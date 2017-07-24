Princess Charlotte threw a little tantrum on the tarmac in Germany

There’s nothing quite like a tantrumy toddler. It’s probably next-level when you’re a public figure and your kids act like normal kids instead of perfect princess-robots. So it is with Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, got all of the personality out of their combined Middleton and Windsor genes. Where William and Kate are glossed over to the point of seeming robotic, George and Charlotte behave like completely normal little kids all the time, whether it’s George punching babies or Charlotte throwing herself on a German tarmac dramatically because her mom wouldn’t let her hold some papers.
This happened at the Airbus plant in Hamburg, which the whole Cambridge family toured before they left to go back to Britain on Friday. I guess the idea was that George is crazy about planes of all kinds and Will and Kate must have thought it would be nice to bring out the kids for at least one photo-op during the tour. George was well-behaved during the tour, from what I saw. Charlotte was the one who got a bit tantrumy. But you know what? I don’t even think this was some huge meltdown for Charlotte. She stomped her little feet, threw herself down and Kate looked like she told her to calm the f–k down and two seconds later Charlotte was fine.
Since I’m happily childfree, nothing amuses me more than witnessing other people’s children in the midst of a major meltdown or tantrum. Does that make me sound like a psycho? I mean, if the child is in true distress, I feel bad, obviously. But most of the tantrum-y kids I’ve seen at various playgrounds, grocery stores, restaurants and stores are melting down because of inane reasons, like mom won’t buy them their favorite cereal/chicken nuggets/toy. And it’s funny to me. My favorite is the full blown hissy fit, complete with thrashing around on the ground and earth-shattering wails over something stupid. I inevitably look at the parent and think, “Better her than me.” That’s what it seemed like here – Charlotte threw a hissy fit over some papers and then she was done. I personally love that she threw herself on the ground. So much drama!!!
Also: the Cambridges celebrated Prince George’s fourth birthday by releasing a toothy portrait of him, taken at Kensington Palace weeks ago.
The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark HRH's 4th birthday tomorrow 🎈 pic.twitter.com/Fct5iaoEer
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Charlotte is two, it comes with the territory. She looks darling in that dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have kids, and I thought it was hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s hard not to laugh at toddler tantrums. They can be pretty amusing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Especially when they’re over really random and unimportant things
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes. My niece starting crying after I told her calmly not to shovel dirt on her sister. She said I was being mean to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did too. As fit pitching goes, I only give it a 3/10.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that was really mild !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, incredibly mild. And I don’t think it looks like Kate was telling Charlotte to calm down – that would be the worst thing to say to a toddler having a tantrum in my experience and only prolong it. I think it looks like Kate was trying to distract her, pointing at the planes or what not and it worked. I think Kate seems like a great mother, especially with the ease she handled that tantrum under the spotlight. But then I’ve never been a part of the “hate Kate”-crowd….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The kids are so cute! Kate seems like a very loving and relaxed mom. I have a feeling that Charlotte’s going to be bossing around her brother in no time at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I know some here like to act like she outsources raising them as was done to Charles and generations prior but it’s clear she is handson. No panic there, she handled it like a pro.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she shoves them away in a nursery. Her children are too comfortable with her and she does the good mother get on their level to talk to them a lot. Disinterested mothers don’t even bother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably just exhausted. poor (privileged royal) kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why write it like that? She is two years old acting like a two year old. She did choose to be born as a royal or privileged. She isn’t exploiting her privilege. I think these kids are extremely well behaved considering the expectation. Most parents would be grateful for a 4 second tantrum. I thought it was common knowledge that we don’t criticize children of celebrities. They are put into situations where their behavior is expected to always be perfect. She was exhausted. Privilege had nothing to do with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see this as a privilege thing either. No kid sits quietly, well behaved, while twiddling their thumbs. She probably doesn’t even realize that she’s privileged and royal
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow can’t you just chuckle at the situation and yourself a little? This was a joke. It was not some attack on a kid but just an acknowledgment that even the richest kids in the world are also human. Jeez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My favorite part of this story is that some outlets reported that Charlotte fell and Kate made her boo-boo better. Charlotte clearly pitched herself to the ground in agony because Kate wouldn’t let go of the papers. I had to chuckle at the attempt to pretend Charlotte wasn’t being a typical 2 year old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved it when she stomped her little feet. She’s darling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seemed like Kate just laughed at her too, and then moved on. I find the way she handled the situation endearing, and I like her dress. What’s funny, though, is how the E! clip frames it as “the poor royal sausages have had a long few days,” because we all know pretzel making and garden parties are just exhausting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, yes.
I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve seen Katie Keen do ANYTHING suggesting she may have some firing synapses. But her kid through a tantrum and she dealt with it quickly and by de-escalating and not making a mountain out of a mole hill. And effectively demonstrated that she, not just the nannies, is very much involved in the parenting of her children.
Bloody hell. I just praised the Twat of Twit and Twat. I think I might need a little lie down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TBH the only time Kate seems to act normally is with her children or when she visits other children. She handled this like any mom quickly and with THE LOOK. Seems like she is very involved with her kids. She did the same with George.
Will on the other hand….¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I need to learn THE LOOK. For some reason, neither Sixlet ever threw tantrums as little ones so I am inexperienced in it. But today is the first day of the (endless) school summer holidays and I am already overrun with loud adolescents arguing about Diamond League athletics and leaving trails of debris behind them. Is there a version of THE LOOK that silences the hormonal ones, I wonder?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh geez teens are so much harder. I worked as a camp counselor and swim instructor as a teen myself so that’s when I honed my LOOK. You just gotta go for it and see the reaction. Let the silence kick in and hold eye contact. Teens will challenge you more though.
And tbh there isn’t a black mother out there that doesn’t have the LOOK so I learned from the best haha
Also magical that your kids never needed the LOOK
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I must admit, they still don’t give me much grief in oppositional terms. They argue with each other more than with me and I’m ok at refereeing that.
But I work from home and most of the other parents don’t – and have some kind of holiday rule that only one or two friends can come round while they’re at work. Principally, to limit the mess, I think! I’m here and I think adolescents are funny and entertaining, so I accept all-comers. I would just like QUIET all-comers if I’m on a deadline.
I need a silencing fairy, that’s what I need! They can be here. They can make mess. They can eat me out of house and home. Just so long as they do it at an acceptable decibel level.
I think this may be an impossible dream.
(I have announced that my mate Nicole is teaching me the black mother look and society as we know it will crumble if the black mother look is ever effed with. Let’s see if it works and they watch the athletics in silence!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably it was not a major tantrum, but it looks like that Kate totaly masters it. Good for her! With a 17 months old son I have to say it is not easy if they have a meltdown. But I’m sure it does not always go that smoothly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My oldest son now 7 used to do the whole throw himself on the ground sprawled out as he kicked his legs and waved his arms all whilst yelling at the top of his voice . I learnt very quickly to (if possible)move a few steps away , turn my back on him and let him tire himself out. Any attention whatsoever would only prolong it. If we in a shop etc id simply lift him under my arm keeping out of reach of kicks and carry him outside to finish it. I appreciated the looks of “been there” sympathy you would get, but my god the judgy snide comments used to make my blood boil!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve currently got a 2 and 4 year old boys, and sometimes trips to the store are what nightmares are made of. People who get all judgy-wudgy of those moments can suck it. It’s humiliating enough to have your kids melting down in public. They can keep their assholery to themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been there. My daughter was the worst tantrum thrower in history. No snack or toy would calm her. She would throw the toy and drop to the floor and kick and push herself in circles screaming. All the judgersons tsking and looking at me like I am insufficient was no help. Ignoring was the only way to make her stop or pick her up and leave. Once she realized leaving meant she I would praise her eventually it worked.
Now she is easygoing and loves to be a helper but those days I don’t miss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And it’s amazing the things that will set off a toddler tantrum. Years ago, when my daughter was a toddler, we went to lunch at Olive Garden. She loved cheese sticks so I ordered some for her. When the cheese sticks arrived they weren’t the correct shape (in her eyes). They were triangle shaped rather than oblong. So, in her toddler eyes, they weren’t really cheese sticks and she proceeded to have a meltdown in the Olive Garden over the cheese sticks not being the right shape. My daughter is 22 now and I remind her on occasion about the “Olive Garden cheese stick incident” and we both have a good laugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I laughed. My mom laughed knowingly. I usually laugh at toddler tantrums because they bring the drama. Charlotte seems like a pretty chill toddler though, from what little we’ve seen and Kate handled that little episode like it was nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it was like a little toddler storm that passed quickly. So adorable.
Now if only our toddler in Chief’s tantrums were so brief and easily defused.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that Prince George ‘needs a surname’ before attending school,anyone knows what that’s all about? So his birth certificate simply says Prince George!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His surname is Cambridge. Just like William & Harry are either Windsor or Wales.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So weird,so between the father,the uncle and son,they all have different surnames?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Officially, the royals don’t have a surname.
However, for situations that legally require one, they use Mountbatten -Windsor (the Queen’s direct descendants) or Windsor for rest of the wider family.
Often, they use their parents’ titles as surnames eg Harry Wales or Beatrice York or in this case George Cambridge.
Ps: William ceased to be have use of ‘Wales’ as a surname when he was granted Cambridge. Technically, WK are either WK Cambridge or WK Mountbatten- Windsor.
And confusingly, after William becomes POW, his kids will be able to call themselves Wales as a surname because William’s title will be ‘of Wales’ rather than ‘of Cambridge’.
And even more confusingly, when Charles becomes King, Harry will forever lose ‘Wales’ and become THE Prince Harry (currently he is plain Prince Harry) no surname except in situations that require one which means where he will be Harry Mountbatten-Windsor or if he is given a ducal title, he can use that as a surname.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t she hire in special help to deal with the kids tantrums? Well at least that worked but I can’t quite see why she’s being complemented for something millions of ‘normal’ i.e. non royal women do every day and without ‘specialised help. She does so little that’s admirable that something as mundanely ordinary as dealing with a very minor two year olds strop almost seems like an achievement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people are complimenting her parenting because she’s all too often accused of being too lazy to raise her own children. Especially by certain posters on this very site.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think the criticism is due to hands off parenting it’s more aimed at her general laziness despite having considerable help. She is involved with the kids along with a couple of nannies, specialised ‘tantrum’ assistance and Ma Middleton also pitching in. She is hardly a full time working Mum who is constantly exhausted from running a home, working and looking after kids with her nerves torn to shreds from it all. She has the time, energy and resources to have developed good parenting skills. I’ll save my admiration for people who are great parents despite their circumstances, not because of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Welll, I’ve seen parents lose it completely when their child does something similar in public. It’s not some huge achievement but by your logic, neither is being a parent in general. People have been doing it for eons but I still think it’s a pretty admirable thing every time it’s done well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No I didn’t apply that logic to all parents, my comment above makes that clear. Parenting is tough and most don’t have endless resources and help to achieve it but pull it off and manage tantrums anyway. With her level of help she should be able to do this at the very least. Managing the eminently achievable just isn’t that admirable to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
….I thought they both handled their kids antics very well..Will with a pouty George…& Kate with Charlotte…great little family…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlotte looked as cute as anything but she is clearly very strong-willed.
I thought Kate handled her tantrum like a pro mum. I was very impressed that she didnt seem at all flustered or annoyed but just tried to calmed Charlotte as best as possible. Tells me she spends time with her daughter and understands her moods and how to deal with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That portrait of George is quite creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. That dark, forboding background and all those teeth. I feel like he’s going to lunge out and bite me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Years of dealing with William’s temper tantrum have prepared her for this. So George and Charlotte’s tantrums are a piece of cake for her.
Wish they used a light colored background for George’s portrait. I get it he’s the future king but he’s a kid and it’s 2017. It should be light and uplifting not dark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a nothingburger and not a reflection of their parenting skills me thinks. I’m childless but I’ve come to accept how kids throw tantrums are not reflective of their parents and some of them may have attention or behavioural disorders. Most parents seem embarrassed and try to curb it. They certainly don’t need any judgement from me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol you’re not alone, I find tantrums pretty funny too! Even my own toddlers’ tantrums are funny when they’re not particularly annoying me. Also they coordinated with red/pink instead of blue!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tantrums and all, raising kids has been the most amazing part of my life. I could care less if child-free people judge me when my kids threw tantrums. I just felt sorry that they never get to experience the intense joy of having children. They have no idea what they are missing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate seems to be a hands on parent. You can tell when someone leaves the full responsibility of parenting to someone else, so despite having nannies, she seems to do a lot with the kids. I’ve seen so many parents who leave it to the grandparents or nannies and the end result is that when the kid is with them, the kids don’t respond.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love, love, love it when toddlers throw a wobbler…Such fun and two minutes later they’re laughing over something.
Toddlers are great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse