Controversial opinion: Cara Delevingne actually has a nice singing voice?

You guys know I’m not a Cara Delevingne fan. I think she’s a nepotism model who plays the “poor little rich girl” card too often. I think she’s a bad actress who well-deserved impostor syndrome. I find her rude and unprofessional in interviews. So I went into this thinking, “Oh, great, Cara is branching out to find that she sucks at something else.” But I was genuinely surprised. Cara stars in the upcoming Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Rihanna has a supporting role in the film too. They’ve been friendly for a while. So it’s not particularly surprising that Cara and Rihanna collaborated on a song. What is surprising? This is not a trainwreck. Cara’s voice isn’t bad at all. It’s sort of New-Age jazzy.

The song is called “I Feel Everything” and it doesn’t seem to “go” with the sci-fi film, but whatever. It would not seem out of place whatsoever in a romantic comedy or some kind of modern romance film. You know where this would have gone well? La La Land. Dare I say… I would not hate if Cara gave up acting for singing? She’s terrible on-screen, but maybe she wouldn’t be such a charisma vacuum if she was on stage, performing as a singer.

Here’s Cara eating hot wings and talking about music and music festivals and a lot of other stuff. Call me crazy, but she didn’t annoy me at all in this video either. WHAT IS HAPPENING?