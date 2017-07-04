Cara Delevigne can’t take a compliment: ‘I take it as they are 100% lying’

I feel like I haven’t written about Cara Delevingne in months. It’s a good feeling, honestly, because I don’t miss her when she’s not around. I’ll give her some credit: for a high-profile model who is still trying to transition into full-time acting, she’s not in our faces 24/7. Cara can disappear for months, and that’s a good thing. Anyway, Cara is currently promoting the absolutely bonkers-looking new Luc Besson film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. When I say “bonkers-looking,” I don’t mean bonkers in a good way. This movie is either complete and total trash OR it will become a cult classic for just how bizarre it is. It is based on a graphic novel, but I do have to wonder… why? Why adapt this??

Not to harp on and on about this, but I wonder why people are still trying to make Cara happen as an actress? I’ve accepted that she’s a model and she can churn out some decent editorials. But on-screen, in motion, she’s really “flat.” No charisma, really. Anyway, she’s promoting this thing so we have to pretend to care. She covers the new issue of Glamour, and you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Acting is who she is: “I always say, modeling is something I do, whereas acting feels more like what I [am]. I have felt better than I felt in years, and that’s purely from doing what I love. Especially because, while I’ve been doing this film [the upcoming Life in a Year], I’ve been sober. Being completely clean and clearheaded has been so helpful with getting into character.



She can’t take a compliment: “Isn’t that the weirdest thing when you get pissed off [at a compliment]? Personally I take it as they are 100 percent lying. A man said to me, “Paper Towns is my favorite movie.” I thought, I do love that movie, but I know you’re lying. He was a 35-year-old man! I was confused: Does he just want to see if I believed him or not? I just said, “It’s my favorite movie too.” I think each of us has to look at the root of the issue as to why we cannot feel good about ourselves often enough to celebrate ourselves. It’s larger than what’s happening in the moment of receiving a compliment. Everyone has to figure out why they don’t agree with what’s being said. It’s a self-confidence thing.



Working with Rihanna in the movie: “I’ve seen her work in the studio, in concert, in meetings. But to see her act was incredible. There was a moment where Luc was trying to make her cry, to be emotional. He was like, “Imagine that you get told that your song hasn’t gone to number one and your performance is really bad.” I knew she wasn’t going to give a sh-t—that’s not the way to get into her emotion. And she literally said, “You’re kidding me? I couldn’t care less.” That was funny. Luc said we were similar in that, once the trust was there, we became clay he could mold. On her sexual fluidity: “I know 13- and 15-year-old girls who are like, “I don’t know if I like a boy or a girl yet. I haven’t decided.” And it’s like—[imagine] if I was able to comprehend [that at their age]. I am very happy how sexuality has become easier and freer to talk about, especially for kids…. Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, “So you’re gay.” And I’m like, “No, I’m not gay.” A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking. It’s “So you’re just gay, right?” [They] don’t understand it. [If] I’m like, “Oh, I really like this guy,” [they’re like], “But you’re gay.” I’m like, “No, you’re so annoying!”…. Someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don’t want them to be pigeonholed. Her shaved head: “Totally liberating. But it does feel like people read my mind more. I feel like people see my thoughts.

[From Glamour]

“Luc said we were similar in that, once the trust was there, we became clay he could mold.” Gross. Did anyone else think that was gross? Like, if Cara wants to molded, so be it. But Rihanna? That feels disrespectful, like Rihanna would even need to be molded by a director. Ugh. As for Cara’s sexual fluidity… it is what is and I accept that’s how she self-identifies. I don’t think people necessarily come at her with “oh, why not just call yourself gay?” though. It’s more like… what’s the difference between bisexuality and sexual fluidity? There’s a nuance there and I’m not sure Cara describes it well, but here’s an interesting article about it.