Donald Trump tweet-storms about Jeff Sessions, fake news, leaks & HRC

On Saturday, Donald Trump attended a commissioning ceremony for the USS Gerald Ford, a next-gen aircraft carrier. He was in Norfolk, VA, which is how he ended up seated to the Democratic governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe. I can only imagine the terrible comments made from Trump to the governor. Ugh. Dick Cheney and Don Rumsfeld were there too, looking ghoulish. On Saturday, Trump also went on a tweet-storm. I had been getting that vibe for a few days, honestly – it had been a while since Trump rage-tweeted about fake news, Hillary and Russia, so we were due. Keep in mind that all of these tweets are official statements from the #NotMyPresident.

A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post,this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions.These illegal leaks, like Comey's, must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Trump is referring to this story about how ol’ Jeff Sessions lied his bloomers off when he claimed that he and the Russian ambassador only discussed Senate stuff. Sessions only claimed that after he was caught in his first lie, which is that he didn’t have any meetings with any Russians. WaPo says that Sessions did talk about campaign issues with the Russian ambassador last year. Mr. Mueller is on the phone for you, Jeffy.

The Failing New York Times foiled U.S. attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist,Al-Baghdadi.Their sick agenda over National Security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

I’m not sure what this is about other than sources at the Pentagon insisted that al-Baghdadi was probably dead, only now they’re saying he’s probably still alive.

While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Leaks are not the same thing as fake news. Either someone is leaking or someone is lying, it can’t be both. Nevermind, I wouldn’t expect him to understand that.

So many people are asking why isn't the A.G. or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 e-mails deleted? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

I imagine the “so many people” are the same people who were talking about John Podesta at the G20 conference. Meaning, no one besides the voices in Bigly’s head.

…What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 e-mails! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Don Jr. only released his emails (on Twitter, not to the Independent Counsel) because the New York Times had the story and he thought he was “proving” that the story was wrong. He incriminated himself because he thought he was screwing over the NYT. Also: Bigly is still so obsessed with Hillary.

ObamaCare is dead and the Democrats are obstructionists, no ideas or votes, only obstruction. It is solely up to the 52 Republican Senators! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Idiot.

Last thing: please enjoy this story about Trump’s right-hand gal Hope Hicks, who looks like a younger version of Melania. Remember that old episode of The West Wing where they were like “Let Bartlett Be Bartlett”? That’s what Hope Hicks does. She’s all Let Bigly Be Bigly.