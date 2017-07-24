Sean Spicer whines about ‘stupid, silly, malicious’ SNL in his exit interview

White House press secretary Sean Spicer abruptly quit on Friday. Spicer spent six months doing one of the most thankless jobs in Washington, which was loosely defined as “saying garbled lies about Trump and screaming insults at the press.” He was really bad at his job, even when you define it that way. Spicey had actually been filling two positions, that of press secretary and Communications Director (the previous Comm Dir. quit months ago). On Friday, the White House announced a new Communication Director, Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci, and just hours later, Spicey resigned (although he’ll be hanging around the White House for another month). Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the new Press Secretary and, if possible, she’s even worse than Spicey.
Spicey reportedly resigned because of Scaramucci’s hiring, and Politico did a lengthy piece about the “24 hours that broke Sean Spicer” – go here to read. Trump blind-sided Spicer and most of his staff by hiring The Mooch. Spicer had been in a better mood lately because he wasn’t doing on-camera briefings anymore, which is basically like saying that Sean Spicer was in a better mood because he was ignoring a central part of his job. Spicer might have felt like The Mooch was going to come in and boss him around (which, honestly, probably would have happened). Now Spicey gets to ride off into his own sunset. A sunset that doesn’t involve treason charges (maybe).
SNL said goodbye to Spicey the only way they knew how:
And of course, in one of his last acts as press secretary, Spicer whined about SNL and everything else in an “exit interview.” Some quotes from his interview with Sean Hannity:
On SNL’s spoofs: “I think when it’s funny it’s funny. I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line. It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious. But there were some skits on late night television that I did crack up at. So sometimes it can be funny, Some of the memes you have to crack up about. But sometimes it goes from funny to mean.”
Why he resigned: “I just thought it was in the best interest of our communications department, of our press organization to not have too many cooks in the kitchen.”
Trump didn’t want him to resign. “He’s been very gracious throughout this process. He wanted to bring some new folks in to help rev up the communications operation, and after reflection, my decision was to recommend to the president that I give Anthony and Sarah a clean slate to start from. So that they can talk about the president’s agenda and help move it forward, and he, after some back and forth, understood that the offer that I was making was something that was in the best interest of the administration.”
“It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious.” Art imitating life then, Spicey? Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal was so funny because YOU are so stupid, silly and malicious. Example:
SPICEY IS OUT.
IN MEMORIAM.
As for The Mooch, he addressed the press room on Friday after Spicer announced his resignation, and man, this guy is a preening narcissist and a bald-faced liar. Oh well. The Mooch should expect his subpoena from Robert Mueller any day now.
“The President’s a winner….”
Christ….that clip is just white male entitlement wrapped up in bullshit and coated with tiny dick measuring brown nosing. He’s the White House Press, not a frat boy in a locker room fake bragging about his best mate who in reality can’t string a coherent sentence together.
He’s definitely ass kissing too much. The world is rolling their eyes at his BS and his phony admiration of Trump.
The SNL skits on this are going to be priceless, we’re back into Sarah Palin territory of them just writing themselves.
The sheer arrogance of making statements like this with absolutely ZERO proof that Trump has done anything shows how bad things have gotten, that a WH Press Secretary can just go out there and blatantly lie to make his boss look like some sort of superhero.
Someone should have told him he should be at ComicCon
I’m starting to think that Mooch took the job just to troll Trump — and us all, of course.
Judging by his old tweets you could be right.
I had that discussion with the spousal unit yesterday. Mooch has been very critical of Super Diaper Baby aka Trump. I wonder if he thinks he can bring him down from the inside? He seems arrogant enough to think so and Trump is definitely dumb enough to fall for it.
His initial statements to the press we’re just so cartoonish and over the top, it makes you wonder. Or, this is the new normal and Mooch will now regularly indulge in tall tales of Orange Ape’s manly achievements in lieu of actually doing any real work.
Radley, that’s just it. He’s so over the top that it feels like trolling. And it seems like Bannon and Priebus may think so too if they objected to his hiring.
In this new reality, though, it’s hard to tell what anyone’s motivations are anymore. I also wonder why Trump would even consider hiring someone who was so critical of him. The whole thing is strange.
Mooch goes where the money is, and probably knows he can escape this without too much damage – it’s not like he’s even been seen as anything other than a slimy opportunist.
What we should all be worried about is that he’s gone through all his wink wink one-liners in a few days! Poor Mooch. Hope he picks up a book of Dad jokes over the week to top up.
@Esmom Somewhere along the way Mooch changed his tune and started singing the president’s praises, and in reports I read the orange one was especially impressed that Mooch got a retraction from CNN in a story last year. Combined that with donnie’s extremely short attention span and tendency to only notice the superficial and I’m not surprised that he might’ve hired a trojan horse.
Ball-licker extraordinaire..
Of course he whined about SNL. It’s perfectly symbolic of this entire White House. When there are hundreds of important things you could and should be worried about, pick the pettiest, dumbest thing, preferably involving the media and how they portray you, and talk about that instead. Ugh. F*ck these people.
Personally, I think Spicer was happy to have a legitimate reason to resign on paper, because I’m sure the real reason is that he couldn’t stand up there and defend this treasonous bunch of criminals anymore.
Agree with all your points. F^ck these people, indeed.
If you agree to work with an ignorant, self-serving narcissist expect to be ridiculed.
Then there was the whole stupid statement over the gas attack in Syria.
It’s hard to forget how clueless and rude he could be in those briefings, from day one. ‘Biggest inaugural crowd — PERIOD.’
Professionalism and qualifications are purely optional, apparently. When Jeffy Beau ends up replaced, the AG nominee may be someone who played a lawyer on TV (like Chachi).
Yep, they can disrespect and vilify practically every group in the population but don’t dare to mock them on a tv show; they can give it out but they can’t take it, cowards like most bullies.
I thought Spicer was amusing to watch during the press briefings. Can’t stand Suckabee, her fake pearls, weird eye, and rudeness.
Trump hiring Scary Mooch would make me runaway too
I can’t stand Suckabee either but apparently The Mooch is forcing her to get a make over. On Friday she turned up for the first time in a tan, full makeup complete with eye shadow and her hair in fresh soft waves. She also had a super bright red dress on which is a color I have never seen her in. When the Mooch was asked on Sunday TV to appraise her, his only statement was that she should keep the new hair and makeup people.
I’m firmly against makeup so this makes me super mad but I should think that even makeup addicts can see how disgusting this is regardless of how you feel about her.
Huckabee is awful BUT, that shit would never have been said about a man no matter how bad he looked.
Well, you know the only women worthy of airtime are the fox news fembots who must trowel on the pancake daily. This hyper feminization for female news reporters really bothers me. So much so, HRC was using professional hair/makeup teams during the campaign to be an “acceptable” candidate. Otherwise, her appearance would have been too distracting for the trumpsters and become yet another target for them. Trump & male company get away with their hideous looks because: man.
Seriously. Sean Spicer was hardly male model material.
Scary Mooch shouldn’t be critical of someones looks. Him, Eric, and Junior are NOT attractive, and all 3 of the guys need some serious hair washing
I thought that something was off about Sarah’s appearance. I noticed that Sarah was wearing red, had her hair curled, and put on eye lashes.
Nope. No sympathy. You lay down with misogynistic dogs, you get up with woman-hating fleas.
I will say this — I am consistently shocked that she is only 35 years old.
It didn’t work, because in that bottom picture sarah suckabee stepford looks rather mannish.
Between Moochie and Orange, appearances matter (at least with others). Orange was rumored to have instructed Spicey to change his suit color to look better on TV.
No sympathy. She wants to hang with the throwback knuckle draggers then she has to play by their rules. I will say she didn’t look put together for a television job. Not because of make up but her whole presentation. She was very casual in a room full of professionally dressed people. So it did make her look more noticeable but not in a good way.
I hope her strange makeover is uncomfortable and that she is miserable every second of every day.
The Mooch=Gordon Gecko. Like almost literally. How can working class Trumpians still be on board with all this blatant Wall Street infiltration of government??
If the facts aren’t presented on the morning faux show, it’s not true to them..they’ll adore the new oily one for expressing undying love for trump
Because all they care about is WINNING!!! and screaming SNOWFLAKE!!!
I wonder if Spicey took the mini-fridge he stole from the WH interns with him?
He is such an a**hole.
That entire paragraph with him stealing the fridge would seems like a made-up story in any other administration. But with Trumps crew, stealing a mini-fridge frominterns is called Tuesday.
I can almost hear his internal monologue: “I didn’t get to meet the Pope, but at least I got this mini-fridge! Spicey out!”
The Mooch is definitely a bold face liar. He gave an interview back in 2015 (?) bascially calling Dump a clown and that he wasn’t going to win anything. He has also given money to Dems in the past like Obama and Hilary. I think there is even a recording of an interview that Obama gave and The Mooch was in the audience. Given the high turn over rate with this “organization” The Mooch and The Huckster won’t be doing their jobs for very long.
Spicey got demoted so instead of being further humiliated he “resigned”. He should have known that the writing was on the wall for him when he was not allowed to meet the Pope.
And the winning just keeps happening. It is just not happening on team Dump.
Scaramucci’s very liberal, anti trump “deleted” comments are all over twitter. The glory of screenshots!
Mooch was very liberal when he was pro-choice, gun control, supported gay marriage and said Hillary could be a great president. Trump offers him a job and now he supports all of Trumps totally different opinions and deleted his past tweets to make himself transparent. Some people will do anything for a job
Malicious? Working for a man who wants to rip health care away from millions, including frail elders, disabled kids, and cancer patients is malicious.
Exactly. Pretty galling to play the victim…of a comedy skit show.
I want to feel bad for him, but I just can’t. He’s just another religious right hypocrite doing the dirty work of the orange lunatic in the white house.
I can’t decide what is more believable – that he picked the absolute wrong time to grandstand and quit in the hopes that 45 would beg him to come back or he was just flat out fired because 45 found an even bigger sleazebag to be his mouthpiece. Although if he was hoping to find someone less mockable, he already failed:
https://www.buzzfeed.com/davidmack/my-only-regret?utm_term=.wcjwPm4M3#.yyABEwrWD
Many of these people have been around this goon for a long time – I can’t figure out why they haven’t figured out that no one is indispensable to him. Aside from maybe his daughter wife and I’m not 100% convinced that he wouldn’t throw her to the wolves if it meant saving himself. It might be a last resort, but he would still do it, I think.
And yet, Spicer defended The King of Lies and Fake News’ stupid, silly, and malicious attacks on the press, Obama, women, Susan Rice, Democrats, and Mika.
The SNL skits about Spicer were right on point and that is what Spicer doesn’t like. Spicer humiliated himself by constantly repeating the ridiculous things that Bannon and The King of Lies and Fake News told him to say and then The King of Lies and Fake News rewarded him by giving his job to Scaramucci, a character right out of the book of 1984(he is modern day version of O’Brein). At some point you would have thought that Spicer would have the sense to say, “That sounds ridiculous and I’m not saying that”, but no. He kept right on with the lies. Donald Jr admitted in his emails that his meeting was about getting dirt about Hillary, but Spicer continued to insist that it was adoptions and the M act.
I cannot believe that the first interview he gave after quitting is job was to complain about SNL. Stay pathetic Sean.
It was said that Ugliest President in History wanted a better looking spokesman. IMO, scaramucci is just a slightly better looking Charles Krauthammer.
Do not speaketh of the creature Krauthammer you may conjure his image in mine head. I beseech you have mercy.
The first time I saw him I was speechless and I wasn’t entirely sure he was real.
Sean may be saying all the things his former boss wants to hear now, but that will change. I predict trump will make some negative comment about Sean and then the gloves will come off.
Unless he signed some NDA, I can see a tell all book in the future.
The problems with the WH communications is that they are liars and they don’t care that we know that they are lying because they aren’t talking to us or The King of Lies and Fake News’ base/supporters. The WH communications is set up to for an audience of one(King of Lies and Fake News ) and to make The King of Lies and Fake News feel better about himself, hence why “O’Brein”(Scaramucci) spent 3 days boosting The King of Lies and Fake News’ ego with lies about how loved, experienced, smart, and great he is.
I really hope that SNL does a skit on “O’Brein”(Scaramucci) and exaggerate his “I love Trump” comments.
I also hope that SNL does The Mooch’s love-in. I want him to be wearing a sign that says “I can be bought!”
Here is the transcript. Hannity asked Spicer — twice — if he thought the SNL skits were funny or did they bother him.
HANNITY: Was it hard for you when “Saturday Night Live” would go after you or other people, late night comics, would attack you? I remember asking you this one time, and I remember your answer distinctly, but I want to ask you before our audience here. Was that hard? Did you have a sense of humor about it? Did it bother you deep down in any way?
SPICER: Well, I’m a prankster, so some of the — you know, I like a good joke. I think when it’s funny, it’s funny. You got to laugh at yourself and accept that there’s some …
HANNITY: Was “Saturday Night Live” funny? Did you like that, or did that bother you?
SPICER: I think there are a couple parts of it that were funny. But there’s a little of it — there’s a lot of it that was over the line. It wasn’t funny. It was stupid or silly or malicious.
But there are some skits that I’ve seen on late night television that I had to crack up at. So sometimes, it can be funny. Some of the memes, you have to — have to laugh at yourself a little bit. But there are times when it goes from funny to mean, and that’s — that’s — there’s a difference when that happens.
And again, to your point, yes, you have to have a little bit of a thick skin if you’re going to do this.
“Did it bother you deep down?” Ppfftttt ( that’s the nearest I can get to the noise I made reading that).
Spicey did accidentally make his briefings “must see” tv. I freely admit to tuning in to see if that would be the day he had a screaming fit, or a nervous breakdown on camera. I often was horrified, like when he told April Ryan to quit shaking her head. I often felt sorry for him because it seemed that he was Bigly’s whipping boy. But the lies got to me, until I couldn’t watch anymore. The Mooch has already exhausted me with his slickness and his love for DT. Yuck. And the lies continue, just in a slicker form.
“This is Sean Spicer, signing off from Cry baby delicate snowflake land”
What’s going on with conway? Haven’t seen her in awhile. Sounds like they fired Spicer but let him phrase it as resignation
Unfortunately, she’s still around. I had to change channels when she popped up doing her robo lies last week.
She has been busy with The Bowling Green Massacre Commission. Right now she is chasing leads and searching for one of the suspects, a clever and elusive character some call Frederick Douglas. Once she’s cracked the case she will be available again to lie straight to our faces and blame everything on everyone else.
Footnote, meet history.
