Controversial opinion: Cara Delevingne actually has a nice singing voice?

World premiere of 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'

You guys know I’m not a Cara Delevingne fan. I think she’s a nepotism model who plays the “poor little rich girl” card too often. I think she’s a bad actress who well-deserved impostor syndrome. I find her rude and unprofessional in interviews. So I went into this thinking, “Oh, great, Cara is branching out to find that she sucks at something else.” But I was genuinely surprised. Cara stars in the upcoming Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Rihanna has a supporting role in the film too. They’ve been friendly for a while. So it’s not particularly surprising that Cara and Rihanna collaborated on a song. What is surprising? This is not a trainwreck. Cara’s voice isn’t bad at all. It’s sort of New-Age jazzy.

The song is called “I Feel Everything” and it doesn’t seem to “go” with the sci-fi film, but whatever. It would not seem out of place whatsoever in a romantic comedy or some kind of modern romance film. You know where this would have gone well? La La Land. Dare I say… I would not hate if Cara gave up acting for singing? She’s terrible on-screen, but maybe she wouldn’t be such a charisma vacuum if she was on stage, performing as a singer.

Here’s Cara eating hot wings and talking about music and music festivals and a lot of other stuff. Call me crazy, but she didn’t annoy me at all in this video either. WHAT IS HAPPENING?

Cara Delevingne arrives at 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

1 Response to “Controversial opinion: Cara Delevingne actually has a nice singing voice?”

  1. Yeahright says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    She “sings” as well as Rih which isn’t saying much.
    Meh.

    Reply

