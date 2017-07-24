Sean Spicer whines about ‘stupid, silly, malicious’ SNL in his exit interview

White House press secretary Sean Spicer abruptly quit on Friday. Spicer spent six months doing one of the most thankless jobs in Washington, which was loosely defined as “saying garbled lies about Trump and screaming insults at the press.” He was really bad at his job, even when you define it that way. Spicey had actually been filling two positions, that of press secretary and Communications Director (the previous Comm Dir. quit months ago). On Friday, the White House announced a new Communication Director, Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci, and just hours later, Spicey resigned (although he’ll be hanging around the White House for another month). Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the new Press Secretary and, if possible, she’s even worse than Spicey.

Spicey reportedly resigned because of Scaramucci’s hiring, and Politico did a lengthy piece about the “24 hours that broke Sean Spicer” – go here to read. Trump blind-sided Spicer and most of his staff by hiring The Mooch. Spicer had been in a better mood lately because he wasn’t doing on-camera briefings anymore, which is basically like saying that Sean Spicer was in a better mood because he was ignoring a central part of his job. Spicer might have felt like The Mooch was going to come in and boss him around (which, honestly, probably would have happened). Now Spicey gets to ride off into his own sunset. A sunset that doesn’t involve treason charges (maybe).

SNL said goodbye to Spicey the only way they knew how:

And of course, in one of his last acts as press secretary, Spicer whined about SNL and everything else in an “exit interview.” Some quotes from his interview with Sean Hannity:

On SNL’s spoofs: “I think when it’s funny it’s funny. I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line. It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious. But there were some skits on late night television that I did crack up at. So sometimes it can be funny, Some of the memes you have to crack up about. But sometimes it goes from funny to mean.” Why he resigned: “I just thought it was in the best interest of our communications department, of our press organization to not have too many cooks in the kitchen.” Trump didn’t want him to resign. “He’s been very gracious throughout this process. He wanted to bring some new folks in to help rev up the communications operation, and after reflection, my decision was to recommend to the president that I give Anthony and Sarah a clean slate to start from. So that they can talk about the president’s agenda and help move it forward, and he, after some back and forth, understood that the offer that I was making was something that was in the best interest of the administration.”

[From People]

“It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious.” Art imitating life then, Spicey? Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal was so funny because YOU are so stupid, silly and malicious. Example:

SPICEY IS OUT.

IN MEMORIAM.

HOW WE'LL REMEMBER HIM. pic.twitter.com/foLhncQOPX — James West (@jameswest2010) July 21, 2017

As for The Mooch, he addressed the press room on Friday after Spicer announced his resignation, and man, this guy is a preening narcissist and a bald-faced liar. Oh well. The Mooch should expect his subpoena from Robert Mueller any day now.