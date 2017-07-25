Tom Hiddleston & Chris Hemsworth took a cuddly nap together at Comic Con

As we discussed over the weekend, Tom Hiddleston made an appearance at Comic-Con. He attended Marvel’s big presentation, which included new footage of Black Panther, Infinity War and a brand-new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. You would think that Tom would have taken a moment to promote his appearance at Comic-Con on his social media. He did not. Tom has barely posted anything to his Instagram or Twitter since March. He did post the new Ragnarok trailer on his Facebook, but that’s it. So it was shocking that Tom ended up on someone else’s Instagram, right? Mark Ruffalo posted this:
That’s Tom Hiddleston cuddling/napping with Chris Hemsworth and their director, Taika Waititi. I don’t know if this is for-real, like Ruffalo just happened upon a bro naptime, or whether they posed like this. It’s actually one of the cutest things Tom has done in the past year! I wish there was more of this, because it felt like Tom is now a shell of a man, post-Taylor Swift. He isn’t having fun anymore. He doesn’t want to be playful. He’s not going to dress up as Loki and order everyone to kneel. Lord Dragonfly has changed, man.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Taika has his arms wrapped around Hemsworth’s legs so I’m going to go with posed. Their panel was really funny, I hope they do a lot of promotional stuff with the whole cast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Tom. Summer of love did him in. We tried to warn you.
But this is cute. They have a good friendship Tom and Chris. They do the best interviews together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s been Swift-ified.
Like they say in Lynn, MA — you never go out the way you came in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People need to drop the Swift thing. He was a well-known talented actor before he was with her over a year ago. I don’t know why people want to hang on that forever
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was a well-known talented actor who went on a worldwide publicity tour with TAYLOR SWIFT to show the world their publicity hungry pap stroll love. Lol it was insane. You can’t downplay how pathetic he looked. He was coming off of The Night Manager and was being taken seriously as an actor and movie star and then he got with perpetual teenager TAYLOR SWIFT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because it is the defining thing in Hiddlestoms life. Thats why people hang on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately to those people who weren’t really aware of him, he’s now associated with Taylor Swift. It will take a while to get away from that.
This is why to some established fans, last summer seemed so out of character (or their idea/image of him in any case)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People should know the deal with her by now. You would think after she stalked the Kennedys sane guys would steer clear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this the original Bonzo?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Old me would be jealous of the Director in that nap sandwich…..3 kids under 4 me is jealous of the nap!
I really need a nap
I still think given the choice I’d go Hiddleston over Hemsworth but I would find it a tough choice now Thor cut his hair!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can’t win, though. If he has fun and is playful, then he’s thought of as thirsty. If he’s subdued, then it’s a letdown.
(Also, he looks exhausted in the first photo, so it may have been part of why he seemed subdued.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wish I could have joined them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personally I’m enjoying all these pictures of Taika Waititi. I’ll take a cuddly nap with him any old day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More pictures of Taika! Chems and the lanky one aren’t bad though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That looks like the windows on an airplane,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And an unbuckled seat belt strap of some sort above Tom’s shoulder. Chris said they were tired from traveling. The picture is really sweet. Ruffalo was snapping pictures like crazy DURING their panel from crazy angles and got that one of Cate sucking in her cheeks. I hope he posts more of them.
The Swift thing ended almost a year ago and he did fun things on the Kong promo tour. It was Paul Rudd’s turn to do the in-character appearance this year. What he is managing to do, probably without trying, is expose Swift’s “I’m oh so very private” schtick for the scam it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given the fact that he was subject to very public criticism for the first time after the Swiftening and the GG acceptance speech (both of which I also rolled my eyes at), it’s not surprising he may be a bit wary returning to the public eye. I’ll always have a soft spot for him, so it’s good to see him again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol reminds me of a friends episode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Posed or not, I (surprisingly) find this ridiculously cute. Coming right after reading the Sessions post certainly adds to its appeal. And I third the call for more Waititi, pretty please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I like Taika I worry about his loosey goosey way of directing. He said 80% of the lines in Thor were improvised. That’s great for an actor who can improvise well, but what about the actor that actually needs directing. I remember Tom talking about War Horse and how Spielberg directed him on how to change his emotion/facial expression during one scene (go from a 20 something year old to a child) and how well he did it and how well it turned out. Without direction this scene would not have been great. I hope this entire improvisation talk is exaggerated & Taika had a vision that he helped the actors achieve. That being said, I loved the cuddle pic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this picture ! I wish we had more pics like this. Love seeing Hiddles like this. And yes, he has become subdue. Doesnt seems to want any time in the limelight. If it can stop people from calling him “thirsty”, then great… But I hope that we will soon see him enjoying himself again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks to me like Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are cuddling and Tom is pushed to the wall side of the bed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s growing up. Some lessons are harder than others and there’s no shame in learning.
Cute bro love ❤😍
Report this comment as spam or abuse