller that way – go here to read.

Also: the spokesman for Trump’s legal team has resigned after two months.