Johnny Depp bought a $7000 couch from KUWTK for his daughter

For months now, we’ve been talking about the pending lawsuits between Johnny Depp and his ex-managers, The Management Group. Depp says TMG stole money from him and mismanaged his finances to the point where he literally has to take shady loans to stay afloat. TMG says that Depp’s financial mess is his own creation, that he wouldn’t listen to their advice and that he literally spent money like a drunken sailor. In a recent filing, TMG also claimed that Depp lied about his abuse of Amber Heard and more. Recently, the court hearing the tangled web of lawsuits and countersuits told TMG that they needed to “reframe” their arguments about Depp’s spending habits. So they filed new paperwork with the court detailing Depp’s credit card purchases. The most bizarre item: he spent $7000 on a couch used on Keeping Up with the Kardashians???

Johnny Depp’s former business managers were told by the court to reframe their arguments about the actor’s spending, and in doing so they’ve added new details about his credit card expenses. Depp charged more than $500,000 in rental fees for storage warehouses that hold his Hollywood collectibles, $17,000 in handbags and luggage at Prada and $7,000 for a Keeping Up With the Kardashians couch as a gift for his daughter, Lily-Rose, TMG claims. These expenditures have come to light in The Management Group’s second amended cross-complaint against the actor, the latest filing in a heated legal battle that began in January when Depp sued TMG for $25 million. In the filing, the managers also say Depp’s employees on his private island in the Bahamas racked up about a million dollars in charges related to the island’s expenses — and they had to pay off a large balance after the actor stopped making payments on the card. “After terminating TMG in mid-March 2016, Depp continued to make the minimum payments on the CNB Visa card for a time but then refused to pay anything further, forcing TMG to pay off the approximately $55,000 that was still owing on the CNB Visa card,” writes attorney Michael Kump. “All charges on the CNB Visa card are undisputedly charges that were incurred on Depp’s behalf similar to, and/or including, the exemplar purchases discussed above. Depp knows all of these expenses were incurred by and/or on his behalf, but simply refuses to pay his debts.”

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

You can read the new filing here at The Hollywood Reporter. There are also some new details about the extent to which Depp was “loaning” money to family members, then blaming those loans on TMG’s bad management… I think. I’ll admit that the whole lawsuit and cross-complaint is all very complicated and shady. What fascinates me is the press around the lawsuit, and how these industry papers seem to be taking sides against “the movie star.” As for Lily-Rose Depp wanting a couch from KUWTK… that’s just bizarre. What would you do if you got that couch as a gift?