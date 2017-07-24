Donald Trump still thinks the Russia investigation should be about ‘Crooked Hillary’

I haven’t really figured out if I like Senator Chuck Schumer as the Democratic Party’s Senate Minority Leader. At the end of the day, I really appreciated Harry Reid and how he wasn’t afraid of being unpopular, and he wasn’t afraid of laying down some facts. Chuck Schumer is smooth and organized, for sure, but there’s something rather… I don’t know, oily? I haven’t really made up my mind. But I really, really dislike what he said to the Washington Post this weekend. Here are his comments in context of discussing the Dems’ minority agenda and policy proposals:

The rollout comes as Democrats continue to struggle to sell a coherent message to voters. In a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll, 37 percent of Americans said that the party “currently stands for something,” while 52 percent said it “just stands against Trump.” The same poll found that Trump’s overall approval rating has deteriorated to 36 percent — making him the most unpopular president of the modern era at this point in his presidency.

Those findings resonate with party leaders who are still stunned by Trump’s come-from-behind victory last year.

“When you lose to somebody who has 40 percent popularity, you don’t blame other things — Comey, Russia — you blame yourself,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in an interview previewing the new plan. “So what did we do wrong? People didn’t know what we stood for, just that we were against Trump. And still believe that.”

[From WaPo]

Many have read this as a flat-out slam of Hillary Clinton. But is it? While he’s definitely including Hillary in the “you,” I think he means “you,” as in the Democratic party. As for that cold assessment… I want Democrats to hold the line on Comey and Russia and a lot more. Just because they don’t have the majority, doesn’t mean they can’t disrupt, and the Russian issue is one of the most important issues facing America today. If this is just about Hillary… well, I’ve never said Hillary is blameless, of course, and yes, she made mistakes. Are you going to sit there and say that Donald Trump didn’t make mistakes too? Basically, while I agree with parts of Schumer’s sentiment, I also think he should stop and think about how this is going to play. Because this is how Emperor Bigly reacted this morning:

The tweets of a madman. Chuck Schumer should be giving interviews about how Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.9 million. Or that Dems are always going to hold the line on Russia, no matter what. Instead, Schumer gave Bigly the Unhinged an opening.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

8 Responses to “Donald Trump still thinks the Russia investigation should be about ‘Crooked Hillary’”

  1. Green Is Good says:
    July 24, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Baby fists is obsessed with Hilary Clinton. Bizarre.

    Reply
  2. B n A fn says:
    July 24, 2017 at 10:08 am

    There are no words, except lock him up. Lock them all up. The worse president in my lifetime, and I have been living a long, long time. This is just 😜.

    Reply
  3. Cinderella says:
    July 24, 2017 at 10:12 am

    The poop is getting closer and closer to the fan blades….

    Reply
  4. ida says:
    July 24, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I SO miss “my” America. Come back soon reliable, admirable, adorable USA. Best from Hamburg, Germany.

    Reply
  5. trollontheloose says:
    July 24, 2017 at 10:18 am

    in a Batman’s voice “BUT HILLARY IS NOT PRESIDENT!”

    Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    July 24, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I’m glad Schumer finally came out and admitted the truth about the losing strategy that the Democrats have stubbornly been clinging to since before the election. The first step in solving a problem is admitting that you have one.

    If they want to turn that into something that sways voters, they’re going to have to do more than sit back and assume people are going to vote for them because “why would you vote republican?”. That’s not a strategy, that’s laziness and it just confirms people’s worst theories about the party – that we’re entitled jerks who behave as if we are owed votes instead of earning them.

    Reply

