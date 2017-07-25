Tom Hiddleston & Chris Hemsworth took a cuddly nap together at Comic Con

As we discussed over the weekend, Tom Hiddleston made an appearance at Comic-Con. He attended Marvel’s big presentation, which included new footage of Black Panther, Infinity War and a brand-new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. You would think that Tom would have taken a moment to promote his appearance at Comic-Con on his social media. He did not. Tom has barely posted anything to his Instagram or Twitter since March. He did post the new Ragnarok trailer on his Facebook, but that’s it. So it was shocking that Tom ended up on someone else’s Instagram, right? Mark Ruffalo posted this:

Living the dream, dreaming of living. #thorragnarok #sdcc2017

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

That’s Tom Hiddleston cuddling/napping with Chris Hemsworth and their director, Taika Waititi. I don’t know if this is for-real, like Ruffalo just happened upon a bro naptime, or whether they posed like this. It’s actually one of the cutest things Tom has done in the past year! I wish there was more of this, because it felt like Tom is now a shell of a man, post-Taylor Swift. He isn’t having fun anymore. He doesn’t want to be playful. He’s not going to dress up as Loki and order everyone to kneel. Lord Dragonfly has changed, man.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

23 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston & Chris Hemsworth took a cuddly nap together at Comic Con”

  1. KB says:
    July 25, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Taika has his arms wrapped around Hemsworth’s legs so I’m going to go with posed. Their panel was really funny, I hope they do a lot of promotional stuff with the whole cast.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    July 25, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Poor Tom. Summer of love did him in. We tried to warn you.
    But this is cute. They have a good friendship Tom and Chris. They do the best interviews together

    Reply
  3. Bonzo says:
    July 25, 2017 at 9:45 am

    He’s been Swift-ified.

    Like they say in Lynn, MA — you never go out the way you came in.

    Reply
  4. CarrieUK says:
    July 25, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Old me would be jealous of the Director in that nap sandwich…..3 kids under 4 me is jealous of the nap!

    I really need a nap

    I still think given the choice I’d go Hiddleston over Hemsworth but I would find it a tough choice now Thor cut his hair!

    Reply
  5. OhDear says:
    July 25, 2017 at 9:48 am

    He can’t win, though. If he has fun and is playful, then he’s thought of as thirsty. If he’s subdued, then it’s a letdown.

    (Also, he looks exhausted in the first photo, so it may have been part of why he seemed subdued.)

    Reply
  6. Beth says:
    July 25, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Wish I could have joined them.

    Reply
  7. Insomniac says:
    July 25, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Personally I’m enjoying all these pictures of Taika Waititi. I’ll take a cuddly nap with him any old day.

    Reply
  8. detritus says:
    July 25, 2017 at 9:52 am

    More pictures of Taika! Chems and the lanky one aren’t bad though.

    Reply
  9. Miss Melissa says:
    July 25, 2017 at 9:55 am

    That looks like the windows on an airplane,

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      July 25, 2017 at 10:08 am

      And an unbuckled seat belt strap of some sort above Tom’s shoulder. Chris said they were tired from traveling. The picture is really sweet. Ruffalo was snapping pictures like crazy DURING their panel from crazy angles and got that one of Cate sucking in her cheeks. I hope he posts more of them.

      The Swift thing ended almost a year ago and he did fun things on the Kong promo tour. It was Paul Rudd’s turn to do the in-character appearance this year. What he is managing to do, probably without trying, is expose Swift’s “I’m oh so very private” schtick for the scam it is.

      Reply
  10. Cleo says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Given the fact that he was subject to very public criticism for the first time after the Swiftening and the GG acceptance speech (both of which I also rolled my eyes at), it’s not surprising he may be a bit wary returning to the public eye. I’ll always have a soft spot for him, so it’s good to see him again.

    Reply
  11. Loopy says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:01 am

    lol reminds me of a friends episode.

    Reply
  12. PippiLongdivision says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Posed or not, I (surprisingly) find this ridiculously cute. Coming right after reading the Sessions post certainly adds to its appeal. And I third the call for more Waititi, pretty please.

    Reply
  13. virginfangirl2 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:19 am

    While I like Taika I worry about his loosey goosey way of directing. He said 80% of the lines in Thor were improvised. That’s great for an actor who can improvise well, but what about the actor that actually needs directing. I remember Tom talking about War Horse and how Spielberg directed him on how to change his emotion/facial expression during one scene (go from a 20 something year old to a child) and how well he did it and how well it turned out. Without direction this scene would not have been great. I hope this entire improvisation talk is exaggerated & Taika had a vision that he helped the actors achieve. That being said, I loved the cuddle pic!

    Reply
  14. Ninetta says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I love this picture ! I wish we had more pics like this. Love seeing Hiddles like this. And yes, he has become subdue. Doesnt seems to want any time in the limelight. If it can stop people from calling him “thirsty”, then great… But I hope that we will soon see him enjoying himself again.

    Reply
  15. SM says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:26 am

    It looks to me like Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are cuddling and Tom is pushed to the wall side of the bed.

    Reply
  16. MI6 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:37 am

    He’s growing up. Some lessons are harder than others and there’s no shame in learning.
    Cute bro love ❤😍

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment