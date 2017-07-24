Amanda Seyfried took Lexapro while pregnant: ‘an extremely small dose’

Saugerties Stallions storm A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

Amanda Seyfried has really opened up since she had a baby girl this March. She recently chastised mom-shamers for judging mothers for both nursing and formula feeding. (Most of her quotes were about breastfeeding, so I assume she got some negative comments for that.) Then, in a story we didn’t cover, she was on a pregnancy podcast when she admitted that her pregnancy was “accidental” and that she told her then-boyfriend, Thomas Sadoski, she was expecting by reading him an abstract poem. He didn’t understand what she meant, said the poem was nice and then she had to spell it out for him that she was pregnant.

In part two of that podcast, Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy, Amanda revealed that she continued to take her antidepressant, Lexapro, while she was pregnant. She said it was a very low dose and US has some quotes from doctors who state that it’s usually OK for expectant mothers to continue to take certain anti-anxiety and antidepressant medications, as long as they are monitored by a doctor.

“I didn’t get off my antidepressant. It’s really for anti-anxiety for me,” she revealed during a recent appearance on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy. “I’ve been taking Lexapro for years and years and years, and I didn’t get off of it. I was on an extremely low dose.” She added: “A healthy parent is a healthy kid.” Seyfried, who is married to Life in Pieces actor Thomas Sadoski, was diagnosed with OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) when she was 19. “It would take me a really long time to put my clothes away int he drawers,” she told labor doula Elliott Berlin and his cohost Kacy Byxbee. “And it’s all about organization and if it doesn’t feel right you have to keep moving until it feels right, keep moving things around until they feel right. I have a thing with numbers, which is really common.” Taking antidepressants during pregnancy is a highly-debated topic in the medical field. “They may be associated with an increased risk of babies born with a serious respiratory disorder, but the increased risk appears to be less than previous research has suggested,” Chicago-based Ob/Gyn Dr. Jessica Shepherd tells Us Weekly. “With expecting moms we discuss the risks and then determine if the risk outweighs the benefit. If they have severe depression and anxiety, then meds are needed.” Reproductive endocrinologist Jaime Knopman agrees. “For years the medications used to treat anxiety and depression were not used during pregnancy for fear surrounding their potential side effect profile,” the NY-based doctor tells Us. “We now believe it is more harmful for a woman who suffers with anxiety and depression to be off of medications then on them. The negative emotional impact untreated psychiatric conditions can have during pregnancy can be worse than the potential impact of medications.”

I don’t currently take antidepressants but I’ve seen friends try to get off of them and it can be incredibly difficult. I think this is OK, US’s experts say it is, and it’s also admirable for her to talk about it and help take away some of the stigma. Amanda has been open about the fact that she suffers from OCD and anxiety and that she’s on medication for that. In fact she’s said she’s not ever going to get off Lexapro. It’s rare for celebrities to admit that they have mental health issues for which they’re medicated, although a scant few have talked about it. She’s committed to being open about that part of her life, and I like that about her. Amanda is also smart. She knows what to share on social media so she doesn’t look thirsty or give the mom-shamers any bait. She also hasn’t posted any photos of her baby daughter or told us her daughter’s name. Her disclosures are very calculated.

Who’s a good boy?! Finn better be getting plenty of attention now that he has a little sister.

