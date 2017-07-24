Sean Spicer whines about ‘stupid, silly, malicious’ SNL in his exit interview

White House press secretary Sean Spicer abruptly quit on Friday. Spicer spent six months doing one of the most thankless jobs in Washington, which was loosely defined as “saying garbled lies about Trump and screaming insults at the press.” He was really bad at his job, even when you define it that way. Spicey had actually been filling two positions, that of press secretary and Communications Director (the previous Comm Dir. quit months ago). On Friday, the White House announced a new Communication Director, Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci, and just hours later, Spicey resigned (although he’ll be hanging around the White House for another month). Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the new Press Secretary and, if possible, she’s even worse than Spicey.

Spicey reportedly resigned because of Scaramucci’s hiring, and Politico did a lengthy piece about the “24 hours that broke Sean Spicer” – go here to read. Trump blind-sided Spicer and most of his staff by hiring The Mooch. Spicer had been in a better mood lately because he wasn’t doing on-camera briefings anymore, which is basically like saying that Sean Spicer was in a better mood because he was ignoring a central part of his job. Spicer might have felt like The Mooch was going to come in and boss him around (which, honestly, probably would have happened). Now Spicey gets to ride off into his own sunset. A sunset that doesn’t involve treason charges (maybe).

SNL said goodbye to Spicey the only way they knew how:

And of course, in one of his last acts as press secretary, Spicer whined about SNL and everything else in an “exit interview.” Some quotes from his interview with Sean Hannity:

On SNL’s spoofs: “I think when it’s funny it’s funny. I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line. It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious. But there were some skits on late night television that I did crack up at. So sometimes it can be funny, Some of the memes you have to crack up about. But sometimes it goes from funny to mean.”

Why he resigned: “I just thought it was in the best interest of our communications department, of our press organization to not have too many cooks in the kitchen.”

Trump didn’t want him to resign. “He’s been very gracious throughout this process. He wanted to bring some new folks in to help rev up the communications operation, and after reflection, my decision was to recommend to the president that I give Anthony and Sarah a clean slate to start from. So that they can talk about the president’s agenda and help move it forward, and he, after some back and forth, understood that the offer that I was making was something that was in the best interest of the administration.”

[From People]

“It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious.” Art imitating life then, Spicey? Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal was so funny because YOU are so stupid, silly and malicious. Example:

As for The Mooch, he addressed the press room on Friday after Spicer announced his resignation, and man, this guy is a preening narcissist and a bald-faced liar. Oh well. The Mooch should expect his subpoena from Robert Mueller any day now.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

53 Responses to “Sean Spicer whines about ‘stupid, silly, malicious’ SNL in his exit interview”

  1. Lindy79 says:
    July 24, 2017 at 7:51 am

    “The President’s a winner….”

    Christ….that clip is just white male entitlement wrapped up in bullshit and coated with tiny dick measuring brown nosing. He’s the White House Press, not a frat boy in a locker room fake bragging about his best mate who in reality can’t string a coherent sentence together.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      July 24, 2017 at 7:59 am

      He’s definitely ass kissing too much. The world is rolling their eyes at his BS and his phony admiration of Trump.

      Reply
      • Lindy79 says:
        July 24, 2017 at 8:06 am

        The SNL skits on this are going to be priceless, we’re back into Sarah Palin territory of them just writing themselves.

        The sheer arrogance of making statements like this with absolutely ZERO proof that Trump has done anything shows how bad things have gotten, that a WH Press Secretary can just go out there and blatantly lie to make his boss look like some sort of superhero.

        Someone should have told him he should be at ComicCon

    • Esmom says:
      July 24, 2017 at 8:10 am

      I’m starting to think that Mooch took the job just to troll Trump — and us all, of course.

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        July 24, 2017 at 8:27 am

        Judging by his old tweets you could be right.

      • Radley says:
        July 24, 2017 at 8:36 am

        I had that discussion with the spousal unit yesterday. Mooch has been very critical of Super Diaper Baby aka Trump. I wonder if he thinks he can bring him down from the inside? He seems arrogant enough to think so and Trump is definitely dumb enough to fall for it.

        His initial statements to the press we’re just so cartoonish and over the top, it makes you wonder. Or, this is the new normal and Mooch will now regularly indulge in tall tales of Orange Ape’s manly achievements in lieu of actually doing any real work.

      • Esmom says:
        July 24, 2017 at 8:58 am

        Radley, that’s just it. He’s so over the top that it feels like trolling. And it seems like Bannon and Priebus may think so too if they objected to his hiring.

        In this new reality, though, it’s hard to tell what anyone’s motivations are anymore. I also wonder why Trump would even consider hiring someone who was so critical of him. The whole thing is strange.

      • GiBee says:
        July 24, 2017 at 9:06 am

        Mooch goes where the money is, and probably knows he can escape this without too much damage – it’s not like he’s even been seen as anything other than a slimy opportunist.

        What we should all be worried about is that he’s gone through all his wink wink one-liners in a few days! Poor Mooch. Hope he picks up a book of Dad jokes over the week to top up.

      • Lynnie says:
        July 24, 2017 at 9:47 am

        @Esmom Somewhere along the way Mooch changed his tune and started singing the president’s praises, and in reports I read the orange one was especially impressed that Mooch got a retraction from CNN in a story last year. Combined that with donnie’s extremely short attention span and tendency to only notice the superficial and I’m not surprised that he might’ve hired a trojan horse.

    • Jerusha says:
      July 24, 2017 at 8:23 am

      Ball-licker extraordinaire..

      Reply
  2. Shambles says:
    July 24, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Of course he whined about SNL. It’s perfectly symbolic of this entire White House. When there are hundreds of important things you could and should be worried about, pick the pettiest, dumbest thing, preferably involving the media and how they portray you, and talk about that instead. Ugh. F*ck these people.

    Personally, I think Spicer was happy to have a legitimate reason to resign on paper, because I’m sure the real reason is that he couldn’t stand up there and defend this treasonous bunch of criminals anymore.

    Reply
  3. Beth says:
    July 24, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I thought Spicer was amusing to watch during the press briefings. Can’t stand Suckabee, her fake pearls, weird eye, and rudeness.
    Trump hiring Scary Mooch would make me runaway too

    Reply
    • Nyawira says:
      July 24, 2017 at 8:00 am

      I can’t stand Suckabee either but apparently The Mooch is forcing her to get a make over. On Friday she turned up for the first time in a tan, full makeup complete with eye shadow and her hair in fresh soft waves. She also had a super bright red dress on which is a color I have never seen her in. When the Mooch was asked on Sunday TV to appraise her, his only statement was that she should keep the new hair and makeup people.

      I’m firmly against makeup so this makes me super mad but I should think that even makeup addicts can see how disgusting this is regardless of how you feel about her.

      Reply
  4. Nyawira says:
    July 24, 2017 at 7:54 am

    The Mooch=Gordon Gecko. Like almost literally. How can working class Trumpians still be on board with all this blatant Wall Street infiltration of government??

    Reply
  5. PunkyMomma says:
    July 24, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I wonder if Spicey took the mini-fridge he stole from the WH interns with him?

    Reply
  6. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    July 24, 2017 at 7:59 am

    The Mooch is definitely a bold face liar. He gave an interview back in 2015 (?) bascially calling Dump a clown and that he wasn’t going to win anything. He has also given money to Dems in the past like Obama and Hilary. I think there is even a recording of an interview that Obama gave and The Mooch was in the audience. Given the high turn over rate with this “organization” The Mooch and The Huckster won’t be doing their jobs for very long.

    Spicey got demoted so instead of being further humiliated he “resigned”. He should have known that the writing was on the wall for him when he was not allowed to meet the Pope.

    And the winning just keeps happening. It is just not happening on team Dump.

    Reply
  7. lightpurple says:
    July 24, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Malicious? Working for a man who wants to rip health care away from millions, including frail elders, disabled kids, and cancer patients is malicious.

    Reply
  8. grabbyhands says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I want to feel bad for him, but I just can’t. He’s just another religious right hypocrite doing the dirty work of the orange lunatic in the white house.

    I can’t decide what is more believable – that he picked the absolute wrong time to grandstand and quit in the hopes that 45 would beg him to come back or he was just flat out fired because 45 found an even bigger sleazebag to be his mouthpiece. Although if he was hoping to find someone less mockable, he already failed:

    https://www.buzzfeed.com/davidmack/my-only-regret?utm_term=.wcjwPm4M3#.yyABEwrWD

    Many of these people have been around this goon for a long time – I can’t figure out why they haven’t figured out that no one is indispensable to him. Aside from maybe his daughter wife and I’m not 100% convinced that he wouldn’t throw her to the wolves if it meant saving himself. It might be a last resort, but he would still do it, I think.

    Reply
  9. why? says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:14 am

    And yet, Spicer defended The King of Lies and Fake News’ stupid, silly, and malicious attacks on the press, Obama, women, Susan Rice, Democrats, and Mika.

    The SNL skits about Spicer were right on point and that is what Spicer doesn’t like. Spicer humiliated himself by constantly repeating the ridiculous things that Bannon and The King of Lies and Fake News told him to say and then The King of Lies and Fake News rewarded him by giving his job to Scaramucci, a character right out of the book of 1984(he is modern day version of O’Brein). At some point you would have thought that Spicer would have the sense to say, “That sounds ridiculous and I’m not saying that”, but no. He kept right on with the lies. Donald Jr admitted in his emails that his meeting was about getting dirt about Hillary, but Spicer continued to insist that it was adoptions and the M act.

    Reply
  10. rachel says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I cannot believe that the first interview he gave after quitting is job was to complain about SNL. Stay pathetic Sean.

    Reply
  11. Jerusha says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:17 am

    It was said that Ugliest President in History wanted a better looking spokesman. IMO, scaramucci is just a slightly better looking Charles Krauthammer.

    Reply
  12. RBC says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Sean may be saying all the things his former boss wants to hear now, but that will change. I predict trump will make some negative comment about Sean and then the gloves will come off.
    Unless he signed some NDA, I can see a tell all book in the future.

    Reply
  13. why? says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:36 am

    The problems with the WH communications is that they are liars and they don’t care that we know that they are lying because they aren’t talking to us or The King of Lies and Fake News’ base/supporters. The WH communications is set up to for an audience of one(King of Lies and Fake News ) and to make The King of Lies and Fake News feel better about himself, hence why “O’Brein”(Scaramucci) spent 3 days boosting The King of Lies and Fake News’ ego with lies about how loved, experienced, smart, and great he is.

    I really hope that SNL does a skit on “O’Brein”(Scaramucci) and exaggerate his “I love Trump” comments.

    Reply
  14. Ramona Q. says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Here is the transcript. Hannity asked Spicer — twice — if he thought the SNL skits were funny or did they bother him.

    HANNITY: Was it hard for you when “Saturday Night Live” would go after you or other people, late night comics, would attack you? I remember asking you this one time, and I remember your answer distinctly, but I want to ask you before our audience here. Was that hard? Did you have a sense of humor about it? Did it bother you deep down in any way?

    SPICER: Well, I’m a prankster, so some of the — you know, I like a good joke. I think when it’s funny, it’s funny. You got to laugh at yourself and accept that there’s some …

    HANNITY: Was “Saturday Night Live” funny? Did you like that, or did that bother you?

    SPICER: I think there are a couple parts of it that were funny. But there’s a little of it — there’s a lot of it that was over the line. It wasn’t funny. It was stupid or silly or malicious.

    But there are some skits that I’ve seen on late night television that I had to crack up at. So sometimes, it can be funny. Some of the memes, you have to — have to laugh at yourself a little bit. But there are times when it goes from funny to mean, and that’s — that’s — there’s a difference when that happens.

    And again, to your point, yes, you have to have a little bit of a thick skin if you’re going to do this.

    Reply
  15. Giddy says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Spicey did accidentally make his briefings “must see” tv. I freely admit to tuning in to see if that would be the day he had a screaming fit, or a nervous breakdown on camera. I often was horrified, like when he told April Ryan to quit shaking her head. I often felt sorry for him because it seemed that he was Bigly’s whipping boy. But the lies got to me, until I couldn’t watch anymore. The Mooch has already exhausted me with his slickness and his love for DT. Yuck. And the lies continue, just in a slicker form.

    Reply
  16. BlueSky says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:17 am

    “This is Sean Spicer, signing off from Cry baby delicate snowflake land”

    Reply
  17. snowflake says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:22 am

    What’s going on with conway? Haven’t seen her in awhile. Sounds like they fired Spicer but let him phrase it as resignation

    Reply
  18. Chaine says:
    July 24, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Footnote, meet history.

    Reply

