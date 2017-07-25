Tom Hiddleston & Chris Hemsworth took a cuddly nap together at Comic Con

As we discussed over the weekend, Tom Hiddleston made an appearance at Comic-Con. He attended Marvel’s big presentation, which included new footage of Black Panther, Infinity War and a brand-new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. You would think that Tom would have taken a moment to promote his appearance at Comic-Con on his social media. He did not. Tom has barely posted anything to his Instagram or Twitter since March. He did post the new Ragnarok trailer on his Facebook, but that’s it. So it was shocking that Tom ended up on someone else’s Instagram, right? Mark Ruffalo posted this:

Living the dream, dreaming of living. #thorragnarok #sdcc2017 A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

That’s Tom Hiddleston cuddling/napping with Chris Hemsworth and their director, Taika Waititi. I don’t know if this is for-real, like Ruffalo just happened upon a bro naptime, or whether they posed like this. It’s actually one of the cutest things Tom has done in the past year! I wish there was more of this, because it felt like Tom is now a shell of a man, post-Taylor Swift. He isn’t having fun anymore. He doesn’t want to be playful. He’s not going to dress up as Loki and order everyone to kneel. Lord Dragonfly has changed, man.