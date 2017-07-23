Donald Trump tweet-storms about Jeff Sessions, fake news, leaks & HRC

On Saturday, Donald Trump attended a commissioning ceremony for the USS Gerald Ford, a next-gen aircraft carrier. He was in Norfolk, VA, which is how he ended up seated to the Democratic governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe. I can only imagine the terrible comments made from Trump to the governor. Ugh. Dick Cheney and Don Rumsfeld were there too, looking ghoulish. On Saturday, Trump also went on a tweet-storm. I had been getting that vibe for a few days, honestly – it had been a while since Trump rage-tweeted about fake news, Hillary and Russia, so we were due. Keep in mind that all of these tweets are official statements from the #NotMyPresident.
A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post,this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions.These illegal leaks, like Comey's, must stop!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017
Trump is referring to this story about how ol’ Jeff Sessions lied his bloomers off when he claimed that he and the Russian ambassador only discussed Senate stuff. Sessions only claimed that after he was caught in his first lie, which is that he didn’t have any meetings with any Russians. WaPo says that Sessions did talk about campaign issues with the Russian ambassador last year. Mr. Mueller is on the phone for you, Jeffy.
The Failing New York Times foiled U.S. attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist,Al-Baghdadi.Their sick agenda over National Security
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017
I’m not sure what this is about other than sources at the Pentagon insisted that al-Baghdadi was probably dead, only now they’re saying he’s probably still alive.
While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017
Leaks are not the same thing as fake news. Either someone is leaking or someone is lying, it can’t be both. Nevermind, I wouldn’t expect him to understand that.
So many people are asking why isn't the A.G. or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 e-mails deleted?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017
I imagine the “so many people” are the same people who were talking about John Podesta at the G20 conference. Meaning, no one besides the voices in Bigly’s head.
…What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017
My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 e-mails!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017
Don Jr. only released his emails (on Twitter, not to the Independent Counsel) because the New York Times had the story and he thought he was “proving” that the story was wrong. He incriminated himself because he thought he was screwing over the NYT. Also: Bigly is still so obsessed with Hillary.
ObamaCare is dead and the Democrats are obstructionists, no ideas or votes, only obstruction. It is solely up to the 52 Republican Senators!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017
Idiot.
Last thing: please enjoy this story about Trump’s right-hand gal Hope Hicks, who looks like a younger version of Melania. Remember that old episode of The West Wing where they were like “Let Bartlett Be Bartlett”? That’s what Hope Hicks does. She’s all Let Bigly Be Bigly.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
As a German, I honestly feel for you Americans. Having a person leading your country with bad intentions, who has not the personality or intelligence to be a president and feeling disrespected by your own president as a woman, minority race or anyone not agreeing with him, I can only guess the frustration you must feel. German history is dark, but I feel like we learned in that way to choose a chancelor/leader that is capable and not be persuaded by the extreme right or left, even though they gain strength. I hope this is America’s opportunity to see that voting for a person like that won’t bring what you thought it would bring. You get exactly what you pay for. The whole world is embarrassed by him, the german news coverage treats him like a joke: what has he done/tweeted today. He disrespected Angela Merkel, she is so done with his shit. Thank god, the French voted for Macron. EU would have been done otherwise.
While our dementia suffering leader is concerning, I’m more worried about the fact that not enough Americans agree. There are still WAY too many people here that are all for his bullshit. I feel like we are 6 months away from Brawndo status.
Note in the third tweet posted by Kaiser above it says “…crime so far…” Errrr, what?
Just FYI Emperor Zero:
1) the consensus is that a pres can’t pardon himself
2) pardons are an implication of guilt
3) there are no special immunity clauses for testimony for those you pardon
4) state crimes are not pardonable
Hello, NY State!
5) a sitting prez can be indicted
Thanks to being a very smart man, Mr Mueller has everything planned if you decide to fire him (through firing Sessions and hiring a new AG not recused).
Not drip drip any more. It’s tick tock.
Jesus Christ.
in the tweet about failing NYT the orange a—hole refers to the story brought to us courtesy of (what else) Fox and friends. Apparently in 2015 American forces came “particularly close” to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but the lead was leaked to NYT, was reported about and it consequently went dead.
At what point can Hillary Clinton sue this guy? I mean, if he was saying my name constantly, being a civilian, us citizen, like he is here, I’d probably be getting hate mail to the point where I’d need to take legal action.
Is it legal to keep doing what he’s doing by making statements with no basis?
He really seems untouchable and I am just awestruck that no one has the cojones to say “Sir, that’s enough. You’re embarrassing the role of the president, please stop. ” NO ONE?! I feel so helpless watching my country’s most respected position being turned into a WWE SmackDown match on pay-per-view.
Have not had a chance to watch, but Terry Mc (VA gov) appeared on Trevor’s show this week. I heard that Terry confirmed that he got in Orange’s face recently and told him what a bigly disaster his policies were causing his state, financial impact wise.
Orange probably used yesterday’s event to try to charm Terry, before he eventually tweets insults about him. That seems his pattern.
Ladies and gentlemen, we are watching a live public mental breakdown from a person who could not be more deserving.
I only pray for those poor souls who didn’t vote for him. As the famous saying – this too shall pass. Keep fighting for your rights and the world is ready to help you in any way we can.
If there is justice then Trump, his supporters, Republicans will all see the true meaning of karma and that too in this lifetime.
There’s a small, but growing, group of conservatives on Twitter that believe Hope Hicks is leaking stuff and trying to take down bigly and his administration. Look at Erick Erickson’s Twitter.
