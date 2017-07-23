Comic Con: Gal Gadot & Ben Affleck premiere new ‘Justice League’ trailer

'Justice League' Comic Con 2017 Panel

I was worried that this year’s Comic Con wasn’t going to have much in the way of new stuff, new trailers, new posters, new details. But Warner Bros actually came through with a brand-new, full-length trailer for Justice League. The trailer debuted during the big Justice League panel, which featured Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ben Affleck (The Batfleck), Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg). Jason Momoa came through too, because his Aquaman is in Justice League, plus he’s got his own stand-alone movie coming out. While there is new information in this trailer, I feel like it got recently re-cut to include MOAR Wonder Woman, because that’s the rare WB property that hasn’t been butchered. WW is actually one of the biggest success stories of the year: we’ll soon see how WB f–ks it up though, I’m sure. Anyway, here’s the trailer:

Apparently – and I’m saying this because I’m going by what other outlets are saying – this trailer shows that the Justice League is getting together to fight the “big bad,” who is Steppenwolf (played by Ciarán Hinds). We don’t actually see Steppenwolf full-on, but we hear his voice and people look scared. But basically this trailer is all about Aquaman, Wonder Woman, the Flash and Cyborg. It’s a game of spot-the-Batfleck. That’s possibly because Warner Bros no longer wants to be in business with the Batfleck, at least according to The Hollywood Reporter. WB is looking to ease Affleck out of the role, and Affleck might not even do the stand-alone Batman movie that has been in the pipeline for a few years. I think that’s a smart move on WB’s part. Well, it’s a smart move after a series of boneheaded moves, including hiring him in the first place.

Here’s The Batfleck addressing those rumors head-on during the panel. NSFW for language, because I’m pretty sure Ben was high and/or drunk.

PS… Do Wonder Woman and Aquaman ever get together? Because I sort of want them to get together now.

Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.

 

4 Responses to “Comic Con: Gal Gadot & Ben Affleck premiere new ‘Justice League’ trailer”

  1. Eva123 says:
    July 23, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Wow, they photoshopped the hell out of Gal in that poster. Doesn’t even look like her, which is strange because she’s absolutely stunning without it.

    Reply
  2. Lulu says:
    July 23, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Aquaman and WW do get together in flashpoint, which was announced yesterday! But the world is in war, atlantis and the amazons of themiscyra are fighting etc
    But yes, they do get together

    Reply
  3. Sami says:
    July 23, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Yeah, Ben was on something. Either that or he was told not to bring his morose bs to Hall H like he did last time. The others came with mega energy and you could tell he was trying to match them but falling flat. It was just off the beat.

    Also, notice he didnt say he was coming back in the standalone. He merely said that he was lucky to play the “greatest superhero” and that he likes the new director. And that bit about batman being a greater privilege than the others in the same room was really weird. I found it disrespectful to the other actors and the fans of those superheroes (especially Wonder Woman)

    Reply
  4. Maya says:
    July 23, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Go Gal/Wonder Woman – go kick some villains the true feminist (strong, intelligent, warriorlike and save all the mankind) way..

    Reply

