Princess Charlotte threw a little tantrum on the tarmac in Germany

There’s nothing quite like a tantrumy toddler. It’s probably next-level when you’re a public figure and your kids act like normal kids instead of perfect princess-robots. So it is with Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, got all of the personality out of their combined Middleton and Windsor genes. Where William and Kate are glossed over to the point of seeming robotic, George and Charlotte behave like completely normal little kids all the time, whether it’s George punching babies or Charlotte throwing herself on a German tarmac dramatically because her mom wouldn’t let her hold some papers.

This happened at the Airbus plant in Hamburg, which the whole Cambridge family toured before they left to go back to Britain on Friday. I guess the idea was that George is crazy about planes of all kinds and Will and Kate must have thought it would be nice to bring out the kids for at least one photo-op during the tour. George was well-behaved during the tour, from what I saw. Charlotte was the one who got a bit tantrumy. But you know what? I don’t even think this was some huge meltdown for Charlotte. She stomped her little feet, threw herself down and Kate looked like she told her to calm the f–k down and two seconds later Charlotte was fine.

Since I’m happily childfree, nothing amuses me more than witnessing other people’s children in the midst of a major meltdown or tantrum. Does that make me sound like a psycho? I mean, if the child is in true distress, I feel bad, obviously. But most of the tantrum-y kids I’ve seen at various playgrounds, grocery stores, restaurants and stores are melting down because of inane reasons, like mom won’t buy them their favorite cereal/chicken nuggets/toy. And it’s funny to me. My favorite is the full blown hissy fit, complete with thrashing around on the ground and earth-shattering wails over something stupid. I inevitably look at the parent and think, “Better her than me.” That’s what it seemed like here – Charlotte threw a hissy fit over some papers and then she was done. I personally love that she threw herself on the ground. So much drama!!!

Also: the Cambridges celebrated Prince George’s fourth birthday by releasing a toothy portrait of him, taken at Kensington Palace weeks ago.

The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark HRH's 4th birthday tomorrow 🎈 pic.twitter.com/Fct5iaoEer — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2017