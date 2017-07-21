Donald Trump is already asking his advisers if he can pardon himself

We are six full months into the Trump administration, and to all of those Americans and Russians who voted for him: you get what you pay for. Emperor Baby Fists is already facing a wide-ranging probe by independent counsel Robert Mueller, and many believe that Mueller’s probe grows by the day. We’ve already heard that Mueller is looking at Donald Trump’s business ties to Russia, Jared Kushner’s business ties to Russia, Donald Trump Jr.’s many ties to Russia, Paul Manafort and Mike Flynn’s ties to Russia and much, much more. I fully believe that when the hammer comes down – please let it be this year – it will be the most massive investigation in American history. So, obviously, Bigly is looking for ways to shut it down. After insinuating in his NYT interview this week that e’s considering firing Mueller, there are two new reports in the NYT and Washington Post about what is going through Bigly’s mind these days.
Bigly wants to discredit the investigation. Because certain investigators working with Mueller might have donated to some Democratic candidates, Bigly thinks that’s enough to “discredit” the entire probe as a partisan investigation. Just FYI: federal employees’ donations to political candidates have never been seen as a conflict of interest.
Robert Mueller left Trump National Golf Club in 2011. Trump plans to claim that Mueller left the club in 2011 over exorbitant membership fees, and Mueller has been harboring a secret grudge against Trump personally ever since.
Mueller has access to Trump’s tax returns. Release them, Mueller! Apparently, Trump is “particularly disturbed” and “irritated” by the fact that Mueller has access to the past six years of his tax returns. A close adviser to Trump told WaPo: “If you’re looking at Russian collusion, the president’s tax returns would be outside that investigation.” O RLY?
Trump thinks he can pardon himself. From WaPo: “Trump has asked his advisers about his power to pardon aides, family members and even himself in connection with the probe, according to one of those people. A second person said Trump’s lawyers have been discussing the president’s pardoning powers among themselves.”
A president can’t pardon himself. Right? I realize that I actually don’t know the law on that, but I’m pretty sure a president can’t pardon himself. He can pardon his entire family though. He can pardon Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort. And let’s just take a moment and realize that we’re only six months into this mess and Bigly is already talking about pardons. In case you’re wondering, Bloomberg war-gamed what it would look like if Trump really did go on a firing spree at DoJ, if he attempts to shut down Mueller that way – go here to read.
Also: the spokesman for Trump’s legal team has resigned after two months.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
what a cluster@@@@
PLEASE tell me he can’t pardon family members. As for pardoning himself — good God, the man has the mind of a toddler, he truly does.
Bill Clinton pardoned his brother, among other associates. An unfortunate precedent.
Clinton was actually a great president.
He can probably pardon anyone..however there’s a clause that says you can’t pardon someone who’s been impeached, and requesting a pardon is an admission of guilt.
Trump can only pardon if he’s POTUS, right? Maybe they need to solve that problem first!
There was a think-piece on this in the (I want to say) Daily News this morning. The president can pardon anyone, with the exception of in cases of impeachment. The pardon doctrine follows the British rule of law and since Britain was/is a monarchy and the king can commit no crime under the law, there is no rule as to whether the president can pardon himself or not. In theory, he can.
Oh lawd….
Pardoned or not, an impeachable offense is still an impeachable offense. But I don’t think he can pardon himself. The screaming about “don’t touch my stuff” would be hilarious if this wasn’t so serious and frightening. Don’t look into your family and finances? Hello! Please explain how Monica Lewinsky was associated with Whitewater?
I just want this to be over.
And I now have a girl crush on the Japanese First Lady who pretended she didn’t speak English to avoid him.
I AM English and I’d certainly pretend not to speak English to avoid him!
He could pardon himself, but he could still be prosecuted. Someone simply has to take it before the courts, since there is no precedent. There would then be rulings as to whether the case can proceed. It would probably go all the way up to the Supreme Court.
Also, if someone receives a pardon they can be compelled to testify. They no longer have any kind of immunity so pardoning Tom Malevolo Riddle Kushner could harm Orange Voldy more than help.
I was working on the Hill and in law school there at the time. I have zero idea. We’d see Starr on campus a lot.
Exxon just got fines for contravening Russian sanctions while our pal Rex Tillerson was CEO…but this is all fake news, a media ploy to hurt Trump. Also, emails.
If you have time, find the Guardian series on Trump voters in PA. Their views have not changed. I believe every single person interviewed last week indicated they would vote for him again. People have fallen for the ‘fake news’ and ‘whole Russia thing is designed by bitter media/democrats’ narrative, hook line and sinker.
But god forbid we throw them all into the same basket. They had REASONS! And yeah, emails. Never forget the emails.
I’m over it. I’m ignoring this sh*t for the summer because I’m afraid for my health. It’s a luxury I’m going to indulge in because I can. This relentless barrage of flying turds is too much.
The worst bit is – we will not get rid of him. His followers continue to believe his narrative.
And he has now started laying the foundation for the ‘Mueller had conflict of interest’ narrative, which people with eat with a spoon.
There are a lot of people who are in denial and don’t want to admit they were wrong, in addition to those who are delusional.
Every day I hope that that we will finally, finally be free of this treasonous traitor. I was very happy to see his lawyers leaving the case yesterday. What was it they said? Oh-the guy won’t pay and he won’t listen. It just gets worse and worse and I’m worried for 2018 that he is trying to make a deal for a cyber unit with Russia so him and his cronies can stay in power.
deleted – posted on wrong thread.
In reading this last night, I believe somewhere I read that it’s never been fully examined, if he can pardon himself. There is no precedent, of course.
So considering up is down for this president, it would not surprise me at all that he pardons himself and continues as president.
And his personal attorney quit! This is getting much worse, but part of me wants it to continue to worsen so that this sham Presidency will finally be over.
I don’t know what you guys have done to deserve this. When I read that headline I actually burst into a near hysterical fit of the giggles – this has devolved into genuine farce. If a scriptwriter came out with the stuff this family are doing they would get fired for a total lack of authenticity. I hope for your sakes it’s all over soon (we have a shit storm of our own going on over here so I do sympathise)
It reads like an Onion or Borowitz Report headline, right?
‘Onion’ headline, yes absolutely, you nailed it.
Shitstorms are everywhere. I cannot deal with world news cos it hurts.
As for people of the USA, there have been so many warning signs but they were overlooked. So nope , no one deserves this but the silver lining is that people are awake and there is no more blurry lines between those who want free world and the others.
Accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt. Foolius even inquiring about pardon authority is essentially him admitting that he and his band of thieves are guilty as hell. If he didn’t do anything illegal or treasonous like he has claimed, why would you want to preemptively pardon anyone?
The articles and comments that I have read so far about this are confusing. Some say he can’t pardon himself, some say he can but it could lead to his impeachment, some say he can self-pardon but they will lead to civil suits, either way he moves he is F-CKED. If he pardons himself and his team it only applies to federal laws, not state laws, so state AGs would go after all of them. The Dumps would more than likely be getting sued from Democratic states like Hawaii, California, New York, etc. are more than happy to sue him if he tries it. If the latter happens, I think I may start embracing the term “state’s rights” more warmly than I have ever before.
The Rethugs better think real hard about this party over country motto is worth it anymore. If they keep this up, they will get caught up in this storm too. Actually, let them sit there on their thumbs. Those corrupt hypocritical thugs were more than willing to let millions of people rot so that a few thousand rich people could stay rich. I hope Evil Turtle and Eddie Munster get taken out first. I wonder what John Boehner and Eric Cantor are thinking right now.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey probably has the Complaint drafted already. She has vowed to hold him accountable for everything, got one of the first decisions overturning the travel ban, has joined Massachusetts into all the other travel ban cases and is the lead on the lawsuit against Betsy DeVoes.
Good!
@AT: “Accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt.”
SPOT ON A BILLION x A BILLION TIMES !
Great post, thanks for all the pertinent info.
Trump won’t release his taxes and is very vocally upset by thought of Mueller looking into his finances. This is pretty much begging for an investigation into Trump’s financial dealings.
All this talk about meetings with Russians etc, reminded me of a story a few months ago. How the White House was going to keep the visitor logs private, where as in the previous Obama administration it was not. A group was going to take the government to court over the change.
I have not heard anything else on that story. That might be another pile of crap waiting to hit the fan
A non-profit group just got hold of the right to access the the Maralago visitor logs. They’re due to be published later this year:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-mar-a-lago-visitor-logs-crew-lawsuit-court-order-a7845816.html
Mueller left the trump golf club in 2011. trump started birtherism in 2011. Maybe coincidence, maybe appropriate disgust. Mueller is an honorable man. Honor is just one more word trump doesn’t know the meaning of.
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/17/us/politics/donald-trump-obama-birther.html
He’s not a f@€£ing king! Why should he be able to pardon himself? These people!
What worries me so much about this (from afar, I’m English) is that the reaction against/for Trump seems so tribal. Staunch Trump supporters won’t listen to a thing said about him because it’s all ‘liberals/emails/fake news’. Even if Trump was to be removed or whatever, I imagine there will be howls of rage from his supporters that all charges were false, and surely that’s going to lead to such an ongoing split of opinion which surely is going to be damaging long term.
As I say, I’m not American but it’s a worry for us all.
There were some comments on the Donald Jr thread yesterday that celebitchy is now too politicised – I don’t agree with that at all. This is one of my go to sites for gossip, yes, but also for commentary about the political situation as it’s one of the few sites where the comment section doesn’t make me want to hang my head in despair. It’s a great site!
I agree. As an American, I am grateful for the CB political threads. As I have mentioned before, the comments are far more thoughtful than those on a site like POLITICO. Everything there is literally name calling. I have a difficult time understanding the “gossip only” position.
I agree as well, this is the only safe space for me when I want to hear about politics but not feel over-the-top extreme anxiety. Don’t get me wrong, the anxiety is there, but this is a more supportive forum than delving into WaPo.
Trumps out of control paranoia makes it look like he’s got a lot of bad things to hide. He’s making himself look more guilty every day
He does have a lot of bad things to hide. He is guilty.
Dumbest human on earth 😂😂😂
Correction: his voters are.
I am honestly surprised that nobody’s tried to take this turd out yet.
The next person I hear saying that House Of Cards jumped the shark, is ridiculous, unrealistic and soapy I’me ready to punch them in the face.
Yes. Even our goddess Antiope, Princess Buttercup, President Clare says all the show’s ideas are outdone by the real administration.
Want to bet EBF would believe it if we told him yes, all you have to do to pardon yourself is click your heels together 6 times and say “I pardon thee! I pardon thee! I pardon thee!”
God the comments section on Politico. It’s shocking. I’m not sure if it’s blatant trollery or people who are knuckleheaded enough to believe the nonsense they say.
Sad, isn’t it?
