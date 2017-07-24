Game of Thrones Episode 7.2, ‘Stormborn’: at least Nymeria made a cameo?

SPOILERS for Game of Thrones Episode 7.2, “Stormborn.”
I realize that I’m not a professional showrunners or TV writer, but how the hell did Bran Stark arrive at The Wall in the last episode and no one at the Night’s Watch informed Winterfell of that fact through the course of the next week or whatever? I was really hoping for a reunion of Bran and Jon Snow this week, but I guess the showrunners wanted to screw us over yet again. And again and again, because this week’s episode was a doozy. Here are some of highlights.
Cersei demands loyalty. I hate Cersei’s face at this point. She’s out her Fake-Newsing the few loyal lords she has left, which includes Sam Tarly’s dad. Lord Tarly doesn’t mention that Sam scampered off into the night with a wildling and a Valyrian steel sword.
Ladies Night at Dragonstone. Daenerys is plotting in The Plotting Room of Dragonstone, telling Ellaria Sand, Yaya Greyjoy, Olenna Tyrell, Varys and Tyrion about her plans to take Kings Landing. It’s clear that this is mostly Tyrion’s plan. It’s also clear that Dany is the kind of leader who respects having strong female voices at the table. Two things happened here: one, Oleanna told Dany “don’t be a sheep, be a dragon,” and Varys is The Whisperer Of The People. It’s fine.
Melisandre comes calling. Melisandre comes to Dragonstone to lay down some facts: Dany is really important and so is Jon Snow. Missandei is also a translation nerd who corrects her queen: “The Prince That Was Promised” is actually gender neutral. Jon Snow could be the prince that was promised or it could be Dany.
Grey Worm gets it done. Grey Worm has been ordered to invade Casterly Rock with the Unsullied, but he has one last night in Dragonstone and Missandei comes to his room and was like “Bruh, were you even going to say goodbye?” I actually loved this scene because these two actors usually don’t get to just be together, on their own, and they played it so gently. Long story short, they love each other and even though Grey Worm is Unsullied, he will still go downtown to make his lady happy.
Jon Snow & Sansa. Jon manages to receive a raven from the Citadel and from Dragonstone, yet nothing from the Night’s Watch about Bran, huh?? Anyway, Jon decides that he needs to go to Dragonstone to meet Dany, on Tyrion’s invitation. Weirdly, Sansa and Jon sort of agree that Tyrion isn’t that bad, although Sansa worries it could still be a classic Targaryen Trap, like that time the Mad King murdered their uncle and started Robert’s Rebellion. None of the Northern lords think it’s a good idea, but Jon is insistent and he tells them that he’s leaving Sansa in charge, which shuts her up pretty quickly. Also: Davos has become pretty important to the Starks very quickly, right?
Jorah and Sam. I hate all of the Citadel storylines so far, you guys. Jorah has greyscale all over and Sam thinks he knows how to make it better. Sam starts carving the greyscale off of Jorah. It was disgusting.
Screw you, Nymeria. Arya ate at the only Westeros diner in a 300-mile radius, which happened to be the diner which employs Hot Pie. Hot Pie and Arya were friends, then Hot Pie played a part in setting Brienne on her course, and now Hot Pie just turns up every now and then to talk about browning the butter and Winterfell, of course. Hot Pie is the key to all of this! Anyway, Hot Pie told Arya that Jon Snow had taken command of Winterfell, which was brand new information to her, and so she decides to ditch her plans to ride to Kings Landing to kill Cersei, opting instead to ride north. She stops to make a fire and eat something and her horse starts freaking out. Suddenly, there are regular wolves all around her. Then Nymeria, her old direwolf, comes over. Arya is like “OMG Nymeria, come with me!!” And Nymeria is like “Thanks but no thanks, chica.” Nymeria runs off with her wolf pack but Arya is happy she saw her.
Jon Snow and Littlefinger. Jon and Littlefinger are in the crypt and Littlefinger is like “I always tried to bang your stepmom and now I’m trying to bang your sister” and Jon’s like “I WILL KILL YOU” and then it was over. I have the feeling that Littlefinger was working his way up to telling Jon some information about his family past but Jon reacted like a Stark and so Littlefinger was like “whatever.”
Screw you, Theon Greyjoy. Yara, Theon, Ellaria Sand, the Sand Snakes and their fleet have set sail for Kings Landing. They are stopped by Greyjoy pirates, because of course. Yara and Ellaria were just about to get busy too! Anyway, I don’t need to get into all the gritty details. Yara ended up hanged off the bow of her boat (right?), a few of Sand Snakes died, but I think one was taken prisoner, along with Ellaria. Ellaria and the one living Sand Snake will be Euron Greyjoy’s “gifts” for Cersei. The plot to send Dornish and Greyjoy-remnant boats to blockade Kings Landing is dead. As for Theon… Euron tried to get him to save Yara, and Theon literally jumped ship rather than try to save his sister. Meh. I’m sorry to see Yara go, but I’m happy that the Dornish plot seems to be wrapping up in a hurry.
In next week’s episode, I think Jon is already at Dragonstone, so we likely won’t get a reunion between Jon and Bran or Jon and Arya. Ugh.
Photos courtesy of HBO/Game of Thrones.
I don’t think that was Yara hanging off the ship- I think it was the sand snake/sister with the whip? Because the other one (the one staked to the ship) was that other sister. I think Yara, Ellaria, and one of the girls are prisoners.
Also, I wasn’t surprised Nymeria turned away. She’s a wild one just like her mama.
Yara didnt die the girl that was hanged was one of the sandsnakes
I am a very happy Dany fan. Showing up to her first day of work in her first business tweed. She really did need to put everyone in that room in check-especially Varys. The last six seasons he has been flip flopping harder than a pair of $1 sandals from Old Navy. I think this is the first time that Varys has had to explain any of his decisions and he seemed genuinely taken aback by it. GOOD. He sentenced her to death in season one, she threatens to kill him this episode. tit for tat.
Melisandre: Jon’s kind of like Jesus Christ the second coming.
Dany: Ok, that’s nice and all. He has to bend the knee just like everyone else.
I love it when Tyrion is wrong. I hate that it is at Dany’s expense, but I love that Tyrion is wrong yet again. Smartest man in westeros my ass.
Olenna, as always, is right. Dany needs to stop listening to everyone else (the men) and follow her instincts. Cersei has nothing to lose. Dany needs to take control of her destiny and be the queen that she wants to be. Not second guess herself when the time comes for battle. I don’t mind her being cautious and thinking things through, but it is starting to look like she is choking a little now that she is so close to getting to the finish line. Dany needs to wake up and take her home back from Trumpet and her punk lackey Jaime. Diplomacy and mercy can come after she and Drogon take Queen’s Landing. Dany listens to too many people. Jon doesn’t listen to enough people.
The sex scene between Greyworm and Missandei was sweet. Now I officially know that one or both will not make it to the end of the season. DAMN!!! At least they made it this far.
Theon is disgusting. I realize he has PTSD but it is still disappointing to watch.
Speaking of disgusting… when did Sam turn into Macgyver and Doogie Houser. His scenes with Jorah reminded me of an episode of General Hospital where Jason Morgan, local hitman, was able to deliver a baby in an elevator by just using ask jeeves. I really do like Sam but they aren’t even really trying to make any of his storyline make sense.
I would still have sex with Jorah, just with my eyes closed. His quiet storm voice is so dang soothing.
Cersei really is the Westerosi version of a Republican. She cannot win on her own virtues and accomplishments, so she uses fear mongering and lies. Cersei hasn’t really had to work for anything in her life. Everything was handed to her by her father and her father’s money. Because she rarely had to answer for any of her BS she got it into her head that she was a criminal genius that never got respect because she was a woman. Part of that would be true if Olenna was not on the canvas. Cersei is a short sighted narcissist who never learns. She is so delusional as to think she can just step into her father’s shoes because she listened to a few of his lectures and keeps the same hairstyle that she is going to turn into him now that he is dead. Just like everything else in her life, this will blow up in her face.
That crossbow that Qyburn built is worthless. how are they going to use that machine on a flying target when they have never used it on something that large before? Most dragons as big as Dany’s kids died while fighting other dragons, not by a human.
I don’t know what to make of that Arya and Nymeria scene. Is it to say that Nymeria has her own family now and she has to stay with them? Pushing Arya to go home to her family. I think the wolves that were with Nymeria looked like all of the wolf pups from season 1. I felt a little bad for Arya. I know she really loved and missed that big ass dog.
Well, big mouth Sansa is kind of getting what she wants. She is in charge of Winterfell until Bran shows up or Jon comes back. Let’s see what she has learned while being a captive. I am actually rooting for her to not fuck up too hard.
The sand snakes deserved better than what happened to them. Danish Pacey has to die.
